Reviewers In Their 40s Can't Get Enough Of These 24 Products - And Soon You'll Understand Why

1. A pair of comfy open-toed sandals if you said bye-bye to anything without arch support the second you entered your forties. Lots of reviewers compared these to Birkenstocks, but for way less money!
Promising review: "Relief! I have high arches, and have developed something like plantar fasciitis now that I'm in my mid-forties. Didn't want to spend the money on the comparable Birkenstocks, even though I highly trust that brand. So glad I tried these first! Can't believe the price. And when I can't stand being barefoot or any other shoes, these are my go-to. Wonderful!" —DB
2. A memory foam seat cushion designed to help with back pain and sciatica, promote good posture, and help reduce pressure on the tailbone — especially if you spend most of your day in an office chair, car, or other sitting position.
Promising review: "ABSOLUTELY the best support cushion I've used! It wasn't a cushion that sat awkwardly in the chair, I didn't feel like I was forty-something going on 90, and it didn't feel like 'it will probably keep my tailbone part from not feeling as bad' — NOPE, THIS CUSHION INSTANTLY CRADLED MY BODY IN A WAY THAT SUPPORTED FAR MORE THAN MY TAILBONE!! I plan on getting a few more to have several places. This is truly an item worth far more than its retail price The science in the design, material, and shape are stellar!" —J-licious
3. A gentle but powerful and quick-acting Nizoral dandruff shampoo that targets dandruff-causing fungus and can help reduce scalp flaking and itching. Now you can finally start wearing black without worrying about looking like you just trudged through a snowstorm.
This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, color-dyed, and chemically processed hair as well as for all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them.
Promising review: "After suddenly developing dandruff in my forties and trying other medicated shampoos, this one knocked it out in two days! I use it about once a week for maintenance, and a tea tree oil shampoo in between. Very happy with personal results. Smells good, too." —rebeljack78
4. A pair of comfy period-proof underwear so you can stop spending money on disposable menstrual products and simply use these instead! They aren't bulky at all. In fact, they feel like regular comfy underwear, but are designed to absorb up to four tampons' worth of blood! To clean and reuse, all you have to do is rinse (no scrubbing required) and machine wash!
They're also ideal for overnight protection (you can pair them with a pad if you have a heavy flow) and for people who are worried about leakage during sports or physical activities.
Psst — reviewers love these undies, but suggest sizing up!
Promising review: "I'm sold. I can't believe I spent so many years worrying and dealing with stained sheets. Since I turned 40+, my periods are so heavy and intense, I had double pads and a towel under me in bed. The first night, I had a night pad and these on. It didn't matter that I bled beyond the pad, these underwear absorbed the overflow and protect my bed. It was the first time in years I could sleep peacefully. I'm getting more." —Mascarade
5. A pair of compression gloves that could help anyone whose hands and fingers tend to get sore after a long day of laptop use.
Promising review: "I am in my forties and was recently diagnosed with osteoarthritis in my hands and feet. Total bummer. I don’t want to take medication unless absolutely necessary, so I have been searching out other forms of relief from the pain and stiffness. I added these compression gloves to the mix, and they are very helpful. The gloves have a good range of motion and provide great compression support.
They have been especially helpful when I do yard work, and I also plan to use them for an interior painting project. It’s very hot where I live, so I don’t currently wear them every day. However, I know I will wear them frequently during fall and winter. Highly recommend for anyone looking for medication alternatives to arthritis!" —cb4iast8
6. And a compression foot sleeve if you're dealing with uncomfortable foot pain. These can help offer relief, *and* they're comfy, lightweight, and breathable, making them easy to wear for long periods of time.
Promising review: "They work! I bought these because they had great reviews, but I honestly didn’t think a sock was going to do anything for me. I’m a manager in a grocery store and I walk 8–12 miles a day on concrete floors. It felt like the bones were coming out of my heels when I walked. After work when I stop moving, I limp around like I’m 90 because of my feet (I’m 41). I’ve had these on at work for three days now, and today I never thought about foot pain once. It helped so much that I decided I have to add to the over 53k reviews on these. They make walking bearable! If you are suffering, definitely try these!" —Tausha Johnson
7. A first-of-its-kind, plant-based Youthforia color-changing oil blush — it reacts to your skin’s natural pH to instantly give you the perfect shade of natural flush that complements your skin tone. You can use it on its own or on top of foundation for a little extra vibrancy. Science is cool!
