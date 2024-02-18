1. A set of bea-u-ti-fuuuuulllll synthetic hair clip-in extensions that'll make you look and feel like Beyoncé and give your hair that length and volume you've been wanting for a verrrrrry reasonable price. Everyone will think you spent hundreds of dollars on some expensive extensions when really, you're out here looking like a baddie with 24 inches of hair for under $30.
Remember that these are synthetic so they will not last you forever. I actually saw these on TikTok and immediately added them to my cart. I'll be wearing them this weekend and I'll take some pics and give y'all my *personal* review but just from opening them 😍😍😍. I dyed my hair in 2021 and it broke off BAD and it just grew back out buttttt of course I'm in the mood for some blonde highlights. I didn't wanna spend all that money on human extensions so these are like a heaven-sent alternative. I have thicker hair so I bought two packs. I'll let ya know what I think soon!
Promising reviews: "I keep reading that these are a one-time wear….No way! I absolutely love them for in-between hairstyles. Spray a SMALL amount of spritz on them before wearing and installing to keep the hair separated and less tangled as you go on about your day. Babyyyy these ate every time! So many compliments!" —Lexci Lyon
"I have purchased a TON of extensions and wigs from Amazon and these are in my top three now. The hair is thick and beautifully wavy, but what is best about these are the quality of the clips and how they function. Super sturdy, best ones I've found here!" —Jenna
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in three lengths and 17 colors).
2. Or a synthetic half wig if you're trying to go for an easy, affordable, protective style and are tired of spending hundreds on human hair wigs and such. Slap this baby on your head and be ready to go in five minutes.
Yep, that's me up there. I almost wanted to gatekeep this wig because it's my go-to and I don't ever wanna see it out of stock. A few years ago I ditched human hair wigs because they're so expensive and I have bills and my hair can't be one of 'em. I love a little synthetic wig because they're always like $20 so I can get like five of 'em and have five different hairstyles for the price of one human hair wig. My hair is shoulder length right now, which I love, but sometimes, ya girl wants a little Beyoncé type hair. Synthetic wigs are so easy, quick, and a great protective style. I don't like to put heat on my hair much, so I like to grab synthetic wigs in the exact style I want so I can go from straight to curly to wavy in a week without damaging my hair. I can also do my hair in like five minutes.
Like I said, this wig is my current go-to, I'm obsessed. It's so freakin' cute and half wigs allow you to leave some of your hair so it can look as natural as possible, which I love because I'm not really talented with the frontal style wigs and glueing 'em down (if anyone wants to teach me I'll love you forever). This wig is literally so easy to manipulate and I found it on TikTok! I don't have to worry about my hair getting frizzy which is huge for me because the moment I sweat my gorgeous curls become a big frizzy mess and end up in a bun. Remember, this is synthetic so it won't last you forever. I just bought a second one after wearing my last one for, like, three months. Synthetic or not, it still looks and feels amazing and it's very full. Plus I don't have to pay hundreds to have my hair done or buy human hair wigs or clip ins.
Get it from Amazon for $19.53+ (available in nine colors).
3. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara so good, people will ask you "are those your lashes?" This mascara def brings as much drama as Cathy did on Dance Moms.
Promising review: "This is an amazing mascara! I wear contacts and I’m especially sensitive to mascaras. I had absolutely no sensitivity to this could wear my contacts for 18 hours with this mascara. It really lengthens and adds volume to my lashes. This is as good, if not better, than any mascara that I have purchased from Sephora, including Better than Sex, Dior, Lancôme, etc. I am also extremely happy with the price. Do not hesitate to buy this product. It’s amazing! ❤️🙏🏻" —Isabella
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in a three-pack and in two colors).
4. Or a Kiss falscara lash kit for some DIY lashes at home for waaaay less money and that are waaaay less time consuming. This kit comes with 10 little lash pieces, an applicator, and a mascara-like bond and glue. STUNNING lashes that everyone will think you paid hundreds for, right from the comfort of home.
Watch TikTok makeup expert Mikayla Nogueira review and apply these lashes here.
Promising review: "I am 25-years-old and I don’t use false lashes mostly because I can’t figure out how to wear them without making them look awful. My hands shake a lot and my eyes water a lot so it’s difficult for me to wear lashes. I saw a TikTok video about these and decided to give it a shot. Although the smaller pieces were slightly difficult to manage, they stuck to the bond on my lashes with EASE! I love the way these look and now I’m going to test how long they can really last. The box states if you apply double the product, they could last about 10 days. We will see about that! Edit: I’ve tried a few times now and these last me two to three days. (I also have watery eyes)." —Desi
Get it from Amazon for $9.76+ (available in two sets).
5. An illuminating moisturizer to help enhance your skin's natural ✨glow✨. A perfect, lightweight alternative to heavy foundations — this is definitely calling your name. Hollywood, here you come!
