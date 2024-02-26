19 Cheap Beauty Products So Effective, Reviewers Said They’ll Never Buy The Expensive Brands Again

1. A Nyx Epic Ink Liner so you can have the perfect waterproof, matte wing for a low, low price. The precise tip makes it easier to control how thick your top liner is so you get a gorgeously defined finish.
Promising reviews: "I used to buy the Kat Von D tattoo liner but it started getting super pricey and it didn’t last long! I’ve had my current Nyx eyeliner since July 2021 and I USE it EVERY DAY. It’s now February 2022 and I’m currently ordering another one! So much better than Kat Von D and a great price!" —Natalie Garcia
"This is amazing. The most rich black liner. It stays on all day without running. The tip makes it so easy to do a fine line or a thicker line. Will never buy an expensive liner again. This is better than $20+ ones out there!" —Courtney Bradley
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors and in a two-pack).
2. A six-pack of beauty sponges at an extremely affordable price. What's better than six sponges for half the price of one of the fancy ones?
Promising reviews: "I literally didn’t believe the hype so I ordered these expecting to be disappointed again, as I usually am, but oh my God are these amazing. I will never ever buy another Beauty Blender even though I exclusively bought them for over 10 years. This is the most amazing makeup sponge and it is an exact [alternative] for the Beauty Blender." —Dinag18
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
3. A Nyx brow pencil that has Anastasia shakin' in her boots because this bad boy rivals the ABH Brow Wiz. This super skinny pencil will allow you to create hair-like strokes to sculpt and fill in any areas that are sparse. One side has a little spoolie anddddd it's like $15 less than the ABH one.
Promising review: "I have been using Anastasia Beverly Hill brow wiz for YEARS and after using Nyx brow pencil, I will never go back to the expensive Anastasia Brow Wiz. This pencil is sharper for easier use, the colors are spot-on to the Brow Wiz, and it is a one-third of the price. I will be continually buying this product again!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8+ (available in 11 shades).
4. Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High mascara so you can have the long, full lashes you've always dreamed of. Infused with bamboo extract, this ahhhmazing mascara will have your lashes reaching for the stars and soaring ~sky high~.
Promising review: "I have short, stubby lashes and have tried so many mascaras to no avail. This product is makeup gold and the only mascara you will ever need to buy ever again. Volume, fullness, and long lashes, it gives that false lash effect without the hassle of messy glue or applying fake lashes. Whether you use one coat, two coats, or cake it on like I do, it will not clump! No more spider lashes. The formula is soft and creamy and doesn't get all hard and dry in the bottle. This mascara is an absolute game changer. I will recommended it to you reading this, friends, family, and complete strangers who compliment me on my extremely long lashes. I will absolutely never use another mascara, this one is everything and a must have for your makeup bag. I don't know how I ever survived without this and it's less than $10. Way better than any of the more expensive brands you could buy and believe me, I've tried them all. Buy this mascara, you will not regret it." —Danielle S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.09 (available in two shades).
5. A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment, which contains ceramides and collagen that'll give your hair shine and help make it smooth in just five minutes! This stuff is like the rival of Olaplex — more affordable and works just as well.
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Promising reviews: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rats nest now looks and feels like virgin hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair and you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage; now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair. <3" —Eline
"I’m never buying Olaplex No. 3 again. This stuff works so well! My hair is super soft and the frizz is waaaaayyyy down. I’m super impressed." —C.R.L.
Get it from Amazon for $6.68.
6. An eye primer to help lock down your eye makeup and have it lasting longer than the Energizer Bunny. This base will have your shadow looking as bold, pigmented, and vibrant as ever while putting your more expensive eye primer to shame.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. I have been using Urban Decay's eyeshadow primer for years now, but it tends to crease after my 8-hour shifts at work. I saw the reviews and decided to try this product and let me tell you, it is an amazing product. It lasts all day and it makes my eyeshadow stand out better than ever before. I like that it's lightweight and not greasy. I would recommend this product to everyone, it really works. I will never buy another eyeshadow primer again." —Yesena
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
7. A vegan and cruelty-free Nyx makeup setting spray that even lasted one reviewer through sobbing after being dumped right before a party (which, ugh, awful, but holy cow!!) Nothing thrown at this little magical potion can ruin a flawless beat.
