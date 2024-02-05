21 Hair Products From Black-Owned Businesses That Are Basically Pure Magic

1. A "Mousse Def" texture foam that'll give your hair (any type, might I add) a flexible hold without all the flakes and crunch. First ingredient in this has GOT to be witchcraft because, howwww?! This stuff does it all — detangles, conditions, defines, AND adds shine in just one step. Magic in a bottle, that's what this stuff is.
The Doux is a woman-owned small biz that specializes in professional-quality products for all hair types.
Promising reviews: "I use this stuff FAITHFULLY!!! It gives my curls great definition without weighing it down and there's no flaking. It's also GREAT for a wash-n-go!" —Markitha
"Impressed with this hair product, it effectively maintains moisture in my hair, resulting in long-lasting curls. I find myself using it sparingly, every other day, and still achieve natural-looking, healthy curls. A genuine thumbs up for its consistent performance and ability to keep my hair well-hydrated." —Bergen County Housewife
Get it from Amazon for $14.98.
2. A strong hold edge control for thick edges because it seems that nothing is laying your baby hairs the way you want them laid. Well, meet this little bottled magic, honeyyy! Say goodbye to your weak edge control and say hello to flake-free hold for all types of hair. Kinky, coily, loose, whatever you've got, this stuff will surely replace whatever gel you currently use.
Bask and Lather is a woman-owned biz that specializes in natural products made from 100% organic ingredients.
And check it out on TikTok! This reviewer even went to the gym and their edges did not move. One word — shook.
Oh, and I totally understand that laying your edges is not a necessity and isn't everyone's cup of tea! For more on this, check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."
Promising reviews: "Definitely works with no residue left behind and lasts ALL DAY! The only product that won’t get greasy and lift after a few minutes!! I love it! Will be buying again." —Ms. T
"My curls are very stubborn. No matter how much Eco styling gel I used when putting my hair in a puff or ponytail the curls would still pop out. This edge control looks nice and sleek while giving my hair shine and holding my curls down all day!" —Brandi
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
3. A scalp and hair clarifying rinse to help avoid dandruff and maintain an itch-free scalp. It's made with apple cider vinegar to help remove buildup caused by your everyday hair products and it helps repair damaged follicles without stripping the natural oils that are essential for keeping your mane moisturized. Plus, the hydrating shea butter and strengthening castor oil will have your locks looking and feeling the best they've ever been.
Girl + Hair is a woman-owned small biz that specializes in products to maintain natural hair underneath hair extensions.
Promising review: "I have braids in. It's going on three months and this product got rid of ALL my buildup — one wash!!! I also have scalp issues with flaking and itchiness because of the braiding hair. This product got rid of flakes, itchiness, and buildup. Not to mention, the bottle is big and AFFORDABLE. Y'all, this is a WIN! I faced many struggles with other shampoos and my flaky scalp condition. WHEN I TELL YOU this scalp has been clean for a week now...usually the flakes come back after a week but they haven't. I want the whole darn hair care line. FYI, Black-owned by a dermatologist!! Get on it. Her Instagram is @girlandhair and her TikTok is also @girlandhair. Check her out." —Nysha
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. Bread Beauty Hair-Mask with Australian Kakadu plum (which is super fun to say) and starflower oil, which, together, could literally be mistaken for a magic potion. I mean, this stuff helps reinforce hair follicles — which helps prevent breakage — delivers you super soft, velvety strands, and doesn't weigh your luscious locks down! Quench your curls' thirst with some of this cloud-like hair treat.
Bread Beauty Supply is a woman-owned small biz that creates hair products for curl types 3a to 4c.
See it in action on TikTok!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd loves this — here's what she has to say: "I recently started using Bread products and I really love how lightweight and easy they are to use. Since I have mixed textured hair that's been frequently dyed, it tends to get very dry. After using this deep conditioner my hair felt so much better and softer. In addition to that, the smell is A-MA-ZING. Definitely one of my new favorite wash day products."
Promising review: "I was gifted this product to try out. I use it 2–3 times a week and so far, I love it! I notice my ends feel softer and more healthy. It's super thick and creamy so it detangles my hair so easily. The scent is light but smells delicious, like a bakery. I would definitely recommend this product if you are looking for a good conditioner that helps with dryness and damage but also won't weigh your hair down!" —Kacey
Get it from Ulta for $28.
5. A nongreasy, coil-defining curl cream that'll nourish your curls, waves, or coils without all that dreaded, sticky buildup. Eliminate the frizz, revitalize the curls, and marvel at the shine. 😍
Taliah Waajid is a woman-owned small biz that specializes in products for naturally curly, coily, and kinky hair.
Promising review: "For my type 2c, thick, coarse, low-porosity, and frizz-prone hair, this is by far the best styling product I have found. Before finding this product, the only way I could get defined curls with minimum frizz was to wash every day and use my styling/control products. I use this curl cream to get defined second and third day curls. My hair feels soft and does not feel coated with anything crunchy or stiff, though there is a sense of a light protective coating — hard to describe. I've never found another product that does anything like this. For my hair, it is absolutely not greasy in the slightest, and there is still movement to my hair. It completely controls my frizz, defines my curls, and keeps my hair looking groomed with good curl definition for the rest of the day." —A.S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.29+ (available in two scents).
