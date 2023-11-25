If You’re Not A Brand-Name Worshipper, You’ll Love These 37 Products That Reviewers Say Are Just As Good As The More Expensive Options

Simply place it over the pimple in question, and it'll suck the gunk out overnight, helping your skin look clearer the next day!



Peach Slices is part of Peach & Lily, a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.

Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.



Promising reviews: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." —Savannah Wilson

"So I have been using these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO and I have turned so many others to it." —Melodie G

Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88 (also available in a 60-pack).