1. An Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil that's perfect for all skin types and will effectively get rid of any makeup residue, blackheads, and sebum while also preventing your pores from clogging up. In fact, it's so effective, reviewers say you can actually see the gunk and oil leave your face. You'll be kinda grossed out by the ick seeping out of your pores while also being totally in love with the results.
Oh! Anddd reviewers say they use this as a step in their double cleansing routine. What the heck is that, you may ask? Well, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice — first with an oil-based cleanser, and then again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the gross stuff out of your pores.
Promising review: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
2. A Cosrx snail mucin serum to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
*All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Alright friends, I am here to confirm that the hype surrounding this stuff is SO real. I've had acne since I was literally 8-years-old (don't ask, my cousin was a face painter and practiced on me so I broke out BAD) and I'm JUST now starting to get it together. My skin this past year has completely changed, I have gotten super serious about my skincare routine, and I am now ✨ pimple-free ✨ . Now, I am grateful that my skin has cleared up, but it was still kinda dull, uneven, ya know, the little nitpicky stuff. That is until I cracked and bought this little miracle worker. My skin is now ra-di-anttttt! It's never looked better. My only regret is not taking before and after pics but glass skin, I know her. I haven't gone out in public without makeup since I was like 12 because I was so insecure about my skin. Now, chiiiilld, I go out all the time free of makeup. I also bought this for my cousin for Christmas, she's obsessed, a friend slept over and I let them use this, they're now obsessed, I guarantee you'll fall in love after your first use.
Promising review: "This is a great product. It’s not sticky and has no smell. It's my favorite product to use with any other skincare product. Very gentle and helps with acne. Will be a regular in my skincare routine." —C
Get it from Amazon for $14.76.
3. Plus a Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, which will lock in moisture to plump and hydrate. Perfect for your dry winter skin — say hello to your new cold weather BFF.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "If you're like me and have oily/combo skin that is also sensitive and prone to acne, this is an excellent product worth its price. Very little goes a long way since the slimy texture glides right over the skin. It does not leave any sticky residue, on the contrary, it is absorbed into the skin very quickly. It also keeps the skin moisturized but does not trap oil, in fact, I find my skin to be less oily after a few days of using it!" —Madeline
Get it from Amazon for $15.04+ (available in three sizes)
4. A Some by Mi Miracle toner that really lives up to its whole ~miracle~ name. It uses a holy grail blend of tea tree water extract, AHA/BHA/PHA, papaya extract, and witch hazel extract to help remove dead skin and help improve skin texture.
After cleansing, soak your cotton pad with this stuff, gently wipe your face, and lightly tap for absorption. Follow up with moisturizer!
Promising review: "This stuff works! First off all there was no purging period, which my acne-prone skin is grateful for. It also doesn't sting or smell harsh. Within a week of using this toner I stopped having breakouts. My dark spots are slowly getting lighter and my skin is starting to glow. I'm on my second bottle now and I have nothing but good things to say. I really hope they never stop making this." —kem
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
5. A Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum you'll soon be praising as your new holy grail cuz Cinderella's glass slipper will have nothing on your beautiful glass-like skin. The unique blend of ✨ propolis, niacinamide elixir, and BHA ✨ will give you consistent hydration, leaving your skin all radiant and glowy.
Promising review: "This is so soothing and helpful for my face. I had so much hormonal acne on my face, but after using this, it really cleared up! I rarely get breakouts anymore at all and I attribute it to this serum. There is no scent and the texture is exactly what I’d like out of a serum — slightly thick but still easy to spread on the face and neck." —A J
Get it from Amazon for $18.68 (available in four other formulas and a multipack).
6. The Face Shops's facial foaming cleanser so you can brighten, cleanse, moisturize, and remove your makeup all in one step. Talk about a multitasker — this stuff is equivalent to the one person in the group project who does most of the work. It's got rice water in it, which'll have your skin gettin' its ✨shine✨ on better than Florida Georgia Line. It *also* helps improve dull skin tone and rough texture, so yet another bonus.
Promising review: "I have struggled with acne my entire life. I’ve gone to dermatologists, tried salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, tazarotene, and nothing ever even reduced it. I struggled with a very basic form of acne on my forehead, and sometimes my chin, and I have sensitive skin so I decided to try something new. I thought I’d have to wait at least a month to see results but within four days everything started to disappear. All of my major acne has completely gone away, I only see little tiny spots here and there but they go away within a day. Nothing like what I used to get. I'm going to start using it on my back to see if it helps there too. 10/10 the best face wash I have ever encountered in my life." —Jaiden
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
7. A bottle of I'm From goami rice toner that'll help balance out the levels of oil and water in your skin and soothe flaky skin cells. The sirtuin from rice helps protect your skin from damage caused by the sun and the double-layer texture will give you some serious luster, moisture, and nourishment.
This toner is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "I am in love with this rice toner. It might be one of the best toners I've ever tried. I feel like it made my pimples disappear and made my acne scars lighten. This might be one of the best Korean products I've ever tried as well. It doesn't have a weird scent and it looks a little bit like milk. I feel so refreshed after I use this toner and it makes my skin so shiny and plump. I feel very moisturized after using it. Anyone thinking of using a toner should try this one." —Kayra
Get it from Amazon for $20.96+ (available in two sizes).
8. A pack of popular Cosrx pimple patches because although your skincare routine is top-notch perfection, you still get the occasional, annoying, random zit that makes you wanna burn the house down. These things will suck all that gross gunk out and help speed up the healing process so that zit can get the heck outta here. Someone get these things an MVP award.
