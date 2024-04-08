If You Don’t Believe In Magic, You Will After Using These 33 Beauty Products

1. A long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll make sure your makeup isn't going ANYWHERE. IDK what's in this bottle, but my guess is some sort of witch's potion because there's no other explanation for how well this spray works. *Chefs kiss 🤌*.
This is personally one of my absolute favorite setting spray. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeyes chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all-day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, like, this spray really works harder than Kris Jenner, I kid you not. 10/10 recommend.
Promising review: "Idk why I put off trying this for so long because it's made me a lifelong buyer now. I can get sweaty, I can wear a mask, I can do pretty much anything now without having to worry about my makeup losing its smoothness or having to retouch it. This doesn't budge! I really like the temperature control aspect too — if I get hot while curling my hair now, I don't have to worry about my makeup melting or my face getting oily looking. It's like some sort of magic!" —Asmodahlia
Get it from Amazon for $14.45+ (available in two sizes).
2. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. Come through filler qualityyyy. 👏 This stuff morphs your lippies into Angelina Jolie's. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
3. Youthforia BYO Blush Oil liquid blush that reacts to your skin's natural pH level and *magically* changes right before your eyes to a color totally unique to you. So no one will ever truly have the exact same blush color as you! Packed with oils and ingredients meant to hydrate and protect your skin, you can even sleep in this stuff — no problem!
Okay soooo I finally got my hands on this and can not stop wearing it!! The shade it turns on my skin is just GORG. It's like watching a magic trick happen on your face because it changes right on your skin! I seriously haven't worn another blush since I tried this one out because it just makes me look so fresh faced. Obsessed is an understatement. Oh! Andddd it kinda doubles as a highlight, like, I get the most stunning glow. I love, I love, I love, can't get enough of this stuff.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup.
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
Promising review: "I'm done, no more experimenting with other blushes, this is my forever blush. BYO is such a unique product on the market — it's plant-based, provides a natural/beautiful bespoke flush, and can be used on the lips as well. Its color-changing formula is a game-changer as it magically picks the most complementary shade/hue for the user. Furthermore, I don't feel like I'm wearing makeup, and the oil formula is nourishing for my skin! I loved it so much I bought all my friends a BYO Blush!" —JZ
4. Or Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush for a stunning, natural flush that rivals Glossier's Cloud Paint at a fraction of the cost. A 👏 FRACTION 👏 OF 👏 THE 👏 COST 👏 . *Sigh* one of the best phrases to hear. I wanna add all six shades to my cart, how about you?
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says:
"I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
Get it from Amazon for $5.91+ (available in six shades).
5. A Maybelline eyebrow tint to get a professional look from the comfort of your own home. If your brows have thinned out or lightened and you've wanted to microblade them or something but aren't too sure about that kind of commitment (or price cuz, expensive!) this is an awesome alternative! You'll get up to three days of not needing to fill in your brows, which means 10 minutes of not having to perfect your brows in the morning.
Promising reviews: "Dude, how come I never knew about this magic??????? It looks so natural and I'm literally obsessed." —Ashley
"I was paying $60 every 2–3 weeks to get my eyebrows tinted so this stuff has saved me so much money. Never going to get my eyebrows tinted again." —Iris
Get it from Amazon for $13.53.
6. A color corrector — a 4-in-1 eye, lip, and cheek multistick that'll neutralize dark spots and circles in case you've felt like NOTHING will cover up the fact that you're exhausted lately. Put this over any areas with hyperpigmentation, then put your foundation or concealer over the top and boom: tired under-eyes will be gone quicker than AD left her wedding on Love Is Blind.
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.
Promising reviews: "I'll admit, I was totally skeptical of these Huesticks. I am 34-years-old, of Sri Lankan descent (medium to deep tan skin) and I've NEVER been good at makeup. I was excited to try these Huesticks, made by and vouched for by a fellow South Asian, but was worried it would look like I was ACTUALLY wearing makeup. I was pleasantly surprised after using Rise under my eyes and around my mouth, blending with a Beauty Blender and then using my same amount of cc cream and powder foundation. You really still can't tell I'm wearing makeup. I even asked my BF if he could see the orange 'glow' under my eyes before I put on the cc cream and he couldn't see it! It really was color correcting!" —Reviewer
Get it from Ulta (available in six shades) or Amazon (available in four shades) for $26.
7. A pack of 36 acne patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our day babe! These patches absorb all the gunk and speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Abracadabra, psh, what pimple?
Promising review: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97.
8. A shimmer body oil so you can look like a magical unicorn sneezed all over you. Put a little of this all over and stand in the sun — I swear you'll shine like a Cullen and everyone will wanna know what spell book you used to get that ✨glow✨. Just a little fairy dust.
9. A bottle of Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant to help unclog and diminish large pores. This leave-on, fragrance-free exfoliant is gentle enough for all skin types and exfoliates dead skin cells, leaving your skin looking fresh and hydrated. Bippity-boppity, buh-bye big pores.
Promising review: "I have acne-prone skin that is on the combo to oily side with large pores and this stuff has truly been a lifesaver! I really appreciate the short ingredient list and the fact that this product is fragrance-free! I use this after cleansing and apply about five drops on a cotton round both morning and night. I then follow up with a retinol serum, moisturizer, and SPF. Since I have started using this product (FIVE DAYS AGO) my skin is soft and glowing, my acne is clearing up, and my pores actually look smaller!! Like, this is literally witchcraft in a bottle & my new holy grail! Ditch your harsh scrubs and give this a go, your skin will thank you!" —Philena
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes and in a multipack).