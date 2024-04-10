33 Products With Totally Disgusting Yet Satisfying Review Photos That May Make You Cringe

This baby has more than 87,000 5-star ratings and rightfully so!! Give this baddie all its flowers. All you have to do is put it in the drain and then clean it every once in a while.

Promising review: "I got tired of busting my fingers trying to get the drain cover off to pick out my wife's hair (yuck!!!) every month. I had seen this pop up every now and then as a suggested item but I always thought 'yeah, I'll get this eventually.' Well, 50 pounds of hair later, I decided to get it. Man, this product is pure genius!!! It works so freakin' well, can't believe that I lived so long without it. It's a soft rubber thing (not hard plastic like I had thought), so stubbing your toe on it is a nonissue. I thought that since it wasn't hard plastic it wouldn't work well, I was wrong on every level. Strangely, I'm still the person who has to empty the thing, but I make sure that I show my wife her hair ball and brag about how happy I am that it's at least a bit easier to access. Great product, and happy that I could pick a color (orange!) which is a small but rewarding feeling, I guess!" —Thomas Lindsey

Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in five colors and in a two-pack).

Read one BuzzFeeder's full TubShroom review.