26 Stunning Home Products To Give Your Space An Interior Designer-Level Upgrade

1. A macrame hanging shelf in case you want the shelves holding your decor to *also* be decor themselves. These'll bring a subtle boho theme to any room while also helping reduce clutter, making your space look even better.
Promising reviews: "Could not be happier! Exactly what I was looking for to go with my bohemian-styled home. Great quality, easy to install, and very sturdy. Holds quite a bit of weight as long as you use sturdy wall hanging hooks." —Heather Bartz
"So much easier than hanging individual shelves, and the unit itself already has some character to it, so for people who struggle with how to decorate: It's a dream." —KB83
2. A pair of amber glass bottles because sometimes it's the small details that'll make a big difference. Replace your mishmash collection of plastic bottles and tubes with these for a cleaner, more unified, and less cluttered look.
To recreate the look above, be sure to grab some waterproof labels!
Promising review: "Exactly as pictured and truly pretty. The pumps are well made, and fit and work perfectly. The glass is not thin — not bulky-thick either. I am very impressed with the quality and pricing. I love these and will absolutely buy them again." —Admin Math & Science
3. Some faux pampas grass plumes here to turn an empty vase into the most scene-stealing decor in the room.
4. A gold bar cart so you can impress your friends when you invite them over for fancy cocktail parties.
Promising review: "I couldn’t be more thrilled to have ordered and received this fancy cart! It’s so beautiful and versatile. It fits in the space at the end of our small apartment bar, in our kitchen/living room area. It’s so perfect and mobile." —Anne Marie Grimmer
5. And a chic mixology kit for the wanna-be bartenders out there who love to make their own concoctions at home. You'll love how the gorgeous copper utensils and stylish wooden stand make your home feel like a classy cocktail bar!
Promising review: "Very functional, good quality, and very nice looking. I made my first-ever martini the very next day, and the kit worked great! Very pleased!" —Dave Russell
6. A cute tissue box cover you'll wanna keep stocked at all times because of how fun it is to pull tissues out of the chimney.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this: "Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
7. A set of two velvet mid-century lounge chairs that'll most likely get compliments from everyone who sets their eyes (and behinds) on them.
Promising review: "These are the 'wow' in my living room. I'd buy more if I had the space. The gray is so nice and elegant. The gold on the gray is stunning. I love these." —Ebony Michelle
8. A hidden bookshelf — it'll turn your prized book collection into a bookworm's dream display so you can admire them daily and show them off to all your guests.
Promising reviews: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
"These are my favorite decorating items ever. I purchased them four years ago in medical school and they have held up over many moves." —Susan Giampalmo
9. A woven pendant light with enough breezy charm to upgrade the vibe of an entire room.
Promising reviews: "Love it! Easy to install, looks beautiful when lit or off, and puts pretty patterns on ceiling when lit." —Courtney Gott
"LOVE love love! It was everything I wanted at a great price!" —Sarinna Martin
10. Prismatic window film — it's easy to stick on any glass surface for an extra layer of privacy and, when the sun peeks out, some gorgeous rainbow reflections that'll make your space feel a little more magical.
Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. And the bed. And the cat." —J. B.
11. A chiffon window panel that comes in 14 different colors so you can filter light through the sheer and airy fabric, casting a dreamy glow upon your space!
Promising review: "Sometimes a simple, airy curtain is just what's in order. The fabric is delicate, but I do think what is pictured is representative of what you receive. I ordered the pink and green. I might pick up an additional panel or two if/when they go on sale. Well done, UO!" —susies134
12. A modern waterfall faucet for anyone who wants to feel like they're at a fancy hotel or restaurant in their own bathroom!
13. Or a dazzling moon phase multihook to bring some lunar energy to the place where you keep things like keys, bags, towels, robes, mugs, or any other hang-able objects.
Promising review: "I bought this to hang my mugs and it did not disappoint. It’s hanging with metal Command Hooks, and it’s definitely more sturdy than I imagined. I’ve had my mugs hanging on here for about a month now, and it has not fallen off or weighed it down. Definitely recommend for a small space storage solution." —letivo
