If “Avoids Problems” Is Practically Written On Your Forehead, These 35 Problem-Solving Products Will Come In Clutch

1. A pack of detergent cup holders that attach to detergent containers to catch any drip anddd (obvi) hold the little cup. No more mess! We adults (or at least just me) looooove to *avoid* our problems. Well, problem solved rather than problem avoided!
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned small biz founded by Julie Reinhold because she was tired of detergent containers dripping on her laundry room floor.
Promising review: "I had no idea I needed this until I saw it on TikTok. Listen, it’s the little things that matter. This little thing saves me the headache of a laundry room mess. I love it. Fits perfectly on my liquid detergent. No more messes!" —Christina
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A 12-pack of stackable shoe organizers to beautifully organize your shoe collection AND protect them from dust. If you've got a terrible way of organizing your shoes, like me, you should definitely consider this.
They're sturdy and have ventilation holes to allow air flow and prevent odor. All different kinds of shoes fit in them, from heels to sneakers AND the large size fits shoes up to men's size 9 and women's size 10 and the 2XL size fits shoes up to men's size 14 and women's size 15.
Okay friends! I bought these over the summer because my organization system was literally throwing all of my shoes into a big, plastic bin which was no bueno. One *may* say I have too many shoes but I believe there's no such thing. Regardless, I could never find my shoes so I bought these little clear organization boxes and omg, closet = elevated. I forgot I even had certain shoes! Now I can easily see and access my shoes and figure out which pair to wear. I love these things so much and my closet looks much neater (not at the moment or I'd take a pic, I've got some cleaning to do 😭 ). They do take patience and time to put together but they're so so worth it.
Promising review: "Used these to get rid of shoe boxes in order to save space and allow me to see exactly what I have. Initial thought was oh no, cheap plastic but it’s actually pretty sturdy. Doors open fairly easy and it does exactly what I need it to. Only negative is the time putting it together but even that didn’t stop me from ordering another." —Ms.Mary
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes).
3. A wine wand because you love wine but wine does not love you. This little handheld filter helps remove histamines and sulfites in alcohol that may trigger headaches and other symptoms, so you can treat yourself after having to deal with the day's problems without creating more problems. Plus, it'll help restore the natural taste of your wine after it's been opened.
And check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream! Thank you PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." —Penny Froh
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (available in other multipacks).
4. A bleach-free Wet & Forget weekly shower spray that'll clean your shower 'til it sparkles, but that's not all, friends. This baby also prevents future soap scum buildup. Spray it, let it sit for 8–12 hours (so probz spray before bed), then wake up to a totally new shower. So, like, you can still avoid having to clean it but still get it done — genius.
Promising review: "This stuff is like magic, it has changed my life. I am a disabled senior and had always dreaded cleaning the shower. Now it's a pleasure! I just spray the shower down before bed and rinse it in the morning. That's it! Leaves everything sparkling clean! I don't even have to squeegee the shower doors! I can't say enough about this wonderful product. I very highly recommend! I will be giving it out to my kids and family as gifts. It is the best product I have run across in many years! Get some today! You won't be disappointed!" —Lynne888g
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents, two sizes, and in a 2-pack).
5. A magnetic ironing pad because you'd rather just *not* pull out that big ol' ironing board. Stop going out wrinkled and snap this baby right onto your washer or dryer to make the dreadful task of having to iron your clothes a bit less dreadful.
Promising review: "If you're like me and live in a space that doesn't have a ton of room, let alone space for a big old ironing board, this is the perfect solution. This mat easily sticks with the magnets to the top of the dryer. It's a great space-saving solution. If you're looking to minimize, this is what you want!" —JD
Get it from Amazon for $13.87+ (available in two sizes).
6. Or a two-pack of Downy wrinkle release spray so you can just avoid ironing all together. It'll also help eliminate odor for neat, fresh clothing. Just spray, smooth, and go! Getting wrinkles out has never been easier.
