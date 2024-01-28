31 Products For Anyone Who Hates Cold Weather But Loves Winter Fashion

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A puffer vest for some cute layered 'fits. It'll be one extra layer to keep you a liiiiittle warmer.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 20 colors).
2. A long-sleeve bodycon jumpsuit that'll be a closet staple this season. It's super cute on its own or paired with a vest or jacket. You'll love it because boom, it's a whole outfit without thinking of what pants or shirt to wear.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this bodysuit! I discovered this brand from my coworker who was wearing this bodysuit in a different color. It looked so good on her I knew I had to give them a try. For reference, I’m a 32DDD with a 23” waist so finding items that fit my body nicely is next to impossible; but THIS?! It was literally perfect — full coverage + support, and not sheer at all! I’m buying this in so many colors, the quality is SO good. I love this more than my Skims!" —Zoe T
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and in six colors).
3. A pair of breathable, moisture-wicking, fleece-lined, high-waisted leggings for those days when it feels like there must be some Toros in the atmosphere. Oh, and as if these don't already sound perfect enough, they also have pockets.
Promising review: "Wore these on top of the rocky mountains with wind and snow. They're warm and comfortable. They have some wind resistance and dry quickly when wet. When they do get wet, the moisture doesn't really seep through to the inner layer. Very big pockets." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL, in 25 colors, and in three different pocket options).
4. A faux-shearling moto jacket that just screams *look at me, put me in your cart, I'm cute and cozy.* Or, maybe that's just my shopping problem talking, but this is undeniably super cute.
Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive, is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house, and I didn’t overheat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten and does not look chintzy. It’s thick and spongy like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." —Huesitos
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
5. A pair of earmuffs to keep your ears warm and stay cute while ya do it. These are perfect if looking like a Bratz ski resort doll was at the top of your to do list this winter. Plus, they soooo look like the Ugg ones!
Okay so my entire style is basically based off of Bratz dolls and 8-year-old me would have loved that. These earmuffs are a literal perfect match for my style. I just bought these and as much as I'm not looking forward to cold weather, I am looking forward to busting these babies out. Oh, the outfits I have planned. If I'm gonna freeze my butt off imma look cute doing it and these cuties will contribute to the serve. Now I need them in more colors.
Promising review: "Extremely cute and comfortable earmuffs! Love it! The size is perfect to cover the ear but not too big that they look oversized. The material is very soft. I almost spent nearly $70 on a pair of Ugg earmuffs. Glad I found these instead for a wayyyy more affordable price!" —Knockiie
Get them from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).
6. A fuzzy three-piece lounge set with a cardigan, cropped tank, and wide-leg pants. Wine night in? Throw this on. It's definitely giving *baby it's cold outside but I'm warm and fuzzy.*
Promising review: "These are really soft and very comfortable. There is stretch in the material so I probably could have gotten a size down, at least for the pants. I have an athletic build. My husband actually said, 'I can take you out in that outfit.' He loved it. It fits. The top is a crop top but manages to cover my chest. It does have a small midriff showing but not enough to make you cold when you sleep. I love the robe, I place it at the end of the bed and throw it on when I wake up in order to fend off the morning chill. Plus, it is big enough to wrap up in on the couch when drinking your morning coffee. I actually look put together when I wake up, but most importantly, I am comfortable. No fuss and super cute." —Ultraapril
Get it from Amazon for $52.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 36 colors).
7. A pair of stockings so you don't have to ~always~ be in pants. Wear that skirt boo! And throw these tights on cuz it's giving brrr.
Promising review: "So worth it and very very comfortable. I've already worn my black ones numerous times with NO runs, wahoo!!! The nude is just as great. I bought the black ones in a size medium and even though they are big on me, they do not sag or roll. I bought the nude in a small and fit perfect." —TLC
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 29 colors).
8. Or a pair of opaque thermal tights with warm fleece inside that'll literally feel like a hidden treasure. The answer to your winter fashion problem — wanting to wear a stylish skirt 'fit but also not wanting to freeze your butt off. That Pinterest outfit on your board with the mini skirt and tights is now possible to recreate and you'll be nice, warm, and cozy the whole time.
Promising reviews: "The warmest tights ever. I have several pairs of fleece tights, but these are by far the warmest. I live in Kansas, so it is common for us to have 20 mph north winds during the winter. I usually wear skirts or dresses to work so I need something warm on my legs. These tights paired with a skirt and boots are warmer than a pair of pants. They are also very soft and comfortable and fit great. I have a hard time finding tights to fit properly because of my long legs. A lot of tights are either too short and sag in the crouch area or come all the way up to my neck, but these don't do either. I just ordered another pair and will most likely order a third pair in another color." —Cindy Henley
Get them from Amazon for $19.97 (available in sizes S–XL, six colors, and in two-packs with various color combos).
9. A long faux fur coat because it's beginning to look a lot like *it's too dang cold to not wear a heavy winter jacket.* This bb is the moment so you don't have to worry about it ruining your outfit cuz it'll add a ton of luxury to it. Oh, and it has pockets!
10. A popular half-zip pullover, which is so cute, I totally get the hype. Simple, oversized, cozy-looking, and stylish — a winner.
Promising review: "This sweatshirt is billed as a brand-name alternative and I'll tell you, I don't own the name-brand one, but this sweatshirt is the real deal awesome. I wore it one day and immediately ordered a second color. Soft, thick, and warm, I'm very pleased." —RhondaK
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and in 27 colors).
11. A pair of HOT over-the-knee boots for the chicest looks all winter. Pair with a mini dress and a long trench coat for a 'fit that takes minimal effort. ANDDD your legs will be nice and warm while you serve up some style.
Promising review: "I bought these two years ago and FINALLY wore them for the first time on a recent Las Vegas trip. Not only were they warm on 30-degree nights, but they were comfortable and stayed up all night. I ran around the first night for eight hours with zero blisters or complaints, so then, I ended up wearing them the following two nights. I even chose these over my favorite Nine West heels I had brought because they were more comfortable. I would 100% recommend these to anyone. For reference, I wear anywhere between a 9 and a 10, and the 9.5 fit me perfectly." —Alyssa A. Williams
Get them from Amazon for $48.89+ (available in sizes 5–10 and in 29 colors).
12. Or, a pair of chunky combat boots, a perfect, affordable Dr. Martens alternative with a zipper! I need these. The longer I stare at them the more I'm in love.
Promising review: "RUN DON'T WALK!! My friend and I went to a music festival with our significant others. She wore real Doc Martens, and I wore these boots. My boyfriend is darn near a shoe expert, and he thought these were legitimate Doc Martens! They held up perfectly and were so comfortable even after 12-hour days full of walking, dancing, and standing. Very easy to clean. 10/10 recommended!!" —Karolina Muscadine
Get them from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10 and four colors).
13. Orrrr a pair of platform ankle boots with a stretch knit around the ankle so you can easily slip them off. Grab a pair of these and get to styling some super cute 'fits!
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with these! They are my go-to boot! So similar to the Steve Madden boot that is double, if not triple the price. Compliments all the time!" —Morgan Leigh
Get them from Amazon for $39.18 (available in sizes 5–11 and 19 colors).