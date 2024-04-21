If You Love Life Hacks, You’ll Love These 46 Smart And Useful Products

1. A single-handed tape dispenser that'll make you wonder why you ever struggled with any other kind. Now, you can quickly and easily wrap gifts, seal up envelopes, and more while making them look *way* neater. Simply pull the trigger to release the tape, and let the trigger go to cut the tape — it's that simple!
Promising review: "My last tape dispenser was awful. Threading the tape through the mechanism was a PITA. The gears and springs would fall out when you opened the damn thing. Eventually, the tape started to cling to the roller and would rip the paper I was trying to tape. This design is great; the tape self threads itself when you put it on the rubber bands, the tape stays on the inside of the device until you press the trigger to release it, the tape self cuts when you let go of the trigger. Everything can be done with one hand. Wonderful!" —Billster
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in four colors).
2. Genius "No Splash" nail clippers designed to catch the nail clippings instead of letting them fly every which way (except for *into* the trash can). Now you can avoid having to go on a scavenger hunt for sharp pieces of nail every time you wanna give yours a quick trim.
Promising review: "Best nail clipper I've ever owned. All my life I've had stainless-steel nail clippers that slip from my fingers whenever I have to cut my nails, which bends the nail and adds pressure onto my nail bed. With these clippers, the groove lets my thumb sit comfortably. It cuts very well, and there's no need to put too much pressure when cutting a tough nail. The nail catcher is a good bonus. It prevents your nail debris from flying all over the place so you don't need to hover over the trash can. I use the built-in nail file to shape those sharp edges and it does the job very well. It eliminates the use of switching over to an individual nail file. I also like the little case that it comes in. It keeps me from losing my nail clippers." —Jasmine
Get them from Amazon for $13.99.
3. A set of self-tying shoelaces that'll turn your favorite pair of shoes into slip-ons so you can get out the door faster and spend less time hunched over — something your back *and* your busy schedule will thank you for.
A lot of runners and athletes also swear by these for training and races, since it's a guarantee their shoes won't come untied (and it also helps distribute the tension through the entire top of your foot, preventing localized injuries for longer runs!). You can also adjust the tension easily if your feet are more swollen on a particular day.
Promising review: "Obsessed with these laces. Bought these after two years of frustration with the round laces on my Keen hiking shoes. I had never had laces come undone so easily after tying or double knotting. Since I had paid so much for the shoes, I searched for new laces and these no-tie ones came up. Amazing. I can now slip the shoes on and walk or hike without worrying about tripping. They make my shoe fit better too by being perfectly snug." —Sandra
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).
4. A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap for anyone whose screw-on tube usually winds up covered in a gross mess of old, hardened toothpaste by the time you, your partner, and your little ones get through with it.
Promising review: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube, and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily. So glad they come with more than one, but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." —Kimberly C
Get a set of three from Amazon for $6.95 (available in clear, glitter, and multicolor; also available as a pack of six).
5. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit here to simplify your meal prepping! Forget chopping your veggies one by one and having to clean a cutting board when you can just toss 'em in this device! And when you're done, just pop out the interchangeable blades and throw 'em in the dishwasher!
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in four sizes and colors).
6. A handy device that keeps track of whether or not the dog has been fed, in case the days are starting to blur together and you can barely even remember if you fed yourself today.
There's a version for cat owners and fish owners too, as well as ones to keep track of if you brushed your teeth.
Promising review: "Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just have to see if it's green, and if not, I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan
Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in five styles).
7. A popular, nonaerosol dry shampoo powder for those mornings before work or class when you probably should've showered but simply didn't have the time. Gently rub it in to absorb excess oil and add instant volume — no one has to know!
The bottle is tiny, but reviewers also note that a little goes a long way, so even a small bottle can last for a long time!
Promising review: "OK so I never leave reviews for anything, but I have to for this dry shampoo! I stopped using aerosols several months ago, and I have tried so many dry shampoo powders since then that have done absolutely nothing and are also really annoying to apply. This one actually works and is just as easy as an aerosol. I usually can get maybe three days out of a hair wash with other dry shampoos, but I got to day five with this one and my hair still looked freshly washed. I never thought I would find anything that worked for me as well as my beloved Batiste, but I think I like this one even more!" —Kennedy
Get it from Amazon for $16.
8. A two-sided travel cup because two beverages are better than one, especially when you can hold them both in one hand! Simply fill each totally separate compartment with the drinks of your choice, and say goodbye to juggling your iced coffee, water, seltzer, iced tea, and other bevvies in separate containers!
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).
9. A mounted brush — now your cat can groom themselves when you're not around, helping remove and collect hair so it doesn't wind up all over your space. Plus, if your feline friend looooves scritches, they'll very likely *ADORE* this thing.
Promising review: "My cat Gambino Bambino would let you brush him bald!!! He loves to be groomed and comes running whenever the brush comes out. Though we love to accommodate, I know he wanted more. He was constantly rubbing his cheeks and ears on the corner of our walls to get even more scratching. I finally came across this product and knew he would love it! It took a little convincing, but once he got a hang of it, he’s been loving it! We have one in the living room, one in the kitchen, one at the top of the stairs, and one in the guest room! He is having a great time!!! Very easy to put together and place on the wall." —T. Mangiaracina
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10. And a reusable pet hair remover for anyone who can never seem to get all of their pet's fur off of their clothes and furniture. Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF. Then simply dump out and reuse — no more annoying sticky papers like other lint rollers!
Promising review: "If I could give this product 6 stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
11. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp if you love a winged eye look but hate how long it takes you to do it yourself. This stamp makes it quick and easy so you can speed up your routine and have more time for other tasks!
This tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Promising review: "You need this stamp! I have never in my life been able to draw a wing properly. Ever. I kept seeing this advertised everywhere and thought, what the heck. Super easy to use, you don't need a lot of practice. I love that it's highly pigmented as well. I originally wanted the medium (classic) size but it's on backorder. I opted for the 8-mm mini size instead, and I'm glad I did. I think the size is appropriate for the shape and size of my eye. All in all, great purchase!!!" —SaraPo
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
12. A pack of Souper Cubes so you can store soup or sauce in convenient single-serving portions that make it easy to defrost *only* the amount you need! Each tray has four spaces that fit one cup of liquid each. Now when you don't feel like making an entire meal from scratch, you can say "WAIT — we have soup!"
Souper Cubes is a US-based small business that specializes in bake-and-freeze storage products.
Promising review: "So happy that I found these. I’m the only one in my household who enjoys soup year-round. Have you ever tried to make homemade soup for one? I say it’s impossible! But no longer. I can brew up the stock pot with bone broth or my favorite home soup. Fill up my Souper Cubes, freeze, pop out, store my goodies in a freezer bag, and I’m ready for the next batch!" —Debbie R. Texas
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $34.99.