Promising review: "Ok so last summer I took the plunge and bought that $50 Drunk Elephant glowy tan drop stuff. I used it a fair amount, it was okay, but in my opinion, not anywhere near the price I paid. It had to be mixed into my foundation to look remotely normal, which defeats the whole point of the product, which was supposed to be for an 'effortless no makeup glow'. I bought this stuff instead in the Deep shade this summer after a beach trip. This is not only an alternative for Drunk Elephant, it’s a better product. It doesn’t make you look like a glowing orange Oompa Loompa. It’s a very natural ACTUAL skin shade and sinks into your skin as you blend it in. As my tan fades, I will combine it with moisturizer but that’s all that’s necessary. If you were between this and just finally spending the money on the Drunk Elephant, get this. I wish I found it a summer sooner and saved myself the moolah." —Emily W.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four shades).
6. A hydrating grip primer by E.l.f. that'll keep your makeup intact all day while delivering hyaluronic acid to your skin to help it retain moisture. Reviewers are even comparing it to Milk's Hydro Grip primer!
Promising reviews: "This stuff is AMAZING!! E.l.f is always killing it. This product is the exact same thing as the expensive Milk Hydro Grip primer, if not better. Your makeup will not go ANYWHERE! 10/10." —Skylar Scudder
"When they say GRIP! Lmaoo they never lied baby, the grip is gripping. I love this primer so much, it gives makeup a smooth application and the sticky formula really gives that mega grip to keep products in place. This is a good alternative to the more expensive Milk primer. I haven’t experienced any caking or creasing. I’m also an oily girl and this primer definitely held up 9+ hours. Love it." —Hey Kae
Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in two styles).
7. A TikTok-famous super hold setting spray that'll give you the matte look you want without fading away by midnight, like the magic that made Cinderella's dress and carriage. Coming home, looking in the mirror, and seeing that your face hasn't budged sounds like the kinda sorcery I wanna be involved with.
Alrighty, friends, so I was an Urban Decay All Nighter girly through and through, but this stuff was ALWAYS on my FYP on TikTok. So I thought, what the heck, let me give it a try. Y'ALLLLLLLL!! This stuff — *THIS STUFF* it's witchcraft and I'm speechless. I have the most oily skin and not many products I've tried ~actually~ do what they say they do. I put it to the test on a very busy day — I went axe throwing, to a boat party, took a nap, and my makeup looked like it did when I first applied it 12 hours later. Yeah, I was shook. This is now, for sure, my favorite setting spray and it deserves every bit of hype it gets because it lives up to it, honey. We love to see it. Plus, it's way less money, which is perfect cuz now that it's basically holiday season, this baddie is on a budget.
Get it from Ulta for $15.
8. An E.l.f. glitter liquid eyeshadow to take your shadow looks to the next level and totally change your makeup game. You could literally get four of these for the price of one Stila Glitter And Glow liquid shadow. Go ahead and fill your cart up with these, I won't look.
Promising review: "I love this glitter eyeshadow. I used to use Stila and this is so much more affordable and easy to spread without spotting. Definitely recommend getting all the shades, it is worth it for a pop of shimmer." —beautyandbeast
Get it from Amazon for $5.10+ (available in 11 shades).
9. A set of press-on acrylic nails because although you love your acrylics, they're soooo expensive. These press-ons are soooo so gorg and will look like you spent hundreds on your nails when really, you only spent $10! If you miss the good ole days when a full set was $20, you're in luck.
You'll get 24 pieces in 12 different sizes, a mini file, a glass nail file, a wooden stick, a tutorial card and a sheet glue sticker. You can use a top coat to seal rhinestones so they don't fall off as easily! Reviewers suggest using nail glue to apply them.
Promising reviews: "Very durable and so pretty! I got a lot of compliments. Get it, you won’t regret it. Be a baddie on a budget. 👌🏼👌🏼" —Kathie
"Love these nails, very sturdy and elegant for the price. Looks just like you walked out of a salon for 10% of the price. I will buy again." —NisaSimone
Get a set of 24 pieces from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 16 designs).
10. A foundation brush with some seriously firm but still seriously soft bristles that'll help you achieve a beat so flawless, that people may ask if it was professionally done. It's perfect for both powder and liquid concealers, blushes, and foundations, and if you're a blending newbie. You'll feel like Zendaya at a red carpet event because your makeup will slay HARD.
Promising review: "I loved this brush so much I bought two more! It is the perfect blending brush for liquid, cream foundation, primers, concealers, and tinted sunscreen. I have brushes that were much more expensive but I love this one best. I just ordered the eye brush set to try them out, too." —kyglo
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).
11. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously juicy lips. Since filler is soooo expensive, get the plump without having to blow your entire check. Ooh-la-luscious. Angelina Jolie, is that you?
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising reviews: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.