33 Products For Anyone In Their 30s Who Is Constantly Thinking *I Have No Idea What I’m Doing*

1. A pack of four migraine/headache patches that'll come in clutch when your head is pounding after a rough day. They have a cooling effect that lasts up to 12 hours and some reviewers say they even use 'em for hangovers. Slap one on your forehead or neck for some much needed relief.
I had COVID a few weeks ago and because I'm, like, a fake adult (like I still drink Capri-Suns, the fact that I'm an actual adult is wild), I of course had basically NOTHING in my med cabinet except Band-Aids and things to use when I get hurt cuz I get hurt more than I get sick. So I called my mom and she brought me more testing kits, soup, ginger ale...mom stuff. But I was still in pain and forgot to ask her for actual medicine. Luckily, my cousin lives in my apartment complex and she brought over a little sick care package — tea, more soup, Body Armor drinks, Tylenol, and these little miracles. The migraines were making me SO nauseous and I couldn't sleep, so I slapped one of these on my forehead and OMG, the literal instant relief was wild. It has a slight menthol-y smell combined with some sort of magic, and a cooling effect that helped make my head stop throbbing so I could sleep (yes, I slept with them on). I love these so much and I will never be without them again. These were my quarantine MVP.
2. Or a migraine stick to help relieve that terrible headache you get every so often. This cruelty-free, vegan little stick is made with essential oils such as peppermint and lavender and can also help with nausea. Just rub a little on your forehead, temples, and back of neck. After you spend the entire day at your screen, this stuff will be right by your side to get you some relief.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman is a fan of this little magic stick. Check out her Migrastil review for a little more info about it!
Also! Learn more about aromatherapy from John Hopkins.
Promising review: "I have no earthly idea why this works, but it brought me back from the dead after an 11-day headache. I found it worked better to rub it all over my hot pack, zap it in the microwave, and wrap it around the base of my neck. The aromatherapy was great, and it dulled my headache enough to restore my will to live." —Katie B.
3. A padded wire-free push-up bra because you're in your 30s and *still* have not found a bra that gives you the exact cleavage look you want. It has adjustable drawstrings so you can achieve the vibe you were going for in that one top. This'll be your absolute favorite bra you've ever owned — reviewers are even saying they like it better than the Victoria's Secret bombshell bra.
Promising reviews: "I have breastfed two kids and have the ✨iconic✨ bottom-heavy boobs. I am a 34D, I bought this in a 36C (sister size) and it fits like it was made for me. My boobs usually look and fit best in a balconette or shelf style bra, but baby….this bra right here is absolutely stunning. NO gapping at the top, even without tying the ribbon. It is wireless but has a nice, wide band that keeps everything up and where you want it. The material is buttery soft, no weird seams or itchy straps. 10/10 in my book! It came with an extender, though I don’t need it, but it is a nice touch. If you’re looking for a sign, this is it!" —Kayla Harrison
"I have to go to extremes to get some kind of visible cleavage. My breasts are almost non-existent and sometimes, it gives me confidence issues. But this bra? This thing is mind blowing! I actually have the boob crack. 😍🤣 And it's seriously so comfortable. Finally a bra for all chest sizes. My heart is happy lol. Just buy the damn bra! You won't be disappointed." —Truck_Driving_Gal
4. An all-in-one nonstick multipurpose pan from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection because you'd love nothing more than to buy the trendy Always Pan but you refuse to spend that money on one aesthetically pleasing pan. It's a whole lotta good wrapped up into one super beautiful piece of cookware. Ooh! And it's dishwasher safe! What you really need in your 30s is for sure a great pan.
It also comes with a beechwood turner! You can use it to fry food, to braise, to sauté, use it as a sauce pan, a stockpot, a wok pan, or even as a skillet — this bad boy does it all.
Promising reviews: "I bought this pan for myself as a birthday present. I first bought it for the pretty blue color and then for the size. When I first got it, it looked really big but it is the perfect size for making so many different meals. It is nonstick and so easy to clean. I love making ground beef in it, nothing sticks to the pan. The color matches my kitchen perfectly and I'm so glad I purchased it. Cleaning this pan is so easy, I hand wash it and it takes only a few minutes. I highly recommend this product." —Adrian H.
"I had the original Always Pan for about three years and it was heavily used, — wear and tear. I wanted a new one but I didn’t want to pay the high price all over again. Saw this pan on IG and I love it. It is bigger which is better. Price is better because nonstick pans eventually wear out anyways." —Amazon Customer
5. A smart cutting board and knife set that comes with four color-coded, stainless-steel knives and cutting boards that are each for cutting up specific items. The boards are labeled — one for fish, one for bread, one for produce, and one for poultry so you can avoid cross contamination. It comes with a holder that'll dry your tools and then use a built-in UV light to sterilize 'em so they're ready to go the next time you use them! It's giving I'm in my 30s and responsibllllllle.
