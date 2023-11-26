If You Wish You Had More Money To Spend On Beauty Products, You’re Gonna Love These 30 Budget Alternatives To Fancy Brands

1. A set of bea-u-ti-fuuuuulllll human hair clip-in extensions to give your hair that length and volume you've been wanting. Reviewers with hair from 2a–4c are wearing these bombshell extensions and the best part is THEY'RE UNDER $50!! ANDDDD human hair means you can straighten it, curl it, and dye it. Pshhh, Bellami who?
A set comes with seven pieces and the colors?! *chef's kiss* From balayage to platinum blonde to ombre, you're sure to find your perfect match.
Promising reviews: "Better than Bellami!! I have $300 extensions that I don’t even wear as much as I do these ones. These are so soft, so easy to use, and the perfect thickness for everyday use. I will be repurchasing these whenever I need to re-up on extensions." —Lacey
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 10 lengths/densities and 38 colors).
2. A pack of 240 pimple patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our day, babe! These patches use tea tree oil and salicylic acid to help absorb all the gunk and speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Abracadabra, psh, what pimple? Reviewers are comparing these babies to the ever-so-popular Starface patches.
Promising reviews: "Better than Starface!!! These stick extremely well and actually pull out and absorb the gunk. Plus, they come with soooooo many." —chey
"I love these and wish they had them around when I was a teenager! I literally use them as facial decorations in addition to hiding blemishes and, my teenage son has no problem wearing them because they effectively minimize zits!!" —Monica
Get a pack of 240 from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styles).
3. A Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer that'll cut your drying time in half and give you a blowout so good you'll probably be able to convince everyone you're a hairstylist. A blow-drying brush sounds like a win to me but you know what's an even BIGGER win? That reviewers compare this to the popular $599 Dyson Air Wrap. 😱
The brush's design smooths the hair, and the round edges create volume — leaving you with bomb hair without having to go to the salon. It also has three heat and speed settings and a cooling option.
Promising review: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" —Ilsa
Get it from Amazon for $39.62+ (available in five colors).
Oh! Revlon also has a One-Step Styler SPECIFICALLY FOR CURLY HAIR for $28.95! Over 45,000 curly babes with hair from 2a–4c are looooving this blow-dryer enough to give it 5-star ratings.
4. A Nyx Epic Ink Liner so you can have the perfect waterproof, matte wing for a low, low price. The precise tip makes it easier to control how thick your top liner is so you get a gorgeously defined finish.
Promising review: "I used to buy the Kat Von D tattoo liner but it started getting super pricey and it didn’t last long! I’ve had my current Nyx eyeliner since July 2021 and I USE it EVERYDAY. It’s now February 2022 and I’m now currently ordering another one! So much better than Kat Von D and a great price!" —Natalie Garcia
Get it from Amazon for $8.41 (available in two colors).
5. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. This stuff helps to morph your lippies into Angelina Jolie's and reviewers are totally loving this affordable swap to all those costly name-brand plumpers. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I've used a lottttt of different lip plumping products. Currently, I use this one, a $40 one from Lancer, and Lip Injections by Too Faced and honestly, no cap, I prefer this one out of them all. I actually see the biggest difference with this one and it doesn't feel awful like the Too Faced one. 10/10 would recommend." —Autumn Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
6. A marble-pattern makeup brush set because marble just looks expensive and we like things that look expensive. And you'll love these because you'll get 15 brushes for $12. Yep, add it to the cart and push the Morphe brushes aside.
Promising review: "I do my own makeup with these brushes everyday, and when I am hired to do makeup for weddings, proms, photo shoots, etc. I ALWAYS bring this brush set. They have every size I would need for eye makeup, and they work great. I typically use top of the line brush sets that I purchase from Ulta, so I was skeptical about these being so inexpensive. However, they have become my new favorite brush set! And not to mention, they are so cute, I love the marble!! I highly recommend these brushes to anyone!" —Brooke Johnson
Get a 15-piece set from Amazon for $11.99 (available in five colors).
7. A hydrating eye stick with a cutie little polar bear design perfect for its cooling and calming effect. It'll help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us. Watch out, Tula, this bb is comin' for ya!
Promising reviews: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
"Better than Tula! I love this cooling stick!! It’s super easy, affordable and smells lovely." —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
8. A TikTok-famous super hold setting spray that'll give you the matte look you want without fading away by midnight, like the magic that made Cinderella's dress and carriage. Coming home, looking in the mirror, and seeing that your face hasn't budged sounds like the kinda sorcery I wanna be involved with.