Promising review: "We took the Downy Wrinkle Guard spray for our 14-day cruise and to our disbelief all of our clothing looked as sharp as the day that we packed our luggage. A light spray on the wrinkled area, slide your hand over, and the wrinkle is gone. Great product!" —Albert Zayas
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.24 (available in five scents and various multipacks).
7. A belt organizer cuz where the heck are you supposed to put 'em anyway? I literally don't know where I put my belts, like no clue where they are. If you *also* have had zero ways of organizing your belts, now you do!
Promising review: "For years I have been trying to figure out a way to hold all of my husband's belts — it's been a frustrating task and I have tried many different methods that were all just not right. He doesn't wear the traditional belt, but the homemade leather ones with the ginormous buckles that don't have the D-shaped loop that other people use to hang their belts with. This holds them all, even his thick belts. WOW, I am so relieved that this works so amazingly well. SO HAPPY!! Very nice, beautiful wood, and the design is so simple and works so incredibly well. This makes belts actually look good when stored instead of the jumbled mess they were before." —H and H HONEY
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in three types of wood).
8. A cold brew coffee maker for those days where you can't pull yourself out of bed and consequently can't stop at Starbucks. I've been there, every day this week, actually. Add your coffee to the filter, brew for 24 hours, and voila, a perfect cold brew for the morning and five extra minutes of sleep. Plus you'll be able to avoid all your other problems with an iced coffee in hand, soooo win.
See it in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
9. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller that'll pick up fur and lock it inside the roller for an easy peasy cleanup. And this baby doesn't lose its effectiveness after use!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
10. A Roomba robot vacuum so that your home can stay clean without you, ya know, having to clean it cuz you like to avoid that part. This thing is self-charging, works on carpets and hardwood floors, and can be scheduled to clean through the iRobot Home app orrr Alexa or Google Assistant. If you ever wanted Rosey the Robot from The Jetsons in your house, this'll satisfy that desire.
I got myself a robot vacuum to give myself one less daily task and OH MY GOSH. I'm soooo thankful for this thing. It has changed the game. I loved my Dyson vacuum that a family member gifted me, except I hated having to manually vacuum. Anything that takes a little work off my load is a win for me. My hair is constantly everywhere so I was always sweeping, vacuuming, and crying because there's always something to clean (welcome to adulthood, am I right?) but nowwwww, I get home and the hair that was on my bathroom floor after styling in the morning is gone. I almost kiss this thing daily, I love it and it has been the ultimate life upgrade. So so worth it. I have mine programmed to vacuum my house every Wednesday and Sunday morning through the app on my phone, I don't even have to turn the thing on. If you're super busy and cleaning stresses you out, let this vacuum take some of the stress off your plate.
Get it from Amazon for $219+ (available in two styles).
11. Or if you're like, "wait, I'm trying to avoid mopping, too," no worries, I got you — a Roborock robot vacuum and mop combo. Yep, two tasks done by one robot. No need for a cleaner or maid because this'll take such a huge load off of your plate. How could you not fall head over heels? This thing is the kinda extra we crave.
Check out why my colleague, BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jessica Hall, looooves this: "I recently got this magical little device and though I've only run it a few times I can genuinely tell you that it is a game changer. Unlike my other robot vacuum, this lil' guy also mops!! Vacuuming feels like a never ending battle with my hair and my three cats' fur because as soon as we are done there's somehow already more hair everywhere. This is going to change our lives forever. We can easily just run it whenever we want through our phone, and it even has a sensor to avoid obstacles so you don't have to worry about picking stuff up off the floor before you start it. And on top of all that, it even empties, cleans, and refills itself!! Like you literally don't have to do anything other than push a button to start it. Yes, I know this thing is expensive, but honestly can you put a price on basically never putting any effort into cleaning your floors again?! 10/10 I would like every cleaning task to have a robot that'll do it for me."
Get it from Amazon for $1,099.99+ (available in three styles).
12. A set of two spice shelves so that you can actually see the paprika when you need it rather than picking up every seasoning with a red top and reading the label 'til you find it. And these are non-slip so your spices won't be sliding all around on your aesthetically pleasing shelves. Two problems avoided by one product.
