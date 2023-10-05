22 Hair Products That Truly Deserve A Spot In Your Beauty Routine

1. A bottle of TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment that contains ceramides and collagen to help give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes. This stuff is *chef's kiss* mixed with a little witchcraft and seriously rivals the famous Olaplex treatment.
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Promising reviews: "Not gonna lie I was skeptical that this could help me. A few months ago I decided I could bleach my hair. I burnt it to such a crisp that I’ve literally been wearing it up under a cap. I saw this product highly recommended on other sites and the reviews were good. So I ordered a tube. Used it twice now and OH. MY. LANTA. For months my hair has felt like crunchy noodles ready to snap at a moment's notice. After one treatment (left in about 15 minutes after shampoo, before conditioner) my ends feel soft!! After the second time washing with it, it actually moves like it’s not damaged and it is visibly SO much healthier. Like seriously idk how they bottled witchcraft but I’m going to continue to use this product even when my hair grows out. An absolute magical miracle potion! I seriously prepared myself to explain to the world that it doesn’t work. But instead, I have the healthiest hair I’ve had since being a home hairdresser. 10/10 for less then $10. Picture from left to right (blonde above): my hair before using this, my hair after first treatment, my hair after second treatment. —Beth
Get it from Amazon for $7.17.
2. An Arctic Fox semi-permanent hair dye so you can switch up your color after you make that drastic decision to dye your hair because you had a bad day. Happens to the best of us. It's made without peroxide and ammonia to help avoid damaging your strands and works best on pre-lightened hair although many reviewers say it somehow gives a pretty nice tint to dark hair, too! One word: sorcery.
Promising review: "Love it! The product smells fantastic and is easy to apply. I have fairly long hair and one bottle was more than enough. I had previously balayaged my hair about six months ago and the color took very well to the highlights we put in. It came out darker where my natural brown is and much brighter (pinkish burgundy) where it was previously bleached." —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes and 31 colors).
3. Or a Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint for anyone with commitment issues and the desire to constantly have a new 'do. Just spray this on your wet hair after shampooing, wait two minutes, rinse, and — *voila* — beautiful rose gold locks for the next two to three washes. As Ariana Grande says, it's just like magic.
Check out a TikTok of the rose gold temporary tint in action.
For more intense color, you can towel dry your hair before you spray!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff. There's no commitment and no staining the hair. It is literally a put-in-and-wash-out product. I have platinum-blonde hair and there was no tint of pink left behind or anything. I love this stuff! It gives you rose-gold pink hair, so beautiful." —Lee
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes and a pack of two or four).
4. A Cantu curling cream made with coconut oil, shea butter, almond oil, avocado oil, olive oil, and mango seed butter — all the things your hair finds yummy and hydrating. Hair's at that ~ehh stage~ after washing and drying? Bring those curls back to life like the Sanderson sisters brought back Billy Butcherson without needing to re-wash or consult with a spell book.
Promising review: "You have to try it! I've been looking for something like this for a long time! I put it in my hair while it's still wet and go to bed with it in. In the morning, I literally don't have to touch my hair… It's already perfect as is! Wow!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $6.48.
5. A L'Oreal repairing hair treatment that'll give you shiny, silky, healthier-looking hair in just eight seconds. Eight seconds?! Where's Sabrina the Teenage Witch — I think this is her doing. Apply it after shampoo but before conditioner and let the amino acids target the parts of your hair that are damaged without weighing it down.
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair...I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $8.73.
6. Or!! L'Oreal's Wonder Water in-shower detangler that *also* takes just eight seconds — *coughs* *witchcraft* (sorry, something in my throat) — to deliver tangle-free, glassy hair. Simply apply to wet hair, count to eight, rinse, and your hair will look better than it ever has.
The detangling formula will work best for long, straight hair, though it will still add shine to shorter, thicker hair types, too.
Get it from Amazon for $8.47.
