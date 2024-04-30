30 Products That’ll Help Give Your Bedroom A Makeover Better Than Paolo Gave Mia Thermopolis

Promising review: "I needed a frame for our guest bedroom almost immediately and after looking all day, this was the most inexpensive frame that could get to me before my guests arrived. It was packaged great, everything was clearly labeled and they provide extra hardware. Set up was almost entirely done alone, by myself. The instructions were easy to follow. However, the final step (setting up the bars for the canopy) you will need at least one extra person because the bars need to be held in place on both sides. Overall, setup took me just under two hours. And it’s amazing, aesthetically pleasing, and very sturdy. My grandparents slept on it and even wrestled with my toddlers several times. I’m incredibly happy that I went with this frame. The long stickers aren’t able to be pulled off (as mentioned in other reviews) but I purchased some Goo Gone and was able to take them off that way. Another key is there is a removable paper in the instructions, page two I believe, that mentions two types of washers for the base. Do not skip this step. It increases the overall integrity of the frame. If you’re considering this frame, 100% buy it. I can’t believe I paid less than $200 for it." —Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $150.99+ (available in queen and king sizes and four colors).