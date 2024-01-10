25 Cleaning Products You'll Want For 2024 So Your Home Can Look Its Best For The New Year

1. A Bissell steam cleaner for hard surfaces so you can *finally* get that grime up from your floors and see them sparkle without having to pay someone to do it. This powerful bad boy requires NO HARSH CHEMICAL CLEANERS. Say it with me friends, *add to cart.* This fits the 2024 vibe — spotless home with minimal effort.
Promising reviews: "I love this machine so much that I have gone over to two friends' houses and cleaned their kitchens and both loved it!! One friend ordered one for herself before I even left the house." —Gianna
"I couldn’t clean out the bathroom wall for years! I tried many cleaning supplies and brushes, even bleach — none of them helped me. With this, after five mins of cleaning, it’s just AMAZING, THAT'S ALL I CAN SAY !!! The best cleaning tool ever!!! You can clean everything in your house with it without needing cleaning supplies!!!! Even use it in your car, inside and outside, it'll make it look brand new!!!! LOVE IT!!!! This changed my life and made it much easier!!!! Highly recommended this to everyone!!!!!" —Kat
2. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll do your dust pan's job way better than your dust pan can. Like, why are we still bending down to clean in 2024?
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
3. A stain-removing Scrubbing Bubbles toilet wand with flushable pads because that dripping toilet brush with God knows what trapped in its bristles totally grosses you out. I mean, do you clean the toilet brush too? Never, and that's...kinda...🤢. With this baby, you pop the little pad on, scrub, and flush when you're done. Easy, quick, and no dripping toilet brushes.
The kit comes with a wand, four refills, and a stand.
Promising reviews: "I love this!! I soo wish I'd found these a long time ago. So easy to use and discard so you don't have a nasty, dirty toilet brush next to the toilet. Plus, no extra toilet cleaning products to buy, it's all in one and for a great price. I'm never buying another brush for cleaning the toilet again. I wish I could give 10 stars. Totally recommend this!!!" —Jessica
4. A strong scraper that'll easily get rid of those stubborn stuck-on chunks of food. So next time you cook your famous tortellini, you don't have to look at your pan and say to yourself yeah, I'm definitely gonna let that soak overnight. This bad boy will scrub that pan DOWN easy peasy!
Promising review: "I am blown away by this product. So simple, so small, so lightweight, so powerful. It makes cleaning up messes off of any dish super simple. Just soak the pan in water (if recommended by manufacturer) then use this to scrape off all loosened food. It works like magic and you won’t get food stuck in all your dish rags or sponges. Wonderful! I wish I knew about this years ago. But now you know." —ACE
5. An instantly downloadable and printable cleaning checklist divided by day and room to help you tackle all your cleaning tasks one step at a time. This will help make cleaning wayyyy more manageable, especially because cleaning simply overwhelmed you all last year.
Creative Type Store is a Canada-based small biz that specializes in printable organizing aids. After you order and download, you can customize the list yourself with Canva.
Promising reviews: "I have adult children living with me at the moment. I needed clear cleaning instructions/expectations for them to contribute with the house. This easy printout has solved so many arguments. It works great for our situation." —Jennifer Jarvis
6. A rubber squeegee brush that'll rake up so much pet hair you could probably make a second dog out of the pile of fur. It's specially designed for carpet and attracts pet hair like a magnet. It also cleans windows, showers, and windshields and wipes away liquid spills on tile, concrete, or any hardwood surface with ease. This is what Hannah Montana meant by best of both worlds.
Check out BuzzFeed's full hair broom review for more deets!
Promising review: "So of course I saw this product on TikTok...and added it to the list of things that TikTok made me buy. But I'm very glad that I did. I have a Siberian husky who sheds a LOT...and in all seasons. I use this on my carpet before vacuuming and it loosens up the hair so easily that my vacuum never got. I never realized I had that much dog hair caked into my carpet until I used this!" —Alyssa Frey
7. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner to wipe up all those pesky fingerprints on your fridge. And it doesn't stop there — it leaves a protective barrier to help prevent future fingerprints and smudges, keeping your stainless-steel appliances cleaner for longer.
Therapy Clean is a family-owned and operated small biz that specializes in cleaning products to make your home shine.
Promising review: "I was really skeptical when I first used this product but after it dried on the stainless steel, my appliances looked brand new. This is truly an amazing product, I just ordered another one for my mom. I tried just about everything in the book to clean the finger prints off of my refrigerator and dishwasher. This product did the trick. Be sure to really buff the surface in order to get the best results. It also looks better when it’s completely dry. As you put it on and work it around it looks like it isn’t doing anything. Then, when it’s dry, like magic all of the water stains and finger prints vanish. Highly recommend!" —C. Huber
8. A microfiber dusting glove that'll have you understanding why microfiber is top tier. You know those days where you're super busy but you walk past something that's dusty in your house and are instantly disgusted? Slip this on and ease your mind knowing the dust on that surface is long gone without it being too time-consuming. In 2024, there's no more ehh, I'll get to that later.
