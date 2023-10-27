If You Deserve A Treat For Finishing Off The Week, Here Are 28 Suggestions

1. A set of Barbie-themed wineglasses that'll have you saying "I'm bad like the Barbie, I'm a doll but I still wanna party" every time you take a sip. Come on Barbie, let's go drink martinis.
Promising review: "These are such fun glasses, perfect for the Barbie lover in your life. 💗 I purchased these as an apartment warming gift for my daughter and ended up keeping one glass and giving her the other so we could have matching glasses. 😊 Dragon glassware is such a fun company offering very cool glassware for everyday use, purchasing more!!" —Monica Tice
Get a set of two from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors).
2. An adjustable weighted fitness hoop so you can get an amazing workout in while also letting your inner child have a good time like you're back in second grade at recess. Reviewers are loving this because it helps strengthen your core and can help relieve back aches from sitting in one place for too long.
Promising review: "Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light." —Richard Enriquez
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors).
3. A Sleep Pod that'll have you feeling like a cozy little caterpillar who doesn't wanna burst out of their cocoon, like, ever. It'll apply gentle pressure that'll make you feel like you're getting an Olaf hug. It's breathable, machine-washable, and will keep you cool. It'll also make you understand why babies enjoy being swaddled. Perfect for any position you enjoy sleeping in!
Sleep Pod is a Wisconsin-based, family-owned small biz that specializes in products to improve sleep.
Promising review: "The Sleep Pod is absolutely amazing. I am 41 and have had sleep maintenance insomnia for most of my life. If you don't know what that is I fall asleep fine but don't stay asleep. I'd wake up between four and eight times a night and sometimes only sleep two hours and that'd be it. I have used the hug sleep for a week and have slept between seven and nine hours only waking up once. It's comfortable, not too warm, and the pressure it applies is comforting not restricting. I have recommended to everyone." —Amy Archambault
Get it from Sleep Pod for $69.99 (originally $89.99; available in three sizes) or Amazon for $83.99 (available in eight sizes, four styles, and three colors).
4. A plush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set in case you've ever wanted to sleep on a fluffy cloud. This is gonna turn you into Sleeping Beauty because you won't be able to pull yourself away from this extra cozy blanket.
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).
5. A stuffed waffle maker because hellooooo, a stuffed freakin' waffle?! Like, waffles stuffed with Nutella and bananas? Sounds fire.
Check out a TikTok of the stuffed waffle maker for inspo!
Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
Get it from Amazon for $56.69.
6. A levitating planter that may make everyone believe that you're a witch because how the heck is it floating AND spinning?! Who said "Wingardium Leviosa?" *Looks over my shoulder for Hermoine.*
So how does this work? A splash of sorcery mixed with magnets, sensors, coils, and electronics in the base keep this baby levitating in mid-air.
Promising review: "Awesome little thing. Guests are immediately interested in it. If they are intoxicated, they are afraid that sorcery may be involved. I'm not sure how to convince them otherwise." —Nick Ebeling
Get it from Amazon for $65 (available in two finishes).
7. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you can connect your wireless earbuds to the plane's entertainment system and rewatch your favorite comfort movie for the 60th time since your anxiety kicks in on planes. Sit back, relax, and enjoy your movie.
You can connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time, and it has 16+ hours of battery life for extra long flights.
Twelve South is a husband-and-wife–owned biz based in Charleston, South Carolina that specializes in designing accessories inspired by and made for Apple products since 2009.
Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seatback entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry a number of headsets! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in three styles and two colors).
8. A pack of zombie masks that could seriously get you cast in American Horror Story. They'll help reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and the appearance of pores by gently removing dead skin cells and hydrating your skin. 15 minutes of looking like a horror film extra and then your skin will look and feel amazing.
After mixing the powder and activator, just apply the mask on your face, and you'll start to feel it working instantly!
Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was given to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on every day for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three pack sizes).
9. A Ninja 2-in-1 toaster so you can easily make some pizza rolls for the kids after a long day. How, you may ask? Well, this isn't just your average ordinary toaster. Flip this bad boy on its side, and you've got the PERFECT toaster oven to make nuggets, grilled cheese, and all types of easy yummy foods. AND it's a breeze to clean because there's a crumb tray included. What's better than two kitchen appliances in one?!
Promising review: "I was prepared to hate this, but strangely, I don’t. It’s ridiculously useful and I actually resent it for being everything it says it is and more. If I could be half as useful as this thing I would be a billionaire. It toasts anything any size, produces perfect grilled cheese, and even cooks dino nuggets and makes them taste edible. Hopefully its longevity is as great as its versatility. Highly recommend." —Klj
Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in two sizes).
10. Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation that's like Captain America with a protective SPF *shield* and all. It's also packed with hyaluronic acid to improve moisture levels, and squalane to help skin's hydration and elasticity. We love some lightweight makeup that's also got superpowers.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. I’ve never been a foundation person; a little bit of a light concealer under the eyes is usually as far as I’ll go. Recently I’ve noticed more redness and wanted a product that added a light veil for a more cohesive base. This is perfect! So natural-looking and it feels good. It’s also nice that there are skincare ingredients including sunscreen so I feel like I’m doing something good for my skin while making it look better. I don’t think I’ll need to replace it anytime soon since you only need a small amount, but when I do I will definitely be repurchasing!!" —hal3ymac4
Get it from Sephora (available in 28 shades) or Amazon (available in 28 shades) for $48.
11. A compact, TikTok-famous rolling desk bike, aka the perfect way to multitask. If you've been wanting to get a bit more active but you simply have zero time, this machine will allow you to get a little workout in while you work from home.
This is also height adjustable and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, RPM, and other stats.
Psst — you can watch the viral desk bike TikTok to see it in action.
Promising review: "Have had this product about a week now. Absolutely love it, what a game changer!! As a consultant who lives in a typical consulting life, I pretty much sit in front of a computer all day long. Even though I work remotely a lot, I barely leave my desk. After a while, you will start to suffer from all the same common things as everyone else, back pain, neck pain, you know all those things. Those all get changed when I saw this product! To be honest, I didn't buy it right away because of the price of course. But I finally decided to make the purchase as a holiday gift to myself. And I am so glad I made this choice! It hasn't been long, but I've been using it every day. It was super easy to put together, easy to move around because of the wheels. You can totally work while using it. the best part is, YOU DON'T EVEN FEEL LIKE YOU'RE WORKING OUT. And somehow it helps you to concentrate better. There is no need to dedicate one hour for the gym, this could an anytime thing. When you are working, watching shows, even play games. I guess because of the working out, my sleep improves as well. Not to mention the pains from back. All in all, this thing changed my life!!" —joshua0315
Get it from Amazon for $349.30 (available in two colors).
12. A Hugimals weighted stuff elephant to help with your anxiety. Each of these cuties was designed with the help of occupational therapists, pediatricians, and psychiatrists so this bb can feel like a hug when you need one. Let your weighted friend rest on your chest as your mind and body calm down from your hectic day.
Promising review: "Re-entering social and work engagements after two years of quarantine brought on unexpected anxiety and sleep disruptions. Weighted blankets were too warm. This has been the greatest gift! Just enough weight to be calming and soothing. Falling asleep more naturally with his Hugimal goodness!" —PK
Get it from Amazon for $64 (available in other styles on the Hugimals Amazon shop).