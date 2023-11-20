43 Things That'll Make A Big Difference In A Small Apartment

1. A Shoe Slotz space saver designed to *double* the amount of shoes you can store by neatly stacking each pair of shoes on top of each other — without getting all squished!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa has to say about this handy organization unit: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Promising review: "These things are genius. I had my closet redone and asked for the back wall to have cubbies so I can easily display my shoes, but I either underestimated the number of shoes I have or overestimated the space that was in the closet, and I couldn't display them all. I bought a few packs of these and now I have extra space. I guess I'll have to go out and buy more shoes now!" —Hercules
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $32.99+ (also available as a pack of 20 or 40).
2. A set of magnetic glass spice jars you can stick to the fridge, freeing up a cabinet for other storage needs.
Promising review: "I am in love with my magnetic spice jars! I recently moved to a small apartment and don't have the counter or wall space to store spices or a spice rack, so magnetic jars it was! I love how these have a decorative feel while providing a secure way to store the spices. Unlike other magnetic spice jars, I feel that these add an extra flair to displaying your assorted spices." —rae.m.wri
Get a 12-pack of small jars from Amazon for $70+ (also available in 24 small jars, 12 large jars, 24 large jars, and a sample bundle).
3. A bedside caddy in case you barely fit your bed into your bedroom and *definitely* don't have room for a bedside table. Your remotes, Kindle, and other gadgets have a new home now!
Promising review: "I had a nicer-looking, more expensive version of this in my cart originally. This was one-third of that price and I'm so glad I went with this one. It's got a sturdy backing on both pieces (a piece with pockets and a piece that goes between mattresses), one large pocket closest to the bed, and three decent-sized mesh pockets. I have it between my mattress and box spring." —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in two colors).
4. Or a super cool floating bedside table — it takes up less space than a regular night stand and easily attaches to your bed frame so you can keep your essentials within reach at all times.
BedShelfie is a POC-owned small business that focuses on space-saving minimalist nightstands.
Promising review: "Amazing! We don’t have a lot of room on one side of our bed, and this is the perfect fix. It's sturdy, and there's plenty of room for your things by the bed." —Carolyn Tripp
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles) or from BedShelfie on Etsy for $40.49 (available in more styles).
5. A roll-up drying rack that'll free up soooo much precious counter space that used to be occupied by piles of damp pots and pans.
You can also use it to wash and dry produce!
Promising review: "This product is a game-changer for small kitchens. Forego the large drying rack and get this sleek, stylish space-saver. I don’t like leaving dishes in the sink, nor do I have a dishwasher, and this is just perfect for keeping the sink clean and leaving the counter space open. It's also amazing for washing produce." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.41+ (available in two colors and eight sizes).
6. A set of cascading closet organizers for anyone who's running out of room in their closet, but has ZERO plans to stop buying clothes any time soon. Now you can fit *way* more items while taking up even *less* space!
Watch in amazement as your closet suddenly gains so much storage space!
Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, and dresses, and it has been holding very well. When I need something, I just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans
Get a four-pack on Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five pack sizes).
7. A flexible power strip here to change the game for anyone who has ever struggled to get all of their plugs to reach and fit on a standard outlet strip — especially in a tiny, cluttered room where the only outlet is far, far away.
iJoy is a small biz that sells a variety of tech accessories, speakers, and headphones.
Promising review: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in five colors).
8. Or a wall charger featuring six outlets and two USB fast-charging ports so you can keep all of your devices juiced through the entire work day without adding outlet strips to your room that's already lacking in floor space.
Promising review: "I work from home in a small apartment, and this really made my setup work the way I want it to. I need to use all six plugs, plus I like to keep my phone and Mi-Fi charging while working too. This was the perfect thing for me to get everything plugged in and essentially retrofitted into a built-in apartment wall desk setup that was intended for the large desktop towers of the late '90s. I’m ordering a second one in hopes it transforms another part of my weird floor plan. Bonus: The USB ports seem to fast-charge my iPhone XS Max. I can go from dead to fully charged in about 90 minutes." —Moose
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
9. A three-piece table set with stools that can slide right under the table, keeping it from hogging your already limited kitchen real estate when it's not in use.
Promising review: "I just moved into a small apartment with no dining room and not enough room in the kitchen for a table. This was a perfect answer. The table looks nice enough to be included in the living room and small enough to create a dedicated dining space. This was priced great.
