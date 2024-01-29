If You Wanna See A Magic Trick, Use These 36 Beauty Products In 2024

1. A long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll make sure your makeup isn't going ANYWHERE. If you're about to be outsideeee living your best life in 2024, you'll need this to make sure your face stays in place.
This is personally one of my absolute favorite setting sprays. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeyes chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all-day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, I kid you not. My oily skin and I can not live without this. 10/10 recommend.
Promising review: "Idk why I put off trying this for so long because it's made me a lifelong buyer now. I can get sweaty, I can wear a mask, I can do pretty much anything now without having to worry about my makeup losing its smoothness or having to retouch it. This doesn't budge! I really like the temperature control aspect too — if I get hot while curling my hair now, I don't have to worry about my makeup melting or my face getting oily looking. It's like some sort of magic!" —Asmodahlia
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in three sizes).
2. And an Urban Decay All Nighter longwear primer to keep your foundation smooth and in place while also providing your skin with some good ole hydration. This little lightweight potion will be a game-changing step in your makeup routine. Flawless face only all 2024.
Promising review: "The Urban Decay All Nighter Longwear Face Primer has become an indispensable part of my makeup routine. First and foremost, this primer creates a smooth and even base for foundation application. The lightweight formula glides effortlessly onto the skin, blurring imperfections and minimizing the appearance of pores. The impressive longevity of this primer is truly remarkable. Whether I'm facing long workdays, special events, or nights out, my makeup remains intact and fresh for hours. The primer acts as a reliable barrier, preventing the dreaded makeup meltdown and maintaining a flawless finish. It has become my go-to choice for occasions when I need my makeup to last without requiring constant touch-ups. Even on hot and humid days, the primer helps to mattify the skin and keep excess oil at bay. It feels lightweight on the skin, allowing it to breathe and preventing any clogged pores or breakouts. The Urban Decay All Nighter Longwear Face Primer is a makeup lover's dream come true. This primer has undoubtedly earned its spot among my makeup must-haves, and I highly recommend it to anyone seeking a reliable and effective primer." —Victoria Schnaufer
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in two sizes).
3. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. This stuff has to have some Dr. Strange magic in it because it morphs your lippies into Angelina Jolie's. Starting 2024 with lip filler? Nah, just this ahhhh-mazing plumper. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising reviews: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
4. A Nyx brow pencil that has Anastasia shakin' in her boots because this bad boy rivals the ABH Brow Wiz. This super skinny pencil will allow you to create hair-like strokes to sculpt and fill in any areas that are sparse. One side has a little spoolie anddddd it's like $15 less than the ABH one.
Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this pencil. I’ve been using it for years. I rely on it heavily. Goes on smooth, blends easily, and looks really natural. Stays on all day with setting spray. A must-have in your collection." ¸—Meredith
Get it from Amazon for $8.10+ (available in 12 shades).
5. An Ogx leave-in conditioning cream to apply to your towel-dried hair for a magic trick. *Voila,* defined, bouncy curls that'll put a little extra pep in your step because of the way they bounce when you walk.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this. It says it's for curls, but works great on straight hair, too." —Bunco Queen of the Universe
"Okay so I can’t rave about this stuff enough! This was one of the first products I used when I went natural five years ago and I still use it to this day. I love the smell and how lightweight it is. I have multitextured hair and I think this works SO well and just makes my curls look more uniformed. This is definitely my go-to styler and I’ll forever re-purchase it." —Gabrielle Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
6. A pack of 36 acne patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our 2024! These patches absorb all the gunk and speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Abracadabra, psh, what pimple?
Promising reviews: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.
Get a 36-pack of the small patches from Amazon for $10.77.
7. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara so good, people will ask you "are those your lashes?" This mascara def brings as much drama as Cathy did on Dance Moms.
Promising review: "This is an amazing mascara! I wear contacts and I’m especially sensitive to mascaras. I had absolutely no sensitivity to this could wear my contacts for 18 hours with this mascara. It really lengthens and adds volume to my lashes. This is as good, if not better, than any mascara that I have purchased from Sephora, including Better than Sex, Dior, Lancôme, etc. I am also extremely happy with the price. Do not hesitate to buy this product. It’s amazing! ❤️🙏🏻" —Isabella
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in a three-pack).
8. A Grande Cosmetics brow enhancing serum for anyone who may have been a victim of early 2000s thin eyebrow trends. Well in 2024, we're getting our full brows BACK! This tube of bottled magic will help promote the appearance of fuller, bolder eyebrows so before you know it, you'll be giving Cara Delevingne looks.
Promising reviews: Like many women, I started with the Gwen Stefani 2000s trend of really thin eye brows. Honestly, they hadn’t grown back since no matter what I used. Until I found this product. I’m on my second bottle. It’s absolute sorcery, I don’t understand how or why or what’s in the formula but it does work. —Michelle
Y'all. This stuff actually works. The first couple of months I felt like I was applying this clear magic liquid to my brows wondering if it's actually doing anything. Then one day, I got home and washed my face and for some reason, I couldn't get the rest of my eyebrow pencil off — IT WAS MY ACTUAL EYEBROW! I didn't realize how full they had gotten. I feel so much more confident without any makeup on and don't use nearly as much brow filler as I used to. I use it on my eyelashes too and they grew faster than the brows. Wish I would've taken before and after pictures. It's worth the money! —Alyssa Glenville
Get it from Amazon for $38+ (available in two sizes).
