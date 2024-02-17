23 Beauty Products From Black-Owned Businesses That Work So Well, You'll Think It's Witchcraft

1. A stunning Fenty Beauty highlight that'll make you ✨ shine bright like a diamond ✨. You can use it on your face *or* body and it's literally perfect for every skin tone. One thing about Rihanna, she never misses and this gorgeous highlight is proof.👏👏
Fenty Beauty is founded and owned by Rihanna.
Promising review: "Three times today, THREE times I was given compliments on my makeup. Do you like glitter, shimmer, sparkle?? You’re gonna LOVE this!" —CookiePurrrty
Get it from Fenty Beauty or Sephora for $42 (available in two shades).
2. The Lip Bar liquid matte lipstick, which comes in a TON of gorgeously pigmented shades that look stunning on literally everyone. These bold little beauties are long lasting so they won't run off with the rim of your cup and leave you needing to apply more every hour. They go on like a gloss then dry down to a beautiful, matte, velvety finish and they're ~infused~ with jojoba oil and vitamin E to keep your pout hydrated.
The Lip Bar is a woman-owned business that specializes in vegan and cruelty-free makeup.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd says: "I use The Lip Bar's matte liquid lipsticks often and the formula is truly incredible. It hardly budges at all throughout the day, the pigment is bomb, AND it doesn't dry out my lips at all — which is really difficult to find in a matte lipstick."
Get it from Target (available in 15 shades) or Amazon (available in 18 shades) for $13.99 or from The Lip Bar for $14 (available in 22 shades).
3. A Bask and Lather strong hold edge control for thick edges because it seems that nothing is laying your baby hairs the way you want them laid. Well, meet this little bottled magic, honeyyy! Say goodbye to your weak edge control and say hello to flake-free hold for all types of hair. Kinky, coily, loose, whatever you've got, this stuff will surely replace what gel you currently use.
Bask and Lather is a woman-owned biz that specializes in natural products made from 100% organic ingredients.
And check it out on TikTok! This reviewer even went to the gym and their edges did not move. One word — shook.
Oh, and I totally understand that laying your edges is not a necessity and isn't everyone's cup of tea! For more on this, check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."
Promising reviews: "Definitely works with no residue left behind and lasts ALL DAY! The only product that won’t get greasy and lift after a few minutes!! I love it! Will be buying again." —Ms. T
"My curls are very stubborn. No matter how much Eco styling gel I used when putting my hair in a puff or ponytail, the curls would still pop out. This edge control looks nice and sleek while giving my hair shine and holding my curls down all day!" —Brandi
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
4. A bonnet hair dryer attachment by Glow by Daye — a genius little gadget you'll thank your lucky stars for constantly. Perfect for when it's 3 p.m. and you're getting ready for a night out and realize you kinda wanna do a twist out but there won't be enough time for your hair to dry. Attach this baby to your blow dryer and *bam* perfect, dry twist out in no time.
Glow by Daye is *also* a small biz!
Promising review: "Large enough to fit over a full head of Velcro rollers!! Drawstring helps keep the hat on. Good quality. Just make sure you keep your dryer on low and alternate between the cool setting, because it gets hot quickly! Has venting holes to let air out. Good price for such a helpful item that helps dry my hair. Happy I don’t have to stand there with my dryer in hand, I rested the dryer on the counter and caught up on emails. :)))" —David Theophilus
Get it from Amazon for $21.96 (available in two colors).
5. The Buttah facial cleansing device — a silicone brush that'll get all up in your pores to rid them of dirt, oil, and makeup while also giving you a gentle, deep, and effective cleansing. Captain America has his shield as his secret weapon and you'll have this little massaging baby.
Buttah was founded by Dorion Renaud after a tireless search for skincare products that could effectively address his skin's particular needs. Every gender-neutral product is cruelty-free and uses organic ingredients!
Promising review: "Buttah Vibe Brush has a great design. It fits well in your hand and is very easy to grip. The two speeds are perfect and does an excellent job of cleaning your face. It is not too firm but firm enough to get the job done. I have included it in my daily regimen." —Phillip M.
6. Beauty Strike Rosewater Toner, which contains glycerin — a natural anti-inflammatory that can help you break up with acne and start seeing someone new — ✨ hydration ✨ . Plus, it'll help balance your skin's pH and clear your pores of any dirt or makeup that was missed after washing your face.
Beauty Strike is a Brooklyn-based small biz that specializes in natural cleansers, toners, treatments, moisturizers, and more.
Get it from Beauty Strike for $18+ (available in two sizes).
7. Fenty Beauty's Instant Retouch Concealer because you woke up exhausted and thanks to your dark circles, it's written all over your face. No one will even know that you literally dragged yourself outta bed this morning and you won't get all those annoying "omg, you look so tired" comments — it'll be like a magic trick.
Promising reviews: "I love this concealer. It's very lightweight, no wrinkles/creases and very easy to blend and build if need be." —Antoinette B.
"No creasing, all-day wear, full coverage without looking heavy, lightweight feel, the warmth is perfect without too much red in the undertone. I love setting this concealer with the Pro Filt'r Loose Setting Powder." —Karen B.
Get it from Fenty Beauty, Sephora, or Ulta for $30 (available in 50 shades).
Oh! And use the shade finder quiz if you're unsure about your correct shade! Reviewers say it really helps.
8. Bread Beauty Hair-Mask with Australian Kakadu plum (which is super fun to say) and starflower oil, which, together, could literally be mistaken for a magic potion. I mean, this stuff helps reinforce hair follicles — which helps prevent breakage — delivers you super soft, velvety strands, and doesn't weigh your luscious locks down! Quench your curls' thirst with some of this cloud-like hair treat.
