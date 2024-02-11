45 “Boring” TikTok Products That'll Actually Make Your Life A Whole Lot Better

1. A pack of 36 acne patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our day babe! These patches absorb all the gunk and speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Psh, what pimple?
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
Get a 36-pack of the small patches from Amazon for $10.77.
2. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller that'll pick up fur and lock it inside the roller for an easy peasy cleanup. And this baby doesn't lose its effectiveness after use!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
3. A set of two traceless adhesive shelves to hold all of your shower needs super neatly. Lots of shelf space and hooks for your razors and loofahs! This baby requires no drilling, making it an easy install.
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
4. A six-outlet wall charger with two USB outlets in addition to the six plugs. It's even got a touch sensor to adjust the brightness of the night-light on it. No more fumbling around in the dark trying to plug your charger in behind your bed. Let there be light!
5. A pack of AirPod-cleaning putty so you can stop looking at your headphones and being totally grossed out by all the earwax. You may even begin hearing your music a bit clearer — yep, there was always an ad-lib at that part of the song, the caked-on earwax just made it hard to hear.
Promising review: "OKAY. I bought this because I saw it on a TikTok. I was hesitant to buy it because I was afraid the putty would get stuck to and damage my AirPods, which were FILTHY (unfortunately). However, when I tried it out, it worked really well; you can put a decent amount of pressure, and it does not stick to the AirPods at all. It got a LOT of gunk out of the AirPods. I was so shocked. But the best part was that after I used it, my AirPods' SOUND QUALITY was so good?!?!?!?!? It was great. 10/10 I'd recommend this 100%." —NJoshi
Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
6. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll do your dust pan's job way better than your dust pan can. Like, why do we need to bend over? This is quite seriously genius and my soon-to-be-30-year-old back is totally intrigued.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in seven colors and with an air purifying feature).
7. A set of bedsheet fasteners so you don't have to break a sweat trying to get your bedsheets to stay on your bed. These babies keep your fitted sheets in place so it no longer has to be an Olympic sport, ya know?
8. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that could give you results after the first use. You'll be able to dazzle people with your smile with the help of this little miracle pen that can remove years' worth of stains on your teeth. Someone cue Chip Skylark, cuz after seeing your smile you'll be singing 🎶 my shiny teeth and meeee. 🎶
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market, but this one was super easy to use and didn’t hurt my teeth at all. It also didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since it's mint flavored. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95+ (available as a four-pack).
9. A five-shelf hanging closet organizer since you're running outta space. I fully support having a full closet and continuing to shop — in fact, I do it myself. I have a "shopping problem" that I personally don't consider a problem. So you know what we do instead of getting rid of our clothes? This. This right here. We find ways to fit more clothes into our closets.
Promising reviews: "WOW, TikTok for the win again — this saved me SO MUCH space for organizing my leggings and jeans." —ESmith1090
"So, I love this so much! I have been trying to free up room in my closet without getting rid of everything I love and this was the way to go! It holds a lot of stuff and doesn't bend or break. It has pockets on the sides, too so I can put gloves and other things in them." —Samantha Todd
Get it from Amazon for $11.97 (available in eight colors).
10. The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray that's really useful for large surface areas like counters, walls, bathtubs, and floors. Marker on the wall from your kid? No match for this stuff.
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
11. A mini bag sealer to reseal that bag of chips and keep them fresh as long as possible. Top five worst things is pouring yourself a nice bowl of cereal and taking that first bite and realizing it's stale. With this bb, stale chips or cereal are no longer your problem. Go ahead, get your snack on.
It's also double-sided! One side heats and reseals and the other is to cut bags open!
Promising review: "Love this little gadget. Believe it or not, I saw this on TikTok as an 'Amazon product you didn’t know you needed.' Since my older sons are on their own at college, they eat a lot of pre-packaged items so we got one for each boy as a stocking stuffer. They were actually excited to try them out so the boys went in our pantry and opened new bags of chips and crackers just to re-seal them. Lol! It works pretty good for such a small device. The cutter even works so the bags that are mostly empty aren’t as big and don’t take up as much room. My husband wants one for our house now. Guess we’re getting another one." —Can7
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three colors).