    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Products For People With Perpetually Messy Apartments

    Stains, filth, and clutter begone.

    Jonathan Mazzei
    by Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A hanging laundry hamper to help keep your floor free of dirty towels, clothes, and space-hogging laundry baskets.

    The hamper hung over a door
    Promising review: "Very convenient. I'd been looking for new laundry baskets to keep in my bathroom so my family didn't just throw clothes into a pile on the floor. There isn't a lot of floor space in there, so I was looking for a tall narrow basket and found these. They are great. I put one on the back of the door, one hanging from a towel rack, and labeled one for light colors and, without even asking, my family has been putting their clothes in the correct bin. Then, I just need to unzip and let the clothes fall into the laundry basket and they are ready to go into the wash. I really like them." —D. Jelte

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors and packs of two).

    2. pet hair remover if you can never seem to get all of your pet's fur off of your clothes and furniture. This thing has over 136K 5-star reviews for a reason! Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF.

    GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
    reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
    Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).

    3. And a FURemover squeegee broom reviewers say attracts hair like a magnet. All that fur hiding deep in your carpet is no match for this thing, and while pet hair is the focus, it'll do an impressive job cleaning up water, dirt, and dust too.

    A reviewer's dog laying next to a pile of fur they removed from their carpet with the broom
    Check this out in action on TikTok!

    Promising review: "I really didn’t expect this to work. We’ve had short-haired cats for years and I had a rubber upholstery brush that never seemed to do anything. Well, we recently got a dog — a black Great Pyrenees mix. There is fur everywhere. Our downstairs is all hard flooring with area rugs and I hate lugging my Shark vacuum every couple of days but just daily sweeping with a regular broom wasn’t cutting it. 

    "I decided to take a chance on this broom and I am so happy I did. It takes some elbow grease but it gets the fur off the area rug in my living room... Not only is it great for getting the fur off rugs, but it’s also even better on the hard floors. My regular broom catches some of the hair (which I then have to clean off by hand) but much of it just swirls away in the breeze the sweeping creates. This broom actually collects even the tiny stray hairs and deposits them in the dust pile without me having to get my hands dirty (literally)." —Sarah R.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    4. A set of stackable corner shelves in case you wanna stop your various bathroom essentials from overwhelming your sink area.

    Reviewer image of the shelves stacked on top of each other and holding a variety of bathroom essentials
    Promising review: "These are pretty nice shelves for sure. I like that they stack and are clear. I think they make the bathroom counter look clean and somewhat more organized. They are easy to sanitize so that is a plus. I would definitely recommend if you want something cheap but nice to help the clutter." —RJ2727

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $20.49 (available in three colors)

    5. And a hair tools holder to keep your brushes, electronics, and other tools from taking over your already limited surface space and STRESSING YOU OUT while you're just trying to get ready.

    Promising review: "This is the best thing I have purchased from Amazon! It is holding two brushes, a blow-dryer, and four other heating tools! Best used with a blow dryer that has a retractable cord." —katie

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes and three finishes).

    6. A powerful, but gentle silicone paw cleaner — just add water, insert filthy paws, give 'em a little twist, and dab till dry! No scrubbing, no pain, and no more dirt, mud, sand, ice melt, and other grime getting tracked around your otherwise spotless home. Sounds like a win-win!

    A muddy dog paw
    The same paw above the green silicone tube with bristles, clean
    Promising review: "I have to admit that I was skeptical... but this is worth EVERY PENNY and more! Our Great Dane's paws would track in huge amounts of dirt/mud, and wiping them down with a towel was never good enough. This is definitely big enough for his huge feet, and he doesn't even fight it. I wonder if it feels good on his paws? The fact that the rubber 'bristles' are removable for cleaning out afterward is an awesome bonus, too. You can actually see all the dirt it's cleaning off. Thanks for a great product!!!!" —Bitsy C :-)

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes, eight colors, and with or without a lid).

    7. A sock and underwear organizer set in case your drawers have devolved into a writhing, tangled mess. No more digging for that one sock that you swear you just saw when you're already running late and texted "omw" like 20 minutes ago.

    reviewer photo showing messy drawer before using organizers
    reviewer photo showing neat drawer after using organizers
    It comes with four sets in different dimensions so they can hold different size garments.

