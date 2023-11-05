If You’re Stressed By All Your Daily Tasks, Let These 26 Products Make Things A Bit Easier

Okay soooo I work two jobs and live alone so it is the biggest challenge to do anything extra like cook, clean, grocery shop — there just aren't enough hours in the day. I got myself a robot vacuum to give myself one less daily task and OH MY GOSH. I'm soooo thankful for this thing. It has changed the game. I loved my Dyson vacuum that a family member gifted me except, I hated having to manually vacuum. Anything that takes a little work off my load is a win for me. My hair is constantly everywhere so I was always sweeping, vacuuming, and crying because there's always something to clean (welcome to adulthood, am I right?) but nowwwww, I get home and the hair that was on my bathroom floor after styling in the morning is gone. I almost kiss this thing daily, I love it and it has been the ultimate life upgrade. So so worth it. I have mine programmed to vacuum my house every Wednesday and Sunday morning through the app on my phone, I don't even have to turn the thing on. If you're super busy and cleaning stresses you out, let this vacuum take some of the stress off your plate.



