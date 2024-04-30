30 Products That’ll Help Give Your Bedroom A Makeover Better Than Paolo Gave Mia Thermopolis

1. A surface cover because new furniture is expensive, but your current dresser is an eyesore. Since all that's on your mind lately is leveling up and saving money, this glossy, peel-and-stick, easy-to-clean, surface will be like a dream come true. Miracles happen and the princess of Genovia taught us that.
Check out our marble surface cover writeup to learn more about this inexpensive and super cool product.
Promising review: "Looks AMAZING. Really easy to use, just make sure you measure and get a piece big enough for your item so you don’t have to line up several pieces. Took less than 30 minutes to redo my buffet top from the dark brown granite it used to be." —Brittany renzoni
Get it from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in six sizes).
2. An outlet concealer kit with an attached power strip and an 8-foot cord because you hate that awkward gap between your bed and the wall. Plus now you won't have all those unsightly cords all over ruining the clean look you've got goin' on in your room.
Promising review: "I have an outlet above our mantel that’s meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantel. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantel clock. So, we have our two speakers on either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it’s 10 stars." —Chashum
Get it from Amazon for $24.95+ (available in 10 styles/lengths).
3. A *dramatic exit* door topper sign because you can't dramatically storm up a tower of stairs to your room like Mia Thermopolis but you can still make a scene when you leave. Anyone who sees this will get a good laugh and will probably leave your room in a very unique way.
Creed Revival is a UK-based small biz that specializes in incredible decor.
Adhesive tape is provided for easy hanging!
Promising review: "Love this cute sign! High quality. Comes with an adhesive strip across the bottom which was great. Love seeing all my visitors make their dramatic exits, even a repairman! I would not hesitate to buy from this seller again." —C M
Get it from Creed Revival on Etsy for $16.78+ (available in 13 colors).
4. A darling little cloud-shaped tray to put your jewelry, trinkets, and such on. So cute and soooo aesthetically pleasing.
Promising review: "I LOVE this! I needed a cute new trinket dish and wanted something aesthetic. It’s a lot bigger than I thought which I totally love because I can fit more jewelry on it! Very sturdy and heavy too — doesn’t feel or look cheap." —Tori
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in two colors).
5. A beautiful metal platform bed frame that'll add a nice little Victorian touch to your bedroom. You won't need a box spring and it's perfect if you don't have much space cuz it sits high enough for you to store stuff underneath it. And I mean, Victorian style is just another excuse for you to try and talk in a British accent all day.
Promising review: "We purchased this frame to replace our old one not really expecting much, but we were pleasantly surprised by the quality. The box arrived well packaged, and nothing was damaged. The whole thing took about an hour and a half to build with two people and was very straightforward. It's a very sturdy frame, and we haven't had any issues with squeaking. I will say that even though it is sturdy, it is very lightweight so it slides easily. This isn't a problem for us because our bed is in the corner, but if your bed isn't up against a wall, I would highly suggest getting grippy pads for the feet to prevent sliding. The gold color is not too shiny or yellow, which I really like. Overall, we are extremely happy with this purchase and would recommend this product to anyone looking for a simple and affordable bed frame." —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $43.88+ (available in sizes twin–California king and in six colors).
6. Or a canopy bed frame because you deserve to feel like royalty and this bb screams regal. Plus, it's totally gorgeous. You'll walk in and *swoon* every time you see it. This is for sure fit for a Genovian princess — now all you need is for your grandmother you've never met to show up and tell you that you have royal blood.
Promising review: "I needed a frame for our guest bedroom almost immediately and after looking all day, this was the most inexpensive frame that could get to me before my guests arrived. It was packaged great, everything was clearly labeled and they provide extra hardware. Set up was almost entirely done alone, by myself. The instructions were easy to follow. However, the final step (setting up the bars for the canopy) you will need at least one extra person because the bars need to be held in place on both sides. Overall, setup took me just under two hours. And it’s amazing, aesthetically pleasing, and very sturdy. My grandparents slept on it and even wrestled with my toddlers several times. I’m incredibly happy that I went with this frame. The long stickers aren’t able to be pulled off (as mentioned in other reviews) but I purchased some Goo Gone and was able to take them off that way. Another key is there is a removable paper in the instructions, page two I believe, that mentions two types of washers for the base. Do not skip this step. It increases the overall integrity of the frame. If you’re considering this frame, 100% buy it. I can’t believe I paid less than $200 for it." —Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $150.99+ (available in queen and king sizes and four colors).
