25 Affordable Products That'll Help Solve *More Than One* Of Your Daily Frustrations

1. A sink and drain plunger because you are absolutely sick of unclogging your tub only for your sink to clog a week later. This baby is 10 times more effective than a traditional plunger and will help you clear your drain of the clumps of hair and gunk that are trapped. Mario and Luigi probz use this.
2. A genius silicone bottle system that'll help prevent your baby from ingesting air and avoid painful gas, colic, and burps. How? Because each of these lil' cases comes with a silicone pouch that collapses as your babe drinks! Anddd, when your tot turns into a toddler, the mouth can be changed out for a sippy cup top or straw lid so these'll grow with your kiddo.
And that's not all! These will also be so much easier to travel with because they scrunch down so litto, they fit into these cute little storage buns!
Promising reviews: "I breastfeed my baby and started off using Dr. Brown bottles but they leaked all the time. I tried many more that had a good nipple for breastfed babies and my baby did not like any of them. I came across these from another mama on TikTok and decided to try them. Needless to say I’ll never go to another bottle. They’re easy to assemble, clean and use." —whitney cline
"Boon bottles are an absolute treasure! They are so easy to assemble and clean. They travel well. They’re lightweight. They also change into sippy cups and straw cups to help grow with your baby into the toddler stage." —Alana M.
Get a pack of three 8-ounce bottles from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two sizes, various color combinations, and multipack options).
3. A set of replaceable Nespresso sticker lids so you can refill your old, expensive pods with the ground coffee of your choosing and put these little lids right on that sucker. You'll save money *and* have whatever coffee you'd like. And it's environmentally-friendly! Take THAT, Nespresso machine!
You can find more reusable coffee machine options for Keurigs and VertuoLine on the company's Amazon storefront!
Promising review: "These were a great purchase! They're easy to use and allow us to customize pods with our own flavors and be more budget friendly as well. As long as you trim the foil edge so it doesn't cover the bar code under the rim of the pod, they'll give you no trouble. I'll definitely purchase these again and again." —Mary D
Get a pack of 100 from Amazon for $9.88 (available in other packs).
4. An encouraging daily planner to get you organized and keep you thriving. It's undated so you can use it whenever without waste, it has an appointment tracker, a priority list, meal planner, water intake tracker, and so much more. Literally they thought of everything. What's not to love?
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based small biz that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "How did I live without these? Since I began working from home, these sheets are the best. They keep you accountable and I can go back to see what I accomplished each day, since you have to report your daily tasks. About to order more...thanks for making life easier! —Pame66
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. A fast-acting HyperChiller for those days you're running a tad bit late but still need your emotional support iced coffee fix. It's happening people!! We're finally out of the *failed DIY attempts at a cold brew* era. Best part of all? You get a heavenly cold cup of coffee in only 60 seconds without spending all that money at a coffee shop, since last month you spent, like, $200 on coffee and have to ~chill~ on your Dunkin' spending.
This 12.5-ounce cup chills all beverages except carbonated ones (think tea, juice, and even wine). Fill it with water and put it in the freezer for 12 hours before using it then the next morning you're all good to go! Plus, it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "Life changing. I use this for coffee, tea, and alcohol, and it's made my life so much easier. My preference is always iced coffee over hot, but it's hard to do iced coffee without it getting watered down or taking forever. I usually just drink coffee at the Starbucks where I work, but the easiness of the hyper chiller has me drinking it at home much more often. It cools really fast, almost never taking the full 60 seconds that are recommended. This is one of my favorite coffee tools, and the instructions made it easy to put together." —Sarah Larson
Get it from Amazon for $9.40+ (available in five colors).
6. A roll-on after-shave treatment because shaving seems great — ya know, the super smooth legs you can't stop touching — but you also know the razor bumps are on their way. This'll help you prevent AND get rid of those pesky suckers. Plus, it'll do the same for ingrown hairs so you won't have to skip the beach because of a super annoying pus-filled bump.
Check out why BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman LOVES it: "This stuff is my new holy grail. I'm super prone to razor bumps and ingrown hairs on my bikini line, and I used to use "ingrown-eliminating" wipes that honestly didn't work super well. I'd pretty much decided I would endure the pain of one wax or sugar session per summer, or try using at-home wax strips, to live my smoothest skin life. But no more!!! I've been using this for a couple of months and recently realized, wait...I legit have not had razor burn since I started using this right after shaving/getting out of the shower. It's magic! I have had maybe two stubborn ingrowns but they weren't super swollen or painful. Megababe works wonders yet again!!!"
