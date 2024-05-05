31 K-Beauty Products With Results So Magical, They Might As Well Be Magic Potions

1. A lightweight, suuuper gentle Cosrx mild gel cleanser that'll help remove skin impurities while simultaneously strengthening the protective barrier. Your skin has *slightly* acidic natural pH levels that this low pH cleanser will balance out better than peanut butter balances out jelly. A match made in heaven: this stuff and your gorgeous skin.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this for 19 days now, twice daily. I really love that my skin isn’t dry or tight after cleansing and it doesn’t burn any open acne sores either! I do believe it has helped balance my skin as I have had constant acne for eight years now! My breakouts have lessened and the ones I had when I started using this have been slowly healing and fading. I’ve been using this along with the Some By Mi toner and that has really made the difference! I wish I would’ve known about Korean skincare products earlier! Highly recommend this for any acne sufferers!" —TootTootMcBumberSnazzle
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes).
2. A Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum you'll soon be praising as your new holy grail cuz Cinderella's glass slipper will have nothing on your beautiful glass-like skin. The unique blend of ✨ propolis, niacinamide elixir, and BHA ✨ will give you consistent hydration, leaving your skin all radiant and glowy.
Promising review: "This is so soothing and helpful for my face. I had so much hormonal acne on my face, but after using this, it really cleared up! I rarely get breakouts anymore at all and I attribute it to this serum. There is no scent and the texture is exactly what I’d like out of a serum — slightly thick but still easy to spread on the face and neck." —A J
Get it from Amazon for $16.24+ (available in four other formulas and a multipack).
3. Mixsoon Bean Essence that helps regulate sebum production without causing irritation. Your dry skin will thank you, because this thiccccc bb that contains natural ingredients is gonna help ensure some optimal hydration and superior moisture. Supple, firm skin — what a dream come true.
Promising reviews: "Just *chefs kiss*. I have textured/damaged skin due to acne and this product worked instantly for me. This left my face feeling sooo soft and smooth, I have never experienced this type of results from any product that I’ve used. I highly recommend this!!!" —Carla
"Wait so three things. One, I never write reviews on Amazon. Two, I didn't realize how much I needed this until I gave it a try. Three, just use this for a week and you'll find yourself skipping visits to both your dermatologist and the spa. There's something magical in this bottle — I'm convinced there's a genie in this bottle." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20+ (available in two sizes).
4. A Laneige glowy lip balm because one thing about TikTok is your FYP will be filled with fire products and this lightweight miracle is one of 'em. Soft, hydrated lips to enter spring — yes, yes, and yes.
Promising reviews: "I’ve been searching for the holy grail of lip balms and THIS IS IT. Seriously. I’ve been on the hunt for years, using everything from fancy French balms to plain organic nut butters and have always needed to reapply hourly. This stuff is magic. Just the tiniest dot keeps my lips super soft and hydrated for hours, even through drinking and eating. The grapefruit smells great, but isn’t overwhelming. I’ll never go back to anything else." —Spectacle
"TikTok made me buy and I am not mad. This is my go to lip gloss and I definitely plan on buying more. I also didn’t realize I have the Laneige sleep mask I got from an Ipsy bag and just like to say, this company's products are really good. One of my faves overall!!" —Nadine Perez
Get it from Amazon for $19 (available in four scents and in a set).
5. An Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil that's perfect for all skin types and will effectively get rid of makeup residue, blackheads, and sebum while also helping prevent your pores from clogging up. In fact, it's so effective, some reviewers say you can actually see the gunk and oil leave your face. You'll be kinda grossed out by the ick seeping out of your pores while also being totally in love with the results and shooketh by the way it literally did a magic trick on your face. Blackheads, be gone!
Oh! Anddd reviewers say they use this as a step in their double cleansing routine. What the heck is that, you may ask? Well, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice — first with an oil-based cleanser, and then again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the gross stuff out of your pores.
Promising reviews: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
"I can't live without this cleansing oil, it's magic in a bottle. This is the only thing that's been able to clear the sebaceous filaments on my nose after consistent use daily!! It also helps the milia/filaments under my eyes too! LOVE ITTTTT, WHO LET ME LEAVE THE HOUSE WITHOUT DOUBLE CLEANSING AT NIGHT?" —Sarah Coleman
Get it from Amazon for $17.29.