6. A curl-defining gel by Camille Rose that's made with marshmallow root to help smooth, define, and detangle your locks. Apply a generous amount of this little potion to freshly-washed hair and you'll see your strands magically transform into the most beautiful, soft, ~not crunchy~ curls you ever did see.
Camille Rose is a woman-founded/owned business.
Promising review: "This is my first time leaving a review but I recently cut off my relaxed hair and have been experimenting with some natural hair products to use as stylers for my wash-n-gos. This has been the BEST product I've used. Normally after day one and two my hair gets dry when I use other products, but today is day six after using this product and my hair is unbelievably soft and moisturized. Not an ounce of dryness. The consistency is somewhat like a gel but it doesn't leave my curls crunchy at all. My hair was well defined. I love this product and I would recommend it to anyone. —IslandPrincess
Get it from Amazon for $15.
7. A vegan purple temporary hair color gel because you love a bright, vibrant hair color but geez, does your hair hate it! This stuff washes out in one wash so you can get the drama you crave without having to totally commit. Oooh, and did I mention that this stuff is *also* a curl definer! Genius!
Gemini Naturals is a woman-owned small biz that specializes in temporary hair dye that works on dark and textured hair.
Promising review: "Best temporary color I’ve used! The gel was easy to apply and the color is vibrant even when it dries, plus you can add more if need be. I spritz my hair with a light hairspray and there was absolutely no transfer! I will definitely be trying more colors!!" —Alicia D.
Get it from Gemini Naturals for $13 (available in more colors) or Amazon for $22 (available in two colors).
8. A post-workout dry shampoo that uses apple cider vinegar and micellar water to *actually* clean your hair and scalp, leaving your locks looking, smelling, and feeling as fresh and clean as OutKast. Your mane will look ahhh-mazingggg in between washes.
Promising review: “As someone who is very active (I dance and work out) I love using this rinse, especially when wearing protective styles. There’s no way I’m able to wash my braids every single day and it feels so good to be able to spray this for those moments. Also, as someone who suffers with psoriasis, I don’t see it causing issues for me, which is important. Now that I have it I can’t go without it." —JoIsThatGirl
Get it from Sunday II Sunday, Amazon, or Sephora for $31.
9. Lightweight blonde boho goddess locs for an easy *and I mean EASYYY*, fabulous, protective style. They're pre-looped, which means the install will be a total breeze. I– I think I need them.
Boho Locs is a woman-owned small biz.
Promising review: "I do not know where to begin because I am so in love with my Boho Locs. I feel like a Nubian queen. They are incredibly lightweight, which is a big plus because my natural hair is fragile due to being on chemo several times over the last few years." —Latrika W
Get it from Boho Locs for $167 (available in 17 colors and three lengths).
10. A lightweight, vitamin-infused, vegan anti-frizz growth serum that'll have you belting out 🎶 do you believe in magicccc 🎶 by The Lovin' Spoonful because this stuff is absolute sorcery. It's filled with ginger, turnip, and carrot root oils that'll help stimulate growth, soothe your scalp, and protect against breakage while keeping your hair silky smooth all at the same time. This stuff has to be some sort of Hogwarts potion that got outta Professor Slughorn's class.
Rucker Roots is a family-owned small haircare biz that uses all natural ingredients in their products.
Promising review: "I love my hair serum! It smells amazing and I love the soft vanilla scent. It's light and doesn’t weigh down my hair, and it keeps my blowouts fresh!" —Shandy M
Get it from Rucker Roots or Amazon for $19.99.
11. Wonder Curl's Get Set Jelly with aloe leaf juice and pro-vitamin B5 to define curls while protecting them from humidity. No need to curse mother nature every time it's humid, because this gel has your back.
Wonder Curl is a woman-owned brand — it's also vegan and comes in eco-friendly packaging! The Get Set Jelly was owner Scarlett Rocourt's first product, and it's still one of the brand's bestselling items.
Promising review: "I was recently introduced to this gel during my very first appointment at a salon that specializes in curly hair. In all honesty, I had given up on using hair gel to define my curls during the early stages of my natural hair journey because the gel available in most stores would either flake horribly or make your hair sticky or hard. They were terrible. Not this gel. It's truly wonderful. It will do what you ask it to do without the flaking, stickiness, or hardness. I have basically a 4a curl pattern and it does a great job of defining my curls. I typically wear a wash and go and it lasts until I wash my hair again. My curls are defined even after my hair gets smushed overnight due to the bonnet. I typically use homemade shea butter to stretch my hair out again. No more struggle with my hair before I have to go to work." —Angela Taylor
Get it from Wonder Curl for $22 (available in two sizes) or from Amazon for $20.01.
12. A Hairbrella so the rain and humidity don't mess up that blowout or silk press you just paid for. It's also satin-lined and breathable to protect your hair from frizz and sweat.
Hairbrella is a small biz established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.
See it in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely coiffed, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers in a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it; it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL! Truly it’s never going to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." —Gina C.
Get it from Amazon for $49 (available in two colors) or Hairbrella for $22+ (available in 10 colors and three sizes).
13. A stunning anti-static hair pick with a comfy grip and rounded tips that'll help make detangling less whine-y and scream-y. If combing through your hair makes you consider grabbing a razor and shaving it all off, grab this pick instead.
AfroPick is a family-owned small biz that specializes in salon-grade picks for textured and curly hair.
Promising review: "Looks great and works like a charm. It's milder on my scalp than the metal ones I have, and I really like the different style options they offer as well." —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $9.18+ (available in five designs).