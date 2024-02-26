19 Cheap Beauty Products So Effective, Reviewers Said They’ll Never Buy The Expensive Brands Again

Promising reviews: "I used to buy the Kat Von D tattoo liner but it started getting super pricey and it didn’t last long! I’ve had my current Nyx eyeliner since July 2021 and I USE it EVERY DAY. It’s now February 2022 and I’m currently ordering another one! So much better than Kat Von D and a great price!" —Natalie Garcia

"This is amazing. The most rich black liner. It stays on all day without running. The tip makes it so easy to do a fine line or a thicker line. Will never buy an expensive liner again. This is better than $20+ ones out there!" —Courtney Bradley

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors and in a two-pack).