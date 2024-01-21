24 Fashion Pieces That'll Ensure You Stay Toasty *And* Stylish When It's Freezing Out

Promising reviews: "The warmest tights ever. I have several pairs of fleece tights, but these are by far the warmest. I live in Kansas, so it is common for us to have 20-mph north winds during the winter. A 40-degree day can feel like 20 degrees and a 20-degree day can feel like 0 or below. I usually wear skirts or dresses to work so I need something warm on my legs. These tights paired with a skirt and boots are warmer than a pair of pants. They are also very soft and comfortable and fit great. I have a hard time finding tights to fit properly because of my long legs. A lot of tights are either too short and sag in the crouch area or come all the way up to my neck, but these don't do either. I just ordered another pair and will most likely order a third pair in another color." —Cindy Henley

Get them from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in sizes S–XL, seven colors, and in two-packs with various color combos).