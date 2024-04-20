27 Products You’ll Obsess Over Almost As Much As Helga Obsessed Over Arnold

1. A Simple Modern insulated tumbler that'll keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold, instantly making this your new favorite cup. No *hot then you're cold* Katy Perry moments with this bad boy. It's perfect for travel — you'll never go anywhere without it. Plus, it has reviewers like, Stanley who? Bet the Stoop Kid would leave his stoop for this baby.
Promising reviews: "This cup is perfection!! Nice, slim design with great selection of colors. I purchased a Stanley cup prior to this and was not as impressed. SM holds the ice much longer and does NOT spill when tipped over. The straw is a bit slimmer than my other cup but you get used to the flow pretty quickly. Fits my cupholder in the car and every diaper backpack side pocket that I have tried so far. Will be buying more colors again." —Tanya
"TikTok definitely made me buy this and y’all, I am nottt disappointed! I think it’s actually changed my life — I drink a lot more water than I used to. I love that there’s no condensation and it’s so easy to clean. It also keeps ice in my cup overnight which is a big win for me. AND I figured since it’s a tumbler it would leak if put upside down, but the way it’s designed the straw fits through a little rubber part and makes it leak-proof! U NEEEEEED THIS." —Amazon Customer
2. A wine wand because you love wine but wine does not love you. This little handheld filter helps remove histamines and sulfites that may trigger headaches and other symptoms, so you can treat yourself after having to deal with the day's problems without creating more problems. Plus, it'll help restore the natural taste of your wine after it's been opened.
Promising review: "OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream! Thank you PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." —Penny Froh
3. An eye primer to help lock down your eye makeup and have it lasting longer than the Energizer Bunny. This base will have your shadow looking as bold, pigmented, and vibrant as ever while putting your more expensive eye primer to shame. Someone roll out the red carpet or, I mean, carry one with you to roll out yourself cuz you're gonna look ✨flawless✨ .
Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — Mac, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer, and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
4. A jar of The Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. Your jaw will be on the floor once you see what this magical cleaning potion can do — this paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy. It'll make you wanna carry around a pic of this stuff in a heart-shaped frame to pull out and admire frequently.
Promising review: "This stuff is some magic sorcery. I’m not usually a fan of traditional cleaning products and tend to opt for natural based cleaners. However, I had some soot over the fire place nothing would take off. Not only did it do a pretty dang good job on that…everything I’ve tried it on has gotten that item super clean with minimal scrubbing effort. Will always have on hand now. Got hard water stains off when CLR wouldn’t even get it clean and made the faucet look brand-new." —Kim Montero
5. A jar of Brazilian Bum Bum body cream made with a caffeine-rich guarana extract formula to help smooth and tighten skin. Over 36,000 reviewers are in loooove with this stuff and some reviewers even just use it as, like, a perfume. Yeah, it smells that good. If Helga wore this, Arnold so woulda fallen for her. And, ya know, if she wasn't so mean to him.
Promising reviews: "Y'all. This stuff smells like heaven. Somehow this scent is appropriate for summer and winter at the same time. It absorbs quickly with no sticky feelings afterward. The one thing that might deter some people from buying it is that there is a shimmer to it. Once I've used it on my hands, I notice that in sunlight, my skin has a bit of a glimmer. I personally love this and can't wait to use this lotion during the summer. I think it's 100% worth the high price tag. When I can summon up the will to spend the money, I'll be buying the body wash, spray, and full-size lotion as well but for now, the mini lotion stays in my purse." —Elizabeth
6. A dual temperature comforter because you're currently living your worst nightmare — you're always cold and your partner is always hot. With this bb, everybody wins! No more sacrifices, no more two blankets in bed, just one comforter that's absolute perfection for everyone.
Promising review: "Magic for couples. This comforter is what we’ve always needed. My husband and I are always tangled in blankets because I need more but yet they always end up on his side. This comforter provides an all in one solution that keeps me warm and him cool and our bedroom looking calm and zen." —Hannah
7. Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush for a stunning, natural flush like the one that always came over Helga when she blushed at the picture of Arnold in her pocket. Oh! And it rivals Glossier's Cloud Paint but it's only a fraction of the cost sooooo total win.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says:
"I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
8. A "silent" chew toy so your pup can play and squeak to their little heart's content without you ever having to hear the constant noise or deal with the constant headache. It'll still squeak but only *they* will be able to hear it. Someone pass this over to Arnold — they had so many animals in that little house.
Promising review: "I have an auditory processing disorder and that makes squeak toys very difficult for me. I always had to be very careful as to what toys my good girl could have. This has solved all the problems! The only sound I can hear is the air being pushed out and she goes wild for it! Best of both worlds! If only all dog toys were like this!" —V. F.
9. A long high-waisted, button-up denim skirt with a slit that is oh so cute. And talk about versatile — reviewers are wearing it during the winter, summer, fall, even at the beach.
Promising reviews: "Very comfortable, fit was perfect. Love that it is versatile for winter or the beach." —Nicole P.
"I absolutely love this denim skirt! It pairs effortlessly with any shoes and top, making it perfect for dressing up or down. It's become a versatile favorite in my wardrobe." —Amara H.
10. A bottle of Miss Mouth's Messy Eater stain treating spray because every time you go to eat pasta, ice cream, or pretty much anything, your white shirt wants a bite too. Stains on carpet, linens, clothes, and upholstery have zero chance against this stuff. Plus, it's perfect for your messy little one who stains absolutely everything they wear. Grass stains? Now you see 'em, now you don't! Houdini couldn't even do a trick this amazing.
Promising reviews: "I’m not sure what kind of wizardry this is, but on Halloween, my friend's little girl laid down on one of my faux fur Pottery Barn pillows with hairspray-dyed hot pink hair. The dye transferred to my white pillow and I thought for sure it was ruined. I researched for a few days to find something that might work so the stain set in for several days. I ordered this based on some videos I saw on TikTok, and all I did was dampen the pillow, saturated the stain with the spray, and the stain literally disappeared before my eyes. I don’t know what magic is at work, but I am buying five more bottles of this. 14/10. I am rarely amazed with products but this is 100% legit." —DK
"I love this stuff, it's magic for everything from diaper blowouts to magic marker to chocolate milk stains. I can't think of a stain that I have not been able to remove yet!" —Amanda Kelbaugh
11. A hydrating eye stick to help brighten up dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us. You'll love it so much you'll make a shrine to it, stay up all night worshipping it, then wake up in the morning and still look refreshed cuz ya put this on.
Promising reviews: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
12. A container of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust because it's a top-tier cereal flavor and you'll be living your childhood dream of having that sweet, cinnamon taste on practically everything you eat. Bet you would have eaten carrots as a kid if ya had this sprinkled on top. (Seriously one reviewer puts this on carrots!) It's perfect for your coffee, ice cream, French fries, toast, pancakes...let me stop there, I could go on all day about what this would be delicious on.
Promising review: "10 out of 10, would order again. Try it on yogurt, ice cream, toast, carrots, and amazingly I saw a TikTok challenge with it on hard boiled eggs. It is stupendous!!!" —ThatGuy
