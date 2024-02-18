Remember that these are synthetic so they will not last you forever. I actually saw these on TikTok and immediately added them to my cart. I'll be wearing them this weekend and I'll take some pics and give y'all my *personal* review but just from opening them 😍😍😍. I dyed my hair in 2021 and it broke off BAD and it just grew back out buttttt of course I'm in the mood for some blonde highlights. I didn't wanna spend all that money on human extensions so these are like a heaven-sent alternative. I have thicker hair so I bought two packs. I'll let ya know what I think soon!

Promising reviews: "I keep reading that these are a one-time wear….No way! I absolutely love them for in-between hairstyles. Spray a SMALL amount of spritz on them before wearing and installing to keep the hair separated and less tangled as you go on about your day. Babyyyy these ate every time! So many compliments!" —Lexci Lyon

"I have purchased a TON of extensions and wigs from Amazon and these are in my top three now. The hair is thick and beautifully wavy, but what is best about these are the quality of the clips and how they function. Super sturdy, best ones I've found here!" —Jenna

Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in three lengths and 17 colors).