I'm a single, slightly built senior and had no problems getting this assembled by myself. Easy and fast. All pieces were marked, holes were predrilled, and the hardware all fit. I love the real wood — it looks like a much more expensive piece of furniture than the cost would imply. It appears quite sturdy with no wobbly stools — the table legs may eventually require some reinforcement if I move it around a lot, but that's just inherent with the clean design. I truly could not be happier." —Tally
Get it from Amazon for $121.42+ (available in three colors).
10. A slim shelving unit — roll it right into those little crevices where nothing else fits to maximize the storage opportunities in your home!
Promising review: "This was a great touch for a previously wasted space between my washer and dryer in my laundry room. It works best if it can roll straight out, but my husband secured the joints. It also allowed me space for the iron and ironing products rather than filling up my utility closet." —Wayfair Customer
Get it from Wayfair for $28.66 (originally $79.99).
11. A strong magnetic stove shelf for anyone whose kitchen is painfully low on counter and cupboard space.
Promising review: "The shelf installed in a snap. It has two sturdy magnets that hold it securely onto the slightly rounded back of my stove. I felt comfortable setting a full jar of honey on it, and I haven’t seen it move at all as I have been cooking. I have limited space in the kitchen, so I’m really happy to have an additional place to set things I need frequently. It doesn’t look like an add-on; it looks like part of the stove. I’m really happy with it!" —Sylvia J.
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
12. An over-the-door towel rack so you have somewhere to put your towels that isn't all over your teeny tiny bathroom floor. Plus, it includes hooks so you can hang your robe and other clothes too!
Promising review: "I bought this in the satin nickel and it goes very well with my sons' bathroom hardware. It is lightweight and hangs nicely over the bathroom door. It was very easy to put together with only six small screws (my nine-year-old put it together). I like that it has the extra hooks at the bottom of the rack for smaller towels, or in my case, childrens' robes. It is definitely a space saver in a small bathroom shared by two boys. We will see if it helps them keep their towels off the floor. A mother can dream, right?" —Jo Rose
Get it from Amazon for $18.49+ (available in two finishes).
13. A tiny outlet shelf ideal for storing an electric toothbrush, your glasses, or any other small objects that don't really fit anywhere else.
FYI, it installs like a regular outlet cover. Of course except with the wonderful shelf. Can also be installed so the shelf is below the outlet.
Promising review: "I was very skeptical about this one. I had it in my cart for a while and just couldn’t get myself to order it. Once I did and I received it, I was so happy I did. I will be ordering more now. It adds an extra storing space. My laundry room is very limited so any added storing is key! I use it for my dryer sheets. I’ll be ordering another to store a small trash bin for lint from the dryer. I’m thinking about also adding these around the house for other things. So easy to install, takes literally less than two minutes." —Hazel Vera
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in four colors and three pack sizes).
14. A multilayered jewelry organizer so you can store earrings, rings, and other small jewelry in a compact *and* stylish way. The layers can be opened in any direction — and when they're all closed, the result is a small cylinder that's easy to store *even* if your surfaces are already crowded.
Promising review: "Amazing, I think everyone needs this product for organizing their jewelry. It is super compact, which I love and it is perfect for organizing your jewelry. I split my rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets into four separate compartments. It works perfectly, no cosmetic imperfections, and is exactly how it is described. It is small, so make sure to know the exact measurements before purchasing if size is a problem." —Emily Zhang
Get it from Amazon for $8.09+ (available in three colors).
15. Some under-bed storage containers to be a home for all of the clutter in your room that just sort of ~hangs around~ due to the fact that your small closet and *few* drawers are completely maxed out.
You can use these for so much more than clothing! Think craft supplies, extra toiletries, shoes...basically whatever you have too much of.
Promising review: "These storage bags are fantastic. I live in a small apartment where storage space is at a premium. I use these to store my Costco toilet paper and paper towels so I don't need to make as many trips to the store. It keeps them in pristine condition and out of sight. The handles make them easy to pull in and out, and they fold up nicely when not in use. I'm thinking about getting two more since four will fit under my queen bed." —Kimberly Dorn
Get a set of two from Amazon for $13.97+ (available in eight pack sizes/variations).
16. And some adjustable bed risers in case you need to make a little more room down there to truly fit EVERYTHING.
They'll also work with couches or futons.
Promising review: "These blow my mind. They've added so much storage under our bed. I worried about them being durable enough to withstand our weight but there was no need to worry. Just this past weekend, both my husband and I were on the bed when two of our teenage sons ran and jumped on the bed with us. I didn't even hear a creak from these bed risers. Ther