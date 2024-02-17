23 Beauty Products From Black-Owned Businesses That Work So Well, You'll Think It's Witchcraft

This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and hydroquinone-free.

Hyper Skin is a woman-owned small biz that specializes in affordable skincare that both works well and addresses the needs of skin of color.



Promising reviews: "I have struggled with hormonal acne and acne scarring for years. I have tried dozens of products but nothing has made a difference the way Hyper Skin has. Not to sound cheesy, but in two months I have seen better results than I have with years of other products and I'm just now starting my second bottle. I could honestly cry tears of joy." —Ameena W.



"My absolute favorite skincare product. Okay, listen sis. I am not loyal when it comes to skincare. I love trying new things and seeing what my skin agrees with. I have jumped brands more times than a salmon jumping out of a fishing net. I also hadn't found the perfect mixture of products for my skin. I have fading acne scars, severe hyperpigmentation, dry skin and the occasional hormonal breakout. But when I discovered Hyper...girl! I had been following them for a long time saying, 'One day I'm definitely going to try this.' So when I decided to splurge and buy an all new routine, I added Hyper to that routine. And I will NEVER leave them. Eva, eva. My skin literally glows everyday because of Hyper. My acne scars have been significantly reduced and my hyperpigmentation is on its way out. I literally could not be happier with this product. Y'all have finally made a loyal customer out of me." —Akliatese H.

Get it from Hyper Skin or Sephora for $36+ (available in two sizes).

