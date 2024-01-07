34 Retirement Gift Ideas To Celebrate All Their Hard Work

1. A hybrid travel planner and journal so they can organize all their future trip plans. This thing has everything they'll need to feel extra prepared — from bucket lists to packing lists, to-do lists, accommodation plans, transportation plans, budgeting — every little detail right in one place!
The Lamare is a Florida-based small biz established in 2017 that specializes in planners and journals.
Promising review: "It’s exactly what I wanted. It has specific areas for budgeting, things to do, hotel check in and check out, even a few pages per vacation area to write notes. I was super excited to get it and start writing everything down for my future vacations. I really like this travel planner." —Poptart
Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
2. A funny soy candle that perfectly expresses how you feel about your favorite coworker leaving. Bittersweet moments call for a good laugh and good smells.
Autumn and Jade is a small biz on Etsy that specializes in unique, personalized gifts.
Promising review: "Candle smelled absolutely lovely and my friend couldn't stop laughing at the saying! Perfect retirement gift!" —Katelynn L.
Get it from Autumn and Jade on Etsy for $20+ (available in five scents and with or without personalization).
3. A heated foot massager because they'll definitely want a foot massage daily after retiring. Every day can be spa day for them. This + a glass of wine?! Heavennnn.
Promising review: "I am a professional massage therapist and bought this product for my wife as a gift, and she absolutely loves it. Next to a personal touch, this massager is the next best thing. It comes with a timer for 15 minutes. At the end of the treatment, not only are your feet relaxed, but the body is too. It hits all the meridian trigger points in the feet to work the whole body systematically. I highly recommend this product, especially for the price. It is well put together and a must-have for our house." —winddancer76
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in two styles).
4. A subscription service that'll send them a monthly shipment of international coffee so they can tell everyone they've had coffee from Costa Rica, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and so many more countries. They'll go on a coffee world tour while never leaving their house, and, I mean, who doesn't love drinking coffee and never leaving the house?
See BuzzFeed's review of this coffee subscription service.
They'll get either one bag, two bags, or half a bag for 3, 6, or 12 months. There's also a gift set option and options for ground, whole bean, Keurig pods, or Nespresso pods. Each shipment comes with a picturesque postcard from the country that made the coffee.
Get it from Atlas Coffee Club for $60+.
5. A scratch-off travel bucket list because with all that time on their hands they'll have lots of opportunities to explore, and this'll give them the urge to go all over the world. Choose from US adventures, national parks, or world adventures since their love language is seeing new sights.
Kristin Douglas Art is a woman-owned small biz on Etsy that's located in Utah. They specialize in super cool handmade scratch-off bucket lists, personalized maps, and journals, all tracking travel.
Promising reviews: "I love this so much!! Can’t wait to give it to my husband for his birthday. It is such a great gift and I’m sure it will produce so many fun memories!" —Lexi W.
"Wanted to gift my husband something that wouldn’t collect dust for his birthday and this was the perfect gift! Acts as a sentimental item, wall art, bucket list and conversation piece!" —Emilie N.
Get it from Kristin Douglas Art on Etsy for $37.80+ (available in three location bucket lists, two color options, and with or without a frame).
6. Or a scratch-off poster so they can take their tastebuds on a world tour. It's got 100 dishes from different countries so they'll have plenty of fun surprise foods to try out. Their tongue will tingle with delight upon opening this so cool gift.
This brand has a bunch of different scratch-off posters to choose from. Check out Mappiners' main page to find the perfect poster for them.
Promising review: "I purchased this as a fun gift for my husband on our anniversary and we were able to scratch one off while we were still at dinner. The poster is thick and nice quality. The scratch film comes away easily and cleanly. It will be fun to make our way through this list." —Vicki Theurer Crider
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A set of hotel-quality luxury cooling bamboo bedsheets with deep pockets and more than 23,000 5-star ratings. It comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and 1–2 pillowcases (depending on bed size) that are all machine washable. They may *actually* never wanna get out of bed which is totally fine because retirement life = do whatever you want.
Promising review: "These sheets are so soft. They have a comforting 'cloaked' feel — almost heavy, but without the weight. They're just amazing. They're so great, I bought them for EVERYONE for Christmas. When my friends and family got their gifts, all of them were surprised at HOW COMFORTABLE they were. Many of them immediately bought sheets for their friends and family as well and/or bought more for themselves. Yes, they're THAT nice!" —Aaron Reymann
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 15 colors).
8. A gorg Lego flower bouquet like the one Greg gifted Amber on Abbott Elementary, so they can have a beautiful new project to work on and show off. There are 15 flowers with posable leaves and petals as well as adjustable stems and they'll be just as stunning as real flowers. Plus, I mean, suuuuper interesting to look at.