Bread Beauty Supply is a woman-owned small biz that creates hair products for curl types 3a–4c.
See it in action on TikTok!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd loves this — here's what she has to say: "I recently started using Bread products and I really love how lightweight and easy they are to use. Since I have mixed textured hair that's been frequently dyed, it tends to get very dry. After using this deep conditioner my hair felt so much better and softer. In addition to that, the smell is A-MA-ZING. Definitely one of my new favorite wash day products."
Promising review: "I was gifted this product to try out. I use it 2–3 times a week and so far, I love it! I notice my ends feel softer and more healthy. It's super thick and creamy so it detangles my hair so easily. The scent is light but smells delicious, like a bakery. I would definitely recommend this product if you are looking for a good conditioner that helps with dryness and damage but also won't weigh your hair down!" —Kacey
Get it from Ulta for $28.
9. A "Mousse Def" texture foam that'll give your hair (any type, might I add) a flexible hold without all the flakes and crunch. First ingredient in this has GOT to be witchcraft because, howwww?! This stuff does it all — detangles, conditions, defines, AND adds shine in just one step. Magic in a bottle, that's what this stuff is.
The Doux is a woman-owned small biz that specializes in professional-quality products for all hair types.
Promising reviews: "I use this stuff FAITHFULLY!!! It gives my curls great definition without weighing it down and there's no flaking. It's also GREAT for a wash-n-go!" —Markitha
"Impressed with this hair product, it effectively maintains moisture in my hair, resulting in long-lasting curls. I find myself using it sparingly, every other day, and still achieve natural-looking, healthy curls. A genuine thumbs up for its consistent performance and ability to keep my hair well-hydrated." —Bergen County Housewife
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A Play Pits deodorant made with natural ingredients like vitamin E, shea butter, and coconut oil to keep you smelling ahhhh-mazing all day! You'll smell so great you may even lift your arms discreetly just for a whiff of this sweet smellin' deodorant.
Play Pits is a family-owned small biz founded by mom, Chantel Powell, and son, Kameron Powell, after Chantel found herself searching for a kid-friendly deodorant for Kameron when he was 6 and playing sports. From kids to adults, Play Pits is for everyone.
Promising review: "I knew if ya'll could make the pits of children smell good with natural deodorant, this was going to be a good choice. This is by far.....the BEST natural adult deodorant I have EVER used! The smell is awesome. I tested it by going out and cutting my lawn. Still smelled fresh! I am telling ALL my friends about this deodorant! I have tried many and I had to constantly put it on. NOT Queen! Put it on once and forget it. Please NEVER change this deodorant! It is AWESOME! Thank you bunches. You need to have TV commercials!" —Dianne
11. A vegan purple temporary hair color gel because you love a bright, vibrant hair color but geez, does your hair hate it! This stuff washes out in one wash so you can get the drama you crave without having to totally commit. Oooh, and did I mention that this stuff is *also* a curl definer! Genius!
Gemini Naturals is a woman-owned small biz that specializes in temporary hair dye that works on dark and textured hair.
Promising review: "Best temporary color I’ve used! The gel was easy to apply and the color is vibrant even when it dries, plus you can add more if need be. I spritz my hair with a light hairspray and there was absolutely no transfer! I will definitely be trying more colors!!" —Alicia D.
Get it from Gemini Naturals for $13+ (available in two sizes and in more colors) or in blue on Amazon for $22.
12. Lightweight blonde boho goddess locs for an easy *and I mean EASYYY*, fabulous, protective style. They're pre-looped, which means the install will be a total breeze. I– I think I need them.
Boho Locs is a woman-owned small biz.
Promising review: "I do not know where to begin because I am so in love with my Boho Locs. I feel like a Nubian queen. They are incredibly lightweight, which is a big plus because my natural hair is fragile due to being on chemo several times over the last few years." —Latrika W
Get it from Boho Locs for $167 (available in 17 colors and three lengths).
13. Hyper Skin's Brightening Dark Spot vitamin C serum made with some magical, holy grail skin ingredients like turmeric, salicylic acid, and 15% vitamin C. It'll help calm inflamed skin, prevent future breakouts, and reduce hyperpigmentation, leaving you with skin you'll wanna brag about and take a bajillion selfies of.
This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and hydroquinone-free.
Hyper Skin is a woman-owned small biz that specializes in affordable skincare that both works well and addresses the needs of skin of color.
Promising reviews: "I have struggled with hormonal acne and acne scarring for years. I have tried dozens of products but nothing has made a difference the way Hyper Skin has. Not to sound cheesy, but in two months I have seen better results than I have with years of other products and I'm just now starting my second bottle. I could honestly cry tears of joy." —Ameena W.
"My absolute favorite skincare product. Okay, listen sis. I am not loyal when it comes to skincare. I love trying new things and seeing what my skin agrees with. I have jumped brands more times than a salmon jumping out of a fishing net. I also hadn't found the perfect mixture of products for my skin. I have fading acne scars, severe hyperpigmentation, dry skin and the occasional hormonal breakout. But when I discovered Hyper...girl! I had been following them for a long time saying, 'One day I'm definitely going to try this.' So when I decided to splurge and buy an all new routine, I added Hyper to that routine. And I will NEVER leave them. Eva, eva. My skin literally glows everyday because of Hyper. My acne scars have been significantly reduced and my hyperpigmentation is on its way out. I literally could not be happier with this product. Y'all have finally made a loyal customer out of me." —Akliatese H.
Get it from Hyper Skin or Sephora for $36+ (available in two sizes).