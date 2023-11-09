40 Fantastic Decor Products To Zhuzh Up Your Home

1. A woven pendant light with enough breezy charm to upgrade the vibe of an entire room.
Promising reviews: "Love it! Easy to install, looks beautiful when lit or off, and puts pretty patterns on ceiling when lit." —Courtney Gott
"LOVE love love! It was everything I wanted at a great price!" —Sarinna Martin
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
2. An ornate, arched mirror — it'll add a baroque vibe to your space (and selfies) if you're looking for a little more drama and elegance in your life. Plus, lots of reviewers say it looks *way* more expensive than it is.
Promising review: "Gorgeous mirror. I’m very happy with this mirror. I got the silver, and it’s very high quality. This is a great price. Other mirrors like this can easily cost upwards of $500. I know because I’d been shopping for mirrors for months before deciding on this one. Very pleased!" —Julie Boga
Get it from Amazon for $94.71+ (available in five colors and four sizes).
3. A cute tissue box cover you'll wanna keep stocked at all times because of how fun it is to pull tissues out of the chimney.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this: "Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
Get it from Amazon for $8.
4. A gold bar cart so you can impress your friends when you invite them over for fancy cocktail parties.
Promising review: "I couldn’t be more thrilled to have ordered and received this fancy cart! It’s so beautiful and versatile. It fits in the space at the end of our small apartment bar, in our kitchen/living room area. It’s so perfect and mobile." —Anne Marie Grimmer
Get it from Amazon for $197.19+ (available in gold, rose gold, and black).
5. And a chic mixology kit for the wanna-be bartenders out there who love to make their own concoctions at home. You'll love how the gorgeous copper utensils and stylish wooden stand make your home feel like a classy cocktail bar!
Promising review: "Very functional, good quality, and very nice looking. I made my first-ever martini the very next day, and the kit worked great! Very pleased!" —Dave Russell
Get it from Amazon for $40.22+ (available in four finishes and two stand types).
6. Cute magnetic garage handles that'll add some serious charm to your plain ol' garage door for wayyy cheaper than the price of *actual* fancy doors.
Promising review: "I’ve been wanting to upgrade our garage door for a long time and now I have no idea why I waited! The magnets are super strong. Purchased two sets but only used one set of 'handles,' I wasn’t a fan of how close I had to place each set next to each other with the narrow spacing on the door itself. Paired with the magnetic 'windows,' it looks like a brand new door!" —MrsPirate
Get it from Amazon for $11.04+ (available in three styles; also check out the fake garage windows).
7. A Dali clock if your home could use a touch of the surreal. Rest this ~melting~ clock on any flat surface to make checking the time much more fun.
Promising review: "This is an awesome clock for anyone who loves Dali and surrealist art. It is a great value for the money considering it is super cool and seems to be good quality. The whole clock is encased in a distorted plastic bubble which is very cool. The metallic part is also plastic which is fine. It ticks a bit loudly, but I personally like that. I'm just glad such a cool clock is also fully functional." —Zach
Get it from Amazon for $15.50.
8. Some faux pampas grass plumes here to turn an empty vase into the most scene-stealing decor in the room.
9. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder that'll help keep your keys from cluttering up your other surfaces while doubling as a super cute piece of decor!
Promising review: "This is one of the most useful purchases I've ever made on Amazon. I use it every single day to hang my keys. I've had it for at least half a year now it seems. It hasn't lost any magnetism and it holds my car keys, remote start, USB, rewards/gift cards, house and work keys, etc. I'm in love. One of the best purchases I've made." —Makenah
Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
10. A set of macaron containers so you can store your trinkets and other small items in the ~sweetest~ way possible.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling with solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts because I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
11. Prismatic window film — it's easy to stick on any glass surface for an extra layer of privacy and, when the sun peeks out, some gorgeous rainbow reflections that'll make your space feel a little more magical.
Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. And the bed. And the cat." —J. B.
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
12. A set of impressively lifelike and incredibly soft silk tulips if you love the look of fresh flowers but hate having to go through the cycle of repeatedly changing out the water, watching them die, then spending money on more.