9. A soooo good Shark build-your-own hair dryer, which works suuuper fast to take your hair from wet to dry with less heat damage. You'll get to choose two out of the six attachments (each does something different) to include in your styling tool, but you can always purchase 'em all separately if you choose!
Okay so I was lucky enough to receive this and when I say lucky, I mean it! I love this bad boy; it dries my hair soooo quickly it's mind blowing. I got three attachments: the rapid gloss finisher, the quick smooth brush, and the turbo concentrator. Now, I am a hair whiz...when it comes to other people's hair. But when it comes to my own? I have no idea what I'm doing SO I have only successfully used the quick smooth brush. I've attempted to use the other two but I can't give myself a blowout no matter what I do (Idk I just can not hold two tools and style all at the same time) so I'll be back once I get someone to do my hair for me. They do come with QR codes so you can easily watch a quick tutorial to master each attachment. I love the brush one though cuz not only is it fast, but my hair gets bone straight also. You'd seriously think I walked out of a salon but in reality, I've walked out my bathroom. So far SOOOO good. I can't wait to see results with the other two attachments because I just knowww the blowout with this bb is gonna have me out here looking like America's next top model. Obsessed = an understatement.
Get it from Shark for $149.99 or a version with three attachments from Amazon for $199.95+ (available in two styles).
10. And a BaByliss titanium flat iron (1.25") that'll have your hair bone straight, sleek, and shiny. It heats up quickly, delivering some seriously fabulous salon-quality results. New year, new you, anddd a new, splurge-worthy flat iron.
Oh, heyyy, it's me! So I've been getting my hair done by the same woman for over 10 years and recently, she's been taking fewer and fewer appointments and spending more time with her family. So now, it's suuuper hard to get an appointment with her cuz she's living her best life atm (I'm talkin' months of no appointments). She stopped working in a shop and takes a few people at her house when she feels like it but sis stays on vacation. And I love that for her and totally understand, but I don't trust anyone else with my hair — so a few years ago, when she started to slow down on appointments, I started to take note of everything she used on my hair. I got the Chi products she used but I still wasn't getting that salon lewkkk that I was craving. So the next time I went I saw her flat iron — this flat iron — and decided to look it up. After reading amazing reviews I splurged and got this and let me just say, not a single regret. In the gif above I had just straightened and curled my hair for the first time with this, and OMG the shineeee, the way my hair moves...it looked and felt exactly like when my hairdresser does my hair. I love this thing; it gets hot quick and gets my hair straight as a pin quickly as well. It has made a HUGE difference in how my hair looks after straightening it and I recommend it to absolutely everyone. Get it and thank me later.
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in four sizes and three colors).
11. A volcanic stone face roller to soak up excess face oil even if you're wearing makeup, because an oily face is gonna be last year's problem. This baby is reusable AND washable!! Bring it on the go and when you see your face beginning to look a little past the glazed donut stage, let this baby save you! No oily skin brought against us will ruin our beat faces this year — 2024 manifestation.
Promising review: "Let me first say, I’m a good Christian woman. I never wanted to mess around in magic, but after purchasing this thing not only am I wondering what else the devil will sell me for less than $15, but also why I never found this thing sooner. There’s no other reason this thing works as well as it does for as inexpensive as it is than some twisted wizardry. All jokes aside, I am floored. I saw the videos. I saw the reviews. I figured I’d give it a shot. My skin creates more oil than KFC will probably go through in a year, and nothing ever works for me. I’m usually constantly breaking out, continuously trying to blot, and eternally dreading looking at my face in the mirror after I come home from work, but not anymore! Now I’m stoked to use this thing! As for cleaning frequency, because my skin just hates me I can assume I’ll be cleaning it every two to three days to rid it of the oil it yeeted from my face. No big deal. Super easy to take apart, super easy to put back together. It’s also super small. If I had normal-sized pockets like my boyfriend’s pants did, I’d be nervous I’d lose it. But I don’t, because I wear clothes made for women. So whatever pockets I DO have, this thing will still fit right inside of them. Buy one. Buy eight. I don’t care. Just listen to me, you’ll love it." —Coley
Get it from Amazon for $9.09.
12. Too Faced Born This Way Concealer so you can skip foundation because really, who has the time? It's a lightweight, full-coverage formula that conceals, contours, highlights, *and* retouches all at the same time, significantly cutting the time spent on just getting your base ready. You'll feel like a wizard using this little magical concealer wand.
Promising review: "Amazing coverage, not too heavy, and the extra large applicator is life! I use this every day for my under-eyes and when I’m feeling like putting a bit more effort I use it to sculpt my face. Works magic." —SophiePetite
Get it from Sephora (available in 31 shades and two sizes) or Ulta (available in 30 shades) for $36.
13. Or Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer with a sponge on the end for covering dark circles with ease. You'll look well-rested and refreshed even on days that you...uh, aren't. Nobody will even be able to tell!
Promising review: "I personally like this product. Throughout high school (I recently graduated in June), I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok, and trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes' and the beat part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new, I definitely recommend trying this out .<3" —Liela Lee
Get it from Amazon for $8.80.