32 Things Here To Help You Tolerate Winter

1. A rechargeable hand warmer for anyone whose hands are always chilly. You have three temperature levels to choose from and can even use it to charge your phone!
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold, and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm, but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well." —RK
Get it from Amazon for $25.03+ (available in a variety of colors/styles and two-packs).
2. A jar of O'Keeffe's hand cream if your skin reacts to the cold by cracking, bleeding, and just generally throwing an unnecessary, uncomfortable tantrum. This'll help clear those dry knuckles up in a jiffy!
Promising review: "Does this product need another 5-star review? Nope. But I had to. This is truly a miracle product!! I have the driest skin in the winter. To the point where I will look down at my hands to notice they are bleeding from all the various cracks. This product made a major difference after just one use! Here I am weeks later, and my hands have no cracks, look younger, and are no longer red. Can O'Keeffe's fix potholes too!?!" —P. Neuber
Get a 3.4-ounce jar from Amazon for $8.48 (also available in packs of two and 12).
3. An ergonomic two-handed shovel ingeniously designed to make slingin' piles of dense frozen water across your yard a lot less tough on your back. It'll also help you finish shoveling faster!
Promising review: "Saved my back! This was the best thing I purchased this winter. I'm 75 and have been overwhelmed in the past with the task of clearing my walkway and drive just to get my car out on the road. This shovel was a world of difference. It took so much less time, and more importantly, so much less pain, particularly in my back. I was able to move a lot of snow with significantly less effort with this shovel. It was almost fun." —Daniel Miller
Get it from Amazon for $24.24+ (available in three styles and two sizes).
4. A pair of classic, sheepskin-lined mini Ugg boots that'll ensure peak coziness for your feet this winter. Plus, they're easy to slip on so you have one less thing to worry about before darting out the door.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: “Can’t go wrong with Ugg boots! These are super comfortable and warm. They hit just above the ankle, which is super cute paired some rolled-up jeans. These fit as expected. I would definitely recommend!" —R. Warne
Get them from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 15 colors).
5. A super soft and hypoallergenic comforter here to turn your bed into the coziest spot in the house.
If hypoallergenic microfiber fill that won't make you sweat through your pajamas like traditional down sounds good to you, we highly recommend adding this duvet to your cart.
Promising review: "This comforter is awesome. The quality is great, especially for the price! It is warm so I probably wouldn't use it in the summer months but definitely perfect for fall and winter. It is so comfortable, cozy, and warm, yet breathable and lightweight at the same time. Perfect duvet insert."—Meghan O'Keefe
Get a queen-size from Amazon for $23.81+ (available in sizes twin–oversized king and six colors).
6. Or a super cozy, double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set — it'll transform your bed into your happy place when it's freeeeeeezing outside
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. Also, the pillowcases are amazing. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —Sk
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).
7. A pair of opaque fleece-lined tights that somehow manage to be super warm without being bulky.
Promising review: "I do not know how I managed to live 39 years before discovering fleece-lined tights. I purchased a pair of black and navy to take home to Wisconsin for the holidays. They are incredible. The fleece is beyond soft and it doesn't add any bulk to the tights (which I was concerned about). I was able to wear dresses in 20-degree weather without my legs turning into icicles, and they really helped keep my feet warm as well. I haven't washed them yet, but I am confident that they will continue to wear beautifully."" —Blondie, Esq.
Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in seven colors, two sizes, and packs of two).
8. A roll of adhesive weather stripping to keep stealthy and, quite frankly, uninvited cold air from sneaking in through the cracks in your doors and windows. It's easy to install and can help keep your utilities bill from going through the roof when the weather is chilly.
You'll get two seals (totaling 16 feet) that are 9 millimeters thick.
Promising reviews: "Just received and installed. Quick and easy to install. One roll split in two covers one standard doorway. It works great at keeping the cold draft out. Stopped it completely. I’ll be using the other roll to fill gaps around a couple of window AC units. I would recommend this to friends and family." —Amazon Customer
"I recently bought an older house where all the windows are out of square. These strips have filled the gaps. I have no doubt that my next electric bill will be significantly lower after applying these to all my windows." —Nolan
Get a two-pack of 33-foot-long rolls from Amazon for $8.57+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
9. *The Amazon Coat*, an oversized parka that is truly as impressively warm as it is stylish. Reviewers love the large fleece-lined hood, the generous number of pockets, and how well this coat protects you from the elements while still being very fashionable.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer (that's her above) has this and loves it: "It's SO WARM!!!! I truly live in it all winter, and so do half the people I know at this point."
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in women's sizes XXS–5X, eight colors/styles, and with or without a fur trim).
10. Or a stylish quilted puffer jacket for a more cropped look that's still super cozy!
Check out a TikTok of the puffer jacket.
Reviewers say to size down!
Promising review: "I wore this during a trip to NYC. Temps ranged from the mid-40s to mid-50s, and this kept me warm, was comfy, and was cute with all of my outfits. And the best part: It has ample pocket space, so I didn't have to carry a clutch!" —Kandace
Get it from Amazon for $75.99 (available in women's sizes XS–L and 13 colors).
11. A hydrating intense-therapy lip balm reviewers say is faster *and* more effective than other brands. Not only will it help quickly repair your chapped lips, but it'll also help protect them from the sun, wind, and extreme temps so you can kiss bleeding and cracks goodbye!
Promising review: "My lips usually crack and bleed in the winter no matter what I put on them. This is literally the first winter ever that my lips are perfect. This is the best product I've ever used! It's nice and soft, not greasy. I've bought it for several coworkers who also suffer like I do. I hope they never stop making this!" —Mel Belle
Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in six flavors and packs of three).
12. Some smartphone-friendly thermal gloves designed to let you use your phone in cold temperatures without feeling like your fingers are gonna fall off.
Promising review: "I love these gloves. I live in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and today’s high was 22 degrees, and my hands didn’t get too cold. I had my gloves on and I could still use the functions on my phone. It also has a pretty good grip, as well." —Calvin
Get them from Amazon for $5.54+ (available in sizes M–XL and in 12 colors).