If You’re Stressed By All Your Daily Tasks, Let These 26 Products Make Things A Bit Easier

1. A set of disposable air fryer liners because when you wanna make a quick, easy meal clean-up should be just as quick and easy. These liners will help minimize how much cleaning you're left to do after eating — I mean, who wants to cook then wash a ton of dishes?! Maybe being an adult is a bit easier than we thought.
Promising review: "I was skeptical but I was also tired of cleaning my air fryer of crumbs all the time. I have a PowerXl air fryer and one of these fits perfectly in there. I can do french fries or any other fried food and discard the liner and the fryer is still nice and clean. I use two when I do juicy items like hot dogs, chicken breast, and sausage, and when I'm done, I take out the meat, lift out the liners, and all the gross juice comes out with it, leaving the fryer ready to clean. I highly recommend." —Kevin M. Harer
Get a set of 125 from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in different sizes and shapes for square, rectangle, and round air fryers as well as packs of 100 or 125).
2. A robot vacuum so that your home can stay clean without, ya know, having to clean it. This thing is self-charging, works on carpets and hardwood floors, and can be scheduled to clean through the iRobot Home app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. If you ever wanted a bit of help from Rosey the Robot from The Jetsons, this'll satisfy that desire.
Okay soooo I work two jobs and live alone so it is the biggest challenge to do anything extra like cook, clean, grocery shop — there just aren't enough hours in the day. I got myself a robot vacuum to give myself one less daily task and OH MY GOSH. I'm soooo thankful for this thing. It has changed the game. I loved my Dyson vacuum that a family member gifted me except, I hated having to manually vacuum. Anything that takes a little work off my load is a win for me. My hair is constantly everywhere so I was always sweeping, vacuuming, and crying because there's always something to clean (welcome to adulthood, am I right?) but nowwwww, I get home and the hair that was on my bathroom floor after styling in the morning is gone. I almost kiss this thing daily, I love it and it has been the ultimate life upgrade. So so worth it. I have mine programmed to vacuum my house every Wednesday and Sunday morning through the app on my phone, I don't even have to turn the thing on. If you're super busy and cleaning stresses you out, let this vacuum take some of the stress off your plate.
Get it from Amazon for $141.55+ (available in four styles).
3. A meat thermometer because whenever you cook chicken it isn't totally cooked throughout or it's super dry because you overcooked it. Well, no more guessing games! This thermometer is unique because it has a temperature chart on it that'll be a guide for all your meat cooking. Plus, it's waterproof so it's soooo easy to handwash!
Oh, andddd its got an internal magnet so it can be stuck to the fridge!
Promising review: "I've never used a more accurate or easy to use/clean meat thermometer. This takes the guesswork out of grilling and my family grilled the best steaks we've ever cooked. Get this thermometer!" —Katie Chapman
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two colors).
4. A reversible dishwasher magnet that fans of The Office will totally appreciate for a number of reasons. One, because prison Mike is iconic and two, for letting you and the fam know when dishes are clean or dirty. This magnet is def the "belle of da ball," as prison Mike would say.
Promising review: "It’s hard to describe the joy this magnet has brought to our The Office-loving home. Now, we don’t have to text each other at work to ask if the dishes are dirty or clean. Prison Mike lets us know exactly where we stand." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
5. An instantly downloadable and printable cleaning checklist divided by day and room to help you tackle all your cleaning tasks one step at a time. This will help make cleaning wayyyy more manageable since having to do all that tidying can be incredibly overwhelming.
Creative Type Store is a Canada-based small biz that specializes in printable organizing aids. After you order and download, you can customize the list yourself with Canva.
Promising reviews: "Very well thought out. I love that I can edit this list to make it fit my routine. The price compared to the time put into making this is unbeatable. Thanks for saving me time." —Teresa
Get two sizes in JPG format and two sizes in PDF format from Creative Type Store on Etsy for $4.15.
6. The cult-fave programmable Instant Pot Duo that should be paid six figures because it does soooo many jobs. A pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, sauté pan, steamer, and rice cooker, what can't this thing do? Toss the ingredients in, hit the button, and this thing will handle the rest. Kinda like an adult Magic Mixie. Reviewers have made everything in this from pork ribs to New York style cheesecake. I'm fully convinced I need one now.
Check out BuzzFeed's full Instant Pot review.
Promising review: "Bought this bad boy July 2017 and six years later, being used 2-3 times a week, it’s still going strong! I love my Instant Pot. Some of my favorite recipes are crack chicken, Italian beef and noodles, shredded chicken BBQ sandwiches, chili, cheddar broccoli soup… just to name a few. I especially love how you can put frozen chicken in here and it cooks up perfectly in less than an hour. The whole reason I bought this in the first place was because I always forgot to thaw out dinner. The only thing negative thing I have to say about this is it lasts too long, I wanna buy a new one to upgrade 😂😂." —Debby
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in three sizes and two styles).
