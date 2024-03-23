I Have A Billion Cool Products Saved On TikTok, So Here Are 35 I Just Have To Share With You

1. A transparent acrylic cutting board that practically invented the phrase ~aesthetically pleasing~. I mean, look at this thing 😍😍. It has a lip so it'll stay put, making it safer since you're already accident prone and almost chop off a finger daily. The lip is also perfect for sliding scraps right off and into the trash.
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "Absolutely thrilled with my acrylic cutting board! This cutting board has been a game changer in my kitchen. The counter lip feature ingeniously prevents any slippage, making my chopping tasks safer and more efficient. The acrylic material is not only durable but also gentle on my knives, preserving their sharpness. Its transparency adds a modern touch to my kitchen decor, and it's incredibly easy to clean. Perfect for any home chef looking for a blend of functionality, safety, and style. Highly recommend!" —Jowoo
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes and two colors).
2. A fast-acting HyperChiller for those days you're running a tad bit late but still need your emotional support iced coffee fix. It's happening people!! We're finally out of the *failed DIY attempts at a cold brew* era. Best part of all? You get a heavenly cold cup of coffee in only 60 seconds! Easy peasy!
This 12.5-ounce cup chills all beverages except carbonated ones (think tea, juice, and even wine). Fill it with water and put it in the freezer for 12 hours before using it then the next morning you're all good to go! Plus, it's dishwasher safe!
And take a peek at it on TikTok!
Promising review: "Life changing. I use this for coffee, tea, and alcohol, and it's made my life so much easier. My preference is always iced coffee over hot, but it's hard to do iced coffee without it getting watered down or taking forever. I usually just drink coffee at the Starbucks where I work, but the easiness of the hyper chiller has me drinking it at home much more often. It cools really fast, almost never taking the full 60 seconds that are recommended. This is one of my favorite coffee tools, and the instructions made it easy to put together." —Sarah Larson
Get it from Amazon for $9.80+ (available in five colors).
3. And a portable Chill-O-Matic Instant Beverage Cooler because putting your warm can of soda, beer, or seltzer in the freezer/fridge for an hour to get it cold is soooo in the past. What is this, the year 800 CE? This gadget of the future will take your room temperature 12-ounce bevy can and turn it into icy cold bliss.
Chill-O-Matic is a small biz that specializes in beverage accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Chill-O-Matic in action.
Promising review: "I was so afraid of wasting money. But I didn’t. I love my sodas cold. But sometimes there’s not a cold one available, and waiting 30-40 min for one to get cold in the freezer is not always ideal. This will get your room temp can to fridge cold in 90 seconds. I let it run double that to get almost freezer cold. I wish it had a power cord. But I do appreciate the portability that the batteries provide. I can’t wait to try it out on vacationing, as access to cold sodas isn’t always available. All you need is a literally a little bit of ice." —G. Massey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
4. A couch caddy so you can have somewhere to put your drink, snacks, and remote, and charge your phone close by. It's got some sort of witchcraft tilting magic so if your little one is in their grabby, *my hands are fast as heck* phase they won't totally spill your ice cold Friday night beer.
The snack cups come with lids and are microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe. The charger ONLY works for phones that can be charged wirelessly and there are also USB ports on it.
And see why it's worth the hype on TikTok!
Promising review: "Great product! I love that all the compartments are removable and it holds way more than it looks like it would. We keep the remotes, napkins, disposable cutlery, a USB cable, and headphones on the inside. The charging pad is great, and lasts way longer than I expected it to before needing to be plugged in. I also love the cup holder and how it tilts to avoid spills. It has successfully defended many of drinks from my curious toddler so far (LOL). Would definitely recommend this if you’re a couch potato like me, or have one in your life!" —Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A stainless-steel Thrifty ice cream scooper that's absolutely *perfect* for some homemade ice cream sandwiches. I mean, your fave froyo + some warm baked cookies = a verrrrry happy tummy.
Check this bb out on TikTok!
Promising review: "My mom and I wanted this to make ice cream sandwiches because we thought it would make the perfect scoops for them and IT DOES!!!! We both grew up on Thrifty ice cream so there's the nostalgia of it, too. So easy to use, easier than a regular scooper. Especially when the ice cream is super frozen and hard. A+++++!!! —Nicki G
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
6. An iPad case with an LED-lit keyboard so your device can transform into a little laptop. It's like Optimus Prime's beautiful younger cousin or something, I'm pretty sure.
It works with the iPad Pro 11-inch (generations 1–4), the iPad Air (4th and 5th generation), and more. It also has a pencil holding loop and 16 shortcut keys.
See it on TikTok!
Promising review: "The keyboard is a little bit heavier than the Apple Magic Keyboard, but it is just as slim and has more features. It also has a power switch to turn the keyboard off to save battery. The backlit keyboard is awesome, it has three different brightness levels, 12 different colors to choose from, and it is very easy to change the colors/brightness. The keyboard has additional keys (comes with sticker function key guide) that are very helpful for navigating your iPad. I own this keyboard and the Apple Magic Keyboard and I like this one a lot more. Would recommend over the Apple brand keyboard. —Mechtria Solutions
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in 10 colors).
7. A funny little plant-watering system that's super fitting for you because you reaaaally want plants but you're, like, the opposite of King Midas, meaning every plant you touch turns...dead. Haha, me too bestie. It's cool, we're putting our plants on life support now.
The bag holds enough water to last up to seven days for plants in small pots.
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "I got my partner and I some of these and we LOVE them. She uses one for her pitcher plant because the pot it's currently in drains too quickly. The slow drip makes sure the plant is able to absorb all the water and it has been THRIVING since we started using these. —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $16.
8. An LED-lit car visor mirror so you can check your hair in the dark no problem. This baby provides a dimmable ring light effect so you can be sure that you arrive everywhere looking FABULOUS. Andddd take awesome car selfies while sitting in your driveway, of course.
This amazing vanity-style car mirror is rechargeable and can be plugged right into your charging plug. It also has a memory function that'll keep the mirror set to how you last used it and suits most car visors. Picture it, stepping out of the car at night knowing you're SERVING because you checked how you look in the parking lot before hopping out the car.
Be sure to check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "I love EVERYTHING about this visor mirror. First, you can charge it up for use when needed. Second, there is a choice of lighting: bright white, soft yellow, or mild yellow. Third, both types of light are dimmable so you can control the brightness. Fourth, the lights go all the way around the mirror. Fifth, because it plugs into the cigarette lighter to charge, you never have batteries to replace. You never have the expense nor the hassle. Sixth, this product is well-designed. The hook and loop straps work perfectly to secure it to any visor making it a universal fit for practically all vehicles. This product is highly recommended." —Heather M.
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in three colors).
9. Plus a folding travel mirror because tell me the last time you went to a hotel, did your makeup in the mirror, and thought *wow, this lighting is fire* — never, right? If you need, need, NEED good lighting to get ready as bad as SpongeBob needed water that time he went to Sandy's dome, this 👏 is 👏 essential 👏 . It'll be a huge vacay upgrade for that trip you have coming up.
Check out a TikTok of the travel mirror in action.
Promising review: "Absolute must for travel. Hotels and Airbnbs rarely have both good lighting and a good mirror to sit down and do your makeup at. With this guy though, you won't have that worry. The different lights are wonderful for different settings; the mirror is sturdy and lightweight. It does not feel cheap at all; in fact, it is the best travel mirror I have purchased. I am now using this on a daily basis, so I think it was an awesome find, not just for traveling but also for every day! It also is really slim and fits in your carry-on easily." —Alexandra
Get it from Amazon for $21.59+(available in five colors).
10. A four-pack of foldable sheet storage containers with handles to tidy up your linen closet and have every matching set together so you aren't unfolding half your bedsheets looking for the matching pillowcase you can never seem to find. Plus they come with labels so you'll know exactly what's in each little organizer.
Check 'em out on TikTok!
Promising review: "I am a professional organizer so I'm always looking for options to organize spaces around the house. This product is amazing to organize your sheet sets. Not only does it help the linen closet look much more aesthetic and organized, but it also protects your sheets from dust and is very practical to transport from one place to another, be it inside the house or on a possible moving day. The assembly is easy and fast and the quality is very good and resistant. Highly recommended! —Francisco J Salom M
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $26.99+ (also available in a two- and eight-pack and in five colors).
11. A Lume Cube cordless LED ring light because you're ready to take your pics and TikTok videos to a whole new level. This baby = best lighting you can EVER have *and* it has a convenient remote control that'll make creating content a breeze. Viral videos, here you come.
See it on TikTok!
You'll get the ring light, a 70" light stand, a smartphone mount, a remote control, a power cord, and a travel case.
I have thisssss and I really didn't expect this to be *that* much of an upgrade from my old ring light, but this baby is a 1,000/10. Chef's freakin' kiss, honestly. I love the phone mount; once my phone is in there I know it's not gonna shift all around like my old, cheap one did. The remote control allows me to turn it on and off, control brightness, and control the shade of light (cool blue to warm amber). I love that I can lug it around without having to plug it into anything so I can literally create content absolutely anywhere that I please. It's sturdy and simply freaking amazing. The plug swivels and the ring light even has a USB port on it so if you're ever creating content and your phone begins to die, you don't have to stop creating and put it on the charger — you can plug it right into this bad boy and keep going. I seriously feel like a little influencer and I love it. I also love the flexibility of the light and how I can angle it so many ways. It's just seriously the greatest light and totally worth the investment, I'm obsesssssssed.
Get it from Lume Cube for $384+ (available in two colors).
12. Orrrr the extremely popular rechargeable clip-on LED light that is probably literally all over your FYP on TikTok. I mean seriously, after I see a video of one of these lights, I scroll down and see another three TikTok vids raving about it. If lugging around a big ol' ring light doesn't sound like a good time, this is perfect for you. It's currently in my cart anddd I'm purchasing in 3...2...1...
And check out the hype on TikTok!
Promising review: "TikTok easily influenced me to buy this. I think this is my first review so that should say something, lol. I don’t post content much, but with this thing I will. It’s easier to use than my ring light. It’s big enough for impact but not heavy or bulky yet thin enough to slip into a mini purse. Definitely will step up my night time/night out selfies. I can also attach this to my tripod. Definitely get it!!!!" —