30 Products That Help Turn Expensive Issues Into Affordable Ones

1. A headlight restoration kit that attaches to an electric drill so you can easily clear up cloudy headlights at home *without* calling in a professional for an expensive repair. Your lights will look brand-new when you're done!
Promising review: "I tried another kit once before about 1.5 years ago and got poor results. I was pleasantly surprised when this kit did the job so well! I used a cordless drill that was slightly faster than recommended at full speed. The instructions are easy to follow and I could tell the major difference at the final cleaning. I finished the job with Meguiar's coating and the lenses on my 2002 Honda CR-V are crystal clear again. This saved me about five to six times the money and I'm removing 'new lenses' from my wish list!" —Julymorning
2. A soft-chew allergy supplement for itchy doggos — it can help boost the immune system and relieve allergies and skin sensitivities.
Promising review: "Receive these about a week ago and WOW! My baby girl has been suffering with itchy, red skin for months; she’s eaten her feet and licked herself practically raw. Obviously Benadryl wasn’t working so I tried these after seeing a video review on TikTok. I am extremely excited to say that we are completely satisfied, and that our baby girl no longer has the itching and redness. She’s not licked or touched her feet since giving them to her once a day every day. I’m shook." —Erica L. Robertson
3. A wood polish with beeswax and orange oil that'll impressively hide those nicks and scratches making your floors, doors, furniture, and other wood surfaces look old and dingy. Now you can put off replacing them and save some $$$!
Promising review: "This product is a MIRACLE! I can't believe how well it worked. Seriously unbelievable. One application and my coffee table looks great again. EASY to use, nothing special required. While I was watching TV, I used an old cloth/rag and spread it on. As easy as that. Nothing else worked on my abused coffee table, this stuff did. I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Carol L. Hill
4. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment to help magically bring your damaged hair back to life with all the body and silky softness you could possibly imagine! If you're looking for salon-worthy results for less than $10, don't sleep on this product that reviewers are comparing to Olaplex, which costs over *three* times more!
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
5. A set of reusable microfiber mop pads for anyone who's sick of repeatedly wasting money on single-use, disposable pads. Plus, they're made with extra-thick microfiber, making them even more absorbent than the disposable ones so you can get the job done faster!
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads.
Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross
6. A peel-and-stick tile backsplash that'll trick visitors into thinking you hired a pro to give your walls a fancy makeover.
Promising review: "This brought new life to my super boring kitchen! This was much easier than I thought. I was really worried about taking on this project, but I'm glad I did. Took me over three hours from start to finish." —Blood Agent
7. And a grout paint pen you can use just like a regular marker to easily cover up the years and years of dirt and grime that are keeping your tile floors from ever looking truly clean.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! After over 10 years of the grout not being cleaned, and a botched repair job, the bathroom floor in this house looked horrendous. Two pens covered the entire bathroom floor, with plenty left over in the second pen, even with applying two to three layers (which you will definitely need as the paint is a bit thin and also absorbs into the grout). Super easy to apply, works exactly like a regular paint marker. Be sure to press the pen tip on a separate (thick) cloth to activate it before actually using on the grout so you don't end up with a huge mess on the tile when the paint floods out at first. If you see the first side of the tip is getting frayed, just pull it out and turn it around to the other side." —regalle
8. The famous Little Green upholstery cleaner designed to make removing tough pet stains no big deal thanks to its super strong spray and suction capabilities. If your pets are reigning destruction upon your carpets, household fabrics, furniture, and car interiors — this was made for you.
Promising review: "Two months ago we got a six-month-old puppy who has needed some time to get adjusted. That included more than a few accidents in our living room and on his bed. This machine has made cleanup of everything so much simpler, and I love that it's deep cleaning and has a nontoxic pet cleaner so that our not-so-little puppy isn't harmed through exposure or smells. Also helpful since my teenage sons like to camp out on the couch with their friends on long weekends, and our couch gets that fresh clean smell in an hour." —Kindle Customer
9. Plus, a carpet shampoo solution that makes it easy to banish discoloration and get your carpet back to looking like the day it was installed — *without* spending money on pricey carpet cleaning services.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small biz that makes cleaning solutions with your kids, pets, and the planet in mind. Their products are made in the USA and they donate 10% of all profits to animal shelters and rescue groups.
Promising review: "This product works so well that I’ve purchased it more than once. We have two dogs and the older one sometimes has accidents. This cleans up all stains and odors. It even got up some older stains from a wine spill. I use it with my carpet shampooing machine and save money by doing it myself rather than hiring someone." —Niki D.
10. A Schick Hydro Silk dermaplaning tool so you don't have to make an appointment and spend more money to remove peach fuzz. Plus, it works painlessly and precisely, leaving your face oh-so smooth without the irritation marks that most threading or razors leave behind.
Promising review: "I used to pay to get my eyebrows, lower face, and upper lip threaded but after finding this five years ago, I gave it a try and absolutely love it. Not only has it saved me money but I also get better results as threading salons often times overdid it with my eyebrows and left them very thin. For those who don’t know, this product does the same thing as the dermaplane or dermablade treatments that spas and salons charge a lot of money for." —Diana
11. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste, which is beloved by the Internet for being great at quickly and easily removing stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, barbecues, and much more without leaving behind any scratches!
It's made up of cleaning beads suspended in a gel, so it'll grind away at tough stains without damaging the surface beneath. It's suitable for use on most hard surfaces like ceramic tiles, barbecues, pots, pans, and more!
Promising review: "I was considering buying another stove because I could not clean my glass cooktop. This tub of pink awesomeness saved me a ton of money and hours of frustration. I have tried everything: baking soda, vinegar, glass cleaners, degreasers, glass cooktop solutions — you name it. This is the only product that actually works." —MKBrown
12. A stick-anywhere motion sensor light bar so you won't have to pay an electrician to install extra lighting in dark closets and pantries — no tools required!
These ingenious little lights are magnetic, so they can stick directly onto any magnetic surface. They can also be installed using the included adhesive magnetic strip. Plus, batteries are included!
Promising review: "I LOVE these! The magnet is a great way to install these, but I rent so Command strips are working very well for me. I have one over the bedroom door (in a dark hallway) and another in my closet. The motion detection is so convenient and works perfectly. Everything about these is designed so perfectly, from installation to their perfect size for any location. the best part, though? They're rechargeable! Couldn't be better designed or more perfect!" —Sibelius
13. A pack of two painless, mint-flavored Venus Visage teeth whitening pens designed to give you quick results with just 30 seconds (!) of daily use. Even *years* of stains from things like coffee, tea, wine, soda, and more are no match for this thing, and thankfully it's cheaper than a trip to the dentist or pricier whitening products like Crest Whitestrips.
Promising reviews: "Throw your expensive Crest Whitestrips away! Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." —Franknsd
"We like these better than Crest Whitestrips and for a fraction of the price! The Crest Whitestrips make my teeth way too sensitive, these work JUST AS WELL and no tooth sensitivity." —Travis Sheveland