Promising review: "Do you hate having to dust around things? I know I do. This glove is ideal — you can just wipe away dust while easily maneuvering around odds and ends in your way. Because it’s your own hand inside the glove it’s also easy to maneuver over oddly shaped things like silk plants or blinds. I absolutely recommend this!" —Clever_Collectors
9. A robot window cleaner because you've wanted to clean your windows since January 2023 but likeeee when do you have time? Never. Set this on your windows or shower wall and watch it do its thing. No effort required from you at all. It's like you're living in the year 3000 and not much has changed but robots clean your house.
The Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner uses AI to clean every bit of your windows — perfect for those taller areas you can't quite reach. It also comes with an app so you can control it from your phone.
Promising review: "I was more than a bit leery about ordering this, but decided to take a chance. My sunroom faces the lake and has a beautiful view — but only if the windows are clean! Unfortunately, they are high enough off the ground that washing the outside of the windows is a pain! I put Gecko to work on the outside and I cleaned the inside. I saw some streaks and started to get disappointed — until I noticed the streaks were on the INSIDE where I had cleaned! So glad I took a chance!" —Cathy Harmon
10. A jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. Your little Picasso made a masterpiece out of your wall again? No worries! This paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy.
Check it out in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "I was heartbroken when I saw that my daughters had written on the dresser with Sharpie! I tried so many different chemicals and nothing worked! I found this on TikTok and said 'Welp let me try my luck and see if it really works!' And let me tell you I am still shocked at how amazing this product works!!!! Yayyyy, I'm so soo soo happy to see my dresser white again!!!!😭😭😭 Thank youuuu!!!!!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE LITTLE KIDS IN THE HOUSE!!!!" —Gabriela Portillo Solorio
11. Or The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray, another Pink Stuff product that, of course, lives up to the hype — this version is really useful for large surface areas like counters, walls, bathtubs, and floors.
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
12. A Roborock robot vacuum and mop combo, which tackles two tasks with one robot. No need for a cleaner or maid because this'll take such a huge load off of your plate. It even has a self-emptying and refilling feature so one less thing to worry about! 2024 may be the year that you make a new best friend and I'm guessing that it'll be this bad boy.
Check out why my colleague, BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jessica Hall, looooves this: "I recently got this magical little device and though I've only run it a few times I can genuinely tell you that it is a game changer. Unlike my other robot vacuum, this lil' guy also mops!! Vacuuming feels like a never ending battle with my hair and my three cats' fur because as soon as we are done there's somehow already more hair everywhere. This is going to change our lives forever. We can easily just run it whenever we want through our phone, and it even has a sensor to avoid obstacles so you don't have to worry about picking stuff up off the floor before you start it. And on top of all that, it even empties, cleans, and refills itself!! Like you literally don't have to do anything other than push a button to start it. Yes, I know this thing is expensive, but honestly can you put a price on basically never putting any effort into cleaning your floors again?! 10/10 I would like every cleaning task to have a robot that'll do it for me."
13. A bleach-free weekly shower spray that'll clean your shower till it sparkles, but that's not all, friends. This baby also prevents future soap scum buildup. Spray it, let it sit for 8–12 hours (so probz spray before bed), then wake up to a totally new shower.
14. A pack of all-natural toilet fizzies because cleaning the toilet is one of your least favorite tasks so we might as well make it entertaining this year. Simply toss one in your bowl, grab a bowl of popcorn, and sit back and watch this thing fizz up and dissolve all the grime and buildup. Your least favorite task will quickly become your fave.
Happy Earth Boutique is a New Jersey-based small biz that specializes in sustainable cleaning and personal care products.
Promising review: "Miraculous product‼️ So ingeniously effective from natural ingredients, essential oils, and baking soda. Love the fizzing!" —Aurora Kangaspuu
15. An instant mold and mildew stain remover spray that'll remove all those deep-set stains that are so sunken in, they're now below the surface. Just when you thought there was no hope, this little miracle drops into your lap. Spray it, forget about it, and when you get back to it, your deck, brick wall, or concrete floor will look as good as new.
Promising review: "This stuff works like magic. Removed black mold from my bathroom. Even got rid of hard water stains. You have a forever customer because I'm super impressed at how fast and well it worked. Buy the spray before I buy it all. Lol." —Kristin Smith
16. A three-piece drill brush cleaning kit you can attach to a drill for some serious scrubbin'. Danny Tanner would have a field day. Your back will thank you, your bathroom surfaces will sparkle, and you will be so thankful it took half the time it usually does.
The kit includes a 2-inch scrub brush, a 4-inch diameter flat brush, and a power scrubber brush. If you need a drill, here's a good Black & Decker one.
It's made by a New York-based small biz.
Oh! And each color of the Drill Brush attachments corresponds to the type of bristles they have, and each one is for a specific type of cleaning job (like the yellow brush has medium bristles, best used for bathroom cleaning — bathtubs, showers, tile, and porcelain). Make sure to check the listing for which color is best for what you wanna clean.
Promising reviews: "So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'Heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. givens
"My shower has never been this clean! I have tried so many scrubbers, been sore from trying to remove soap scum, and just left disappointed. This product was easy to use and cleaned dirt I didn’t even know was dirt in my shower!" —Amazon Customer
