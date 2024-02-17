If “Avoids Problems” Is Practically Written On Your Forehead, These 35 Problem-Solving Products Will Come In Clutch

They're sturdy and have ventilation holes to allow air flow and prevent odor. All different kinds of shoes fit in them, from heels to sneakers AND the large size fits shoes up to men's size 9 and women's size 10 and the 2XL size fits shoes up to men's size 14 and women's size 15.

Okay friends! I bought these over the summer because my organization system was literally throwing all of my shoes into a big, plastic bin which was no bueno. One *may* say I have too many shoes but I believe there's no such thing. Regardless, I could never find my shoes so I bought these little clear organization boxes and omg, closet = elevated. I forgot I even had certain shoes! Now I can easily see and access my shoes and figure out which pair to wear. I love these things so much and my closet looks much neater (not at the moment or I'd take a pic, I've got some cleaning to do 😭 ). They do take patience and time to put together but they're so so worth it.

Promising review: "Used these to get rid of shoe boxes in order to save space and allow me to see exactly what I have. Initial thought was oh no, cheap plastic but it’s actually pretty sturdy. Doors open fairly easy and it does exactly what I need it to. Only negative is the time putting it together but even that didn’t stop me from ordering another." —Ms.Mary

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes).