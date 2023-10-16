30 Products To Help Anyone Who Is The *Opposite* Of Organized

1. A genius meal planning pad so you'll have one less decision to make every day. It also includes a detachable shopping list so you can avoid having to make an extra trip to the store to pick up that one ingredient you forgot you needed.
Plus, it's got magnets on the back so you can easily hang it on your fridge! My very organized mom swears by these. They're made by a small biz that's all about pretty planners.
Promising review: "This simple tool is just what I need to get dinner organized for each week. Deciding what to cook one night at a time can be stressful for me, and the added time of running to the store for the day's missing ingredients can really add up. Sometimes we'd just give up and go out for dinner. This product has saved me time and money." —minmom24
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in five designs).
2. An over-the-cabinet hair tool organizer to keep your hairstyling tools from becoming a mess of tangled cords that'll slow you down in the morning. Plus, now they won't take over *all* of your cabinet space.
Promising review: "This was perfect for what I was looking for. The hair dryer spot being in the middle provides better balance than other similar items I tried. This one also fit in my cabinet better and the hooks fit over my cabinet door that is a little thicker than some other products say will fit." –C
Get it from Amazon for $16.87+ (available in two colors).
3. A pack of vacuum-sealed storage bags for those things you never really wear or use, but can't seem to get rid of. Now you can store your extra clothes, towels, blankets, and more without the usual bulk so you'll have an easier time finding somewhere to fit them.
Maitland Quitmeyer, a member of the BuzzFeed Shopping team, LOVES these! Here's what she has to say: "WHY didn't I buy these vacuum storage bags sooner?? I chose the large size (as opposed to the biggest size, called 'jumbo') because it seemed easier to move and store — jumbo is probably perfect for bedding, duvets, etc! And just one large bag was plenty to store 9 or 10 *very* large winter sweaters — all collapsed down to a fraction of their size. And it was surprisingly effortless, too! I am literally going to order another pack of five today — my closet game is forever changed!!!"
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $26.99+ (also available in a five pack).
Read her full review of the vacuum-sealed storage bags in "Just 7 Things You'll Want To Try In June."
4. A handy device that keeps track of whether or not the dog has been fed, in case the days are starting to blur together and you can barely even remember if you fed yourself today.
There's a version for cat owners and fish owners too, as well as ones to keep track of if you brushed your teeth, took your pills, and medicated your dog.
Promising review: "Awesome product! There are four of us that were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just to see if it's green and if not, I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan
Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in seven styles).
5. A rotating makeup/skincare organizer with shelves — now you can conveniently peruse all of your options in an orderly (and aesthetically pleasing) fashion. I love anything that makes me feel like I'm shopping in my own home, tbh.
6. An ingenious pan and pot lid organizer for anyone who's currently looking around their tiny kitchen trying to figure out how to neatly store their mountains of cookware.
You can use it upright or on its side.
Promising review: "I was tired of stacking my frying pans on top of each other and was looking for something to both organize my pans and give me easy access to them. Before this organizer, I would have to unstack several pans in order to get to the middle pan that I needed. Now, I can just reach in and immediately get the frying pan that I need without having to unstack. The quality of this organizer is pretty good." —L
Get it from Amazon for $14.87 (available in three colors).
7. Or a pots and pans organizer with adjustable racks so you can customize it to fit different sized pieces.
You can store up to five pots and pans on this handy organizer.
Promising review: "I have been wanting to organize my kitchen cabinets for years. Finally got tired of lifting three pans to get the one I need. They were very easy to assemble and adjust as needed for the correct spacing. They were also very sturdy. I have eight skillets and I ordered two of these racks. These are the perfect solution for my cabinet. Gave me more space than I had before and it's so much easier to get to my skillets now. I love them. Would recommend them to anyone." —Piper L.
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
8. A purse organizer insert to help you regain control over your jam-packed handbag. Plus, you can easily just pull it out and move it to a new purse in one motion!
Bonus: This also stops the inside liner of your purse from getting dirty if anything happens to explode.