    Promising review: "I hemmed and hawed over this while it spent months on my wish list. My top dresser drawer was full to the brim with bras, undies, socks, and tights and I kept using the same few items that were always on top. I was afraid not all my undergarments would fit but finally, I had little choice and ordered this in pink. 

    "Oh my! I’m in LOVE! I feel like one of those uber-organized TikTok moms every time I pull the drawer open. Super easy to set up and fill. If you have too many socks or tights or undies, each well can fit more than one on top of each other. The included pieces fit perfectly in a standard tall bureau, which I had been concerned about. Take the plunge, you’ll be super glad you did!" –Chrissquasi

    Get it from Amazon for $13.87 (available in seven colors).

    8. A roll-up drying rack — it'll free up soooo much precious counter space that used to be cluttered up by piles of damp pots and pans.

    The rack rolled out across the sink
    The rack rolled back up
    You can also use it to wash and dry produce!

    Promising review: "This product is a game-changer for small kitchens. Forego the large drying rack and get this sleek, stylish space-saver. I don’t like leaving dishes in the sink, nor do I have a dishwasher, and this is just perfect for keeping the sink clean and leaving the counter space open. It's also amazing for washing produce." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.96+ (available in nine sizes, two shapes, and two colors).

    9. A set of bedsheet suspenders so when you wake up, your fitted sheets are still in place and looking neat and tidy, instead of slipping off the corners and getting all tangled up with your blankets.

    Promising review: "I was kinda skeptical at first but once I put these into my bedsheets...OMG. These are a must-have for anyone who has loose sheets or an ill-fitting mattress pad + memory foam on my mattress. I used to wake up because of rumpled sheets/mattress pad lumps. These are SO easy to install and grip both my sheets and mattress pad to keep everything nice and taught!" —watrskiergurl

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors, two sizes, and multipacks).

    10. An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner that'll loosen splatters and stains so all you have to do is wipe them clean.

    A reviewer's before photo which shows their dirty microwave and the cleaner sitting inside
    The reviewer's after photo which shows all the spots are gone and the microwave is clean
    Just add water and vinegar, and place this gadget in the microwave for five to eight minutes on high heat. Afterward, wipe off with sponge, rag or napkin, and all the grime will come right off!

    Promising review: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it detailed really clean. Highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" —Kelsey

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).

    11. A pair of rustproof shower caddy bathroom shelves so you can stop trying to balance all of your tubes and bottles on the edge of your tub and knocking them over constantly. 

    Reviewer photo of silver shelves holding various shampoo and conditioner bottles in the shower
    Reviewer photo of matte black shelves holding bottles in the shower
    These sturdy shelves can hold up to 15 pounds and come with removable hooks where you can conveniently hang sponges and loofahs!

    Promising review: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the nitches... grab these babies. They stick great and hold a ton of stuff! They took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner, and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set. You won't be disappointed." —Chris

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four finishes).

    12. A TikTok-famous bagless, touchless stationary vacuum to make you wonder why you ever owned a regular dustpan. No more bending over and transporting your filth to the trash can (inevitably dropping crumbs and dust bunnies along the way). Now you can just sweep directly over to this ingenious device and watch it slurp up every last bit of filth.

    the vacuum
    GIF of reviewer sweeping dust into bagless vacuum
    After debris is collected into the vacuum's canister, an indicator light will turn on to let you know when the canister is full and ready to be emptied out. Pull the canister out and dump debris into the trash without spilling crumbs and dirt everywhere.

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor... I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into, and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —AC

    Get it from Amazon for $88+ (available in nine styles).

    13. A silverware sorter that'll hold up to 24 pieces of cutlery while taking up barely any space at all, so you can actually fit all your tools NEATLY in one drawer.

    reviewer photo showing the silverware organizer along with several other kitchen utensils in the drawer
    Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons, etc., in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over facedown in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro

    Get it on Amazon for $9.99.

    14. And a lid organizer so your drawers stop looking like a tornado whipped through them. Plus, that'll make sealing up your leftovers less of a hassle.

    Reviewer image of unorganized drawer with containers and lids
    Closeup of the organizer with lids in it
    The drawer with the organizer in it, keeping the lids much more organized
    It'll hold round and square lids up to 9 inches wide and it only takes one minute to set up! Also, one reviewer shared that a sweet note from the brand in their package revealed that this YouCopia brand is a woman-owned small business!

    Promising review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provide flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes, a set of two, and with expanders and dividers).