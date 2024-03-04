33 Products For Anyone In Their 30s Who Is Constantly Thinking *I Have No Idea What I’m Doing*

I had COVID a few weeks ago and because I'm, like, a fake adult (like I still drink Capri-Suns, the fact that I'm an actual adult is wild), I of course had basically NOTHING in my med cabinet except Band-Aids and things to use when I get hurt cuz I get hurt more than I get sick. So I called my mom and she brought me more testing kits, soup, ginger ale...mom stuff. But I was still in pain and forgot to ask her for actual medicine. Luckily, my cousin lives in my apartment complex and she brought over a little sick care package — tea, more soup, Body Armor drinks, Tylenol, and these little miracles. The migraines were making me SO nauseous and I couldn't sleep, so I slapped one of these on my forehead and OMG, the literal instant relief was wild. It has a slight menthol-y smell combined with some sort of magic, and a cooling effect that helped make my head stop throbbing so I could sleep (yes, I slept with them on). I love these so much and I will never be without them again. These were my quarantine MVP.

