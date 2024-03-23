Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    32 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

    Let's hear it for the brilliant minds behind these clever products.

    Jonathan Mazzei
    by Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A wearable nail polish holder ring here for those moments when you wish you had an extra hand to help you do your nails. The ring size is easily adjustable thanks to it being bendable, but still has a sturdy design that reviewers say is also helpful for crafting!

    Model wearing the nail polish holder ring on their left hand while using their right hand to paint their nails
    www.instagram.com

    Promising review: "Soon as I saw this, I knew I had to get it. How smart that someone finally came up with something that will hold your polish? Not everyone can afford to or wants to go out and get mani-pedis. But of course, I would make a mess or tip the polish over when working on my fingers and toes. This is perfect. It fits on my hand, it fits all sizes of nail polish bottles, and it is made of a nice, thick plastic. You get five big stars from me." —Anne Maes

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 20 colors).

    2. An adjustable measuring spoon so you can measure every ingredient in your recipe while only dirtying one utensil!

    adjustable measuring spoon with wet and dry ingredients in it
    model adjusting the measuring spoon
    Amazon

    This can measure wet ingredients from 1 mL to 15 mL and dry ingredients from ¼ tsp up to 1 tbsp.

    Promising review: "One measuring spoon to replace several......how can you go wrong? The two pieces are completely separate, so you can wash it thoroughly! Pleased with my purchase and the amount of room it just freed up in my drawer!" —zonneschijn

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95.

    3. shoe stretch spray to soften and expand footwear, gloves, and other things that might be just a littttttle too small for you. This stuff works magic on everything from leather and suede to canvas, synthetics, linen, nubuck, and patent leather!

    BuzzFeed writer holding the spray bottle of shoe stretch
    reviewer showing a pair of knee-high boots that don't fit around their calves
    reviewer showing how the boots fit after using the shoe stretch spray
    Amanda Davis / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    BuzzFeed editor Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review (#46) for more deets!

    Promising review: "I had my doubts that this spray would work, but I thought I’d give it a try. I was pleasantly surprised, as I had gotten two pairs of booties for Christmas that I loved, but they were too tight. I lightly sprayed them, and they loosened the boots just enough. Now, they fit comfortably. I definitely recommend it." —Barbara

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99

    4. A magnetic towel that snaps onto pretty much everything, like exercise equipment, refrigerators, laundry machines, grills, and any other magnetic surfaces. If your towels are always falling onto the dirty floor, you'll love how much more secure these are!

    reviewer photo of the black towel hanging from a treadmill by the magnet
    www.amazon.com

    It also comes with a clip if you wanna attach it to your bag or belt while hiking or camping!

    Promising review: "Easier to attach/remove from a cart or bag. The magnet is removable for machine washing. Cleans balls/clubs well." —Kent Watase

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three colors).

    5. A set of bed sheet tags to take the frustrating guesswork out of making the bed and storing your sheets. Simply snap these labels onto the bottom-right corner of your bed sheets, and your problem will be solved — they can even stay on in the laundry!

    four unattached bed corner labels that say
    Bed Corner Labels / Etsy

    Bed Corner Labels is a woman-owned small business based in Hermosa Beach, California.

    These labels can be left on sheets while they're in the washer and dryer. They can also be detached and reattached a limited number of times.

    Promising review: "They're easy to attach to sheets and look better than the safety pin I was using to designate the long side of my king-size sheets." —ESimms5555

    Get two labels from Bed Corner Labels on Etsy for $6.47 (available in seven styles).

    6. And an ergonomic mattress lifter that will make tucking sheets underneath your heavy mattress a breeze! Simply insert it between your mattress and box spring to make the whole process way easier on your back.

    A person using a blue mattress lifter to lift a corner of a white mattress
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We have a Tempur-Pedic king-size bed that is extremely heavy, which makes changing the sheets a very challenging chore! I came across this item, and after seeing that it was a reasonable price and looked sturdy, I thought I would give it a try. Well, I am so VERY happy I did!!! It is extremely well-made and lightweight, and it tucks the bottom and top sheets under the heavy mattress with no effort! I am 71-years-old with arthritis in both hands, and the chore I hated is no longer a problem. Whoever invented this, I thank you VERY much!!! Job well done.❤️!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (also available as a pack of two).

