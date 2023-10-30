42 Smart Purchases You And Your Wallet Will Love

1. A set of reusable microfiber mop pads for anyone who's sick of repeatedly wasting money on single-use, disposable pads. Plus, they're made with extra-thick microfiber, making them even more absorbent than the disposable ones so you can get the job done faster!
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads.
Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross
Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.49.
2. TikTok-beloved Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a gentler and cheaper alternative to many name-brand moisturizers and serums. This lightweight face serum could repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin, helping to heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines. It's designed for all skin types, and reviewers love how gentle and effective it is — with many seeing results within the first few uses!
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $15.68.
3. A popular set of under-$30 wireless Bluetooth earbuds with over 233,000 5-star ratings — many of which argue that they're an excellent alternative to AirPods since they're completely waterproof (you can wear them in the shower!) and come with a variety of different sized silicone earbuds so you can find the perfect fit.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go — it'll fully recharge the earbuds in less than two hours.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly vouches for these: "I was able to wear mine comfortably under my bucket hat while I slept on a very rocky bus ride in Iceland. And while I was out exploring, the charging case easily fit in my coat pocket. I also use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket."
Promising review: "I’ve had these for 6+ months now and they are pretty awesome for $25. Comes with a lot of different ear bud sizes, cancels noise well, the sound is actually decent/better than I expected, and I’ve accidentally thrown these into the washer and dryer and they still work the same. I was gifted AirPods and honestly find myself reaching for the Tozo buds more often because they’re so much more comfortable in my ears. Definitely will buy another pair if these die on me." —Liubhard
Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A roll of adhesive weather stripping — it'll keep stealthy and, quite frankly, uninvited cold air from sneaking in through the cracks in your doors and windows. It's easy to install and can help keep your utilities bill from going through the roof when the weather is chilly.
You'll get two seals (totaling 16 feet) that are 9 millimeters thick.
Promising reviews: "Just received and installed. Quick and easy to install. One roll split in two covers one standard doorway. It works great at keeping the cold draft out. Stopped it completely. I’ll be using the other roll to fill gaps around a couple of window AC units. I would recommend this to friends and family." —Amazon Customer
"I recently bought an older house where all the windows are out of square. These strips have filled the gaps. I have no doubt that my next electric bill will be significantly lower after applying these to all my windows." —Nolan
Get a two-pack of 33-foot-long rolls from Amazon for $8.57+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
5. A Takeya cold brew maker for anyone who wants to stop overpaying for your fave daily beverage. This awesome device features an airtight lid and stainless-steel filter to keep coffee fresh for up to two weeks!
Just add up to 6 tablespoons of your go-to coffee beans into the filter, fill it with water, and leave it in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Then, remove the filter from the pitcher and — BAM — you've got some delicious coffee.
Promising review: "This was my first cold brewing experience, but this product made it easy! Just put your coffee in the filter, fill it with water, and forget it in the fridge for a day! Plus, I love that everything comes apart easily and can be put in the dishwasher." —shackelforrd
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
Check out one BuzzFeeder's Takeya cold brew maker review to learn more about why we love it.
6. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment— it uses ceramides and collagen help magically bring your damaged hair back to life with all the body and silky softness you could possibly imagine! If you're looking for salon-worthy results for less than $10, don't sleep on this product that reviewers are comparing to Olaplex, which costs over *three* times more!
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Get it from Amazon for $8.40 (available in two sizes).
7. A waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble granite adhesive so you can trick house guests into thinking you splurged on new, more expensive furniture when you in fact did no such thing.
Promising review: "I took a chance and bought this originally as a 'Band-Aid fix' to re-finish a desk. I had looked in stores in the contact paper aisles, but all of them were just that...paper. THIS item is actually a thin sheet of vinyl (?) with adhesive, and I ended up liking it so much that I bought more and re-finished my kitchen countertop with it as well! Highly recommended if you want to change the look of your counters but you don't have the money for a full remodel just yet. It can be cleaned with dish soap and water just like a real countertop." —Z
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in six sizes).
8. A bottle of Sunny & Honey Carpet Miracle that'll banish discoloration and get your carpet back to looking like the day it was installed! Give this a try before shelling out for a pricey carpet cleaning service.
It's from a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets!
Promising review: "Worth every penny. I’ve bought this product so many times — now I have it on auto-ship! Saw the reviews and figured I’d give it a try. My cat likes to pee over the litter box and stained the brand new carpet. I used this in my Bissell and it took all the stain and smell out!!! I’ll never use another cleaner." —Wendy
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and two scents).
9. And some Bissell Stomp & Go Cleaning Pads — simply stomp on them to release a powerful cleaning formula capable of banishing tough, set-in stains from pet messes, wine, mud, coffee, blood, and more so you can keep your carpets looking new without having to replace them.
Promising review: "These things saved me from replacing my entire upstairs carpet! We had already replaced one section before finding these and were worried we’d have to replace another section at a cost of $3,000. Stomp and leave it for 24 hours and I was amazed to see my carpet was its original light cream color. I now stock a box of these and have told every one of my pet-owning friends about them. I’ll never spend hours scrubbing the floor or carpet shampooing again!" —findingk8
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $23.59.
10. A liquid callus remover because it's basically the equivalent of getting a pedicure in your own home (but less expensive). This stuff'll quickly get rid of YEARS worth of calluses that you thought were just part of your feet forever. Not anymore!
Promising review: "BEST THING I'VE EVER BOUGHT. I’ve spent so much money on foot creams, lotions, and foot scrubbers over the years. Like for legit 10 years now I’ve had cracked heels. My feet are always dry, and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. I’ve tried so many things that I honestly just believed I’d always have cracked heels forever.
"I followed the directions exactly, and used gloves along with only leaving the gel on for no more than five minutes. I think I could’ve probably left the gel on for a little longer because of how bad my heels are, so I’ll do it again tomorrow, but already they look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited!" —Heather Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two sizes and a pack of two).
11. A Simple Modern tumbler with double-wall insulation to keep your hot and cold bevvies at the perfect temp for hours, plus a leak-resistant straw lid to help you avoid any unfortunate accidents. If you've had your eye on the pricier Stanley cup but don't wanna splurge, this makes for a great alternative. It also comes in a variety of super cute aesthetic colors!
Multiple reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw.
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Tarjay and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 34 colors/patterns and with or without personalization). Also available in a style without the handle!
12. And an even cheaper, vacuum-insulated Takeya water bottle capable of keeping drinks ice cold for 24 hours and hot for up to 12 *without* sweating, which is pretty dang impressive — especially for the price! If spending over $50 on a trendy 40-ounce Hydro Flask sounds like a drag, try this instead!
Bonus: You can still plaster it in stickers like so many do with their Hydro Flask!
Promising review: "I purchased this bottle to replace my 40-ounce Hydro Flask. I thought that no other bottle could replace it. Boy was I wrong! This bottle has kept my water cold for more than 24 hours. I love the fact it has a leakproof spout on it. My Hydro Flask had the straw and it didn’t even reach down to the bottom of the bottle. With this bottle I get every ounce of water I filled it with." —Tee
Get it from Amazon for $22.39+ (available in four sizes and in seven colors).
13. Buttery soft high-waisted leggings that lots of reviewers compare to Lululemon. Sooo, if you wanna save like $100, but *still* have leggings that are buttery soft, stretchy, and squat-proof — treat yourself to these!
Promising reviews: "AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings ($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but it's a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more. 😇" —Reina
"Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear. I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" —Alba siviero
Get them from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL, with 25" or 28" inseam, and in 31 colors/patterns).