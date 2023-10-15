36 Beauty Products That Require No Spell But Work Like Witchcraft

1. A snail mucin serum to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — magical skincare benefits.
Promising review: "This product is a staple in my routine. I have liked or loved everything that I've tried from Cosrx but this is the number one product I can't live without. It is a thicker serum, but goes on smooth and dries quickly. Even if you don't need it for healing or skin issues, it is very moisturizing. As someone with dry, sensitive skin and eczema, I love this product. Add this to your routine!" —Jordan
2. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. Come through filler qualityyyy. 👏 This stuff morphs your lippies into Angelina Jolie's. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising reviews: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
3. A long-lasting makeup setting spray to make sure your makeup isn't going ANYWHERE. IDK what's in this bottle, but my guess is some sort of witch's potion because there's no other explanation for how well this spray works. *Chef's kiss.* 🤌
Promising review: "Idk why I put off trying this for so long because it's made me a lifelong buyer now. I can get sweaty, I can wear a mask, I can do pretty much anything now without having to worry about my makeup losing its smoothness or having to retouch it. This stuff doesn't budge! I really like the temperature control aspect too — if I get hot while curling my hair now, I don't have to worry about my makeup melting or my face getting oily looking. It's like some sort of magic!" —Asmodahlia
4. Or a TikTok-famous super hold-setting spray that'll give you that matte look you want without fading away by midnight like the magic that made Cinderella's dress and carriage. Coming home, looking in the mirror, and seeing that your face hasn't budged sounds like the kinda sorcery I wanna be involved with.
Y'ALLLLLLLL listen! This stuff — *THIS STUFF* it's witchcraft and I'm speechless. I just bought it this weekend because if you watch beauty TikTok you know everyone raves about this stuff. And no lies were told. This stuff works like literal magic. I have the most oily skin and not many products I've tried ~actually~ do what they say they do. I put it to the test this weekend, Friday, I went axe throwing, to a boat party, took a nap, and my makeup looked like it did when I first applied it 12 hours later. Yeah, I was shook. This is now, for sure, my favorite setting spray and it deserves every bit of hype it gets because it lives up to it, honey. We love to see it.
5. A hydrating eye stick with a cutie little polar bear design perfect for its cooling and calming effect. It'll help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us.
Promising review: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
6. Or a pack of 20 24-karat-gold under-eye masks that have sorcery, I mean, hyaluronic acid, snail hydrogel, and collagen in them to help with dark circles. Nothing better than putting eye masks in the fridge and then putting the cool little miracle workers under your eyes. It's giving "I only got three hours of sleep but you probz think I just got a facial."
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. When I bought them I was a little bit skeptical because I had never tried eye patches before and I was not sure if they would actually work. After my initial use I was blown away. Left my under-eyes feeling super smooth and visibly less puffy. I had to get my mom to try these with me! She’s 48 years-old and these did magic on her eyes too! Made us both feel very relaxed and we could even move around in them. Will be buying another box once I run out of the 20 packs this box provides, another pro!" —Adriana Garcia
7. A gross but satisfying exfoliating foot mask to remove all that dead skin that's just dying to shed. Apply, leave on for an hour (in the provided booties), wash it off, and in 7–14 days, brand-new feet (or at least it'll feel like it)! Almost like you asked the sea witch for 'em!
Promising review: "I've worked retail for almost 30 years and it takes a toll on your feet. I recently had a deep crack develop in my heel and it hurt badly. After weeks of pampering my feet, the crack healed. I really needed a pedicure but I was afraid of the salon using the cheese grater thing on my freshly mended heel. I opted for this instead to hopefully shed some of the hardened skin first. IT IS NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE. After one application, my feet are beautiful and smooth! It feels so nice to get rid of all of that old, hard skin. Seriously, just buy this. It's amazing and so easy. Plus, you get two applications. I'm saving the second one and will do that one in a couple of months." —Beth
8. A holographic nail polish from Mooncat so you can stare at how the light reflects off your nails all day. How gorg, OMG. They're giving me alien unicorn mermaid fairy vibes — weird combo, but I'm so serious. ✨
Mooncat is a woman-owned, vegan, and cruelty-free small business founded by Michelle Lin. Get a closer look at some of the shades in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I didn’t think I would love this one the second I tried it! It is a stunningly gorgeous light purple holo that you wouldn’t know you needed in your life until you’ve tried it. Of course it glides on like butter and is opaque and beautifully shiny." —Liza
9. Or a milky white nail polish because it's literally drool-worthy. This sheer, buildable polish will magically have your nails looking like you just came fresh out of a salon.
