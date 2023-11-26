If You Wish You Had More Money To Spend On Beauty Products, You’re Gonna Love These 30 Budget Alternatives To Fancy Brands

The brush's design smooths the hair, and the round edges create volume — leaving you with bomb hair without having to go to the salon. It also has three heat and speed settings and a cooling option.

Promising review: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" —Ilsa



Get it from Amazon for $39.62+ (available in five colors).

Oh! Revlon also has a One-Step Styler SPECIFICALLY FOR CURLY HAIR for $28.95! Over 45,000 curly babes with hair from 2a–4c are looooving this blow-dryer enough to give it 5-star ratings.

