I Have A Billion Cool Products Saved On TikTok, So Here Are 35 I Just Have To Share With You

This 12.5-ounce cup chills all beverages except carbonated ones (think tea, juice, and even wine). Fill it with water and put it in the freezer for 12 hours before using it then the next morning you're all good to go! Plus, it's dishwasher safe!

Promising review: "Life changing. I use this for coffee, tea, and alcohol, and it's made my life so much easier. My preference is always iced coffee over hot, but it's hard to do iced coffee without it getting watered down or taking forever. I usually just drink coffee at the Starbucks where I work, but the easiness of the hyper chiller has me drinking it at home much more often. It cools really fast, almost never taking the full 60 seconds that are recommended. This is one of my favorite coffee tools, and the instructions made it easy to put together." —Sarah Larson

Get it from Amazon for $9.80+ (available in five colors).