    7. A versatile Ponyback hat with a secret magnetic back opening so you can comfortably wear it with your hair down *and* with a high ponytail or bun!

    Person pulling hair through the back of a black baseball cap
    Side profile of a person wearing a baseball cap with a curly ponytail sticking out
    Ponyback

    Ponyback is a woman-owned small business started by Stacey Keller, who was frustrated with the different hat options in the market, so she decided to create her own. This style is made from cotton and works for all hair types. 

    Promising review: "I am in freaking love with this hat. All my friends tell me how amazing it looks on me. I have been wanting a nice ball cap, but since I normally have my hair up, I couldn’t find one that worked ’til this came along on my TikTok, and I knew I had to get it. And I was so happy I waited ’til it was in stock again. I just love this hat. I wasn’t sure about the size, but I just went for a small/medium size since I thought that would fit, and it’s perfect when my hair is up. I am so happy." —Naysa H

    Get it from Ponyback for $37 (available in youth size M/L and women's sizes XS-L and five other colors). 

    8. A genius tofu press so you can say goodbye to fussing with towels and heavy objects trying to get *all* the liquid out of your tofu. This makes the process much faster, simpler, and less messy, resulting in the perfect taste and texture!

    Before picture of a stack of books and an iron being used to press tofu — resulting in a mess, and an after photo of a model using the tofu press for a much easier, cleaner process
    Amazon

    BTW locals, TofuBud is a small biz based in San Fransisco!

    Promising review: "I was resistant to getting a tofu press. Another kitchen gadget! But this little guy does not disappoint. It saves time and is clean, fast, and easy. I thought I would want something made of wood or metal — but really this is just the thing. It’s cute, rinses out lickety-split, and gets the job done without messing up towels or having to boil off extra water. My countertop stays clean. I’ve been a vegetarian all my life and this little gadget is already indispensable." —Maria Lewis

    Get it from Amazon or TofuBud for $26.95.

    9. A "Cup Claw" so you'll never have to struggle to remove, insert, or adjust the padding from sports bras and bikinis ever again! This thing makes an often frustrating task much easier!

    Model using a purple scissor like tool to trap a bra pad and slide it into the bra and fan it out
    Model holding purple scissor with bra pad wrapped around it
    www.tiktok.com, www.instagram.com

    Cup Claw is a family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools. 

    Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place, I highly recommend this." —Wesley I. 

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99

    10. A vacuum LED light so you can be extra sure you're getting rid of every last bit of dust, pet hair, and other grime you might not notice otherwise. It's easy to install onto your vacuum (no tools required), and now your floors will *truly* be clean!

    reviewer photo of a dimly lit corner that looks clean
    reviewer photo of the same corner with the light turned on and you can see lots of crumbs that need to be vacuumed
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love being able to see all the dog hair on the floor. It makes vacuuming so satisfying." —Andrea H.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    11. A suction cup drink holder to keep your fave beverage within reach, whether you're taking a quick shower or chilling in the tub.

    the wine holder mounted on a tub surround with a wine glass
    Reviewer reaches for a beer in the drink holder in the shower
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Such a simple idea; how is this just coming into my life now? I didn't think showers could get any better, but now I have a brew/wine within reach at all times. Really helps take the edge off after a long day. The thing is way sturdier than you'd expect. I've tugged on it, and it's not going anywhere. The slotted design allows you to use stemmed wine glasses too. It's a truly perfect product. This $13 piece of plastic is working as hard as my therapist and I stan." —Steven

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colors).

    12. A handy device that keeps track of whether or not the dog has been fed, in case the days are starting to blur together, and you can barely even remember if you fed yourself today.

    device that says
    www.amazon.com

    There's a version for cat owners and fish owners too, as well as ones to keep track of if you brushed your teeth.

    Promising review: "Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer had to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now, I just have to see if it's green, and if not, I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in six styles).