7. A levitating UFO bluetooth speaker so you can make jamming out to your playlist an ~outta this world~ experience. It has LED lights and will def be a conversation starter. Be sure to blast the Princess Diaries soundtrack on this bad boy to show aliens how iconic "Stupid Cupid" is.
Promising reviews: "I wanted this mostly cuz I thought it looked really cool! It was pretty easy to set up and was working in no time! Everyone that sees it wants one and I am already on my second order! For a small speaker, it has decent sound as I am using it for background noise and don't want it loud. It does however go up to a nice volume! It is very cool and I'm so glad I bought one...well, two now LOL!" —Karen
"I've now bought four of these speakers! Three were Christmas gifts for our sons. When my husband saw it working, he wanted one too. He didn't realize it was a speaker, just thought it was a gadget lol. So of course, he now has one too. I highly recommend this for all ages!" —Teri Holsombake
Get it from Amazon for $95.99.
8. Or a retro-inspired Victrola Bluetooth suitcase record player — and I know what you're thinking, *I have no freakin' records* but no problem!! You can stream all your fave songs right from your phone. It'll add a cute little vintage ~spin~ to your bedroom and a whoooole lotta character.
BuzzFeed shopping writer Taylor Steele has one and says, "I have a Victrola record player that I absolutely adore. Now I'm no vinyl connoisseur, but I love how this fills my room with lush sound. And whatever I don't have on vinyl, I can just play from Spotify through its Bluetooth capability. I'm listening to Lucy Dacus as I type and it's giving me life."
Promising review: “It's such a gorgeous color and works great. It's so easy to figure out and you can play it pretty dang loud. I love that it doubles as a speaker for the music I don't have on vinyl, too. And it shuts and clips closed with a handle to carry." —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in eight colors/patterns).
9. A 3D-printed Barbie-inspired name sign to put in your mojo dojo casa house. If you live by pink like our fave doll and still haven't stopped quoting the iconic movie, grab this and feel that much closer to being in a Barbie dream house.
MH3CShop is a Texas-basedsmall biz that specializes in pop-culture-inspired 3D signs from Marvel to Pokemon to Mario!
Promising review: "Amazing customer service...was very informative, precise, and helpful. The size and writing was perfect. I purchased this as part of a gift for my niece's birthday. 🎂 She loved it and wanted to use it for her party table. My sister thought is was adorable. Outstanding service. Recommended to all whom aren't sure. It's a well-made piece, sturdy as well." —Norma I Calderon
Get it from MH3DShop on Etsy for $24.99+ (available with one or two lines of text).
10. A 5-tier rotating shoe rack (!!!) so you can feel like Mia because you saw her closet when you were 12 and knew immediately that that was goals. It'll be super easy to find that pair of heels you wanna wear and you'll smile every time you go to spin it because hellooo luxury. It's giving "I have my own mall" vibes.
Promising review: "Could be my best purchase ever. Unsatisfied with other shoe storage options for decades, I purchased this item because it made sense to me. I can see all my shoes, I can reach them easily and it takes up less space than I thought it would. It was easy to build and appears to be structurally sound. Because it is white, I cut brown paper bags to fit into the shelves to make sure it stays pristine. I am thinking of getting clear contact paper to use instead. I love this product and highly recommend it." —Denise K
Get it from Amazon for $195.48+ (available in four sizes).
11. Or a 12-pack of stackable shoe storage boxes to beautifully organize your shoe collection AND protect them from dust. If you've got a terrible way of organizing your shoes, you should definitely consider this.
They're sturdy and have ventilation holes to allow air flow and prevent odor. All different kinds of shoes fit in them, from heels to sneakers, AND the medium size fits shoes up to men's size 12 and women's size 13, and the large and XL size fits shoes up to men's size 14 and women's size 15.
Okay friends! I bought these over the summer because my organization system was literally throwing all of my shoes into a big plastic bin, which was no bueno. One *may* say I have too many shoes, but I believe there's no such thing. Regardless, I could never find my shoes so I bought these little clear organization boxes and omg, closet = elevated. I forgot I even had certain shoes! Now I can easily see and access my shoes and figure out which pair to wear. I love these things so much, and my closet looks much neater. They do take patience and time to put together, but they're so, so worth it.
Promising review: "OMG I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THESE SHOE BOXES!!! They are very well made, sturdy, really easy to put together, and huge on the inside. I purchased the large boxes because I wanted to make sure my heels could stand straight up and thank goodness I did because they fit perfectly!! Out of 72 pairs of shoes I only had to lay eight of them on their side. I would DEFINITELY order these again. The only minor thing I would change is the door isn't completely clear. But again, it's a minor thing because you can still see straight threw them." —Sassy girl
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in eight styles and three sizes).