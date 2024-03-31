BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    26 Stunning Home Products To Give Your Space An Interior Designer-Level Upgrade

    Cute wallpaper, stone-effect spray paint, a woven pendant light, and more things that make it easy and affordable to have a fashionable home.

    Jonathan Mazzei
    by Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. macrame hanging shelf in case you want the shelves holding your decor to *also* be decor themselves. These'll bring a subtle boho theme to any room while also helping reduce clutter, making your space look even better.

    the three-tiered shelf holding small plants, photos, and candles
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Could not be happier! Exactly what I was looking for to go with my bohemian-styled home. Great quality, easy to install, and very sturdy. Holds quite a bit of weight as long as you use sturdy wall hanging hooks." —Heather Bartz

    "So much easier than hanging individual shelves, and the unit itself already has some character to it, so for people who struggle with how to decorate: It's a dream." —KB83

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors). 

    2. A pair of amber glass bottles because sometimes it's the small details that'll make a big difference. Replace your mishmash collection of plastic bottles and tubes with these for a cleaner, more unified, and less cluttered look. 

    two amber bottles on a reviewer's kitchen sink. both have labels saying what is inside.
    two amber bottles on a reviewer's kitchen sink. both have labels saying what is inside.
    www.amazon.com

    To recreate the look above, be sure to grab some waterproof labels

    Promising review: "Exactly as pictured and truly pretty. The pumps are well made, and fit and work perfectly. The glass is not thin — not bulky-thick either. I am very impressed with the quality and pricing. I love these and will absolutely buy them again." —Admin Math & Science

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.

    3. Some faux pampas grass plumes here to turn an empty vase into the most scene-stealing decor in the room.

    tan pampas grass in a vase sitting beside a black dresser
    reviewer photo of the beige faux pampas plumes in a glass vase on top of a wooden cabinet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these faux pampas. They're such good quality. The best thing is that they don’t shed like real pampas. I highly recommend this product. It’s so on-trend and makes for beautiful statement and decor." —jazG

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in five colors).

    4. A gold bar cart so you can impress your friends when you invite them over for fancy cocktail parties. 

    gold bar cart with glasses
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I couldn’t be more thrilled to have ordered and received this fancy cart! It’s so beautiful and versatile. It fits in the space at the end of our small apartment bar, in our kitchen/living room area. It’s so perfect and mobile." —Anne Marie Grimmer

    Get it from Amazon for $197.19+ (available in gold, rose gold, and black).

    5. And a chic mixology kit for the wanna-be bartenders out there who love to make their own concoctions at home. You'll love how the gorgeous copper utensils and stylish wooden stand make your home feel like a classy cocktail bar!

    copper mixology utensils in a wooden stand
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very functional, good quality, and very nice looking. I made my first-ever martini the very next day, and the kit worked great! Very pleased!" —Dave Russell

    Get it from Amazon for $40.22+ (available in four finishes and two stand types).

    6. A cute tissue box cover you'll wanna keep stocked at all times because of how fun it is to pull tissues out of the chimney.

    The tissue box covers sitting on a stack of books
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this: "Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."

    Get it from Amazon for $8.

    7. A set of two velvet mid-century lounge chairs that'll most likely get compliments from everyone who sets their eyes (and behinds) on them.

    Reviewer has two chairs placed in a living room
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the 'wow' in my living room. I'd buy more if I had the space. The gray is so nice and elegant. The gold on the gray is stunning. I love these." —Ebony Michelle

    Get it from Amazon for $184.99+ (available in seven colors).

    8. hidden bookshelf — it'll turn your prized book collection into a bookworm's dream display so you can admire them daily and show them off to all your guests.

    reviewer's floating bookshelves on the wall
    reviewer's five floating bookshelves
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    "These are my favorite decorating items ever. I purchased them four years ago in medical school and they have held up over many moves." —Susan Giampalmo

    Get it from Amazon for $19.90+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and in sets of one or three).

    9. A woven pendant light with enough breezy charm to upgrade the vibe of an entire room.

    three tiered woven pendant light cover made with rattan. the image shows a person making their bed underneath the light.
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Love it! Easy to install, looks beautiful when lit or off, and puts pretty patterns on ceiling when lit." —Courtney Gott

    "LOVE love love! It was everything I wanted at a great price!" —Sarinna Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $79.99.

    10. Prismatic window film — it's easy to stick on any glass surface for an extra layer of privacy and, when the sun peeks out, some gorgeous rainbow reflections that'll make your space feel a little more magical.

    reviewer's work desk with the window film applied to the window above it and rainbows cast across the desk
    reviewer photo of their dog covered in the sun-cast rainbows
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. And the bed. And the cat." —J. B.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).

    11. chiffon window panel that comes in 14 different colors so you can filter light through the sheer and airy fabric, casting a dreamy glow upon your space!

    the sheer window panel in red
    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "Sometimes a simple, airy curtain is just what's in order. The fabric is delicate, but I do think what is pictured is representative of what you receive. I ordered the pink and green. I might pick up an additional panel or two if/when they go on sale. Well done, UO!" —susies134

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $39 (available in 14 colors).

    12. A modern waterfall faucet for anyone who wants to feel like they're at a fancy hotel or restaurant in their own bathroom!

    reviewer image of the brushed nickel waterfall faucet
    reviewer image of the bronze waterfall faucet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Completely beautiful and modern. It was very easy to install. I did so in a matter of minutes. This was a really nice upgrade to my bathroom." —ca mom

    Get it from Amazon for $37.10+ (available in four finishes).

    13. Or a dazzling moon phase multihook to bring some lunar energy to the place where you keep things like keys, bags, towels, robes, mugs, or any other hang-able objects.

    purses and keys hanging on the seven hook hanger
    a close up of the gold moon
    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "I bought this to hang my mugs and it did not disappoint. It’s hanging with metal Command Hooks, and it’s definitely more sturdy than I imagined. I’ve had my mugs hanging on here for about a month now, and it has not fallen off or weighed it down. Definitely recommend for a small space storage solution." —letivo

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $34