1. A Cosrx snail mucin serum to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
*All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Alright friends, I am here to confirm that the hype surrounding this stuff is SO real. I've had acne since I was literally 8-years-old (don't ask, my cousin was a face painter and practiced on me so I broke out BAD) and I'm JUST now starting to get it together. My skin this past year has completely changed, I have gotten super serious about my skincare routine, and I am now ✨ pimple-free ✨ . Now, I am grateful that my skin has cleared up, but it was still kinda dull, uneven, ya know, the little nitpicky stuff. That is until I cracked and bought this little potion. My skin is now ra-di-anttttt! It's never looked better. My only regret is not taking before and after pics but glass skin, I know her. I haven't gone out in public without makeup since I was like 12 because I was so insecure about my skin. Now, chiiiilld, I go out all the time free of makeup. I also bought this for my cousin for Christmas, she's obsessed, a friend slept over and I let them use this, they're now obsessed, I guarantee you'll fall in love after your first use.
Promising review: "This is a great product. It’s not sticky and has no smell. It's my favorite product to use with any other skincare product. Very gentle and helps with acne. Will be a regular in my skincare routine." —C
2. Plus a Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, which will lock in moisture to help plump and hydrate. Perfect for your dry winter skin — say hello to your new cold weather BFF.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "If you're like me and have oily/combo skin that is also sensitive and prone to acne, this is an excellent product worth its price. Very little goes a long way since the slimy texture glides right over the skin. It does not leave any sticky residue, on the contrary, it is absorbed into the skin very quickly. It also keeps the skin moisturized but does not trap oil, in fact, I find my skin to be less oily after a few days of using it!" —Madeline
3. Or a Mizon snail repair cream with raspberry extract, AHA, and mugwort extract (not a Harry Potter spell, I swear), and snail mucin to deliver you some seriously smooth skin and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. It'll give your skin some much-needed deep hydration and help create a protective barrier to stop that moisture from trying to escape throughout the day.
Promising review: "I don’t write reviews often but this product, through some kind of magic, is a lifesaver. I don’t know how, but it takes care of everything. I’ve struggled with enlarged pores, combination skin, cystic acne, and constant breakouts for over a decade. This is the first product that makes an impact on my skin. I wash my face with CeraVe at night then just put this snail repair cream all over my face and that’s it. I use masks occasionally as sort of a detox of toxins, but otherwise, this little jar is my go-to for everything. Highly recommend trying it, especially for combination skin." —Natalya Cappellini
4. A Laneige glowy lip balm because one thing about TikTok is your FYP will be filled with fire products and this lightweight miracle is one of 'em. Soft, hydrated lips to finish out the winter — yes, yes, and yes.
Promising reviews: "I’ve been searching for the holy grail of lip balms and THIS IS IT. Seriously. I’ve been on the hunt for years, using everything from fancy French balms to plain organic nut butters and have always needed to reapply hourly. This stuff is magic. Just the tiniest dot keeps my lips super soft and hydrated for hours, even through drinking and eating. The grapefruit smells great, but isn’t overwhelming. I’ll never go back to anything else." —Spectacle
"TikTok made me buy and I am not mad. This is my go to lip gloss and I definitely plan on buying more. I also didn’t realize I have the Laneige sleep mask I got from an Ipsy bag and just like to say, this company's products are really good. One of my faves overall!!" —Nadine Perez
5. A Peach & Lily water gel moisturizer that is called "Glass Skin" for a reason. This stuff will have you looking like a glazed donut in the best way by using a little magic and hyaluronic acid with vegan prebiotics and probiotics to give you a weightless finish and all the hydration your thirsty skin desires.
Peach & Lily is a woman- and Asian-owned biz that specializes in cruelty-free, spa-quality K-beauty skincare.
Promising review: "Love this moisturizer so much! It’s definitely a holy grail in my routine now. It’s so cooling and refreshing and leaves my skin feeling so hydrated, soft and smooth without any greasy or heavy feeling or sticky residue. Great for the oily skin and acne prone folks!" —Chloe W.
6. A Glow Recipe toner, which contains a mixture of hyaluronic acid and tea tree extract to moisturize your skin and help even texture. It'll also give you an effortlessly glowy look that may have people accusing you of witchcraft. Added bonus, it smells like watermelon!