7. Or an Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer for making some crispy food without all the oil! This thing reaches up to 400 degrees and can air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and ROTISSERIE. Yep, you can cook a whole rotisserie chicken in this thing. Since cooking every single day for every single meal honestly sucks, grab this. You'll use it multiple times a week to cook basically everything.
Check out our full review of the Instant Pot air fryer for more deetz!
Plus! If you download the free Instant Pot app, you can check out over 100 recipes that you can make in this baby.
Promising review: "I waited for way too long to dive into the air fryer game and I’m so glad I finally did. This device produces perfectly cooked foods with great flavor and texture. It cooks quickly and efficiently and is extremely simple to use and clean. So far, I've made chicken, french fries, burgers, roasted potatoes, and roasted mixed vegetables. All were great! Highly recommend!" —Chad Evans
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll do your dust pan's job way better than your dust pan can. Like, why do we need to bend over?
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in eight colors).
9. The Thaw Claw since you forget to take the meat out the freezer just about, uhhh, every day. Attach it to the bottom of your sink and it'll keep your packages of protein in place while you thaw 'em underwater.
Thaw Claw is a Black-owned small biz that's been featured on Shark Tank, HSN, and Good Morning America!
Promising review: "This device, with its suction base and spread design, keeps the food item under its fingers to allow the thawing process to complete in less than half the time by just putting it in the water. And before you object, 'that’s not safe, the temperature will rise too much and promote bacteria growth' — I have ServSafe certs. I know my time and temp levels and those are in no way even close to approaching the danger zone unless you leave it for hours before cooking. I recommend this item for anyone, but especially anyone who has time constraints for evening dinner prep or any other time for that matter." —mudhen7
Learn more about safe food thawing methods here.
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in four colors).
10. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller that'll pick up fur and lock it inside the roller for an easy peasy cleanup. Yes it's more expensive than a normal lint roller, but what do you do with your lint roller when it runs outta sticky paper? Buy a refill, right? Welll, this baby is reusable and doesn't lose its effectiveness after use! Money saved in the long run!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
11. A universal laptop treadmill desk attachment if you have literally zero time to workout — perfect solution. It's adjustable so you can fit the width to your specific treadmill and change the height at which you want your laptop to sit.
This includes a laptop tray equipped with nylon straps to keep your laptop secure. It's also portable in case you ever wanted to use it at a gym.
Promising review: "Excellent alternative to sitting on the couch watching Netflix or scanning social media. Now I still do that, but I am walking while watching." —Maria
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in two sizes).
12. Comotomo baby bottles that'll help get your baby to easily transition from boob to bottle, because it's designed to mimic the shape of your tata. If you've got a stubborn little one who won't take anything but your breast, this is so worth a try.
See why one parent loves it in this TikTok!
Promising review: "This bottle was a game changer for our 3-month-old exclusively breast-fed baby! I couldn’t get him to take the bottles our daughter used, but he took these the first feed! They leak a little when not capped, but the flow is perfect so it makes sense! I’m so happy we found these and highly recommend them!" —Alexandra Donahue
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two colors and sizes).
13. A veggie chopper for my friends who are like me and can't dice a vegetable without a potential trip to the hospital. If chopping those veggies seems too time consuming, this will be a little lifesaver. Spiral, slice and dice with this super convenient, dishwasher-safe kitchen gadget.
A plus is that this baby can slice through a potato BUT remember how sharp that means it is and BE CAREFUL touching the blades! You'll get five different blades including a small dicer, large dicer, slicer, grater, and a julienne blade.
Promising review: "Cooking has completely changed with this product. It's a must have in the kitchen for me now. It makes chopping and slicing vegetables/etc, wayyyyy faster and easier. The blades are VERY sharp, so be careful when using, I have cut myself just washing it. But it's great." —Helen B.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five styles).
14. A sterilizer and dryer because you're already a busy parent and cleaning every single bottle is super duper time consuming. This thing will sanitize and dry a wholeeee lotta bottles, pacifiers, and pump parts quickly, saving you time. Go take a nap or go to bed early, and let this baby do the hard work. Don't you just love things that make life easier?
This baby can clean up to 11 bottles and accessories at once, like teethers, pacifiers, and plastic toys.
Promising reviews: "Makes my life much easier!! I was washing bottles multiple times a day and then boiling a huge pot of water to drop them in to sterilize them. This is so much easier. You just put the bottles in, and it sanitizes and dries them for you!! I love the drying aspect, as I was wiping off all the bottles with paper towels every time I washed them. The cycles are either 45 minutes or 65 minutes. Way less time than waiting for a huge pot of water to boil and all the hand drying time! This is definitely worth it!" —soozer07
Get it from Amazon for $69.95+ (available in two styles).