Promising reviews: "I have been purchasing the Nyx Matte Finishing Spray for years but would rotate between this and other high-end sprays. I always end up coming right back to Nyx because the finish is incomparable. No matter which foundation I use, my makeup is long-wearing, stays matte and there's no cakey, oily or melted/separated look even after hours of wear. I also have some visible pores on my cheeks and this spray does NOT highlight them or make them stand out more like other sprays do. It's the perfect combination for my makeup needs. Also, so happy that Amazon sells this in jumbo size so this bottle will last me a really long time!" —Krystle M.
"This is the best makeup setting spray I’ve found for the price. I will never buy a more expensive product again. Works perfectly! Worn makeup all day in 90 degree weather and didn’t even sweat it all off!" —AA
Get it from Amazon for $8+ (available in four styles, larger sizes, and in multipacks).
8. Etude's multipurpose Dear Darling Water Tint — a smudge-proof, weightless lippie reviewers say is comparable to Benefit's Benetint. This stuff delivers a super natural look without having your pout feel all sticky ANDDDD reviewers even use this baby as a blush!
Promising reviews: "If you are thinking of buying this product or if you are the type of person to wear a lip tint daily under lip gloss or lip balm, I would definitely recommend! I’ve had the Benefit Benetint and this product performed better in my opinion for less than half the price. My Benetint would settle weirdly on my lips, and sometimes, the middle of my lips would be a different shade than the outside. Plus it would settle in any little cracks, and this product does not do that for me! Totally prefer this and will be repurchasing." —Mollie
"Never again buying the Benetint. This is even better and cheaper. 10/10." —Yanaira Rijos Mangual
Get it from Amazon for $7.10+ (available in eight shades and in combo packs).
9. A powder blush that rivals the cult-fave Nars blush — an absolute classic. Reviewers are raving about this little baby because the price and quality are truly top-notch. This blush ate and left not a single freakin' crumb.
Promising reviews: "I bought this as an alternative for the Nars blush, and let me tell you everything is the same. This is my favorite of all time blush, which gives you the perfect flush to your cheeks and anywhere else you put it. Lightweight and not stuck or too powdery. It never lifts or causes any makeup separation. It looks like there are fine glitters in it, but it doesn’t make your blush shimmery on your face and it’s beautifully blendable." —Renee
"I bought this blush because of the amazing reviews it has. It lived up to my expectations. Never buying a high end blush again!!!" —prabjhot dhillon
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in 23 colors, five sizes, and in a multipack).
10. An E.l.f. 16-hour wear concealer because sometimes, your money is funny and your change is strange and you can't convince yourself to drop $25+ on your fave concealer. Reviewers are praising this little Tarte Shape Tape swap and once you get your hands on this super-pigmented, oil-controlling matte concealer, you'll be singing its praises too.
Promising reviews: "Seriously, buy this stuff. When they say 'highly pigmented,' it's no joke! A little goes a long way. I use this concealer daily to conceal under-eye darkness and to spot-treat blemishes. One bottle lasts me 4–6 months. Having previously used Tarte's Shape Tape concealer, there's no way I'll ever go back to paying $25+ when this product is identical for one-quarter of the price. —Amanda B.
"10,000,000 times yes to this concealer. Its an [alternative] for the Tarte Shape Tape concealer for a fraction of the price. Its light, yet full coverage and you do not even need to apply a ton of product to get the full coverage look. Never looking back and never buying another concealer ever again." —Manny
Get it from Amazon for $6.90+ (available in 21 shades and in a multipack).
11. An alcohol-free micellar water that'll gently cleanse and hydrate your skin as well as remove your makeup all while being a ~rose water and glycerin infused baddie~. If low-maintenance is your thing and you're not totally into 25-step skincare routines, this'll be an absolute dream come true.
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian loves this little potion and here's what she says: "I've used this micellar water for several years and *love* it for my sensitive skin! It's especially great for days when I don't have the energy to drag myself to the bathroom to properly wash my face. I keep a bottle of this by my bed and just soak a cotton pad with micellar water to clean my face."
