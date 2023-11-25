If You’re Not A Brand-Name Worshipper, You’ll Love These 37 Products That Reviewers Say Are Just As Good As The More Expensive Options

1. Peach Slices acne spot dots if you're looking for a budget-friendly option that gets compared to trending brands like Mighty Patch. They'll be your BFF when a zit picks an unfortunate time to suddenly appear.
Simply place it over the pimple in question, and it'll suck the gunk out overnight, helping your skin look clearer the next day!
Peach Slices is part of Peach & Lily, a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising reviews: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." —Savannah Wilson
"So I have been using these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO and I have turned so many others to it." —Melodie G
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88 (also available in a 60-pack).
2. A set of three remote-operated flameless candles for anyone who craves the ambiance of candles but is far too anxiety-ridden to actually allow open flames in their home. Why pay three times the price for Luminara candles when you can nab these? They even flicker, making them look pretty convincing!
These require three AAA batteries per candle that will last you about 150 hours.
Promising review: "With the price of batteries, these beautiful candles are a must. I've always used Luminara, which unfortunately, devour batteries and die after several years. These candles also have a more soothing, ambient affect. The colored exteriors are far prettier than Luminara. Great gifts!" —pandorah
Get the set of three from Amazon for $27.99 (available in four colors).
3. A pack of melamine sponges — reviewers say they're a great and more affordable alternative to Mr. Clean Magic Erasers if you're looking to effectively clean surfaces *without* using chemicals.
Simply add water to these extra thick sponges and watch in amazement as the grime wipes away without leaving damage behind!
Promising review: "As good as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers but half the price. They clean so many surfaces better than anything. We use them at the bar and clean our chalkboards, metal sinks and ice wells, beer coolers, FRP backsplash walls, and even graffiti in the bathrooms comes off more easily with these than other cleaning products. I took one home and cleaned my shower faster and more easily than with bottles of shower cleaner. Highly recommended." —Stephen Brandau
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.95.
4. A pack of two painless, mint-flavored Venus Visage teeth whitening pens designed to give you quick results with just 30 seconds (!) of daily use. Even *years* of stains from things like coffee, tea, wine, soda, and more are no match for this thing, and thankfully it's cheaper than a trip to the dentist or pricier whitening products like Crest Whitestrips.
Promising reviews: "Throw your expensive Crest Whitestrips away! Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." —Franknsd
"We like these better than Crest Whitestrips and for a fraction of the price! The Crest Whitestrips make my teeth way too sensitive, these work JUST AS WELL and no tooth sensitivity." —Travis Sheveland
Get a pack of two pens from Amazon for $15.95.
5. And a "flossing toothbrush" great for anyone (kids *and* adults) who hates flossing and will do anything to avoid it. Lots of reviewers said it makes their teeth feel clean like they've just gotten back from the hygienist, and others say it's comparable to their expensive electric toothbrush for a fraction of the price!
This toothbrush has a second layer of bristles that are longer and ten times thinner so they can get between teeth and function like floss while you brush for an extra deep clean. Heads up that this shouldn't be a replacement for actual flossing!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I personally just bought this and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I’m a dental hygienist of 16 years and typically use and recommend electric toothbrushes; however, this manual toothbrush is great! My teeth feel very clean after brushing for two minutes, similar to the way they would feel after using my Oral-B or Sonicare electric toothbrush. I’ll definitely purchase again!" —Beth
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
6. A popular set of under $30 wireless Bluetooth earbuds with over 233,000 5-star ratings — many of which argue that they're an excellent alternative to AirPods! They're completely waterproof (you can wear them in the shower!) and come with a variety of different sized silicone earbuds so you can find the perfect fit.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go — it'll fully recharge the earbuds in less than two hours.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly vouches for these: "I was able to wear mine comfortably under my bucket hat while I slept on a very rocky bus ride from the Snæfellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. And while I was out exploring, the charging case easily fit in my coat pocket. I also use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket."
Promising review: "I’ve had these for 6+ months now and they are pretty awesome for $25. Comes with a lot of different earbud sizes, cancels noise well, the sound is actually decent/better than I expected and I’ve accidentally thrown these into the washer and dryer and they still work the same. I was gifted AirPods and honestly find myself reaching for the Tozo buds more often because they’re so much more comfortable in my ears. Definitely will buy another pair if these die on me." —Liubhard
Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five colors).
7. A cute and inexpensive tennis bracelet everyone will think you spent a ton of money on from a fancy boutique. No one has to know you got it on Amazon for a fraction of the price of a Swarovski!
Heads up that this is cubic zirconia and not Swarovski crystals.
Promising review: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
Get it from Amazon for $17.95 (available in four colors, three sizes, and two styles).
8. A popular checkerboard throw blanket so wildly plush and soft that reviewers recommend it as an excellent alternative to the wildly expensive Barefoot Dreams throw.
Promising review: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10 tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors and patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux-fur blanket." —JH
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven colors and four sizes).
9. Oversized square sunnies if you crave high-end style *without* high-end prices. These shades look ultra-fab for less than $20, *and* they include polarized lenses with UV 400 protection!
Promising review: "Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20. Deal of the century. They are comfortable and extremely well-made, and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." —Kam
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 13 lens colors).
10. Some chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots some reviewers are comparing to Prada's Chelsea boots — except these ones don't cost over $1,000! They do, however, offer stylish thick soles without feeling heavy, and they're super comfy *immediately* so you can skip the break-in period and step straight into the honeymoon.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes loves hers. She writes: "I bought these when my old pair of go-to black boots finally bit the dust after years of use. I wanted something a little more stylish and have always loved the look of classic Dr. Martens, but wasn't ready to drop the money on them. Enter: these beauties. I've worn them for miles at a time all around NYC, and they haven't hurt my feet one bit. I've also worn them in the pouring rain and my feet haven't gotten the least bit wet. I love that they'll go with practically all of my outfits, and every friend I've worn these around have complimented them + asked where I got them. (Most people wouldn't guess they're from Amazon!) I got them in my normal size and they fit just fine, even with my thick wool socks. Highly recommend if you're looking for your new staple boot!"
Promising review: "I'm so happy I bought these! They are an excellent alternative to spending $1,200 on the Prada Chelsea boots. They look basically identical and are ridiculously comfy. Sure you can get other Chelsea-style boots for like $35 to $45 but they are usually super uncomfortable. These just feel so nice. They don't pinch and my foot doesn't slip around inside them. This is my best shoe purchase on Amazon. I'm just so impressed." —Azure Look
Get them from Amazon for $56.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 16 styles — not every color is available in every size).
11. An ornate, arched mirror that'll add a baroque vibe to your space (and selfies) and bring a little more drama and elegance into your life. Plus, lots of reviewers say it looks *way* more expensive than it is.
Promising review: "Gorgeous mirror. I’m very happy with this mirror. I got the silver, and it’s very high quality. This is a great price. Other mirrors like this can easily cost upwards of $500. I know because I’d been shopping for mirrors for months before deciding on this one. Very pleased!" —Julie Boga
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in five colors and six sizes).
12. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment to help magically bring your damaged hair back to life with all the body and silky softness you could possibly imagine! If you're looking for salon-worthy results for less than $10, don't sleep on this product that reviewers are comparing to Olaplex, which costs over *three* times more!
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Get it from Amazon for $8.40 (available in two sizes).