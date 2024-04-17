If You’re Tired Of Pretending You Don’t See The Mess In Your Home, Check Out These 31 Products

1. An Angry Orange pet odor and stain eliminator because your little grumpy cat just loves to pee on your carpet even though their litter box is a foot away. If your home is starting to smell so bad you're embarrassed to have people over, spray some of this and let a lovely, citrusy aroma fill the air instead. Goodbye stains and odor, for good!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I will never look for another pet stain remover again, this is it. My ride or die. I’ve tried a ton of different products to remove stains and odor but none of them worked as well as this stuff. The stain in that photo was here since we moved into our new house so she was pretty baked in, I was sure it wasn’t going anywhere. But this stuff took it right out! My dog has also added a few new stains of his own to the carpet and this has gotten every single one out. 10/10 recommend." —Tara
2. An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner that'll loosen up old food and stains so you don't have to spend hours scrubbing. Just fill her up with water and vinegar and let mama handle last week's lasagna. When she's done blowing her top, just easily wipe away the food! Mama always gets the job done.
Promising review: "This makes cleaning out the microwave so easy. Even if I put it off too long and it's really gross in there, a few minutes of mama working in the microwave and I can literally just wipe it out with no effort." —Katy H
3. A container of 78 Cascade dishwasher pods because the mess in your sink is getting outta hand and you have, like, zero motivation to do the dishes. Skip the handwashing and throw one of these bad boys in your dishwasher and let 'em have an Avengers-level fight with the grease that's piled up on your plates.
Promising review: "For years I used a store brand detergent because I thought, 'what's the difference?' But I tried these at my mom's house for the first time a few years ago and I realized there's a HUGE difference. They get the plates squeaky clean without needing to rinse my dishes completely before loading them or having to scrub missed food parts that the dishwasher missed. When you open up the dishwasher, you can be confident the dishes will be spotless! The pods make it easy because you don't have to worry about too much or not enough detergent, just pop one in and go! It is the only dishwasher detergent I will buy." —Elizabeth P.
4. A Eufy robot vacuum so that your home can stay clean without, ya know, having to clean it. This thing is self-charging, slim, works on a variety of surfaces, it's quiet, and you can control it with a little remote. Plus, reviewers are also lovin' it more than the costly Roomba. If you ever wanted Rosey the Robot from The Jetsons in your house, this'll satisfy that desire.
Promising review: "We owned two Roombas, one for upstairs and one for downstairs. After our oldest Roomba finally gave up, I decided to try the Eufy. I had been peeking around at this brand due to the reviews and pricing but also the slim profile. Our Roomba would constantly get wedged under furniture. It was also picky on what rugs it would vacuum. I received the Eufy and immediately liked that the filter was washable and had two outer brushes versus Roombas one brush. We charged her up and let her go. We were impressed at how quiet it was and that Eufy worked on all of our surfaces. We have a large home and it went through every room and cleaned each one great. We are done with Roomba. We are buying a second Eufy for our downstairs. This was a fantastic buy. We are absolutely sold on this vacuum." —Kimberly
5. Or if you're like, "Wait, but what about mopping," no worries, I got you — a Roborock robot vacuum and mop combo. Yep, two tasks done by one robot. No need for a cleaner or maid because this'll take such a huge load off of your plate. How could you not fall head over heels? This thing is the kinda extra we crave. Acknowledge the mess without *actually* cleaning — win-win situation here.
Check out why my colleague, BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jessica Hall, looooves this: "I recently got this magical little device and though I've only run it a few times I can genuinely tell you that it is a game changer. Unlike my other robot vacuum, this lil' guy also mops!! Vacuuming feels like a never ending battle with my hair and my three cats' fur because as soon as we are done there's somehow already more hair everywhere. This is going to change our lives forever. We can easily just run it whenever we want through our phone, and it even has a sensor to avoid obstacles so you don't have to worry about picking stuff up off the floor before you start it. And on top of all that, it even empties, cleans, and refills itself!! Like you literally don't have to do anything other than push a button to start it. Yes, I know this thing is expensive, but honestly can you put a price on basically never putting any effort into cleaning your floors again?! 10/10 I would like every cleaning task to have a robot that'll do it for me."
6. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller that'll pick up fur and lock it inside the roller for an easy peasy cleanup. And this baby doesn't lose its effectiveness after use!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
7. A soap scum spray to dissolve all the grime and grossness in your tub and leave it squeaky clean. Just spray, wipe, and rinse!
The Bucko is a Irvine, California-based small biz based that aims to solve life's little problems with its products.
Promising review: "Better than anything I've ever tried. My shower had nasty buildup from soap scum and goo. I didn’t want to touch it. I sprayed this on and just saturated it. I'm too lazy to scrub, so I opted to take my chances and come back later. It was working without scrubbing, so I reapplied. After three applications and zero scrubbing, it took almost all of the gag-worthy yuckiness off, and all I did was rinse. I will absolutely be buying by the gallon!!!" —cantno
8. A pack of detergent cup holders that attach to detergent containers to catch any drip anddd (obvi) hold the little cup. No more walking past the washing machine and seeing a drippy mess on your floor. Don't we just looooove to *avoid* our problems? Well, problem solved rather than problem avoided!
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned small biz founded by Julie Reinhold because she was tired of detergent containers dripping on her laundry room floor.
Promising review: "I had no idea I needed this until I saw it on TikTok. Listen, it’s the little things that matter. This little thing saves me the headache of a laundry room mess. I love it. Fits perfectly on my liquid detergent. No more messes!" —Christina
9. A pumice stone for your toilet so you can ~finally~ get rid of that unattractive ring in the bowl. Keep your throne squeaky clean and looking brand new! And you can use it on other surfaces like sinks and tubs!
10. Or a stain-removing Scrubbing Bubbles toilet wand with flushable pads because that dripping toilet brush with God knows what trapped in its bristles totally grosses you out. I mean, do you clean the toilet brush, too? Never, and that's...kinda...🤢. With this baby, you pop the little pad on, scrub, and flush when you're done. Easy, quick, and no dripping toilet brushes.
The kit comes with a wand, four refills, and a stand.
I use these and have since my mom had them at her house when I was in high school. Bathroom holy grail. They clean effectively and you never have to worry about having a drippy, gross brush in the corner of your bathroom. My favorite part is that they literally take less than a minute to get my toilet ✨ sparkling ✨ clean. Love these. Oh! And you can get some refills here.
Promising reviews: "I love this!! I soo wish I'd found these a long time ago. So easy to use and discard so you don't have a nasty, dirty toilet brush next to the toilet. Plus, no extra toilet cleaning products to buy, it's all in one and for a great price. I'm never buying another brush for cleaning the toilet again. I wish I could give 10 stars. Totally recommend this!!!" —Jessica
11. An extendable Baseboard Buddy to clean molding, your fireplace mantel, and of course, your baseboards. Let's face it, no matter how many times you walk past your molding and turn your head the other way, the mess is still there. This can reach surfaces both high and low and your back and knees will thank you for ~not~ crouching down because those are not the same knees you used to use to get low like Lil' Jon.
The kit includes one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry. Plus the pads are microfiber and will trap and lock dirt so you won't walk past your dusty baseboards thinking *I'll get to that later* every other day.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
