33 Products With Totally Disgusting Yet Satisfying Review Photos That May Make You Cringe

1. A pack of two tongue scrapers so your breath can be extraaaaa fresh. They're rust-proof and made of stainless steel, so they're sturdy and durable. You won't believe how clean your tongue is and how much of a difference this baby makes in helping to keep your breath smelling great.
Promising review: "These tongue cleaners are definitely stainless steel! You can tell how great the quality is just by holding it in your hand. I use this on my tongue, and I’ve noticed an incredible difference. My tongue feels clean, and the gunk is gone. It sort of grips the tongue which helps grab any left over debris. Be sure to use it over the sink as the debris and saliva will definitely slide off your tongue. To clean, simply rinse with warm water and allow it to air dry! I deal with a lot of dry mouth, especially since I use a CPAP machine to sleep at night. This tool is incredible at getting that bad bacteria off the tongue that shows a white cast and also creates sulfur compounds which makes your breath stink!!" —GreyElt
2. A gross but satisfying exfoliating foot mask to remove all that dead skin that's just dying to shed. Apply, leave on for an hour (in the provided booties), wash it off, and in a week or so, brand-new feet! Or at least it'll feel that way.
Promising review: "My feet used to be horribly dry, itchy, and cracked with thick calluses. I started using Baby Foot every couple of months a year ago and my feet are now soft and smooth. Make sure to soak your feet before using and then again at least once a few days later. I leave the booties on for longer than the instructions, usually around two hours. It doesn’t burn or irritate my skin. A few days later the top layer of skin starts peeling all over. It’s REALLY gross looking so make sure you don’t need to show your feet for about two weeks! The results are amazing so it’s totally worth it! Calluses improve dramatically with one treatment but bad calluses may need a couple of treatments to go away. Make sure to wait at least two weeks before using again. I’ve recommended to all my friends and family. Seems to work for all skin types." —Mostly Maven
3. A three-step cradle cap system that includes a sponge, brush, comb, and storage stand to gently but effectively get rid of the flakes on your little babe's head. Sensitive to your baby's little head without having to compromise effectiveness.
Simply use soap on the sponge to lather up baby's head, then loosen flakes on baby's scalp by gently massaging (in circular motions) their head with the brush. Next, lift flakes off with the fine-tooth comb and ta-daaaa! Your babe is flake-free!
Read more about cradle cap — aka seborrheic dermatitis — at Seattle Children's and the American Academy of Dermatology.
Promising review: "A must-have for newborns. My 6-week-old had bad cradle cap and this brush worked miracles. I wish I had it from birth. We have continued to use this brush even though the cradle cap has gone and it does wonders on the scalp and keeping the hair looking healthy. Highly highly recommend. Plus, my baby enjoys the gentle scalp massage from the soft bristles." —LM01
4. The TubShroom to finally catch that animal — I mean hair wad — living in your drain. No more clogged bathtub; this little bb will catch all that hair that tries to sneak its way into your pipes.
This baby has more than 87,000 5-star ratings and rightfully so!! Give this baddie all its flowers. All you have to do is put it in the drain and then clean it every once in a while.
Promising review: "I got tired of busting my fingers trying to get the drain cover off to pick out my wife's hair (yuck!!!) every month. I had seen this pop up every now and then as a suggested item but I always thought 'yeah, I'll get this eventually.' Well, 50 pounds of hair later, I decided to get it. Man, this product is pure genius!!! It works so freakin' well, can't believe that I lived so long without it. It's a soft rubber thing (not hard plastic like I had thought), so stubbing your toe on it is a nonissue. I thought that since it wasn't hard plastic it wouldn't work well, I was wrong on every level. Strangely, I'm still the person who has to empty the thing, but I make sure that I show my wife her hair ball and brag about how happy I am that it's at least a bit easier to access. Great product, and happy that I could pick a color (orange!) which is a small but rewarding feeling, I guess!" —Thomas Lindsey
5. Or a drain snake so you don't need to call the plumber to fish out all the hair that's already there and instead, unclog your drains yourself. You'll be so grossly satisfied and impressed you may even start asking your friends if they want you to unclog their sinks, too.
Promising reviews: "These are great. Unclogged my shower the first time, almost nothing else came out the second pull, shower works like a dream! Super easy to use, a little bit of a gross process but this made it easy. I can still use the snake I used the first time, a few teeth are dinged up but you can definitely get a few uses out of each snake!" —Brittanny Montoya
"I was a bit horrified, yet delighted at the amount of crap I pulled up from this. I used to use a hanger. This works. It's so gross, but beats buying the liquid goo all the time and definitely beats paying a plumber $$." —david larson
6. A water-based instant carpet spot remover that could clean up that chili Kevin spilled. No joke. I'm literally floored by these before and after pics.
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you loooooove and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies." —Katie Tuite
7. A fast-acting fruit fly trapper because you're like, two seconds away from trying to find out if it's possible to fight a fruit fly. Put these babies where the little buggies like to hang (by your fruit bowl, trash, sink, etc.) and watch — through the little peek window — all those pesky little suckers get trapped in this fake apple. Woohoo to a fly-free home.
Promising review: "Our home was infested with fruit flies. As a household of minimal fresh produce and a mostly nitrate-rich menu, we were confused and horrified when these tiny, evil things took over our house. These apple traps are LEGIT. Within an hour or less they had captured a good amount of flies. I just bought more." —MotherofChaos
8. A hypoallergenic makeup brush shampoo to help make cleaning your beauty tools a much less dreadful task. If you'd literally rather buy new makeup tools than clean them, this minimal effort shampoo is just as right for you as Baby Bear's chair was for Goldilocks.
This shampoo formula is cruelty-free and vegan! Also check out their daily brush cleaner that requires no rinsing!
Promising review: "After thorough, intensive scrubbing with dish soap, I thought I'd done an OK job on my brushes. FALSE! THIS! This magical, Hogwarts-crafted solution put any soap to shame. Minimal effort, incredible results. I had no idea my brushes could go back to their original color. Best purchase ever." —AC
9. A bleach-free weekly shower spray that'll clean your shower till it sparkles, but that's not all, friends. This baby also prevents future soap scum buildup. Spray it, let it sit for 8–12 hours (so probz spray before bed), then wake up to a totally new shower.
Promising review: "Best product ever! It's made my cleaning easier. Just spray it and leave overnight and in the morning rinse it well with water. I scrub the tiles sometimes for a shinier look and sometimes I just spray it two or three hours before cleaning and don't need to leave it overnight. It's an amazing product, I've been using it for about a month and my faucets are shinier than ever. I love this product." —Maisha Ahmed
10. A pack of 36 acne patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our day babe! These patches absorb all the gunk and speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Abracadabra, psh, what pimple?
Promising review: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.
11. A pack of 12 bottle-cleaning tablets to get out those coffee stains with no scrubbing required! These bad boys will help get those annoying stains out of your fave metal tumblers and water bottles and leave them smelling fresh and looking squeaky clean.
Promising review: "What is this sorcery???? I have had my metal tumbler for four years now and no amount of scrubbing or scrapping has been able to remove the stains from my tea! Seriously though, this is my dedicated teacup and it had four years' worth of tea staining/buildup. I won’t lie, it took four tablets and I used boiling water and let each tablet soak overnight over the course of four days but my cup now looks brand-new again. So glad I found these! Now I know exactly how to take care of my cup and it will never get back to the way it was before!" —Chrystal Mayo