Promising review: "I love everything from Megababe, and this is amazing! Got rid of shaving irritation almost immediately, and the red bumps were gone entirely in under 24 hours." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.97.
7. A "Magic Tap" automatic drink dispenser — a battery-operated, spill-proof way for your kiddos to get their own drinks. It slides into jugs of water, juice, and milk in your fridge so you no longer have to be interrupted a billion times a day to get them a drink anddd you won't have to clean up a jug of spilled apple juice your child dropped. Yay for independence!
Promising review: "Super happy with this purchase. Our two little ones (5 and 3 years old) can now easily fill their own drinks. We also purchased a dual cereal dispenser from Amazon so now the kids can get their own breakfast cereal with milk!" —April M. Ramos
Get it from Amazon for $18.04+ (available in four colors and in multipacks).
8. The iconic Alleyoop Pen Pal, which is an eyeliner, lip liner, highlighter, and brow pencil all in one. It looks just as fun to use as those multicolor pens we all had as kids. This is perfect for touching up your makeup after work before going out to dinner. If this baby got paid, it'd deserve a raise. Assignment = understood. This'll be a dream to travel with.
Here's what former BuzzFeeder Jasmin Sandal has to say about it: "I gotta say, I love the concept of the Pen Pal from Alleyoop! After using all of the functions (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil) and as someone who LOVES makeup but was applying as little as humanly possible during lockdown, I think it’s a great tool for anyone looking to streamline their routine. It's ideal to use for touchups come the end of the work day, or a subtle, minimalist way to apply makeup in the a.m. The brow pencil is particularly soft and pigmented, and filled in my eyebrows quickly. I just adore the ease of application of each product, and appreciate the universal, does-it-all-for-you concept. Plus, it saves me so much room in my already-overflowing makeup bag!"
Get it from Amazon or Alleyoop for $20 (available in three shades).
9. A game-changing wine gadget that's a wine drinker's dream. In addition to being a leakproof stopper that'll keep the bubbly safe, this baby is an aerator, pourer, filter, and re-corker all wrapped up into one perfect little doohickey. A 5-in-1 device under $10...sorry Michael, ya can't beat it.
Promising review: "Throw out the others, this is the one. I have a drawer full of wine pour spouts of varying designs. Some don't fit all bottles, some leak while pouring, and some are so tall that storing upright in a refrigerator is difficult and none seal completely. This spout/stopper seals completely and lets you lay the bottle on its side. The aerator allows air to move back into the bottle while pouring to avoid the 'glug glug' effect of other pour spouts. The strainer may filter large cork pieces, but is not fine enough for sediment. The portion of the corker that fits inside the bottle has fit every bottle I've tried it in, from standard-size bottles to the larger 1.5-liter bottles. It appears to be made from a flexible material that doesn't add any unwanted taste to the wine." —Jack Dallas
Get it from Amazon for $8.37 (available in multipacks).
10. A key alarm so that losing your keys is NEVER the reason you're late and pissed off first thing in the morning, again. If you're a bit forgetful and lose your keys, phone, wallet, or purse pretty much on a daily basis, you'll think this alarm is Heaven-sent. And get this, reviewers even attach 'em to their pets!
It is both iOS- and Android-compatible, is water-resistant, and can find your key out of Bluetooth range by showing you — through an app — your last Bluetooth tracked location. It can *also* be used to find your phone even when it's on silent by just double clicking the Tile!
Promising reviews: "I love this product, I'm always losing my keys and these help a lot. One time, I lost my phone at Target after putting it down but after walking around the store and pressing my Tile I was able to hear my phone go off from 50 feet away. These are lifesaving for people who constantly are looking for their things." —Lanelle
Get it from Amazon for $24.50+ (available in two colors and in multipacks).
11. A tea tree and peppermint Remedy soap you'd think was a superhero cuz Captain America has nothing on this stuff (except for being incredibly hot, I'll give him that). This stuff will reduce odors and help calm and soothe skin irritations from dry skin to acne to athlete's foot to ringworm, and if I continued to list them all, we could be here all day.
Learn more about the many uses of tea tree oil at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "I usually use Dr. Bronner's but I wanted to give this a try after seeing it on TikTok. I actually like this better and feel really clean after using. Love the fresh smell. Also helped an eczema breakout." —KJeanie ATL
"This is my favorite body wash ever! I was dealing with some serious postpartum BO, and this saved me! Results from first use!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five scents and in a two-pack).