Promising review: "Fantastic quality and completely changes the game of big-tote organization. Love everything about it." —Redecorating Mom
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six sizes and a variety of colors).
9. A double laundry hamper with a closing lid so you can keep your dirty laundry *out of sight* and *out of mind* instead of in a big ol' pile on the floor or in an aesthetically UNpleasing laundry bag.
Promising review: "I can't believe I'm writing a review for a laundry basket, but I love it that much, so here I am. I purchased one at the Container Store that was $90, and once I got it home, it was OK, but I felt guilty for spending that much money on something you throw dirty clothes in. I've recently moved into a new condo where storage is a premium — however, the bathroom is pretty large, which is why I decided I needed something that was publicly presentable. The quality of this hamper goes way beyond the price. It's attractive, stylish even, and very sturdy. I love it." —Alan McGinnis
Get it from Amazon for $47.86+ (available in two styles and seven colors).
10. A set of stackable clear drawer organizers to turn what was once a bottomless pit of a junk drawer into a place you can actually like... find things.
The six-piece set comes with two 3"x3" bins, two 6"x3" bins, and two 9"x3" bins.
Promising review: "Great product! I bought these to put in my nightstand drawer to store small things, as the drawer is very deep. I've got ChapStick, hand lotions, a small flashlight, and other bedside items in them so they're not just rolling around the drawer. I just bought some more for my bathroom vanity. They fit together nicely but also lift right out of each other. The plastic is sturdy, and they came individually wrapped to keep them from scratching." —Sparkyj
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $14.99+ (also available as a set of 10).
11. A Shoe Slotz space saver designed to *double* the amount of shoes you can store by neatly stacking each pair of shoes on top of each other — without getting all squished!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa has to say about this handy organization unit: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Promising review: "These things are genius. I had my closet redone and asked for the back wall to have cubbies so I can easily display my shoes, but I either underestimated the number of shoes I have or overestimated the space that was in the closet and I couldn't display them all. I bought a few packs of these and now I have extra space. I guess I'll have to go out and buy more shoes now!" —Hercules
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $35.99+ (also available as a pack of 20 or 40).
12. A set of bamboo drawer dividers to help keep your kitchen utensils from becoming a jumbled, overflowing nightmare. Now you can even divide them up by type for easy access, instead of digging through piles of ladles, measuring cups, and tongs when *all* you want is a fork.
You'll receive four sets of drawer dividers that expand from 17.5–22 inches and are 2.62 inches high. They can be placed vertically or horizontally.
Promising review: "These were exactly what I was looking for! I had a wide kitchen drawer that would quickly become a mess with utensils shifting every time it was opened and closed. These drawer dividers help keep things organized and from making a pile of 'stuff' at the back of the drawer! Worth the price." —Jennifer McKenzie
Get the four pack of dividers from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three colors).
13. A set of stackable fridge drawers so when your friends open your fridge, it'll be nice and organized instead of looking like a tornado ripped through it.
Promising review: "Excellent organization system! I once opened the fridge often, always looking for something I hadn't seen the last time I checked. The thing is — I often found something new because it just wasn't organized in a functional way. Now, with this system, I find what I'm looking for the first time. And when a bin is empty, I know I need to buy more of that product and just ask my smart home to add that item to my shopping list. Very grateful for the sense of calm and control that this fridge organization system has given me, and for all of the food that is no longer going bad in the back of the fridge!" —Chelsea T.
Get a set of six from Amazon for $35.86.
14. A "Life Binder" printable here to literally get your life in order. Use it to keep important paperwork all in one place for things like insurance, property records, medical info, finances, and other records that you tend not to think about needing to find... until you do.
Life's Lists is a Connecticut-based, woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2014 by a professional organizer, specializing in printable planners, journals, and activity packs.
Promising review: "I haven't found a set as complete and beautifully designed nor as large as I need it. This is invaluable and will be used for years to come." —Renee J.
Get the digital download from Life's Lists on Etsy for