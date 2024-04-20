27 Products You’ll Obsess Over Almost As Much As Helga Obsessed Over Arnold

Promising reviews: "This cup is perfection!! Nice, slim design with great selection of colors. I purchased a Stanley cup prior to this and was not as impressed. SM holds the ice much longer and does NOT spill when tipped over. The straw is a bit slimmer than my other cup but you get used to the flow pretty quickly. Fits my cupholder in the car and every diaper backpack side pocket that I have tried so far. Will be buying more colors again." —Tanya



"TikTok definitely made me buy this and y’all, I am nottt disappointed! I think it’s actually changed my life — I drink a lot more water than I used to. I love that there’s no condensation and it’s so easy to clean. It also keeps ice in my cup overnight which is a big win for me. AND I figured since it’s a tumbler it would leak if put upside down, but the way it’s designed the straw fits through a little rubber part and makes it leak-proof! U NEEEEEED THIS." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in 26 colors and four sizes).