Promising review: "Holy grail. I’ve been using this alongside the Glow Recipe Pink Juice moisturizer for a few weeks now and I’m honestly confused and baffled by how great my skin has been. I have very acne-prone, troubled skin but this last week and a half or so, I really didn’t even want to put on makeup because my skin is the best it’s been in years. Try this!!!!!!!!" —Mary
7. An Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil that's perfect for all skin types and will effectively get rid of makeup residue, blackheads, and sebum while also helping prevent your pores from clogging up. In fact, it's so effective, some reviewers say you can actually see the gunk and oil leave your face. You'll be kinda grossed out by the ick seeping out of your pores while also being totally in love with the results and shooketh by the way it literally did a magic trick on your face. Blackheads, be gone!
Oh! Anddd reviewers say they use this as a step in their double cleansing routine. What the heck is that, you may ask? Well, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice — first with an oil-based cleanser, and then again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the gross stuff out of your pores.
Promising reviews: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
"I can't live without this cleansing oil, it's magic in a bottle. This is the only thing that's been able to clear the sebaceous filaments on my nose after consistent use daily!! It also helps the milia/filaments under my eyes too! LOVE ITTTTT, WHO LET ME LEAVE THE HOUSE WITHOUT DOUBLE CLEANSING AT NIGHT?" —Sarah Coleman
8. A Son & Park beauty water infused with all the goods like willow bark, papaya, lavender flower extract, orange fruit extract, rose water, and a dead man's toe — wait, wrong spell, no dead man's toe in this potion. It'll mildly exfoliate while refreshing, soothing, and helping reset your skin's natural pH level.
Soko Glam is an Asian- and family-owned biz!
Promising review: "This is my fourth bottle, and I don't think I'll be switching toner any time soon. It's an amazing toner and makeup remover all in one — super easy and convenient! I can tell this is a great product by the way my skin feels afterward: clean, light, and not dry at all. I swear by this toner!! You won't be disappointed, I promise." —Lindsay
9. The Face Shops's facial foaming cleanser so you can brighten, cleanse, moisturize, and remove your makeup all in one step. Talk about a multitasker — this stuff is equivalent to the one person in the group project who does most of the work. It's got rice water in it, which'll have your skin gettin' its ✨shine✨ on and it *also* helps improve dull skin tone and rough texture, so yet another bonus.
Promising review: "I have struggled with acne my entire life. I’ve gone to dermatologists, tried salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, tazarotene, and nothing ever even reduced it. I struggled with a very basic form of acne on my forehead, and sometimes my chin, and I have sensitive skin so I decided to try something new. I thought I’d have to wait at least a month to see results but within four days everything started to disappear. All of my major acne has completely gone away, I only see little tiny spots here and there but they go away within a day. Nothing like what I used to get. I'm going to start using it on my back to see if it helps there too. 10/10 the best face wash I have ever encountered in my life." —Jaiden
10. Plus, The Face Shop's rice water cleansing oil which contains rice water (obvi), rice bran oil, and jojoba oil to help nourish, moisturize, hydrate, and brighten your skin so well you'll be convinced Alex, Justin, and Max Russo made it in their wizard lair. Holy grail is an understatement.
Promising review: "This was my first K-beauty makeup cleanser and it’s still one of my favorites. It takes off even sealed theater makeup instantly and moisturizes my skin, which tends to dry out under makeup. It does leave residue on your skin if you don’t wash it off thoroughly — I find I need warm water and a face cloth, you can’t just splash water On your face and call it done. I’ve also used Clean It Zero and other oil cleansers and none soothe my dry skin as much as this one does. Magic for dry skin." —Deanna
11. A pack of Skin1004 zombie masks that could seriously get you cast in American Horror Story — the Coven season of course cuz it's the *supreme* (shoutout to Fiona Goode). They'll help reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and the appearance of pores by gently removing dead skin cells and hydrating your skin. 15 minutes of looking like a horror film extra and then your skin will have you looking 15 again.
After mixing the powder and activator, just apply the mask on your face, and you'll start to feel it working instantly!
Promising review: "After years of trying different products on my sensitive, acne-prone, red, rough skin, I saw this mask and all of the positive reviews and thought 'what the hell, I'll give it a go.' Even after the first application, I was really impressed with the results. My rough skin is smoother, I have no additional breakouts and when I do wear makeup it actually blends into my skin. It also helps the deep wrinkles on my neck. I even got a compliment on my skin the other day — this NEVER happens. I use the mask twice per week. I'm on month two and I recommend it to anyone with problems with their skin. My only caution is that it smells kind of funky (who cares) and it's a little hard to remove. I only apply the mask when I'm going to shower and wash my hair. It's zombie life for me here on out!" —Charlie B