And best of all, this bb comes in a holder thing-a-ma-bob that'll dry your tools and then use a built-in UV light to sterilize 'em so that they're ready to go the next time you use them!
Read more about cross contamination at USDA Food And Safety Inspection.
Promising review: "I am obsessive about cleanliness and food safety so I really wanted separate cutting boards for each food type. After I got this set, I was surprised at how sturdy it is. I absolutely love the color coded chopping boards and matching knives because it helps me to avoid cross contamination. The drying and UV sterilization features are a nice bonus. UV will get rid of more of the nasty germs that are hiding on my knives and boards, which is extremely impressive. It's really simple to use. I wash and rinse the boards and knives, put them in the base and simply push the button once to start the drying cycle. After it's done, I press the same button twice and the unit sanitizes everything that's inside. Overall superior quality smart kitchen gadget that provides essential cutting tools with drying and UV disinfecting function all in one compact device. It keeps my countertop organized, my tools clean, and my food safe. Best purchase I've made in a long time!" —Dorothy OG
6. Or if you're like, *to heck with cutting* a reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for my friends who can't dice a vegetable without a potential trip to the hospital (🙋🏽♀️). We're leaving the hospital trips from cutting onions in our 20s y'all! If chopping those veggies seems too time consuming, this will save you sooo much time. Spiral, slice and dice with this super convenient, dishwasher-safe kitchen gadget.
A plus is that this baby can slice through a potato BUT remember how sharp that means it is and BE CAREFUL touching the blades! You'll get four different blades including a small dicer, large dicer, a spiral blade, and a ribbon blade.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
7. A pair of fleece sweatpants so you can be as cozy as possible on those staying in, drinking wine, watching Netflix nights. You may not always know what you're doing, but one thing you do know is a night on the couch in your most comfy pants will always be top tier.
Promising review: "I have now purchased three pairs of these sweatpants and then I purchased another pair by this brand that had cargo pockets. These are by far the best sweatpants I have ever found. They fit absolutely great, they're so soft, warm, and extremely comfortable. I highly recommend these." —Vicnrotts
8. A 24-pack of gel under-eye patches that contain retinol, sea moss, ceramide, and fatty acids because you're so sick of waking up to dark circles and puffy eyes. Whether you're absolutely exhausted or watched The Notebook for the 375th time and cried all night long, these little eye mask miracles will help plump your skin and bring that ~luminous~ glow back to your tired eyes. You'll reach for 'em, like, every single morning.
These babies *also* help reduce the appearance of fine lines. And tip! My fave thing to do with literally any and all under-eye patches is to put them in the fridge so that they give a nice ~cooling~ effect.
Promising reviews: "So I decided to give these under-eye masks a shot after hearing some good things and I gotta say, I'm pleasantly surprised! After using them, I noticed my eyes looked less puffy and definitely brighter. They're super easy to use, just slap 'em on and chill for a bit. Honestly, I'm glad I tried them out. They're now a staple in my skincare routine for sure!" —Moreneque
"I have tried so many under-eye masks and these truly do exactly what they say they will! The swollen, dark under eyes are put to rest, especially after a long graveyard shift. If you have been searching, look no further!" —Brianna
9. And a hydrating eye stick designed to look like a cutie little polar bear, perfect for its cooling and calming effect. It'll help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us. If you're this tired in your 30s, this'll be perfect to have for like, forever, cuz imagine how much more exhausted you'll be in five years.
Promising reviews: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
"Better than Tula! I love this cooling stick!! It’s super easy, affordable and smells lovely." —Heather
10. An expandable hard shell carry-on suitcase with wheels, an internal compression divider, a TSA-approved lock, and a built-in CHARGER PORT!! 🥳🥳🥳 It has a designated pocket for your laptop (up to 15") and easily fits into most US flight overhead bins. It'll surely become your literal fave carry-on ever. No more airport freakouts when all the outlets are taken and no more shuffling around to find one. 30, flirty, thriving, and traveling — yes please.
You'll need a portable charger which is *not* included — it just has the port for easy access — so be sure to grab one!
Promising review: "I was reluctant to consider a hard shell roller bag, convinced they hold much less than my soft side one. This Aerotrunk 23" bag fits in the overhead bin and is very spacious inside. It rolls like a dream and the interior is very well laid out. Both sides pack plenty and secure contents well and the mesh zippered bags are great for toiletries, lingerie, etc. An added bonus is the outside laptop compartment, which also stores all other electronics you might travel with. It's also classy looking! All in all, a great buy." —LCM
