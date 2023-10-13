1. A set of two AirPod cases that look like a classic roll of Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape and a mini can of Arizona Green Tea — perfect for the ’90s kids in your life!
2. A chic mixology kit for the wanna-be bartender on your gift list who loves to make their own concoctions at home. They'll love the way the gorgeous copper utensils and stylish mahogany stand make their home feel like a classy cocktail bar, and you'll love being invited over to try some of their new drink recipes. This gift is a win-win.
Promising review: "Very functional, good quality, and very nice looking. Ordered on a Saturday and arrived on that Saturday! I made my first-ever martini the very next day, and the kit worked great! Very pleased!" —Dave Russell
Get it from Amazon for $58.99 (available in four finishes and two stand types).
3. And some stunning gold glassware with pink crystal glass on the inside that your fellow Barbie fans might've noticed Ken holding in the Barbie movie! Now you can transport your loved ones straight to Barbie Land every time they take a sip out of these gorgeous glasses.
Dragon Glassware is a small business that sells stunning glassware, cups, tumblers, etc. Perhaps you should consider pairing these cups with some Barbie coasters from the same shop?
Promising review: "These are packaged beautifully and are even more gorgeous in person! The gold and the pink are amazing together!" —Leslie R.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three styles).
4. A cushioned bath pillow to ensure that their head *and* back are both as comfy as possible while they enjoy some much-deserved relaxation time in the tub.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any press\ure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in four styles).
5. An absurdly fun Tiki Toss ring game that's a breeze to set up and learn, yet fun and challenging enough to play that it'll hold the attention of everyone around — regardless of age!
Tiki Toss is a small business that specializes in family-friendly games for home and outdoor use.
Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing Tiki Toss. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in three sizes).
6. A cute and inexpensive tennis bracelet everyone will think you spent a ton of money on from a fancy boutique. They'll be shocked to know you got it on Amazon for a fraction of the price of a Swarovski!
Heads up that this is cubic zirconia and not Swarovski crystals.
Promising review: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in four finishes, three sizes, and two styles).
7. An easy-to-use heated beard straightener (with three heat levels) for your bearded loved ones who either want straighter beards or find it easier to trim after straightening. All they have to do is comb it through their beard like a magic wand to groom it in a single stroke, no beard oil necessary! Plus, it can also double as a hair straightener!
It also comes with a wooden comb and a travel bag.
Promising review: "I purchased this item because I have a short/medium beard that’s more often curly than not. Looked at similar items that cost three or four times the price of this one. I have had this comb for a couple of weeks now, and it’s working beautifully. I normally use it to straighten my beard before trimming — making a more even cut. Even if I keep it curly after, the trim just looks better." —Laz
Get it from Amazon for $23.65+ (available in two sets).
8. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic that syncs with most devices so they can live out all their pop star dreams without leaving their home. Plus, they can even use it as a Bluetooth speaker by turning off the microphone function!
Promising review: "You don't understand — TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year-old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood, I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his Xbox microphone. This is a must-have product." —Zane A. Undercoffer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 12 colors).
9. A popular checkerboard throw blanket so wildly plush and soft that reviewers recommend it as an excellent alternative to the wildly expensive Barefoot Dreams throw.
Promising review: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10 tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors and patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux-fur blanket." —JH
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven colors and four sizes).
10. A first-of-its-kind, plant-based Youthforia color-changing oil blush — it'll react to their skin’s natural pH to instantly give them the perfect shade of natural flush that complements their skin tone. They can use it on its own or on top of foundation for a little extra vibrancy. If someone on your list is obsessed with trying the best TikTok beauty finds, they've probably been eyeing this stuff.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Promising review: "I can go down the list of impulse buys I've made after seeing them on TikTok. Most of them fall way short of what I had hoped for or expected. Not this stuff. I'd give it 10 stars if I could. After turning 40, I've not been happy with my blush or tinted moisturizers. More often than not, they either pill or settle into my pores, etc.
I don't wear very much makeup, and I'm surely no makeup artist. I'm sure I'm doing something wrong, but to be honest, I'm not willing to put the time or effort into learning at this point in life. YOUTHFORIA to the rescue! This stuff is awesome. I can use it to create nothing more than a healthy glow, or can build it for more if I care to. It is undetectable once on the skin, and it lasts all day. It's all I was hoping for and so much more. I highly recommend it." —Kate F.
Get it from Amazon for $36.
11. The Book with No Pictures — a groundbreaking children's book by The Office's own B.J. Novak that'll leave you and your little one crying with laughter every single time. 😂
The book is recommended for ages 5–8.
Promising review: "Our 4-year-old is always pestering us to 'let me see the pictures' of her books every night, making storytime drag on forever, so I thought this would be great to chill her out at bedtime. NOT! She laughs so hard she gets the hiccups and has tears rolling down her face by the time we're two thirds through the book! What a perfect idea!" —Straight Outta the Suburbs
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
12. A pair of extra-long oven mitts for your friends and family who love to bake. These will do a better job protecting their wrists and forearms from the hot, hot oven!
Promising review: "There is nothing to dislike about these oven mitts. They arrived quickly, and I use them every day. I've baked cookies and bread and roasted meat and veggies without a single burn, which is a first for me. These long mitts protect way up on my arms, and they are very flexible. No more pans slipping out of my hands because of padded cotton mitts that are too bulky to allow for a good grip. I will never use anything but these mitts, and I'm buying some for my daughter as well!" —Georgia grandma
Get it from Amazon for $14.18+ (available in 12 colors, as well as a slightly smaller size).
13. A "Book Club" mug bookworms will enjoy sipping from while getting lost in the pages of a novel, because the best gift is a cozy afternoon snuggled up with a book.
It's from Rifle Paper Co, a woman-owned business based in Winter Park, Florida that specializes in gorgeous stationary, home decor, and so much more.
Promising review: "Love this mug! I am a Jane Austen fan, and I cannot wait to curl up with my book and hot chocolate in such a cute mug! Ah thank you!" —LexiAmazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in 11 styles).