Promising review: "I can go down the list of impulse buys I've made after seeing them on TikTok. Most of them fall way short of what I had hoped for or expected. Not this stuff. I'd give it 10 stars if I could. After turning 40, I've not been happy with my blush or tinted moisturizers. More often than not, they either pill or settle into my pores, etc.
I don't wear very much makeup, and I'm surely no makeup artist. I'm sure I'm doing something wrong, but to be honest, I'm not willing to put the time or effort into learning at this point in life. YOUTHFORIA to the rescue! This stuff is awesome. I can use it to create nothing more than a healthy glow, or can build it for more if I care to. It is undetectable once on the skin, and it lasts all day. It's all I was hoping for and so much more. I highly recommend it." —Kate F.
8. A pair of compression high-waisted bike shorts that have conveniently deep pockets!! They're also super comfy, and come in a wide range of cute colors. You'll probably never wanna wear real pants again after trying these on.
Promising review: "I’ve struggled with thigh chafing all my life. I’m now 45. I just went on a hot and humid 3-mile run, and had complete comfort with no ride up. Ordering in all colors, and tossing my old running shorts!" —Cassandra Leigh Saffold
9. A knee pillow designed to help side sleepers rest more comfortably, and sleep is important at any age! The soft, yet dense memory foam adjusts to the shape of your body, and can help provide support and pressure relief that your hips, legs, and lower body might appreciate.
It even comes with an adjustable strap if you're someone who tosses and turns in their sleep (or if you're using it to recover from an injury that may lead to limited mobility). Psst — a lot of pregnant reviewers and reviewers with arthritis pain and cartilage pain swore by this, too!
Promising review: "I'm 49 and a lifelong athlete and fitness trainer. I train a lot, and I also spend a great deal of time driving. I am struggling with piriformis syndrome in my right leg, plus I have an old knee injury in my left leg. I also sleep only on my side at night.
Sleeping with a pillow above my knees has worked okay and has helped, but it is hard keeping it in place. I bought this to try, and it's awesome! It stays in place, is very comfortable, has helped my issues in reducing stress in my legs enormously. It was a little thicker than I expected it to be, and took a little getting used to, but now it's great. Having the strap has been really helpful because it stays in place when I switch from sleeping on my one side to my other side during the night." —Christine T. Mitchell
10. A L'Oreal Paris's Magic Root Cover-Up spray for when you don't have time to work a full salon visit into your schedule, but you wanna give your hair a quick touch-up at home that'll last until the next time you shampoo.
Promising review: "Lightweight and great coverage on gray/white roots. I bought dark blonde, and it's more of a light brown, but it works well with my highlight/low lights. I’m horrible about getting my hair done every two months. I usually go 4–5 months between colorings to save time and money. I’m 49 and have about two inches of grey growth on each side of my part, so it‘s actually four inches of grey roots on the top of my head. As long as you don’t spray too close, then it doesn’t get heavy or sticky. I highly recommend this product." —Michelle D.
11. A fully lined one-piece swimsuit because being in your forties can be stressful, and you could use a beach vacation! Lots of reviewers love this cute and comfy bathing suit that would love to accompany you on your trip.
12. A set of self-tying shoelaces that'll turn your favorite pair of shoes into slip-ons so you can get out the door faster, and spend less time hunched over — something your back *and* your busy schedule will thank you for.
A lot of runners and athletes also swear by these for training and races, since it's a guarantee their shoes won't come untied (and it also helps distribute the tension through the entire top of your foot, preventing localized injuries for longer runs!). You can also adjust the tension easily if your feet are more swollen on a particular day.
Promising review: "I purchased two pairs for my running shoes (49-year-old male). They work very well, and I have put a bunch of miles on them. No more tying and untying, just slip it on. I like how they keep unified tension across the entire laces from top to bottom. I have had no issues with the lace lock at all, it snapped in well." —Scott
13. A Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer if the stress of life has you feeling exhausted and wanting something that can cover the dark circles around your tired eyes. This popular option is easy to apply, blends well, and is long-lasting!
Promising review: "I now have a new under-eye concealer. As I get older (I'm 40) I am noticing a little blue under my eyes. I sleep well. I've tried a lot of products and most will look unnatural or cakey. I decided to try this after reading a woman's blog who recommended it. She is my hero.
Dark circles are instantly gone when I apply this. This product stays on all day too. I never need to reapply. The tube is convenient and is made so that none of the product gets wasted. You twist what you need to the surface sponge and apply. The surface sponge stays moist with product too so you don't need twist often, making the concealer last longer. I will continue to buy this one for sure." —phillygrl
