15 Reusable Water Bottles With Straws Built Right In To Help You Stay Hydrated

1. A Stanley cup that has TikTok in a chokehold. People were literally fighting over the pink one, remember that? Well, reviewers are confirming that the hype around this insulated baby is REAL. It's leakproof, dishwasher safe, and easy to grip. Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the baddest reusable water bottle of them all? Def the Stanley cup.
Promising reviews: "I'M OBSESSING. YOU NEED TO BUY THIS RIGHT NOW!! This is a staple for water drinking. It’s so motivating, you should definitely get this. It’s so pretty and has LOTS of colors." —Nikki_tutu
"I caved and bought the TikTok-famous, nearly $50 Stanley cup and it’s my favorite thing ever! She’s gorgeous and keeps me extremely hydrated all day. I switched from at 16-ounce Starbucks bottle that I had to constantly refill to Standra (my name for my beautiful Stanley cup) and now, I have cold water at my disposal for hours without having to leave my room once! The price might be a little scary at first, but if you have some extra money to spend, I’d definitely recommend giving this tumbler a chance." —lai
Get it from Amazon for $20+ (available in 25 colors and five sizes).
2. A Hydro Flask water bottle with a wide mouth straw lid that can be thrown into the dishwasher (yay!) It has a carry loop so it's easy to lug around outdoors, the gym, amusement parks, wherever. Oh, the places you and this water bottle will go.
Promising review: "Great bottle! I have had many bottles in my time but this purchase was my first from this company. I’ve used this bottle everyday for about a year now. It’s been through hell and still works just as well as when I first bought it! Will be buying again when I dent this one too many times! —Lela
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in two sizes and colors).
3. A 64-ounce time-marked water jug that just so happens to be both gorgeous and extremely practical. It has a removable strap and a very unique storage sleeve design that can hold your cards, phone, keys, and headphones, and some styles even have a charging port! If you were looking for a 2024 workout buddy, this water bottle will probably be your first choice.
You'll also get a handy dandy straw brush to make cleaning a breeze.
Promising reviews: "I use this for the gym and work. I like it a lot for the gym because I can put my keys, phone, any cards, and my AirPods all in the sleeve of the bottle. The sleeve also keeps the water cold for a while (about six hours) and the amount of water lasts all day." —Isabella
"This water bottle is the perfect size for me to really get more water intake. Also, the cute carry case makes me WANT to actually carry it around. It’s so convenient; my husband was using mine so much that I ended up getting one for him too, lol. I also love that you can lock the lid so my toddler can’t open it and pour it out." —Isaac Nolan
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 14 colors/styles).
4. An insulated fruit infuser tumbler for anyone who wants to drink more water but feels plain H2O just doesn't hit hard enough. If you need a little lemon, cucumber, strawberry, or even mint action to add a little razzle dazzle to your agua, this cup is perfect for you.
The little infuser chamber is removable, it holds up to 40 ounces of liquid, it's leakproof, and it's made from stainless steel. The infuser prevents you from having big chunks of fruit floating all in your cup. This tumbler is also great at keeping cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hourssss so if you're a tea drinker, guess what? This bb is *perfect* for you because it'll keep your drink warm and you can throw your tea bag into the infuser.
Promising review: "Got this for my sister-in-law and she couldn’t believe how sturdy and comfortable it is! She texted me yesterday and said the ice kept frozen overnight! She put cucumber in the fruit holder part and said it was very refreshing and perfect for the office to help her drink more water. This is a great alternative to the more expensive brands!" —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 17 colors).
5. A Simple Modern insulated tumbler that'll keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold, instantly making this your new favorite cup. No *hot then you're cold* Katy Perry moments with this bad boy. It's dishwasher safe and perfect for travel — you'll never go anywhere without it.
Promising review: "By far the best insulated cup I’ve had. This cup keeps ice for hours. I drink a ton of ice water and every time I refill it, the ice is still there, barely melted. I was skeptical of the price but am glad I got it and will purchase another one soon. Keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. Lid fits unlike many others that screw on and tend to leak. The straw hole has a rubber type gasket that prevents leaks, too. Recommend this one." —Shawna M Creasy
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 25 colors and four sizes).
6. A *so fetch* snowglobe Mean Girls tumbler because the new movie is out so you know what time it is — time to rewatch the original 300 times and make The Plastics your entire personality. It has some of our fave, iconic quotes on it like "is butter a carb?" and it'll pair perfectly with your pink outfit every Wednesday.
It holds 24 ounces and is intended for cold beverages only. Hand wash only, do not put it in the microwave, dishwasher, or leave it in your hot car. A matching straw topper can be purchased separately.
Crafty Bina 14 is a woman-owned small biz that specializes in personalized gifts.
Promising reviews: "I am soooo happy with my order, it’s even more beautiful then I expected. Thank you, thank you!!! You have made my day 😃. I highly highly recommend this store. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️" —Angie powers
"By far my favorite cup ever, literally my favorite movie. I’ll keep this forever!! 💕 " —venterschelsea
Get it from Crafty Bina 14 on Etsy for $48.99+ (available in four lid styles/colors).
7. A 100% leakproof 30-ounce stainless-steel BrüMate Era tumbler that'll tell all your other water bottles to move over cuz it's the new favorite. The straw is *also* made from stainless steel, which means less plastic sitting in your water, and the cup's tapered design allows it to fit into all standard cup holders.