6. Plus a TikTok-beloved deep-pore cleansing foam to give your skin that gentle exfoliating it's been craving. And it won't stop there — this stuff soothes inflammation and because it's packed with TRIPLE hyaluronic acid, your skin will get the ultimate hydration. It *also* contains Heartleaf extract (IDK from which witch's heart, probs Winifred Sanderson's).
Promising review: "I'm not gonna lie, I saw this on TikTok and jumped on the bandwagon! If you're debating if it's worth the hype, BUY IT!! I have always had one very large pore on my under-eye/cheek area next to my nose. I bought this hoping it would just help improve my overall skin journey and maaannnn...I will never use anything else! I do use the Anua Pore Control Cleansing Oil first and then use this cleanser after and have noticed a HUGE improvement! My extra-large pore has shrunk three times its size, and I've noticed it's helped pull extra gunk from the pores in my nose that I didn't even know was there! My skin feels so clean after using it!" —Molly Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $13.
7. A hydrating eye stick to help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us. People may start to think your goldfish are Cosmo and Wanda because these results are jaw dropping.
Promising reviews: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in two styles and in multipacks).
8. A Krave Beauty matcha hemp cleanser — a ~bouncy~ gel formula that'll help lift away dirt, makeup, and sunscreen without giving you that dreadful, dry, tight feeling afterwards. It contains coconut-based surfactants, nourishing matcha, and hemp seed oil that'll help restore your skin's hydration and antioxidants, and give you a deep cleanse with an ever-so-silky lather.
Krave Beauty is a Korean woman-owned small biz that aims to make skincare easy and stress-free.
Promising review: "I struggled with oily, acne-prone skin and a damaged barrier since I was a teenager. But I've been loyal to this cleanser and the oat moisturizer since they came out and y'all...it took some time, but my skin is finally, FINALLY, in the place I always wanted it to be. It has the perfect texture, amount of lather, and after-feel of any cleanser I've ever tried. Do your skin a favor and try this." —Monisa A.
9. A pack of popular Cosrx pimple patches because although your skincare routine is top-notch perfection, you still get the occasional, annoying, random zit that makes you wanna burn the house down. These things will suck all that gross gunk out and help speed up the healing process so that zit can get the heck outta here. Bippity boppity buh-bye pimple.
For persistent or bigger pimples, put a pimple patch on overnight for 2–3 days to reduce it.
Promising reviews: "This product works! It stays on until you remove it and honestly, you can wash your face and forget it’s there and still it holds up to a lather without falling off. I had a few hormonal acne areas on my chin that were painful to the touch. This patch seemed to alleviate the discomfort and I forgot about it and wore them overnight. It took a few days for the spot to go down in size but it works. As for blemishes after threading, single treatment and by morning…the blemish is gone." —LaTisha Taylor
"Anti-acne sorcery in a patch! I put these on un-popped and pre-popped zits and either way the result is great. The skin heals and the zit shrinks!" —phai
Get a three pack of 24 patches each from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in other multipacks).
10. A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil that's not too thick and not too sticky — it's just right, like Goldilocks and Baby Bear's porridge, chair, and bed. Plus it'll give you a cute, subtle pop of color and nourish your dry, flaky lips.
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!! It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day! I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $12 (available in 11 shades, two sizes, and in multipacks).
11. A fast-working Dear, Klairs calming cream to help soothe and calm any redness caused by pimples. You can also use this after shaving, laser treatments, and long-term sun exposure. Oh! And reviewers with rosacea *also* swear by this blue miracle cream. If you've been waiting on the skin of your dreams, remember what grandma Aggie Cromwell said — "Magic is really very simple, all you have to do is want something and then let yourself have it." So add this to your cart and let yourself have flawless skin.
Promising review: "I am in love with this product. It doesn't have a smell and texture-wise it's more of a gel. It absorbs into the skin perfectly without drying down matte or greasy. It makes the skin look so healthy. After washing my face, my acne sometimes gets irritated, but as soon as I apply this moisturizer the irritation goes away. It's also really compatible with every toner, serum, sunscreen and essence I've used. It's my favorite product." —Neyssa
Get it from Amazon for $19+ (available in two sizes).