"So Unique": These 40 Products Will Turn Your Home Into Your New ~Crush~

1. A cute tissue box cover you'll wanna keep this box stocked at all times because of how fun it is to pull tissues out of the chimney.
Here's why BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves these:
"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home (though I have several purse packs?!). It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was two-plus years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be *responsible*. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed shopping posts is peak adulting.
"Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
2. A lovely, yet inexpensive (under $8) beaded garland with tassels you can simply drape around plant pots and candle holders, hang on walls and doorknobs, or arrange on a decor tray to add an extra touch of style to any parts of your home that just need a little *something*.
Promising reviews: "I really love how this made my decor tray stand out! 😍" —Anissa Rae Hansen
"The beads are a steal at this price point! Very well-made, and exactly as described. I wish I had ordered a little longer strand, but these fit the bill this holiday season. I would recommend, and I will probably be purchasing more from this seller." —Baby It's Cold Outside
"It's cute, and I'm going to use it with hanging plants. This item has no job other than to make me smile, and it does. Yes, I may buy another for myself." —redreader
3. A floating ledge perfect for making your space feel like a cool little record shop where you can show off your excellent vinyl collection.
Divider Records is a couple-owned small business based in Sugarcreek, Ohio. Owners Brit and Jason Prather specialize in hand-built vinyl record storage and offer a lot of super cool options for record enthusiasts!
Promising review: "I wish there were more than five stars to give out! Quality wood; flawless finish. Arrived well-protected with lots of bubble wrap, and included drywall screws to easily hang. I requested shelves a few days earlier than their normal ship time to arrive in time for a birthday celebration, and they came through for me. Very much appreciated!" —Emily Arnold
4. A pretty (and discreet) ceramic indoor or outdoor ashtray with a lid that hides the butts so you can treat it like a piece of decor when you or your guests aren't using it.
Promising review: "The color and texture of this ashtray are not only charming and soothing to look at, but it overall looks like an expensive item. Glad it wasn't, though, it is worth the price! It is a great gift even for someone who doesn't smoke — for indoor and/or outdoor aesthetic purposes." —c creditt
5. Some faux pampas grass plumes here to turn an empty vase into the most scene-stealing decor in the room.
6. An ornate, arched mirror — it'll add a baroque vibe to your space (and selfies) if you're looking for a little more drama and elegance in your life. Plus, lots of reviewers say it looks *way* more expensive than it is.
Promising review: "Gorgeous mirror. I’m very happy with this mirror. I got the silver, and it’s very high quality. This is a great price. Other mirrors like this can easily cost upwards of $500. I know because I’d been shopping for mirrors for months before deciding on this one. Very pleased!" —Julie Boga
7. A fluffy circular rug you'll love having a-round.
Promising review: "This is the perfect circle area rug. Money well spent. It's extremely soft and the perfect size for what I am looking for." —Amazon Customer
8. A set of digital flower market prints inspired by different cities around the globe so you can spend your days gazing at an international garden that requires zero upkeep.
Soft N Soft is a family-owned Etsy shop based in Europe that specializes in digital art prints.
Promising review: "Obsessed isn't even the right word to use when describing how my roommate and I feel about this. Download was simple, and we are so excited to hang these up in our new space. When I say stunning, I mean STUN-NING!!!!" —Taryn Cooper
9. A porcelain vase — it doesn't even need plants in it to look cool thanks to its vintage-inspired orange juice carton design!
10. Or a ~berry~ cute strawberry vase if your search for the perfect plant holder has been ~fruitless~ so far.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I am obsessed with this. This is literally my favorite purchase I've made on this website. When I got it, I was so excited. The paint is very vibrant and pretty, and it's a lot bigger than I thought. I'm in love with this vase, and I think you will be, too. You need to get this." —Jemma
11. *OR* a set of five adorably petite glass vases for anyone who wants a less kitschy vibe but still loves bold colors.
12. A set of impressively lifelike and incredibly soft silk tulips if you love the look of fresh flowers but hate having to go through the cycle of repeatedly changing out the water, watching them die, then spending money on more.
Promising review: "I've seen these all over TikTok and had them in my cart for months…ended up buying them, and THEY ARE WORTH THE MONEY. Soft, soft, soft and look so real, I’m going to buy more." —Brittney Jackson