10. A Youthforia BYO Blush Oil liquid blush that reacts to your skin's natural pH level and *magically* changes right before your eyes to a color totally unique to you. So no one will ever truly have the exact same blush color as you! Packed with oils and ingredients meant to help hydrate and protect your skin, you can even sleep in this stuff — no problem! Oh! Andddd it's Shark Tank-approved!
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup.
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
Promising review: "I'm done, no more experimenting with other blushes, this is my forever blush. BYO is such a unique product on the market — it's plant-based, provides a natural/beautiful bespoke flush, and can be used on the lips as well. Its color-changing formula is a game-changer as it magically picks the most complementary shade/hue for the user. Furthermore, I don't feel like I'm wearing makeup, and the oil formula is nourishing for my skin! I loved it so much I bought all my friends a BYO Blush!" —JZ
11. A Grande Cosmetics brow enhancing serum for anyone who may have been a victim of early 2000s thin eyebrow trends. This tube of bottled magic will help promote the appearance of fuller, bolder eyebrows so before you know it, you'll be giving Cara Delevingne looks.
Promising reviews: "Ya'll. This stuff actually works. The first couple of months I felt like I was applying this clear magic liquid to my brows wondering if it's actually doing anything. Then one day, I got home and washed my face and for some reason, I couldn't get the rest of my eyebrow pencil off — IT WAS MY ACTUAL EYEBROW! I didn't realize how full they had gotten. I feel so much more confident without any makeup on and don't use nearly as much brow filler as I used to. I use it on my eyelashes too and they grew faster than the brows. Wish I would've taken before and after pictures. It's worth the money!" —Alyssa Glenville
12. A bottle of TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment, which contains ceramides and collagen that'll give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes, no spell required! Keeping you flawless even if you don't have much time or don't feel like doing your hair.
Promising reviews: "A few months ago I decided I could bleach my hair and burnt it to such a crisp that I’ve literally been wearing it up under a cap. I saw this product highly recommended on other sites and the reviews were good so I ordered a tube. Used it twice now and OH. MY. LANTA. For months my hair has felt like crunchy noodles ready to snap at a moments notice. After one treatment my ends felt soft!! After the second it actually moves like it’s not damaged and it is visibly SO much healthier. Like seriously, idk, how they bottled witchcraft but I’m going to continue to use this product even when my hair grows out. An absolute magical miracle potion! I have the healthiest hair I’ve had since being a home hairdresser. 10/10 for less then $10." —Beth
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
13. A totally gorge foundation you've probz seen everywhere. Simply take the brand's quiz and they'll match you to the perfect shade. The only explanation for such a perfect foundation could be that this is made at Hogwarts.
Skeptical? So were most reviewers, buttt if you don't like your shade, exchanges and returns are 100% free and easy. Get your correct shade and let this beautiful little foundation melt right into your skin.
Promising reviews: "This is my first time purchasing a higher-end foundation. I’ve never been a foundation fan but after hearing such positive reviews, I just had to try it. I used it for the first time last night and I was shook. Like shook to my core. 😂 I couldn’t believe that just a tiny bit of foundation went a long way and it actually looked natural! Obviously you could tell I had makeup on but I didn’t feel like my face was cakey or like that 'eh' feeling when you have too much makeup on. I felt like my face looked flawless which is awesome because I have dark spots on my face! Concealer...I’m coming for you next. 🤣"—Catherine T.
"First of all! What??? This is magic.😭🙌🏾🙌🏾 I can’t even get the right shade in stores! It doesn’t transfer, even with masks. It’s worth it! I got the concealer and foundation." —Tashea R.
