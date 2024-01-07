If You Love Life Hacks, You’ll Love These 48 Smart And Useful Products

Promising review: "My last tape dispenser was awful. Threading the tape through the mechanism was a PITA. The gears and springs would fall out when you opened the damn thing. Eventually, the tape started to cling to the roller and would rip the paper I was trying to tape. This design is great; the tape self threads itself when you put it on the rubber bands, the tape stays on the inside of the device until you press the trigger to release it, the tape self cuts when you let go of the trigger. Everything can be done with one hand. Wonderful!" —Billster



Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in four colors).