Check out these beauties in a TikTok from @shaelorend.
Promising review: "I wasn’t expecting this to take as long as it did; I see why people do this with someone else. But it was even more fun to do this by myself and watch my shows. The instructions are in picture form and detail which pack is which. Some of the pieces can be similar and you have a couple of pieces left behind but I think they’re a weird form of 'extras.' But if you’re not super messy or plan on moving these around too much, you won’t have to worry about the pieces but keep them safe. I love how these will never die and look forward to another set of forever flowers to build! :)." —Bri J.
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
9. A Keurig with a built-in milk frother so they can enjoy the best cup of coffee they've ever made while on their never-ending vacation. Perfect, delicious cappuccinos and lattes right at home and without breaking the bank.
And that's not all, friends! This bb has "BrewID" technology, which basically means after adding in their specific K-Cup pod, it'll recognize it and recommend the best of the best, custom signature brew settings created by coffee experts. Connecting to the app will allow them to brew their coffee from anywhere, schedule a brew, customize their brewing settings, and create and save the recipes they reaaaally like. It'll also give them easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions to create their favorite coffeehouse drinks. Starbucks who?
Promising reviews: "I ordered this Keurig K-Cafe fresh off a trip to Italy. I love the coffee over there and always want to replicate it when I get home. I thought I would give it a try. I opened the Keurig, followed the steps for set up and made my first cappuccino in minutes. I was blown away with the flavor and ease. The frother worked perfectly as well. I would recommend this little gem to anyone who wants to make their own coffeehouse drinks. Bevi!" —Pier4
"You don’t know what you’re missing until you have it. I’m now spoiled. This Keurig makes coffee-shop-quality beverages. My favorite is making two espresso shots and then 10 oz. strong coffee with frothy milk of course (all while only using one K-pod)! I’m very happy with this machine. Easy cleanup with swirling soapy water and the cappuccino power-jet clean!" —LAdams
Get it from Amazon for $199.
10. Or a portable espresso maker because they'll need to bring coffee with them on all their morning walks and 7 a.m. flights. This bad boy lets them use Nespresso pods so they can have their morning coffee wherever and whenever they please.
Promising review: "The best thing for traveling ever!! I have to have espresso every morning and most small hotels and gas stations don't have espresso coffee so this is perfect! Easy to use. The cleaning takes 30 seconds; just rinse with water and let it dry." —Joanna Verdeja
Get it from Amazon for $54.90.
11. A Star Wars crochet kit to give them something to do with all that time on their hands. The kit comes with everything they'll need to make Yoda and R2-D2. It also comes with an instruction book that'll show them how to make other classic characters.
Promising review: "This is a great kit. It has exactly what's needed for the two figures. I agree this is probably not for beginners, some stitches are challenging. I thought the yarn was great. I was very pleased with the final products!" —John G Hardewig
Get it from from Amazon for $21.99.
12. A *perfect* T-shirt that says "It's 5 o'clock everywhere, I'm retired." Period. In the mood for a margarita at noon? They can go wild — every hour is happy hour now in their world.
Shirtsly Apparel is a Plano, Texas-based, family-owned small biz on Etsy that specializes in T-shirts and apparel.
Promising review: "Nice quality shirt. I gave this to a coworker as a retirement gift and she loved it." —nonemakerm
Get it from Shirtsly Apparel on Etsy for $6.56+ (available in unisex T-shirt sizes S–3XL and sweatshirt sizes S–2XL).
13. A soft-serve machine so they can have ice cream whenever they want right from home. They deserve it after all the work they did all those years. They can make professional-quality, homemade soft serve, yogurt, sorbet, sherbet, or ice cream and save the daily trip to Baskin-Robbins for those creamy treat cravings — they now basically live with Ben & Jerry.
Ice cream makes everything better, but you know what makes ice cream better? Toppings, of course! And this baby has a heating plate and a keep warm cup to store their toppings. Or toppings can be mixed in! Plus it has a cone holder that'll hold flat or pointed cones.
Promising review: "This is one awesome machine; we use it at least once a week and try new flavors and experiment all the time. Very easy to use, cleaning is a breeze, and the taste and quality rival the big chains out there in soft serve land. This tastes much better because you can use all real ingredients — heavy cream, milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and the list is endless of what your flavors can be. Sometimes, we make so much we seal and freeze it for a later date (just take it out of the freezer and let it sit for a few minutes, and it's ready). One of the best items I have ever purchased! In fact, I am down to only three containers of ice cream in the freezer...gotta run and restock!!! You will enjoy this great machine, and the kids will love to help you make it and serve themselves. I give this 6 stars out of 5!!!" —UMCanes1972
Get it from Amazon for $143.95+ (available in two styles).