Alrighty, friends, so I was an Urban Decay All Nighter girly through and through, but this stuff was ALWAYS on my FYP on TikTok. So I thought, what the heck, let me give it a try. Y'ALLLLLLLL!! This stuff — *THIS STUFF* it's witchcraft and I'm speechless. I've been wearing it lately and it's survived axe throwing, boat parties, brunch, but the real test came yeterday. I didn't even mean to put this to the test but I had a funeral, two this week, actually (2023 is kicking my butt y'all) and I sprayed my face reaaaally well before both services. After the first funeral, after a full day of crying, I got home around 9 p.m. and began getting ready for bed when I realized — omg, my makeup never moved. So for the second funeral, I literally sobbed the entire day, there was probably an hour total that I didn't cry and after the burial, I looked in the mirror and to my surprise, no streak marks from tears, no running mascara, NOTHING. My makeup did not move in the slightest. I had to have proof cuz although I was sad, honey, I was SHOOK! Get this stuff, friends, you will not regret it, I sure don't.
Get it from Ulta for $15.
9. Pure Instinct Roll-On, a "pheromone-infused" scent that TikTok is going wild for. Reviewers compare this stuff to the more expensive Basic Instinct version from Pure Romance. It ~magically~ smells different on each user once it blends with the unique pH of your skin, and is said to make you smell *irresistible*.
Pure Instinct is a small biz that specializes in personal fragrances and essential oils.
Promising reviews: "If you love Basic Instinct by Pure Romance, you will LOVE this affordable alternative! To me it smells almost exactly the same; there is an extremely slight difference in smell that I'm sure others around me wouldn't even pick up on, and I still LOVE the smell! I love Basic Instinct, but ran out awhile ago and just couldn't justify spending that much money on more. I'm so glad I found this alternative!" —MN Tigerlily
"So worth the $15. Saw it on TikTok and guys are OBSESSED. I had a guy tell me my perfume fit me perfectly and he wanted to smell it all the time. He was amazed. Love it. Would buy stock in this." —Gretchen Kalar
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
10. A Nyx brow pencil that has Anastasia shakin' in her boots because this bad boy rivals the ABH Brow Wiz. This super skinny pencil will allow you to create hair-like strokes to sculpt and fill in any areas that are sparse. One side has a little spoolie anddddd it's like $15 less than the ABH one.
Promising review: "Like many other people, I used the Anastasia Brow Wiz for a long time. I really liked it but $25+ for an eyebrow pencil is absolutely ridiculous so I started looking for an alternative and found this. I usually get the Brow Wiz in the shade Soft Brown and I bought this pencil in the Taupe shade and I love it. I did a quick swatch and I see absolutely zero difference. The design is also the exact same and the Nyx one lasts much longer throughout the day. So glad I found this product! —Dianna B
Get it from Amazon for $8.35 (available in 12 shades).
11. And a Nyx brow glue to keep your brows in place and help you achieve that fluffy laminated look. No more sweating then wondering where your eyebrows went — this bad boy will hold those brow hairs down exactly where you want 'em. This bb should wear a cape for saving you from spending all that money!
Promising review: "The Boy Brow from Glossier was my ride or die eyebrow product for years, but the tubes are so small and they raised the price so I could no longer justify it. This brow glue is the closest thing I’ve found to it and it’s half the price! Will definitely repurchase." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $8.29+ (available in five colors).
12. A bottle of Maybelline Fit Me matte foundation reviewers are saying is an affordable alternative for the Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation. This stuff will help refine your pores to give you that *I just rolled outta bed* finish. My oily friends, I see your eyebrow raising butttt good news! This little bottle of liquid gold is perfect for oily skin.
Promising review: "I've been buying Dermablend, Jane Iredale, It Cosmetics, Clinique, Estée Lauder, and Lancôme — I'm always trying to find a foundation that works for my skin. I have oily skin with yellow undertones. I was browsing Amazon and saw this foundation. I thought 'I don't lose anything by trying a $7 foundation.' I bought 220 [Natural Beige] and 228 [Soft Tan]. I really like the formula — it goes on easy, stays on the whole day, and controls my oily skin just like some of the expensive brands if not better than some of the expensive brands I've used — I'm impressed. I'll definitely be buying it again. I've already set up Subscribe & Save for the 220 shade of this foundation. Not only does it work well for me but I'll also be saving money on my foundation now. 👌 —Nena
Get it from Amazon for $5.42+ (available in 32 shades).