Promising review: "This is the best organizer I have ever had. I LOVE to cook and have a million and one spices and this has solved so many problems. I spend more time on my recipes than I do looking for the spice now! It's amazing, just buy it!" —Mar
Get it from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in two sizes).
13. A subscription to Blue Apron if grocery shopping and cooking are things you barely have time to fit in and you're tired of Trader Joe's orange chicken and microwave quesadillas. This service will send you all the ingredients and instructions so most of the work is done for you, and you don't have to spend hours that you don't even really have to grocery shop and cook. You'll get some seriously delicious meals and many of 'em take less than a half hour to whip up!
Each week, you can choose between the Chef Favorites, Wellness, Family Friendly, Fast and Easy, or Veggies menus, for two to four people and with two to five recipes per week. Each recipe lets you know how long it takes to prep so you can plan accordingly!
Subscriptions start at $12.49 per serving. Get the recipe for the yummy-looking noodles above here.
14. An Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil that's perfect for all skin types and will effectively get rid of any makeup residue, blackheads, and sebum while also preventing your pores from clogging up. In fact, it's so effective, reviewers say you can actually see the gunk and oil leave your face. You'll be kinda grossed out by the ick seeping out of your pores while also being totally in love with the results.
Oh! Anddd reviewers say they use this as a step in their double cleansing routine. What the heck is that, you may ask? Well, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice — first with an oil-based cleanser, and then again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the gross stuff out of your pores.
Promising review: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
And for more Korean skincare products to help you avoid any acne that's giving you trouble, check out these 21 Useful Korean Skincare Products Reviewers With Acne Swear By.
15. An extendable Baseboard Buddy to clean molding, your fireplace mantel, and of course, your baseboards. It can reach surfaces both high and low and your back and knees will thank you for ~not~ crouching down, because those are not the same knees you used to use to get low like Lil Jon. No more walking past your baseboards and pretending to not see all that dust.
The kit includes one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry. Plus the pads are microfiber and will trap and lock dirt so you won't walk past your dusty baseboards thinking *I'll get to that later* every other day.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
16. A set of Wonder Hangers because your problem is you have zero space left in your closet but can't resist buying more new, cute clothes. These things can hold up to 30 pounds and one can hold up to five garments. 😱 I say we grab a pack of these, then celebrate the new space in our closets by buying more clothes.
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers in action.
Promising review: "I love this for my walk-in closet and my obsession with shopping. 😅 Everything was perfect. I ordered a pack of six in white and everything was intact. Yes they are made of plastic, but very durable — I have a lot of heavy formal dresses and it's holding them up very well, shockingly!! I'm ordering more. ❤❤❤" —Taylor M.
Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two colors and sizes).
17. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp for anyone who cringes at the thought of touching a toilet brush or reusing a dirty toilet brush over and over. Every time you flush, the stamp will release a cleaning gel that'll foam up and clean your toilet. So the bowl will be cleaned after you go without you needing to do anything else at all.
Oh, and each stamp will last you up to 12 days!
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and confused about how they’d work, but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
Get six stamps from Amazon for $4.74 (available in a two-pack).
18. An electric makeup brush cleaner because cleaning your brushes is super time consuming and every time you have to do it, you'd rather just get all new ones. You've avoided cleaning them waaaay too long, so let this baby do its thing and help you out with your least fave task. Big event and need clean, dry beauty tools? This contraption will wash AND dry 'em so you aren't panicking over still-damp brushes.
Promising reviews: "I gotta admit, I was skeptical. There are items just like this on the market that are triple the price. My makeup brushes have two years worth of caked-on crap, so I thought, no way this $16 gem would work. WRONG!!! I am actually shocked at how well this thing worked. I did have to go back through and scrub by hand but it’s not this cleaner's fault — two years of left-on makeup is my fault. I cannot believe that my foundation brush is white again like the day I bought it and not just a soft beige from washing it by hand. BUY THIS CONTRAPTION — it’s amazing." —sumnerls
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in two colors).