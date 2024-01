34 Retirement Gift Ideas To Celebrate All Their Hard Work

Ice cream makes everything better, but you know what makes ice cream better? Toppings, of course! And this baby has a heating plate and a keep warm cup to store their toppings. Or toppings can be mixed in! Plus it has a cone holder that'll hold flat or pointed cones.

Promising review: "This is one awesome machine; we use it at least once a week and try new flavors and experiment all the time. Very easy to use, cleaning is a breeze, and the taste and quality rival the big chains out there in soft serve land. This tastes much better because you can use all real ingredients — heavy cream, milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and the list is endless of what your flavors can be. Sometimes, we make so much we seal and freeze it for a later date (just take it out of the freezer and let it sit for a few minutes, and it's ready). One of the best items I have ever purchased! In fact, I am down to only three containers of ice cream in the freezer...gotta run and restock!!! You will enjoy this great machine, and the kids will love to help you make it and serve themselves. I give this 6 stars out of 5!!!" —UMCanes1972



Get it from Amazon for $143.95+ (available in two styles).