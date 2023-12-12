29 Beauty Products You Should Get If You Wanna Treat Yourself

1. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. This stuff helps to morph your lippies into Angelina Jolie's and reviewers are totally loving this affordable swap for all those costly name-brand plumpers. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I've used a lottttt of different lip plumping products. Currently, I use this one, a $40 one from Lancer, and Lip Injections by Too Faced and honestly, no cap, I prefer this one out of them all. I actually see the biggest difference with this one and it doesn't feel awful like the Too Faced one. 10/10 would recommend." —Autumn Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
2. Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray that'll make sure your makeup isn't going ANYWHERE. IDK what's in this bottle, but my guess is some sort of witch's potion because there's no other explanation for how well this spray works. *Chef's kiss 🤌*.
This is personally one of my absolute favorite setting sprays — a holy grail I've sworn by for years. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeye's chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a matte girly!! My oily skin and I can not live without this. 10/10 recommend.
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
3. I Dew Care Dry Shampoo so you can say so long to oily, greasy strands while also adding volume and making your hair look fuller. Now you can go another day without needing to wash and your hair will still feel oh so clean.
Promising review: "This is seriously the best dry shampoo I have ever used. I have always had long, thick, greasy hair. It takes a lot of time to wash and dry and I got tired of having to wash my hair several times a week. I haven’t washed my hair in a week now and my hair looks perfectly clean because of this dry shampoo. Sure, it leaves buildup, but what dry shampoo doesn’t? It’s so easy to use and I love the applicator. It also doesn’t leave your floors slippery like the residue from the dry shampoos in an aerosol bottle do. It’s seriously the best and I’ve been amazed." —Josh & Ashley Jones
Get it from Amazon for $16 (also available in multipacks).
4. A roll-on waxing kit because treating yourself to a wax every few weeks is breaking the bank and those coins are adding up! Treat yourself to this bb and do it yourself at home so you can *magically* avoid those salon prices and still keep your legs silky smooth!
The kit includes a premium digital wax warmer, a removable silicone bowl, 20 large applicator sticks, four bags of wax beads, pre- and post-wax oil, 20 mini brow sticks, and a how-to book guide. You can use this for your bikini/Brazilian, face, and body.
Promising reviews: "I was super excited to try a home waxing kit since salon waxes are pretty expensive. For the price, I figured I’d give it a go — this kit is awesome!!! It took some practice getting the 'smear' just right — the thickness and size of each one, but once I got the hang of it, it was great! Painful? Yep, but once you realize you can’t hesitate when you’re pulling the wax off, it gets easier. The pain really is only when you rip the wax off and that lasts a mere second. Did my pits and bikini line and hopefully it will get easier and less 'ouch' each time. Try it, you won’t be disappointed!!!! Shaving is such a hassle, especially the bikini line (so many ingrowns!) — hopefully this will be the ticket to a less hairy bikini season;)." —Hilary K. Harrell
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in two styles).
5. A bottle of TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment that contains ceramides and collagen to help give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes. This stuff is *chef's kiss* and seriously rivals the famous Olaplex treatment.
Promising reviews: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rats nest now looks and feels like virgin hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair and you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage; now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair. <3" —Eline
"I was skeptical. I’ll admit it. I wasn’t sure this would work on my 4c hair but it made my hair so soft! And I didn’t need to use a tremendous amount of product. It made it easy to comb out and blow dry my hair. It even made it smoother after the flatiron. You can’t beat it for the price." —Niki D.
Get it from Amazon for $9+ (available in two sizes).
6. A super gentle yet hydrating CeraVe eye cream with hyaluronic acid for moisture and three essential ceramides to protect the sensitive skin around your eye. You'll look bright-eyed, fully rested, and like you're already wearing concealer.
Promising review: "I've been embarrassed for years about the bags under my eyes, but with two preschoolers at home, stress, and mild insomnia, I didn't see a way out. This is like a little miracle tube. I use it before bed and then in the morning too. I use it even if I didn't wash my face. I've gone from looking like there are bruises under my eyes to looking normal again. I no longer feel the need to use concealer under my eyes on a regular basis. I highly recommend!" —Amber Jaeger
Get it from Amazon for $14.18.
7. A Kiss falscara lash kit for some DIY lashes at home for waaaay less money and that are waaaay less time consuming. This kit comes with 10 little lash pieces, an applicator, and a mascara-like bond and glue. STUNNING lashes that everyone will think you paid hundreds for, right from the comfort of home.
Promising review: "I am 25-years-old and I don’t use false lashes mostly because I can’t figure out how to wear them without making them look awful. My hands shake a lot and my eyes water a lot so it’s difficult for me to wear lashes. I saw a TikTok video about these and decided to give it a shot. Although the smaller pieces were slightly difficult to manage, they stuck to the bond on my lashes with EASE! I love the way these look and now I’m going to test how long they can really last. The box states if you apply double the product, they could last about 10 days. We will see about that! Edit: I’ve tried a few times now and these last me two to three days. (I also have watery eyes)." —Desi
Get it from Amazon for $17.57+ (available in two sets).
