*All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.

Alright friends, I am here to confirm that the hype surrounding this stuff is SO real. I've had acne since I was literally 8-years-old (don't ask, my cousin was a face painter and practiced on me so I broke out BAD) and I'm JUST now starting to get it together. My skin this past year has completely changed, I have gotten super serious about my skincare routine, and I am now ✨ pimple-free ✨ . Now, I am grateful that my skin has cleared up, but it was still kinda dull, uneven, ya know, the little nitpicky stuff. That is until I cracked and bought this little potion. My skin is now ra-di-anttttt! It's never looked better. My only regret is not taking before and after pics but glass skin, I know her. I haven't gone out in public without makeup since I was like 12 because I was so insecure about my skin. Now, chiiiilld, I go out all the time free of makeup. I also bought this for my cousin for Christmas, she's obsessed, a friend slept over and I let them use this, they're now obsessed, I guarantee you'll fall in love after your first use.

Promising review: "This is a great product. It’s not sticky and has no smell. It's my favorite product to use with any other skincare product. Very gentle and helps with acne. Will be a regular in my skincare routine." —C

Get it from Amazon for $17.

