34 Retirement Gift Ideas To Celebrate All Their Hard Work

And that's not all, friends! This bb has "BrewID" technology, which basically means after adding in their specific K-Cup pod, it'll recognize it and recommend the best of the best, custom signature brew settings created by coffee experts. Connecting to the app will allow them to brew their coffee from anywhere, schedule a brew, customize their brewing settings, and create and save the recipes they reaaaally like. It'll also give them easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions to create their favorite coffeehouse drinks. Starbucks who?

Promising reviews: "I ordered this Keurig K-Cafe fresh off a trip to Italy. I love the coffee over there and always want to replicate it when I get home. I thought I would give it a try. I opened the Keurig, followed the steps for set up and made my first cappuccino in minutes. I was blown away with the flavor and ease. The frother worked perfectly as well. I would recommend this little gem to anyone who wants to make their own coffeehouse drinks. Bevi!" —Pier4



"You don’t know what you’re missing until you have it. I’m now spoiled. This Keurig makes coffee-shop-quality beverages. My favorite is making two espresso shots and then 10 oz. strong coffee with frothy milk of course (all while only using one K-pod)! I’m very happy with this machine. Easy cleanup with swirling soapy water and the cappuccino power-jet clean!" —LAdams

