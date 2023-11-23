32 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

1. A stick-anywhere motion sensor light bar — now you won't have to pay an electrician to install extra lighting in dark closets and pantries. No tools required!
These ingenious little lights are magnetic, so they can stick directly onto any magnetic surface. They can also be installed using the included adhesive magnetic strip. Plus, batteries are included!
Promising review: "I LOVE these! The magnet is a great way to install these, but I rent so Command strips are working very well for me. I have one over the bedroom door (in a dark hallway) and another in my closet. The motion detection is so convenient and works perfectly. Everything about these is designed so perfectly, from installation to their perfect size for any location. the best part, though? They're rechargeable! Couldn't be better designed or more perfect!" —Sibelius
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in warm and pure white).
2. An E.l.f. multi-stick that does a beautiful job as an eyeshadow, lipstick, *and* blush so you can easily throw it in your bag (without taking up a bunch of space) for mid-day touch-ups.
3. A pair of charcoal shoe deodorizers because no one wants smelly, sweaty shoes after long days on your feet or in the gym. If you can't seem to get the stink out of your kicks and are considering replacing them, you might wanna give this a try first.
You can reuse them for up to two years! Set them out in the sun for an hour to re-activate the charcoal.
Promising review: "I have a pair of black leather flats that stank so badly my husband would yell at me if I took them off anywhere near him. But I love the shoes!!! So I had to find something to make the stench go away without leaving me with an allergic reaction. This was the answer. I honestly couldn’t believe it. A few days after placing them in my prized off shoes I took a whiff from about a foot away. Nothing. I got closer. Nothing. I stuck my nose practically in the shoe. Ok, maybe that’s pushing things, but I’ve got to tell you that 95% of the broken-in leather grossness was gone. So happy!!!" —Erin
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.95.
4. A pack of moldable glue that turns into a seriously strong adhesive rubber you can use to fix frayed cables, hang pictures without a nail, repair household items, make pot handles heat resistant, restore the seal on refrigerators and dishwashers, do all kinds of arts and crafts, and much more!
Sugru is waterproof, heat- and cold-resistant, durable, flexible, shock-resistant and electrically insulating up to 24 volts. It bonds to glass, ceramic, wood, metal, and most plastics. It can also bond to walls and safely hold 4.4 pounds.
Promising review: "I originally bought Sugru to repair some broken phone chords, but quickly found a ton of other uses! The most unique so far was repairing my 20-year-old violin grip. The old rubber grips had rotted away, and I was not about to damage my violin's finish with exposed sharp metal. I easily created new little silicone covers for the ends and I'm back to playing without concerns! I also fixed my PlayStation 4 controller analog sticks that were peeling. Thank you so much for your amazing product. I'm hooked!" —isomoART
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (available in different color combinations).
5. Cute magnetic garage handles — they'll add some serious charm to your plain ol' garage door for wayyy cheaper than the price of *actual* fancy doors.
Promising review: "I’ve been wanting to upgrade our garage door for a long time and now I have no idea why I waited! The magnets are super strong. Purchased two sets but only used one set of 'handles,' I wasn’t a fan of how close I had to place each set next to each other with the narrow spacing on the door itself. Paired with the magnetic 'windows,' it looks like a brand new door!" —MrsPirate
Get it from Amazon for $9.38+ (available in three styles; also check out the fake garage windows).
6. An easy-to-use cold brew maker so you can stop spending money on mid-day Starbucks runs and easily make your fave beverage at home! All you have to do is fill the filter with coffee grounds, add cold water, and let it steep!
Promising review: "This cold brew jar is awesome! I haven’t bought cold brew from the store since I purchased this! Super easy to use and no leaks! Fits great in my fridge on the door, and the material of the jar is great!" —Keri Wilburn
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in two sizes and with or without a handle).
7. A popular, nonaerosol dry shampoo powder for those mornings before work or class when you probably should've showered but simply didn't have the time. Gently rub it in to absorb excess oil and add instant volume — no one has to know!
The bottle is tiny, but reviewers also note that a little goes a long way, so even a small bottle can last for a long time!
