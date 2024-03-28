These 38 Inexpensive TikTok Products Are So Good, You'll Never Wanna Be Without Them Again

1. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap because you never thought you'd be able to fade your acne scars, but you thought wrong, my friend! The combo of hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric will help reduce hyperpigmentation and scars while also restoring moisture to your skin. Dark spots on your bikini area? Ahaaaa, not this summer!
Promising reviews: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA
"If you're someone that has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you! I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds me of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is my go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean and there's no white cast." —Elisabeth L.
2. Marc Anthony "Grow Long" Leave-In Conditioner Spray that contains biotin for stronger hair. Your locks will thank you for using this anti-frizz deep conditioner. Oh, and it's also full of vitamin E, ginseng, and caffeine — yeah, I said caffeine — to help prevent breakage and damage.
Promising review: "This stuff is magical! Honestly, it’s the best leave-in conditioner I have ever used on my hair. I have highlighted long blonde hair that frizzes and tangles easily. I have tried every leave-in product, and none has compared to this one. It softens, hydrates, smooths, and leaves my hair looking like I just walked out of a salon! Not to mention it smells divine!" —Penelope
3. A pack of light-dimming stickers because that little LED light on your TV has been in the way of you and falling asleep at a normal time for years. If you can only sleep in a room that's basically pitch black, grab yourself these.
The pack comes with a variety of shapes and sizes so you can dim any light that's annoying you.
Promising review: "I'm SO happy I ran across these on a TikTok video! They work perfectly to dim the lights on my computer monitors, QI charger, laptop dock at my WFH desk, and blinky cable box lights. No more keeping me up at night with their maddening glow/blinking! I bought the black dim style, and they let me still see that the item is turned on, but it dims the light perfectly. These work WONDERS!" —DKT
4. A Simple Modern insulated tumbler that'll keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold, instantly making this your new favorite cup. No *hot then you're cold* Katy Perry moments with this bad boy. It's perfect for travel — you'll never go anywhere without it. Plus, it has reviewers like, Stanley who?
Promising reviews: "This cup is perfection!! Nice, slim design with great selection of colors. I purchased a Stanley cup prior to this and was not as impressed. SM holds the ice much longer and does NOT spill when tipped over. The straw is a bit slimmer than my other cup but you get used to the flow pretty quickly. Fits my cupholder in the car and every diaper backpack side pocket that I have tried so far. Will be buying more colors again." —Tanya
"TikTok definitely made me buy this and y’all, I am nottt disappointed! I think it’s actually changed my life, I drink a lot more water than I used to. I love that there’s no condensation and it’s so easy to clean. It also keeps ice in my cup overnight which is a big win for me. AND I figured since it’s a tumbler it would leak if put upside down, but the way it’s designed the straw fits through a little rubber part and makes it leak-proof! U NEEEEEED THIS." —Amazon Customer
5. An automatic makeup brush cleaner because you'd literally rather cut the grass in your front yard blade by blade with a pair of scissors than clean your beauty tools. Just add some makeup brush shampoo (like this EcoTools one), add water, press the button, and this bad boy will basically do the rest. All you gotta do is hold your shadow-caked brushes in place! The textured silicone bowl will get all the foundation out your kabuki brush without having to use all the elbow grease you've got.
Promising reviews: "I now have exceptionally clean makeup brushes! It is small enough to leave on my vanity, and I can easily keep my brushes clean. This is one of those products that will make you wonder how you did without it!" —LJLW
"I used to wash my brushes by hand. It took forever because I have nearly 200 makeup brushes. This brush cleaner is a game changer. To use, put some water and a very little dish soap in it, turn it on, and put your brush in. The cleaner has nubs that scrub your brush. I quickly rinse the soap out under running water. My brushes are so much cleaner now. The task is relaxing instead of a chore." —TaleSpinner
6. A tea tree and peppermint Remedy soap you'd think was a superhero cuz Captain America has nothing on this stuff (except for being incredibly hot, I'll give him that). This stuff will reduce odors and help calm and soothe skin irritations from dry skin to skin infections to acne to athlete's foot to ringworm, and if I continued to list it all, we could be here all day.
Promising reviews: "I usually use Dr. Bronner's but I wanted to give this a try after seeing it on TikTok. I actually like this better and feel really clean after using. Love the fresh smell. Also helped an eczema breakout." —KJeanie ATL
"This is my favorite body wash ever! I was dealing with some serious postpartum BO, and this saved me! Results from first use!" —Amazon Customer
7. A jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. Your jaw will be on the floor once you see what this cleaner can do. This paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy.
Promising reviews: "I was heartbroken when I saw that my daughters had written on the dresser with Sharpie! I tried so many different chemicals and nothing worked! I found this on TikTok and said 'Welp let me try my luck and see if it really works!' And let me tell you I am still shocked at how amazing this product works!!!! Yayyyy, I'm so soo soo happy to see my dresser white again!!!!😭😭😭 Thank youuuu!!!!!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE LITTLE KIDS IN THE HOUSE!!!!" —Gabriela Portillo Solorio
8. A DogBuddy pooper scooper because although you're obsessed with your dog like Helga was obsessed with Arnold, you still squirm any time you have to pick up their hot 💩 with those little thin plastic bags — eek. This has built-in bags that you can pull over the scoop to make picking up poo way less miserable. You can even use the same bag several times on one walk!
DogBuddy is a small biz that specializes in pet care products like bowls, mats, and scoopers.
Promising review: "I normally don’t leave reviews but this is amazing! It’s easy to use and saves so many dog bags if you’re taking a number of dogs on a walk because you don’t need to open a new bag for each poop. It also makes the whole process a lot less gross. I would 100% recommend this for dog walks and even picking up poop in the backyard. It holds a lot more than you’d think!" —Joslyn Cavitt
9. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara so good, people will ask you "are those your lashes?" This mascara def brings as much drama as Cathy did on Dance Moms.
Promising reviews: "This is an amazing mascara! I wear contacts and I’m especially sensitive to mascaras. I had absolutely no sensitivity to this could wear my contacts for 18 hours with this mascara. It really lengthens and adds volume to my lashes. This is as good, if not better, than any mascara that I have purchased from Sephora, including Better than Sex, Dior, Lancôme, etc. I am also extremely happy with the price. Do not hesitate to buy this product. It’s amazing! ❤️🙏🏻" —Isabella
"I tried this mascara for the first time in 2020 after seeing it go viral on TikTok. It was too inexpensive to not try, right?!?! Well, let me just say how upset I was to find out this little inexpensive bottle outperformed EVERY expensive mascara I had ever bought. This is now the only stuff I use!" —Amanda Sims
10. Plus Essence's Volume Booster Lash Primer infused with nourishing, moisturizing mango butter and acai oil that'll help take your lashes to a whole new level of volume. Pair it with your fave mascara for the lashes of your dreams.
Just apply it until you see a thin, white layer and then let it sit for 20–30 seconds before putting on mascara.
Promising review: "Saw this primer recommended on TikTok and they were right. Let it dry before mascara application, and it does wonders. Adds volume! Stays all day." —JC
