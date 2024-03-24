27 Products For People With Perpetually Messy Apartments

1. A hanging laundry hamper to help keep your floor free of dirty towels, clothes, and space-hogging laundry baskets.
2. A pet hair remover if you can never seem to get all of your pet's fur off of your clothes and furniture. This thing has over 136K 5-star reviews for a reason! Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF.
Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
3. And a FURemover squeegee broom reviewers say attracts hair like a magnet. All that fur hiding deep in your carpet is no match for this thing, and while pet hair is the focus, it'll do an impressive job cleaning up water, dirt, and dust too.
Check this out in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "I really didn’t expect this to work. We’ve had short-haired cats for years and I had a rubber upholstery brush that never seemed to do anything. Well, we recently got a dog — a black Great Pyrenees mix. There is fur everywhere. Our downstairs is all hard flooring with area rugs and I hate lugging my Shark vacuum every couple of days but just daily sweeping with a regular broom wasn’t cutting it.
"I decided to take a chance on this broom and I am so happy I did. It takes some elbow grease but it gets the fur off the area rug in my living room... Not only is it great for getting the fur off rugs, but it’s also even better on the hard floors. My regular broom catches some of the hair (which I then have to clean off by hand) but much of it just swirls away in the breeze the sweeping creates. This broom actually collects even the tiny stray hairs and deposits them in the dust pile without me having to get my hands dirty (literally)." —Sarah R.
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
4. A set of stackable corner shelves in case you wanna stop your various bathroom essentials from overwhelming your sink area.
5. And a hair tools holder to keep your brushes, electronics, and other tools from taking over your already limited surface space and STRESSING YOU OUT while you're just trying to get ready.
6. A powerful, but gentle silicone paw cleaner — just add water, insert filthy paws, give 'em a little twist, and dab till dry! No scrubbing, no pain, and no more dirt, mud, sand, ice melt, and other grime getting tracked around your otherwise spotless home. Sounds like a win-win!
Promising review: "I have to admit that I was skeptical... but this is worth EVERY PENNY and more! Our Great Dane's paws would track in huge amounts of dirt/mud, and wiping them down with a towel was never good enough. This is definitely big enough for his huge feet, and he doesn't even fight it. I wonder if it feels good on his paws? The fact that the rubber 'bristles' are removable for cleaning out afterward is an awesome bonus, too. You can actually see all the dirt it's cleaning off. Thanks for a great product!!!!" —Bitsy C :-)
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes, eight colors, and with or without a lid).
7. A sock and underwear organizer set in case your drawers have devolved into a writhing, tangled mess. No more digging for that one sock that you swear you just saw when you're already running late and texted "omw" like 20 minutes ago.
It comes with four sets in different dimensions so they can hold different size garments.
Promising review: "I hemmed and hawed over this while it spent months on my wish list. My top dresser drawer was full to the brim with bras, undies, socks, and tights and I kept using the same few items that were always on top. I was afraid not all my undergarments would fit but finally, I had little choice and ordered this in pink.
"Oh my! I’m in LOVE! I feel like one of those uber-organized TikTok moms every time I pull the drawer open. Super easy to set up and fill. If you have too many socks or tights or undies, each well can fit more than one on top of each other. The included pieces fit perfectly in a standard tall bureau, which I had been concerned about. Take the plunge, you’ll be super glad you did!" –Chrissquasi
Get it from Amazon for $13.87 (available in seven colors).
8. A roll-up drying rack — it'll free up soooo much precious counter space that used to be cluttered up by piles of damp pots and pans.
You can also use it to wash and dry produce!
Promising review: "This product is a game-changer for small kitchens. Forego the large drying rack and get this sleek, stylish space-saver. I don’t like leaving dishes in the sink, nor do I have a dishwasher, and this is just perfect for keeping the sink clean and leaving the counter space open. It's also amazing for washing produce." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.96+ (available in nine sizes, two shapes, and two colors).
9. A set of bedsheet suspenders so when you wake up, your fitted sheets are still in place and looking neat and tidy, instead of slipping off the corners and getting all tangled up with your blankets.
10. An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner that'll loosen splatters and stains so all you have to do is wipe them clean.
Just add water and vinegar, and place this gadget in the microwave for five to eight minutes on high heat. Afterward, wipe off with sponge, rag or napkin, and all the grime will come right off!
Promising review: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it detailed really clean. Highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" —Kelsey
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
11. A pair of rustproof shower caddy bathroom shelves so you can stop trying to balance all of your tubes and bottles on the edge of your tub and knocking them over constantly.
These sturdy shelves can hold up to 15 pounds and come with removable hooks where you can conveniently hang sponges and loofahs!
Promising review: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the nitches... grab these babies. They stick great and hold a ton of stuff! They took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner, and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set. You won't be disappointed." —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four finishes).
12. A TikTok-famous bagless, touchless stationary vacuum to make you wonder why you ever owned a regular dustpan. No more bending over and transporting your filth to the trash can (inevitably dropping crumbs and dust bunnies along the way). Now you can just sweep directly over to this ingenious device and watch it slurp up every last bit of filth.
After debris is collected into the vacuum's canister, an indicator light will turn on to let you know when the canister is full and ready to be emptied out. Pull the canister out and dump debris into the trash without spilling crumbs and dirt everywhere.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor... I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into, and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —AC
Get it from Amazon for $88+ (available in nine styles).
13. A silverware sorter that'll hold up to 24 pieces of cutlery while taking up barely any space at all, so you can actually fit all your tools NEATLY in one drawer.
Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons, etc., in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over facedown in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro
Get it on Amazon for $9.99.
14. And a lid organizer so your drawers stop looking like a tornado whipped through them. Plus, that'll make sealing up your leftovers less of a hassle.
It'll hold round and square lids up to 9 inches wide and it only takes one minute to set up! Also, one reviewer shared that a sweet note from the brand in their package revealed that this YouCopia brand is a woman-owned small business!
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provide flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes, a set of two, and with expanders and dividers).