Promising review: "Never buying expensive eye makeup remover again! This is truly magic. I have used all the brands of eye makeup remover, Lancôme being the industry favorite. This is a hefty bottle that with surely last six months or more. The consistency is runny, like water as the name suggests. I shake and pour on a cotton pad and gently wipe away my daily war paint. Stinging? No way! Subtle scent, if any, and I have the nose of a bloodhound, everything bothers me. Can't sway me, I am stockpiling this drugstore genius." —squawky
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in two sizes and in a multipack).
12. A moisturizing Nyx tinted lip oil so you can keep that pout shiny without your lippies getting all sticky. Reviewers are loving this stuff because it gives Dior lip oil vibes without the Dior price.
Promising reviews: "Dior Whoooo??? The lip oil trend has fully saturated my TikTok feed so I was anxious to test and compare this Dior swap. I also own the Dior Lip Oil and to be honest, Nyx is giving them a run for their money. This lip oil does its job for a fraction of the price. The formula isn't as thick as the Dior product but, the color options and leakproof packing make up for it. I'd definitely recommend picking this up to try! —Courtney Calestiini
"Just bought a second color. It is not long lasting but neither are the others. So creamy, nice smell, pretty colors. Wouldn’t consider buying an expensive brand after using these and I have tried Dior and Rare Beauty." —JBR/LA
Get it from Amazon for $8.50+ (available in four shades).
13. A bottle of Maybelline Fit Me matte foundation that covers pores and will give you that *I woke up like this* finish. My oily friends, I see your eyebrow raising buuuutt good news! This little bottle of magic is perfect for oily skin.
Promising review: "Never spending the big bucks again. I don't know where to start with how much I love this product. It goes on very smooth and even. Just a light coat looks super natural and hides any imperfections. I bought this because I had run out of my expensive one and I couldn't get to the store. I am so glad I bought this, I will never go back to spending that much money on a foundation again. You don't even need to use concealer with it. It smooths out your pores and gives you a flawless, fresh face. It lasts all day and all night and you don't need to carry it around with you for touchups. I used to spend just over $40 a bottle [on foundation]. NEVER again!! This is a fraction of the price and 10 times better." —D
Get it from Amazon for $6.94+ (available in various shades and sizes).
14. A popular, nongreasy Herstyler serum so you can have silky smooth, seriously glossy hair with the help of argan oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera. It'll help control frizz, lock in moisture, and leave your hair looking stunning.
Promising reviews: "Love this serum. I use it on my hair when it’s dry to reduce the frizziness and flyaways. My go-to finishing product on my hair." —Jackie
"I love this product! I have replaced four expensive hair products with this! This is exactly what my hair needs." —Angie
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in a two- or four-pack).
15. A TikTok-famous super hold setting spray that'll give you the matte look you want without fading away by midnight, like the magic that made Cinderella's dress and carriage. Coming home, looking in the mirror, and seeing that your face hasn't budged sounds like the kinda sorcery I wanna be involved with.
Alrighty, friends, so I was an Urban Decay All Nighter girly through and through, but this stuff was ALWAYS on my FYP on TikTok. So I thought, what the heck, let me give it a try. Y'ALLLLLLLL!! This stuff — *THIS STUFF* it's witchcraft and I'm speechless. I have the most oily skin and not many products I've tried ~actually~ do what they say they do. I put it to the test on a very busy day — I went axe throwing, to a boat party, took a nap, and my makeup looked like it did when I first applied it 12 hours later. Yeah, I was shook. This is now, for sure, my favorite setting spray and it deserves every bit of hype it gets because it lives up to it, honey. We love to see it. Totally loved the UD one for years but good God, $36?! Had to make the switch and break up with Urban Decay, this is def my new go-to.
Get it from Ulta for $15.
16. A jar of E.l.f. poreless primer putty so you can kiss your pores buh-bye! This primer will help you get a super smooth canvas to put your foundation on and will have you looking like your makeup was professionally airbrushed while helping to keep your beat in place. Say sayonara to your oily makeup looks and say hey boo heyyyy to a matte look.
Promising reviews: "I don’t know what took me so long to get this, I’m pretty upset I didn’t get it when it first came out. This is by far the best primer I’ve ever used including high-end brands. If you haven’t tried this yet and you need something to hide your pores, fine lines, and imperfections, this is the best by far. It’s also really affordable! I’ll never use another primer again! —amandalovesmakeup
