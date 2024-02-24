30 Beauty Products That Work So Well, You'll Think It's Witchcraft

1. A long-lasting Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray that'll make sure your makeup isn't going ANYWHERE. If you're about to be outsiiiiide living your best life, you'll need this to make sure your face stays in place.
This is personally one of my absolute favorite setting sprays. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeye's chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY. 👏 Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all-day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, I kid you not. My oily skin and I can not live without this. 10/10 recommend.
Promising review: "Idk why I put off trying this for so long because it's made me a lifelong buyer now. I can get sweaty, I can wear a mask, I can do pretty much anything now without having to worry about my makeup losing its smoothness or having to retouch it. This doesn't budge! I really like the temperature control aspect too — if I get hot while curling my hair now, I don't have to worry about my makeup melting or my face getting oily looking. It's like some sort of magic!" —Asmodahlia
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in three sizes).
2. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. This stuff has to have some Dr. Strange magic in it because it morphs your lippies into Angelina Jolie's.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising reviews: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
3. A shimmer body oil so you can look like a magical unicorn sneezed all over you. Put a little of this all over and stand in the sun — I swear you'll shine like a Cullen and everyone will wanna know what spell book you used to get that ✨glow✨. Just a little fairy dust.
4. A Grande Cosmetics brow enhancing serum for anyone who may have been a victim of early 2000s thin eyebrow trends. This tube of bottled magic will help promote the appearance of fuller, bolder eyebrows so before you know it, you'll be giving Cara Delevingne looks.
Promising reviews: Like many women, I started with the Gwen Stefani 2000s trend of really thin eye brows. Honestly, they hadn’t grown back since no matter what I used. Until I found this product. I’m on my second bottle. It’s absolute sorcery, I don’t understand how or why or what’s in the formula but it does work. —Michelle
Y'all. This stuff actually works. The first couple of months I felt like I was applying this clear magic liquid to my brows wondering if it's actually doing anything. Then one day, I got home and washed my face and for some reason, I couldn't get the rest of my eyebrow pencil off — IT WAS MY ACTUAL EYEBROW! I didn't realize how full they had gotten. I feel so much more confident without any makeup on and don't use nearly as much brow filler as I used to. I use it on my eyelashes too and they grew faster than the brows. Wish I would've taken before and after pictures. It's worth the money! —Alyssa Glenville
Get it from Amazon for $38+ (available in two sizes).
5. A bottle of Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant to help unclog and diminish large pores. This leave-on, fragrance-free exfoliant is gentle enough for all skin types and exfoliates dead skin cells, leaving your skin looking fresh and hydrated.
Promising review: "OMG the first time I used this I did not have high hopes, it looks and feels basically like water. I was thinking what a waste of money, but I put it on and tried it anyway because all of the super beautiful TikTokers told me to.......well I got out of bed the next morning and was like who dis??? My face was as smooth as a baby's butt... yes I kid you not this stuff is amazing." —sebrina
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
6. A Youthforia BYO Blush Oil liquid blush that reacts to your skin's natural pH level and *magically* changes right before your eyes to a color totally unique to you. So no one will ever truly have the exact same blush color as you! Packed with oils and ingredients meant to help hydrate and protect your skin, you can even sleep in this stuff — no problem! Oh! Andddd it's Shark-Tank approved!
Okay, soooo I finally got my hands on this and can not stop wearing it!! The shade it turns on my skin is just GORG. It's like watching a magic trick happen on your face because it changes right on your skin! I seriously haven't worn another blush since I tried this one out because it just makes me look so fresh-faced. Obsessed is an understatement, it's seriously my go-to. Oh! Andddd it kinda doubles as a highlight, like, I get the most stunning glow. I love, I love, I love, can't get enough of this stuff.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup.
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
Promising review: "I'm done, no more experimenting with other blushes, this is my forever blush. BYO is such a unique product on the market — it's plant-based, provides a natural/beautiful bespoke flush, and can be used on the lips as well. Its color-changing formula is a game-changer as it magically picks the most complementary shade/hue for the user. Furthermore, I don't feel like I'm wearing makeup, and the oil formula is nourishing for my skin! I loved it so much I bought all my friends a BYO Blush!" —JZ
Get it from Youthforia or Amazon for $36.
7. A totally gorge foundation you've probz seen everywhere. Simply take the brand's quiz and they'll match you to the perfect shade. The only explanation for such a perfect foundation could be that this is made at Hogwarts.