Promising review: "OK so I never leave reviews for anything, but I have to for this dry shampoo! I stopped using aerosols several months ago, and I have tried so many dry shampoo powders since then that have done absolutely nothing and are also really annoying to apply. This one actually works and is just as easy as an aerosol. I usually can get maybe three days out of a hair wash with other dry shampoos, but I got to day five with this one and my hair still looked freshly washed. I never thought I would find anything that worked for me as well as my beloved Batiste, but I think I like this one even more!" —Kennedy
Get it from Amazon for $16 (also available in packs).
8. A microwave pasta maker with a built-in strainer that'll let you make perfect al dente pasta in the microwave if your busy schedule doesn't leave much time for cooking. All you have to do is insert noodles and water, stick it in the microwave, and you'll have delicious pasta in minutes. No mess or sticking!
It even has handy serving size holes on top so you can ensure that you're putting the right amount of noodles inside!
Promising review: "This little thing is great. I wish I'd bought it sooner. It's a very simple container with draining and measuring holes (for long pasta) in the lid. The container itself isn't anything special. Honestly, the part that makes it REALLY worth buying is the little instruction card. It accurately shows you how long to cook many different kinds of pasta, how much water to add, etc. It takes out all the guesswork, which saves SO much time. Every kind of pasta I've tried so far has come out perfectly al dente by strictly following the instructions." —T. B. H.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
9. An ergonomic two-handed shovel ingeniously designed to make slingin' piles of dense frozen water across your yard a lot less tough on your back. It'll also help you finish shoveling faster!
Promising review: "Saved my back! This was the best thing I purchased this winter. I'm 75 and have been overwhelmed in the past with the task of clearing my walkway and drive just to get my car out on the road. This shovel was a world of difference. It took so much less time, and more importantly, so much less pain, particularly in my back. I was able to move a lot of snow with significantly less effort with this shovel. It was almost fun." —Daniel Miller
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles and two sizes).
10. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer because you didn't spend time putting on eye makeup in the morning only for it to be all smudged, faded, and creased by the time the afternoon rolls around. This stuff'll help enhance and lock in your eyeshadow, keeping it vibrant and in place all day long!
It's cruelty-free!
Promising review: "Best primer EVER. It goes on very smoothly, and it will keep your eye makeup in place literally all day. It also helps with maximizing the pigments in your eyeshadow, making sure they pop. I also bought a tube for my mom, because she struggles with oily skin and her eyeliner never stays on. Once she used this, not only did her eyeliner stay in place and not budge, but it helped control the oil as well. Out of all the primers I've tried, this is the only one I will use, because it is reliable and affordable." —Carolyn
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
11. An impressively effective Hairbrella that allows you to keep your hands free while protecting your flawless hairdo from sudden downpours. It folds up super small, making it great to toss into your bag if you don't have room for an actual umbrella. Plus, it's satin-lined to help avoid dryness and frizz when the time comes to free your locks!
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that specializes in hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather.
Promising review: "Works like a charm! So...of course, the day I get my hair done, an unexpected torrential downpour occurs, and I have NO umbrella. But...I DID have my Hairbrella in my bag! This was the first time I would get to try it out since I purchased it, so I was REALLY hoping it would live up to its hype. I loosely pinned my hair up with a few bobby pins, secured that sucka in place, and took off! While I looked like I just exited a dunk tank after my valiant sprint to my car, my hair was BONE DRY!!! 🙌🏾 Not a drop of moisture hit my hair. Hairbrella is the TRUTH!!!" —Lina
Get it from Amazon for $44 (available in seven colors).
12. A sturdy pan and pot lid organizer appreciated by reviewers who hate digging through mountains of cookware just to find the particular pan they need, which is, of course, at the bottom of the pile.
Best of all, you'll know *exactly* where to put your pans back when you're done with them!
Promising review: "Bought two. Used one for frying pans and the other for my rectangular baking dishes. So much easier to access because you're not pulling out four to get to the one you need. This rack allows you to pull out the only one you need. Sturdy as well." —Sheryl
Get it from Amazon for $14.87 (available in three colors).
13. A bright and comfortable head lamp perfect for hikers, bikers, campers, and anyone who's ever needed a flashlight *and* both of your hands at the same time. This thing comes in handy a lot more often than you'd think!
Promising review: "I bought these for hiking and camping trips. It is far easier to put these on and do any work that needs doing in the dark than fumbling with a flashlight or a lantern. It's plenty bright, and the strobe is definitely eye-catching. I honestly don't know how I managed without head lamps before, lol. For certain, they make working in the dark so much easier." —J. Robbins
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.44.