If You Wanna See A Magic Trick, Use These 36 Beauty Products In 2024

This is personally one of my absolute favorite setting sprays. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeyes chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all-day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, I kid you not. My oily skin and I can not live without this. 10/10 recommend.

Promising review: "Idk why I put off trying this for so long because it's made me a lifelong buyer now. I can get sweaty, I can wear a mask, I can do pretty much anything now without having to worry about my makeup losing its smoothness or having to retouch it. This doesn't budge! I really like the temperature control aspect too — if I get hot while curling my hair now, I don't have to worry about my makeup melting or my face getting oily looking. It's like some sort of magic!" —Asmodahlia