Skeptical? So were most reviewers, buttt if you don't like your shade, exchanges and returns are 100% free and easy. Get your correct shade and let this beautiful little foundation melt right into your skin.
Promising reviews: "This is my first time purchasing a higher-end foundation. I’ve never been a foundation fan but after hearing such positive reviews, I just had to try it. I used it for the first time last night and I was shook. Like shook to my core. 😂 I couldn’t believe that just a tiny bit of foundation went a long way and it actually looked natural! Obviously you could tell I had makeup on but I didn’t feel like my face was cakey or like that 'eh' feeling when you have too much makeup on. I felt like my face looked flawless which is awesome because I have dark spots on my face! Concealer...I’m coming for you next. 🤣"—Catherine T.
"First of all! What??? This is magic.😭🙌🏾🙌🏾 I can’t even get the right shade in stores! It doesn’t transfer, even with masks. It’s worth it! I got the concealer and foundation." —Tashea R.
Get it from Il Makiage for $45 (available in 50 shades).
8. Bio-Oil made with vitamins A and E, chamomile, and lavender to help moisturize skin, minimize stretch marks and fade scars, both old and new, WITH TIME. Although this isn't an overnight miracle, sticking with this oil can get you magical results.
Promising reviews: "What is this sorcery? I’m pretty sure it’s just straight up whatever liquid comes out of a unicorn when it happy cries. I have scars, stretch marks, and acne that are healing or disappearing literally overnight. It’s hands down some of the best stuff I’ve ever gotten my hands on. Thank you magical wizard for creating this supernatural concoction, you can now have all of my money. If only I’d taken some before and after pictures to capture the results!" —Purpleflowerseverywhere13
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
9. A roll-on waxing kit because salon prices are getting pricey and trying to get your legs, underarms, and brows waxed in a day costs as much as your electric bill. Now you can just do it yourself and save some coin — now THAT'S magical.
The kit includes a 40W high-power roll-on wax warmer, two boxes of wax (honey and lavender scented), six packs of calming oil wipes, and 100 non-woven wax strips.
Promising reviews: "Worked like magic! The pain is not bad at all!! Worth your money in my opinion! (:" —Elizabeth
"I’ve spent TONS of money and time going to spas and nail salons trying to find the perfect wax. After doing some research, I came across this bad boy and let me tell you, I am NEVER going back! It’s so easy to use, and also so convenient. They send enough product to thoroughly try everything out. I also love that they send two scents, so you can find which one you love the most. The wax strips are sturdy enough to undergo the pressure you apply before pulling it off, as well as the actual pull. They get everything underneath and you can even use a single strip several times. No need to fly through the pack of strips anymore, when you can reuse the single strip a few times! HIGHLY RECOMMEND if you’re always busy, and on the go, or just wanting some extra self care in the comfort of your home. 💕" —Alisa Garza
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
10. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that could give you results after the first use since this is obvi sorcery. You'll be able to wow people with your smile with the help of this little magic pen that can remove years worth of stains on your teeth. Someone cue Chip Skylark, cuz after seeing your smile you'll be singing 🎶 my shiny teeth and meeee 🎶.
Promising review: "Hardly ever do I review but this time, sheesh! This product blew me away after only three uses! First off, it's easy to use! I've tried a ton of products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, or make you wear a mouthguard etc. This is a PEN/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution, the solution feeds through onto the brush (which is actually the size of a tooth) and you just brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only using this for three days!! My husband even said 'WOW your teeth look amazingly white'. I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too! I noticed the difference but never said a word to my husband about it, he's a firm believer that nothing like this ever works...LOL. Well boy oh boy this product changed his mind instantly! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Remarkable difference and it lasts! If I could give this 1,000 stars this would have earned 1,001, know what I mean?!" —Lisa Edwards
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96 (available in a four-pack).
11. A pack of 36 acne patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our day! These patches absorb all the gunk and speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Abracadabra, psh, what pimple?
Promising reviews: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.
Get a 36-pack of the small patches from Amazon for $11.97.
12. A lash lifting kit so you can wake up already looking like you're wearing mascara. Your lashes will be lifted to the heavens as if little magical fairies worked overtime to do so. Perfectly curled and can last up to a month! Hey, curl, heyyyy!
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads.
Promising review: "Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed and will definitely be buying this again! —Ryan
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.