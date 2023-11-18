34 Problem-Solving Products That Make So Much Sense, You’ll Almost Be Embarrassed That You Didn’t Think Of Them

1. A clip-on silicone colander for taking the ~strain~ out of straining noodles. It's flexible, cleans up easy, and can be attached to cookware of almost any size!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass loves this: "It is such a game changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it's fit every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!"
Promising review: "Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —Freyja
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four colors).
2. A car seat gap filler so you can stop struggling to dig for your phone, keys, or anything else that tends to fall into the dreaded black hole between the seats.
Drop Stop is a small business that specializes in car accessories.
Promising review: "I just don’t understand why I didn’t buy this sooner. It’s one of those things that you’re not really sure why you need it but once you have it, you can’t live without. It saved my poor arm from having to dig my keys, cellphone, pens, french fries, hair ties, you-name-it from between the seat gap. Seriously, it’s awesome." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A mounted brush — now your cat can groom themselves when you're not around, helping remove and collect hair so it doesn't wind up all over your space. Plus, if your feline friend looooves scritches, they'll very likely *ADORE* this thing.
Promising review: "My cat Gambino Bambino would let you brush him bald!!! He loves to be groomed and comes running whenever the brush comes out. Though we love to accommodate, I know he wanted more. He was constantly rubbing his cheeks and ears on the corner of our walls to get even more scratching. I finally came across this product and knew he would love it! It took a little convincing, but once he got a hang of it, he’s been loving it! We have one in the living room, one in the kitchen, one at the top of the stairs, and one in the guest room! He is having a great time!!! Very easy to put together and place on the wall." —T. Mangiaracina
Get it from Amazon for $7.19.
4. And a reusable pet hair remover for anyone who can never seem to get all of their pet's fur off of their clothes and furniture. Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF. Then simply dump out and reuse — no more annoying sticky papers like other lint rollers!
Promising review: "If I could give this product 6 stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
5. An impressively effective Hairbrella that allows you to keep your hands free while protecting your flawless hairdo from sudden downpours. It folds up super small, making it great to toss into your bag if you don't have room for an actual umbrella. Plus, it's satin-lined to help avoid dryness and frizz when the time comes to free your locks!
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that specializes in hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather.
Promising review: "Works like a charm! So...of course, the day I get my hair done, an unexpected torrential downpour occurs, and I have NO umbrella. But...I DID have my Hairbrella in my bag! This was the first time I would get to try it out since I purchased it, so I was REALLY hoping it would live up to its hype. I loosely pinned my hair up with a few bobby pins, secured that sucka in place, and took off! While I looked like I just exited a dunk tank after my valiant sprint to my car, my hair was BONE DRY!!! 🙌🏾 Not a drop of moisture hit my hair. Hairbrella is the TRUTH!!!" —Lina
Get it from Amazon for $44 (available in five colors).
6. An easy-to-use cold brew maker so you can stop spending money on Starbucks and make your fave beverage at home!
Promising review: "This cold brew jar is awesome! I haven’t bought cold brew from the store since I purchased this! Super easy to use and no leaks! Fits great in my fridge on the door, and the material of the jar is great!" —Keri Wilburn
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two sizes and with or without a handle).
7. A rechargeable hand warmer for anyone whose hands are always cold. There are three temperature levels to choose from, and you can even use it to charge your phone!
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm, but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger, and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —RK
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in eight colors and two-packs).
8. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to turn your couch into the ultimate relaxation station. Now you won't have to leave your comfy position to grab a beverage or the TV remote from the coffee table, because this thing has spots for two mugs, a remote, and two additional beverages!
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc. close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works, and I love it, so money well spent!" —Amber
9. An indoor insect trap that uses a UV light to attract bugs, a fan to suck them in when they get too close, and sticky glue boards to trap them inside. It looks much nicer than most indoor bug traps and does a great job reducing the number of mosquitos, fruit flies, and other insects trying to invade your home.
It's also a great alternative to other sticky traps that sometimes unintentionally trap rodents, leading to a cruel and inhumane death.
Promising review: "This is an amazing product! I woke up in the middle of the night with itching on my hand and face. Now, I live in south Mississippi, and anyone who lives here knows that our mosquito population is healthy! So, I researched and found this product. It had good reviews, so I bought it. Let me tell you, this thing is nothing short of amazing!
"The first night, it caught four mosquitoes in my bedroom. The second night, five in my daughter's room. I set it in all four bedrooms for over a week and caught mosquitoes in all rooms. In the kitchen/living room — six mosquitoes, two house flies, and three fruit fly-looking things in one night. I turn it on every night somewhere in the house and it catches mosquitos....every night. Bottom line, it works very very well! If you see one mosquito in your house, there are likely dozens, and every time you open the door, more come in. Buy it, it works!" —Vincent
Get it from Amazon for $30.59+ (available in two colors and two styles).
10. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit here to simplify your meal prepping! Forget chopping your veggies one by one and having to clean a cutting board when you can just toss 'em in this device! And when you're done, just pop out the interchangeable blades and throw 'em in the dishwasher!
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in four sizes and colors).
11. A backseat hook that'll keep your bags and coats from spending the entire drive rolling around on the floor, dumping out their contents everywhere, and winding up covered in a mixture of dirt, snow, and whatever grime has been hiding under your seats since the beginning of time.
Promising review: "Everyone who has gone into my car loves these hangers. So useful to hold purses, plastic bags, jackets, 40-ounce water containers, etc! They have remained where I hooked them no matter what I hung on them so far." —L.H
Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).
12. A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap for anyone whose screw-on tube usually winds up covered in a gross mess of old, hardened toothpaste by the time you, your partner, and your little ones get through with it.
Promising review: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube, and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily. So glad they come with more than one, but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." —Kimberly C
Get a set of three from Amazon for $6.95 (available in clear, glitter, and multicolor; also available as a pack of six).
13. A beard trimmings catcher — now you can stop dreading the cleanup that inevitably comes with shaving your face over the sink. Tired of thousands of tiny hairs scattered all over the counter every time you wanna give yourself a trim? This brilliant invention is here to save the day.
Promising review: "My girlfriend bought this for me as a present. At first, I was skeptical to use it, but once I got my hands on it there was no going back. I use my Beard Bib anywhere from two to four times a week and cannot live without it. Not only does this serve a big purpose in my trimming routine, but now I no longer have to argue with my girlfriend about all the mess that I USED to create!" —Timur
Get it from Amazon for $11.30 (available in four colors/styles).