Promising review: "I've seen these all over TikTok and had them in my cart for months…ended up buying them, and THEY ARE WORTH THE MONEY. Soft, soft, soft and look so real, I’m going to buy more." —Brittney Jackson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (for a set of 20; available in a variety of color combos).
13. A hidden bookshelf to turn your prized book collection into a bookworm's dream display so you can admire them daily and show them off to all your guests.
Promising reviews: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
"These are my favorite decorating items ever. I purchased them four years ago in medical school and they have held up over many moves." —Susan Giampalmo
Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes and in sets of one or three).
14. An elegant-looking reed diffuser that'll fill your space with a lovely aroma. Choose from scents like clean linen, mossy pine, lavender thyme, clean air, sandalwood rose, and more!
Promising review: "Love! 😍 So worth the money!! I purchased the clean linen, and it smells so beautiful, clean, floral, and comforting. I just added three more to my cart! 🤭 The packaging is so pretty, and I immediately started smelling it as soon as I opened the box. It gives an elegant look to your decor while adding a beautiful aroma to your house! Definitely going to stock up for different rooms in the house! 🤩" —Adrianna Franco
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in a variety of scents).
15. Or, a popular Capri Blue "Volcano" candle — it comes in a gorgeous glass vessel guaranteed to make any room look prettier, and it smells *amazing*, featuring tropical and citrus notes that are truly ~chef's kiss~.
Promising review: "I am a candle snob, and I can say without a second thought that Capri Blue are my favorite candles of all time. I have one in the living room, bedroom, and bathroom. I gift them often for housewarming (pun intended) gifts or just because. They're the perfect addition to a home, and they SMELL SO GOOD, Y'ALL. Absolutely recommend these candles to everyone." –Jen
Get it from Amazon for $24+ (available in four container colors and sizes).
16. A macrame hanging shelf in case you want the shelves holding your decor to *also* be decor themselves. These'll bring a subtle boho theme to any room while also helping reduce clutter, making your space look even better.
Promising reviews: "Could not be happier! Exactly what I was looking for to go with my bohemian-styled home. Great quality, easy to install, and very sturdy. Holds quite a bit of weight as long as you use sturdy wall hanging hooks." —Heather Bartz
"So much easier than hanging individual shelves, and the unit itself already has some character to it, so for people who struggle with how to decorate: It's a dream." —KB83
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).
17. A handmade floral coaster that just might be the most beautiful thing your guests have ever set their drink on. These stunning coasters will bring a lovely garden vibe into any room. Plus, all of your furniture and surfaces will look much nicer if they aren't covered in water stains.
BTW — Poppy & Pour is a California-based small business that has been creating custom flower coasters, keychains, and more since 2020.
Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous! It's hard to get a good photo of resin without reflections or light so trust me when I say this is even more beautiful in person! Seller gave me exactly what I requested and I couldn't be happier with this purchase. Highly highly recommended!" —nlivnil
Get it from Poppy & Pour on Etsy for $14+ (available with or without golden rim).
18. An impressively detailed, dual color moon-shaped light — it'll add a cozy lunar glow to make your space feel a lil' more soothing.
Promising review: "I originally bought the 7-inch moon for my husband as a gift of 'I love you to the moon and back' for our anniversary... Well, I loved his moon so much that I kept stealing it from our bedroom and taking it to the living room. So I bought myself the 5.9-inch moon to compare sizes and have one to call my own. As it turns out, the slightly smaller 5.9-inch one is just as amazing as the 7-inch.
"These moons charge up fast with a cord (with a cool 'blue moon' color when charging) and then once charged, they are completely free from cords or any connection dependence. They light up with a very detailed real moon surface design in white or yellow, and it will totally mesmerize you. You can literally 'hold the whole moon in your hand' and use it as a cordless and battery-free lamp, a nightlight, a lantern or a quasi-candle in the dark. The wood stand is sleek and super easy to assemble and is a perfect accent to any room décor." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.59+ ( (available in four sizes and three color combos).