7. Lottabody's super fluffy mousse — a lightweight option that'll help your hair air-dry into some super perfect hair. If you want tamed frizz, defined curls, and soft wraps, look no further, your fairy godmother has arrived and she's surprisingly a bottle of mousse with coconut oil in it.
Promising review: "I have permed hair with 3b curls, and this is the best mousse I have found! It does not leave my hair sticky or stiff, it’s very moisturizing, and the foam is a great consistency. The scent is light and pleasant, and this is my new go-to for both freshly washed hair or the day after re-boost. So glad I found this!" —Tonii
Get it from Amazon for $3.98.
8. John Frieda Brilliant Brunette shampoo to make dull brown hair vibrant and glossy. This'll help lock in some much-needed moisture and then bam! Rich, lustrous hair. Is this what the Sanderson sisters used to look young again?
Reviewers with thin-to-wavy hair types seem to have the best results.
Promising review: "I purchased this shampoo, and my hair looks golden brown instead of brown with a lot of gray underneath. I didn't want the mess of coloring my own hair nor did I think I could do as good a job as my hairdresser, so I was so pleased that Frieda's Shampoo did the job. I definitely recommend this shampoo along with the Brilliant Brunette conditioner." —Dan Cremeans
Get it from Amazon for $9.79 (also available in a two-pack).
9. A Briogeo leave-in conditioning spray that'll help you say buh-bye to that frizz! Using coconut oil and argan oil, this leave-in spray is suitable for all kinds of hair, from straight to wavy to curly. ANDDD it'll help with tangles and knots. How is that so? Fiona Goode, that's how — the only explanation I can think of.
This spray is designed for all hair types, but reviewers with straight, fine hair say that a little goes a long way.
Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned business that specializes in haircare.
Promising reviews: "I'm a dude with long hair and didn't know about leave-in conditioner. Since buying this product, I would have to consider myself an idiot for all the years that I didn't know it existed." —Kyle
"I have lived in Florida for the past 19 years and pretty much tried every anti-frizz product on the market to no avail. I really gave up entirely until my friend recommended I try this product. WOW, it actually works. I can't believe under Florida's 90% humidity conditions my hair is not frizzy for the first time in in 19 years. I no longer look like I was dragged through a rainforest. THIS PRODUCT IS A MIRACLE. Simply amazed." —The Shrike
Get it from Amazon for $25.
10. An Orlando Pita Play's Atmos-Shield Hair Protectant Spray to shield your hair from the harsh heat of your flat iron since you straighten your hair at 400 degrees. Use it on wet or dry hair to lock in moisture and prevent frizz and split ends. Hey now, hey now, this is what dreams are made of.
Promising review: "Favorite heat protectant spray. I received this item in a sample box. When I ran out, I had to order it. A little pricey but one of the best heat protectant sprays I’ve tried and leaves my hair feeling soft and smooth. Also, curls last for two days." —Mary Ann Garcia
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
11. A well-loved "defunk" spray by Uncle Funky's Daughter with lavender, some sort of magic potion, and rosemary to get rid of hair odor without absorbing your hair's natural oils. It can also help soothe itchy scalp and help you go without washing a bit longer if your hair requires less cleansing.
Uncle Funky's Daughter is a Black woman-owned biz founded by Renee Morris in 2014. She has used her own 20+-year natural hair journey to expand the natural haircare line.
Promising review: "Smells so good and is not overbearing at all. I've tried a lot on my locks and this is the best I've found in five years!" —Loe55
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12. An Eden BodyWorks leave-in conditioner to moisturize your tresses and clump your curls together for some impressive, bouncy curls, no sorcery involved. You'll be doing Beyoncé hair flips all day.
Eden BodyWorks is a Black woman-owned business that specializes in natural products to nurture, restore, and maintain hair. Reviewers with 2a through 4c hair say it works well for them!
Promising review: "This product is soooo moisturizing! I have type 4b/4c hair with some 4a in the front and I’m low porosity, and my hair loves this product! The consistency is really nice and it smells good too. You don’t need a lot either." —Shanteshia
Get it from Amazon for