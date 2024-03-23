32 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

1. A wearable nail polish holder ring here for those moments when you wish you had an extra hand to help you do your nails. The ring size is easily adjustable thanks to it being bendable, but still has a sturdy design that reviewers say is also helpful for crafting!
Promising review: "Soon as I saw this, I knew I had to get it. How smart that someone finally came up with something that will hold your polish? Not everyone can afford to or wants to go out and get mani-pedis. But of course, I would make a mess or tip the polish over when working on my fingers and toes. This is perfect. It fits on my hand, it fits all sizes of nail polish bottles, and it is made of a nice, thick plastic. You get five big stars from me." —Anne Maes
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 20 colors).
2. An adjustable measuring spoon so you can measure every ingredient in your recipe while only dirtying one utensil!
This can measure wet ingredients from 1 mL to 15 mL and dry ingredients from ¼ tsp up to 1 tbsp.
Promising review: "One measuring spoon to replace several......how can you go wrong? The two pieces are completely separate, so you can wash it thoroughly! Pleased with my purchase and the amount of room it just freed up in my drawer!" —zonneschijn
Get it from Amazon for $7.95.
3. A shoe stretch spray to soften and expand footwear, gloves, and other things that might be just a littttttle too small for you. This stuff works magic on everything from leather and suede to canvas, synthetics, linen, nubuck, and patent leather!
BuzzFeed editor Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review (#46) for more deets!
Promising review: "I had my doubts that this spray would work, but I thought I’d give it a try. I was pleasantly surprised, as I had gotten two pairs of booties for Christmas that I loved, but they were too tight. I lightly sprayed them, and they loosened the boots just enough. Now, they fit comfortably. I definitely recommend it." —Barbara
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. A magnetic towel that snaps onto pretty much everything, like exercise equipment, refrigerators, laundry machines, grills, and any other magnetic surfaces. If your towels are always falling onto the dirty floor, you'll love how much more secure these are!
It also comes with a clip if you wanna attach it to your bag or belt while hiking or camping!
Promising review: "Easier to attach/remove from a cart or bag. The magnet is removable for machine washing. Cleans balls/clubs well." —Kent Watase
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three colors).
5. A set of bed sheet tags to take the frustrating guesswork out of making the bed and storing your sheets. Simply snap these labels onto the bottom-right corner of your bed sheets, and your problem will be solved — they can even stay on in the laundry!
Bed Corner Labels is a woman-owned small business based in Hermosa Beach, California.
These labels can be left on sheets while they're in the washer and dryer. They can also be detached and reattached a limited number of times.
Promising review: "They're easy to attach to sheets and look better than the safety pin I was using to designate the long side of my king-size sheets." —ESimms5555
Get two labels from Bed Corner Labels on Etsy for $6.47 (available in seven styles).
6. And an ergonomic mattress lifter that will make tucking sheets underneath your heavy mattress a breeze! Simply insert it between your mattress and box spring to make the whole process way easier on your back.
Promising review: "We have a Tempur-Pedic king-size bed that is extremely heavy, which makes changing the sheets a very challenging chore! I came across this item, and after seeing that it was a reasonable price and looked sturdy, I thought I would give it a try. Well, I am so VERY happy I did!!! It is extremely well-made and lightweight, and it tucks the bottom and top sheets under the heavy mattress with no effort! I am 71-years-old with arthritis in both hands, and the chore I hated is no longer a problem. Whoever invented this, I thank you VERY much!!! Job well done.❤️!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (also available as a pack of two).
7. A versatile Ponyback hat with a secret magnetic back opening so you can comfortably wear it with your hair down *and* with a high ponytail or bun!
Ponyback is a woman-owned small business started by Stacey Keller, who was frustrated with the different hat options in the market, so she decided to create her own. This style is made from cotton and works for all hair types.
Promising review: "I am in freaking love with this hat. All my friends tell me how amazing it looks on me. I have been wanting a nice ball cap, but since I normally have my hair up, I couldn’t find one that worked ’til this came along on my TikTok, and I knew I had to get it. And I was so happy I waited ’til it was in stock again. I just love this hat. I wasn’t sure about the size, but I just went for a small/medium size since I thought that would fit, and it’s perfect when my hair is up. I am so happy." —Naysa H
Get it from Ponyback for $37 (available in youth size M/L and women's sizes XS-L and five other colors).
8. A genius tofu press so you can say goodbye to fussing with towels and heavy objects trying to get *all* the liquid out of your tofu. This makes the process much faster, simpler, and less messy, resulting in the perfect taste and texture!
BTW locals, TofuBud is a small biz based in San Fransisco!
Promising review: "I was resistant to getting a tofu press. Another kitchen gadget! But this little guy does not disappoint. It saves time and is clean, fast, and easy. I thought I would want something made of wood or metal — but really this is just the thing. It’s cute, rinses out lickety-split, and gets the job done without messing up towels or having to boil off extra water. My countertop stays clean. I’ve been a vegetarian all my life and this little gadget is already indispensable." —Maria Lewis
9. A "Cup Claw" so you'll never have to struggle to remove, insert, or adjust the padding from sports bras and bikinis ever again! This thing makes an often frustrating task much easier!
Cup Claw is a family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools.
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place, I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A vacuum LED light so you can be extra sure you're getting rid of every last bit of dust, pet hair, and other grime you might not notice otherwise. It's easy to install onto your vacuum (no tools required), and now your floors will *truly* be clean!
11. A suction cup drink holder to keep your fave beverage within reach, whether you're taking a quick shower or chilling in the tub.
Promising review: "Such a simple idea; how is this just coming into my life now? I didn't think showers could get any better, but now I have a brew/wine within reach at all times. Really helps take the edge off after a long day. The thing is way sturdier than you'd expect. I've tugged on it, and it's not going anywhere. The slotted design allows you to use stemmed wine glasses too. It's a truly perfect product. This $13 piece of plastic is working as hard as my therapist and I stan." —Steven
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colors).
12. A handy device that keeps track of whether or not the dog has been fed, in case the days are starting to blur together, and you can barely even remember if you fed yourself today.
There's a version for cat owners and fish owners too, as well as ones to keep track of if you brushed your teeth.
Promising review: "Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer had to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now, I just have to see if it's green, and if not, I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in six styles).