For persistent or bigger pimples, put a pimple patch on overnight for 2–3 days to help the pimple diminish.
Promising review: "This product works! It stays on until you remove it and honestly, you can wash your face and forget it’s there and still it holds up to a lather without falling off. I had a few hormonal acne areas on my chin that were painful to the touch. This patch seemed to alleviate the discomfort and I forgot about it and wore them overnight. It took a few days for the spot to go down in size but it works. As for blemishes after threading, single treatment and by morning…the blemish is gone." —LaTisha Taylor
Get a three packs of 24 patches each from Amazon for $11+ (available in four sizes).
9. A Tonymoly octopus-shaped blackhead remover that'll help lift all the clogged dirt and oil out of your pores. It's like your own personal Dr. Pimple Popper that helps extract your whiteheads and blackheads. Goodbye, Regina George pores.
Promising review: "I’ll admit, I was a bit skeptical when I ordered this. I’ve had acne for over 30 years and have tried all sorts of products, but since this has good reviews, I decided to give it a shot. I’m really impressed with how this product works. It leaves my skin very soft, but also unclogs pores. I’ve actually seen an improvement in my skin since I’ve started using it. Since it’s an exfoliating product I only use it about three times a week, but it has really helped with removing dry skin, and I’ve had fewer breakouts. They only issue I have is that it doesn’t last very long, but worth buying." —SP
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
10. Or a Cosrx blackhead exfoliant toner with 4% BHA that'll help you trade enlarged pores and dead skin cells for natural radiance and an even skin tone. You'll get a good exfoliation without irritating your skin and you'll be able to say bye, bye, bye to your blackheads.
After cleansing your skin, apply this using your hands or a cotton pad (whichever you prefer) and wipe gently over your face. Don't forget to apply some SPF afterwards!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this. I'm halfway through my first bottle and I will be purchasing again. This has become a staple in my daily night routine. I've had very oily skin, large pores, acne and blackheads since I was a teenager and I'm now in my late 30s and still get hormonal flare-ups. Using this product has greatly improved my skin's appearance. It looks and feels healthier. My blackheads are gone and my pores have decreased in size. I still get oily throughout the day but it's better than it used to be. I'm definitely more confident about my skin now. 😁" —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $23.96 (also available in three other formulas).
11. An Elizavecca carbonated clay mask that bubbles up until you look like Raven did when she had that allergic reaction on That's So Raven. But not only is it just fun and a good laugh, it also helps clear your pores and get rid of those super irritating blackheads.
Promising review: "I've been buying this mask for a little over a year now and can verify that it is totally worth the hype. I have relatively dry skin, but while I never had acne when I was younger, I quit hormonal birth control a few years ago and since then have started breaking out shortly after ovulation. I tried many more expensive masks, but I also have very sensitive skin, and previous products either left me itchy and irritated or had no effect. This mask has completely cured all of my skin problems. If I remember to put it on the night I think I've ovulated, I have zero zits, and if I forget and some start to show up, I do the mask and the zits have significantly retreated by the next morning. I only need to use it a few times a month so it takes me several months to go through a jar. I would pay four times more for this product if I had to!" —carof
Check out our full review of Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a two-pack).
12. A Mizon snail repair cream with raspberry extract, AHA, and mugwort extract (not a Harry Potter spell, I swear) to deliver you some seriously smooth skin and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. It'll give your skin some much-needed deep hydration and create a protective barrier to stop that moisture from trying to escape throughout the day.
Promising review: "The product has no smell. It is moisturizing for a time, but by later in the day, it by morning, it's a little dry. I bought this as I have been struggling with persistent acne on my chin and between my eyebrows. I heal very, very slow, like a month or more for a small sore or scab. I have only been using this for 2 1/2 days. Already, the acne is healing and disappearing with no new spots, and the scabs and sores are rapidly healing, too. There is almost nothing left to pick at; yes I pick, which is a problem. This is by far the most effective thing I've ever added to my routine. I got the serum and use that as well." —Cheryl A Simone
Get it from Amazon for $20.50 (also available in a two-pack).
13. A lightweight Skin1004 Water-Fit sun serum that isn't sticky and will quickly absorb into your skin without leaving you with a gross, greasy finish. It has SPF 50+, centella asiatica extract, and hyaluronic acid in it to heal and hydrate your skin while *also* protecting you from harmful UV rays.
Promising review: "I have sensitive, dehydrated, acne-prone skin, which makes finding sunscreen a bit difficult for me. My previous go-to was the Elta MD UV Clear sunscreen but I like this one soo much better (and it's cheaper!). The Elta MD sunscreen was a bit drying for me. I am currently using tretinoin, which makes my skin flake and peel and the Elta MD sunscreen made the flakes super obvious. It also did not mesh well with my makeup and caused pilling. The Skin1004 sunscreen on the other hand is hydrating and does not dry out my skin or cause me to break out. It blends quite nicely into my skin and while it does not leave a white cast, it does give your skin a glowy appearance. I am on my third bottle already and really recommend that everyone tries out this sunscreen." —Sharon
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
14. A Glow Recipe toner, which contains a mixture of hyaluronic acid and tea tree extract to moisturize your skin and help even texture. It'll also give you an effortlessly glowy look so you can shine bright like a diamond always. Added bonus, it smells like watermelon!
Promising review: "Holy grail. I’ve been using this alongside the Glow Recipe pink juice moisturizer for a few weeks now and I’m honestly confused and baffled at how great my skin has been. I have very acne-prone, troubled skin but this last week and a half or so, I really didn’t even want to put on makeup because my skin is the best it’s been in years. Try this!!!!!!!!" —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in two sizes/styles).