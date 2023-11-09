40 Fantastic Decor Products To Zhuzh Up Your Home

Promising review: "I originally bought the 7-inch moon for my husband as a gift of 'I love you to the moon and back' for our anniversary... Well, I loved his moon so much that I kept stealing it from our bedroom and taking it to the living room. So I bought myself the 5.9-inch moon to compare sizes and have one to call my own. As it turns out, the slightly smaller 5.9-inch one is just as amazing as the 7-inch.

"These moons charge up fast with a cord (with a cool 'blue moon' color when charging) and then once charged, they are completely free from cords or any connection dependence. They light up with a very detailed real moon surface design in white or yellow, and it will totally mesmerize you. You can literally 'hold the whole moon in your hand' and use it as a cordless and battery-free lamp, a nightlight, a lantern or a quasi-candle in the dark. The wood stand is sleek and super easy to assemble and is a perfect accent to any room décor." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $13.59+ ( (available in four sizes and three color combos).