This bottle is BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer's go-to. She says, "It claims to keep ice for over 24 hours! The tapered base is also cupholder friendly, and the whole darn thing is dishwasher safe, too! Let me tell you, this is my new favorite water bottle. I can lock the lid with a quick twist, and throw it sideways in any tote and not even think *twice* about it leaking at all!"
Promising review: "Better than the rest. I’ve tried all the other brands and this cup is THE BEST by far! Love that I can toss it in my bag or onto my passenger seat without worrying about a mess. It goes everywhere with me!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
8. A dishwasher-safe Hydro Flask tumbler with a soft, flexible straw (who can resist a bendy straw?!) and double-wall vacuum insulation. This durable little baby also won't have your water tasting like metal even though it's made from stainless steel. No flavor transfer over here!
Promising review: "This holds a lot of water so I can get my required amount in each day without having to refill all the time. It fits in my cupholder, keeps things really cold/hot for the longest time, and I love the straw because it makes me drink more. The best thing is that it's easy to clean! I've had a million water bottles that get disgusting because of all sorts of places for mold to gather. This simple design is perfect." —Dori Decamillis
Get it from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in nine colors and two sizes).
9. A Yeti tumbler that sweats less than you do and could probably survive an Avengers battle. Yep, this baby prevents condensation so your hands stay dry after every sip *and* it's dent- and shatter-resistant. Good luck smashing this thing, Hulk.
Promising review: "I was skeptical that these Yeti cups were any different than other cups and I am very pleasantly surprised. You can fill this cup up with ice and your favorite beverage and leave it in the hot car for hours. Every time I took a sip after it sat in my sweltering car (it's 95 degrees outside in the South right now) I got ice cold Coke. Not watered down with melted ice (there was still ice) but Coke that tasted right. I am impressed. Spend the extra bucks to get this. It is worth it for the cost of the drinks you are currently pouring out because they got warm before you could drink them." —RedCon4
Get it from Amazon for $38+ (available in 18 colors and three sizes).
10. A uniquely shaped, super cute water jug with a retractable strap that can hold up to 45 ounces of H2O. If you enjoy hiking, this is the perfect water bottle for you because you can wear it like a crossbody bag, leaving your hands free.
Promising review: "I got this water bottle after my doctor was telling me to get a 32-ounce water bottle in place of my 20-ounce one since I'm a work from home call center agent who can't leave the desk while taking calls. While, yes, this is 45-ounce, I've found that it's the perfect size and the straw makes a HUGE difference for me. I also like the drinking spout, especially when you get to the bottom of the jug and you want that last bit of water at the bottom. I love how easy it is to clean, the strap is awesome if you're out taking a walk, and the bottle itself is super stylish! I like that the strap can be removed and I like the nice, sturdy, silicone strap that's easy to grab. Favorite feature is honestly, how satisfying that little *click* is when you press the lid back in place AND it has a little locking piece to make sure if it gets bumped, it doesn't accidentally open!" —Kira Jimenez
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in seven colors).
11. A 20-ounce CamelBak insulated water bottle that checks basically every box of requirements for a great water bottle. Affordable, dishwasher-safe, leak- and spill-proof, durable, and lightweight — a dream come true.
Promising review: "Purchased two of these 20-ounce bottles to take to a music festival (one coastal, one navy) and wound up using them all summer. We drink a lot of flavored sparkling water and like it ice cold. I fill it a third of the way with ice and it still holds a 12-ounce can's worth. Best part is the ice lasts for hours on end. I now use mine daily. Easy to take apart to clean and foolproof to reassemble." —Sailor1
Get it from Amazon for $18.29+ (available in seven colors).
12. A 40-ounce Simple Modern tumbler with a handle that comes in bright pink since you couldn't snag the Starbucks Stanley cup at Target. This little insulated baby has your name written all over it — literally, you can customize it at checkout and put your name on it. New fave cup? I think yes. Plus it comes with two straws! Say hello to your new emotional support water bottle.
Be sure to hand wash this bb!
Promising review: "I've been using this water bottle for four months now. It's come with me through flights, Disney World parks, cruises, road trips — by far, the best one out there. I have a big tote for work where I carry my Simple Modern Trek tumbler. It has tumbled onto my cars carpet and has never spilled. Keeps ice cold for over 24 hours, which is a plus for me because I need my water to be ice cold to be able to drink it. Even bought one of those cute straw covers. Just need a good boot sleeve for the bottom that fits." —Xio
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 34 colors and with or without customization).
13. A 24-ounce insulated Barbie tumbler because even though it's been months since the movie came out, you're still obsessed. (Who isn't?) Sip from this cutie as you rewatch the movie for the 457th time.
Dragon Glassware is a Sacramento, California-based small biz that specializes in modern drinkware and decor.
Promising reviews: "Cutest tumbler, I bought it as a white elephant gift and it was a hit!" —Rachel K.
"Got this as a gift for someone, it’s so pretty. Jealous because I want to keep it." —Maya
Get it from Dragon Glassware on Etsy or Amazon for $29.99.
14. An Iron Flask insulated thermos that comes with three leakproof lids. It's made from BPA-free stainless steel so that your water never tastes like it has a splash of metallic flavor in it. Plus, the bottle won't get all wet and slippery from condensation. Major win.
Hand wash only!
Promising review: "Love this water bottle. It keeps ice frozen for over 24 hours! It comes with three different lids, which is great. I like the one with the straw the best! Made very well, easy to carry, and fits in the cup holder in my car." —katvalentine43
Get it from Amazon for $25.95 (available in 29 colors and six sizes).