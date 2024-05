30 Products That’ll Help Give Your Bedroom A Makeover Better Than Paolo Gave Mia Thermopolis

They're sturdy and have ventilation holes to allow air flow and prevent odor. All different kinds of shoes fit in them, from heels to sneakers, AND the medium size fits shoes up to men's size 12 and women's size 13, and the large and XL size fits shoes up to men's size 14 and women's size 15.

Okay friends! I bought these over the summer because my organization system was literally throwing all of my shoes into a big plastic bin, which was no bueno. One *may* say I have too many shoes, but I believe there's no such thing. Regardless, I could never find my shoes so I bought these little clear organization boxes and omg, closet = elevated. I forgot I even had certain shoes! Now I can easily see and access my shoes and figure out which pair to wear. I love these things so much, and my closet looks much neater. They do take patience and time to put together, but they're so, so worth it.

Promising review: "OMG I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THESE SHOE BOXES!!! They are very well made, sturdy, really easy to put together, and huge on the inside. I purchased the large boxes because I wanted to make sure my heels could stand straight up and thank goodness I did because they fit perfectly!! Out of 72 pairs of shoes I only had to lay eight of them on their side. I would DEFINITELY order these again. The only minor thing I would change is the door isn't completely clear. But again, it's a minor thing because you can still see straight threw them." —Sassy girl