8. A daily facial spray that'll help balance skin pH and help minimize irritation, redness, and flare-ups. Formulated to mimic the makeup of our bodies, this bad boy delivers ✨hypochlorous acid✨ (no, it's not a spell for incredible skin), which is found naturally in white blood cells.
Tower 28 is an LA-based, Asian woman-owned small business that creates nontoxic, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types.
Promising reviews: "I’ve struggled with adult cystic acne for a while now! I decided to stop using all my actives and just use the SOS spray and the barrier recovery cream to just see what would happen. I cannot believe what this has done for my skin. I highly recommend! It’s truly been life changing!" —Julie
Get it from Sephora or Tower 28 for $12+ (available in two sizes) or from Amazon for $28.
9. A Rare Beauty liquid blush by our girl, our fave wizard, Selena Gomez, available in both matte and dewy finish, whatever floats your boat! A little goes a long way and this blush is beautifully pigmented. Like seriously, I think she made this on Waverly Place with her brothers cuz it's actually magic.
This is actually my fave blush. I became obsessed with blush a few years back and I love for my blush to be *BAM* in your face and this blush is perfect for that. It's soooo pigmented (so be careful, a few dabs will do the trick) and the colors are just beautiful on the skin. I've also been using the same tube since like, 2020 so like, win. The shade Joy is just *chef's kiss*, a gorg orange color that I use for an everyday chill, bronzy look and my personal favorite shade. Easy to blend and build up and a straight-up beauty.
Promising review: "I hope this never gets discontinued because it will take me forever to go through the bottle, but I love it. So pigmented. Honestly really fun to use. It seems overwhelming and like a lot of pigment, but it blends so well. TikTok made me buy it, and I definitely don’t regret it and will probably end up buying other colors." —AlexaX
Get it from Sephora for $23 (available in nine radiant shades, four matte shades, and in a mini size).
10. A soooo good Shark build-your-own hair dryer that works suuuper fast to take your hair from wet to dry with less heat damage. You'll get to choose two out of the six attachments (each does something different) to include in your styling tool but you can always purchase 'em all separately if you choose!
Okay so I was lucky enough to receive this and when I say lucky, I mean it! I love this bad boy; it dries my hair soooo quickly it's mind blowing. I got three attachments: the rapid gloss finisher, the quick smooth brush, and the turbo concentrator. Now, I am a hair whiz...when it comes to other people's hair. But when it comes to my own? I have no idea what I'm doing SO I have only successfully used the quick smooth brush. I've attempted to use the other two but I can't give myself a blowout no matter what I do (Idk I just can not hold two tools and style all at the same time) so I'll be back once I get someone to do my hair for me. They do come with QR codes so you can easily watch a quick tutorial to master each attachment. I love the brush one though cuz not only is it fast, but my hair gets bone straight also. You'd seriously think I walked out of a salon but in reality, I've walked out my bathroom. So far SOOOO good. I can't wait to see results with the other two attachments because I just knowww the blowout with this bb is gonna have me out here looking like America's next top model.
Get it from Shark for $149.99 or a version with three attachments from Amazon for $199.99.
11. A Grande Cosmetics brow-enhancing serum for anyone who may have been a victim of early 2000s thin eyebrow trends. This stuff will help promote the appearance of fuller, bolder eyebrows so before you know it, you'll be giving Zendaya looks.
Promising reviews: "Like many women, I started with the Gwen Stefani 2000s trend of really thin eye brows. Honestly, they hadn’t grown back since no matter what I used. Until I found this product. I’m on my second bottle. It’s absolute sorcery, I don’t understand how or why or what’s in the formula but it does work." —Michelle
"Ya'll. This stuff actually works. The first couple of months I felt like I was applying this clear magic liquid to my brows wondering if it's actually doing anything. Then one day, I got home and washed my face and for some reason, I couldn't get the rest of my eyebrow pencil off — IT WAS MY ACTUAL EYEBROW! I didn't realize how full they had gotten. I feel so much more confident without any makeup on and don't use nearly as much brow filler as I used to. I use it on my eyelashes too and they grew faster than the brows. Wish I would've taken before and after pictures. It's worth the money!" —Alyssa Glenville
Get it from Amazon for $38+ (available in two sizes).
12. A ridiculously popular serum from L'Oréal that uses hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to help hydrate and moisturize your skin for a seriously dewy, glowy look. This stuff will plump you up and have you looking absolutely radiant.
Promising review: "I was very skeptical of this as I've tried so many products to help my skin and they never work. This was the last one before I would be forced to accept that I look 10 years older than I am. After about two weeks of using this regularly, as directed, my skin is so much smoother and less oily. The lines and dark bags under my eyes have significantly lessened. I've started receiving compliments on how I'm 'glowing' and how my skin tone is even. For the price, it’s definitely worth it especially when combined with the other products in the line." —Sheryce
Get it from Amazon for $21.60+ (available in two sizes).