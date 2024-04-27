“I *Immediately* Fell In Love" — Just 31 Things That’ll Make You Say “Gimme That”

1. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover here to be your new main squeeze. All you have to do is simply massage it onto your damp skin in a circular motion, and it'll gently, but effectively, pull out whiteheads, blackheads, and other pore-clogging ickies all on its own.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, and it smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
2. A pet hair remover if you can never seem to get all of your pet's fur off of your clothes and furniture. This thing has over 137,000 5-star reviews for a reason! Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF.
Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
3. A tiny portable Bluetooth speaker that has no business sounding as incredible as it somehow does.
Promising review: "I really thought the reviews were over-hyping this little speaker. I was totally wrong. The sound and bass that come out of this tiny thing is awesome. The battery lasts for several hours, even at full blast. The travel case is sturdy, and even when closed the sound is still good thanks to the speaker holes in the case. That said, with those holes I would say the travel case is more to protect it when it gets tossed in your bag. Really cannot recommend this enough. Well made, sturdy, easy to charge, great battery life, and really great sound." —KJ
4. Some Wet & Forget shower cleaner — it makes it easy to keep your tub and shower nice and shiny. All you have to do is spray, let it sit, and rinse — and it'll clean and prevent scummy buildup all on its own. No scrubbing or wiping required — hooray!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and had even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile.
"I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" —Amazon Customer
5. A painless mint-flavored Venus teeth-whitening pen if you want quick results with just 30 seconds (!) of painless daily use. Even *years* of stains from things like coffee, tea, wine, soda, and more are no match for this thing.
Promising review: "I really liked this product because it gave me significant results in just a few days. I have tried other whitening products but I definitely think this one is my favorite because it's not only easy to use but also works very well. There is also no weird aftertaste, and all I do is keep my mouth open wide for around 30 seconds. The whitening capabilities were also great, and I know this because my teeth were stained before but now they are not. Lastly, these pens were very easy to use because all you have to do is twist the dial at the bottom of the pen clockwise, and product comes out. So overall I would rate this pen a 10/10 and I am definitely planning on buying more." —Roy Joseph
6. A set of Wad-Free pads brilliantly designed to help prevent your sheets from getting all tangled, twisted, and balled up every time you wash them. It'll also help them dry faster with fewer wrinkles so you can stop paying for extra cycles.
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small business! After wasting time and energy on wadding problems, Cyndi Bray invented Wad-Free for bedsheets.
Promising reviews: "It's a miracle product! Oh my gosh, I only had to run the dryer one time to dry the sheets instead of my usual four times. They looked cleaner too!" —Bonnie
"I was mildly skeptical, but it works exactly as promoted! I've used it five times and each time there's been no twisting of the sheets and no pillowcases balled up and still wet when the dryer goes off. Super helpful that it comes with two units, one for the top sheet and one for the fitted sheet so I don't have to split them into separate loads. I no longer dread washing sheets and plan to buy some of these as gifts. LOVE it!" —Amazon Customer
7. Some incredibly comfortable. and colorful huaraches you should only buy if you're OK with everyone you meet asking where you got them.
Macarena Collection is a Buena Park, California-based small business with all sorts of leather sandals, embroidered Huipil shirts, and home goods.
Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes! I was greeted by the smell of sweet leather. I immediately put them on and couldn’t believe how cute they were in person! I’m normally a size 6.5 and have a wider foot across the toes. I ordered the size 6 and they fit perfectly. I wore them all day and no issues, no blisters, no 'new shoe' uncomfortableness. I would highly recommend!" —Memphis Market Co. David and Grace
8. A eucalyptus lavender pouch perfect for making your average shower or tub feel a whole lot more luxurious. The steam releases natural oils that can help clear respiratory passageways and sinuses while relaxing the mind and body.
9. Or some shower steamers, which are essentially bath bombs for showers! Just place one in the corner of your shower to release calming fragrances while you unwind.
Promising review: "These are the best shower steamers I've ever tried. Usually they aren't strong enough or they melt too quickly to even enjoy. They are also bigger than what you can buy at the store. I'd say they are about a hockey puck size. One lasted my entire shower and still smelled amazing even after I was done. These are the best shower steamers hands down. I would definitely buy these again." —Krista
10. A jar of Sichuan Chili Crisp from Fly By Jing you'll wanna use on EVERYTHING. It's hot and tingly without being overwhelmingly spicy, and its bold flavor is so delicious, you won't be able to get enough. This sauce is mind blowing on everything from noodles and eggs, to pizza and even ice cream!
*Plus*, it's vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free, and made without preservatives or artificial flavors.
Jing Gao, the founder and CEO of Fly By Jing, is a chef, entrepreneur, and a globally-renowned expert on Chinese cuisine. While the flavors are inspired by her hometown of Chengdu, Jing's recipes are deeply personal and offer a unique taste you won't find anywhere else.
I got this sauce as a gift, and I have been obsessed ever since I tried it. It combines Sichuan peppercorns with fragrant dried chilies, fermented black beans, garlic, shallots and more for a numbing, umami-rich flavor that has enhanced truly everything I've tried it on — without overpowering the other flavors. I've been struggling to find the right sauce to take my home-cooked dishes to the next level, and let me tell you, this is it! Plus, the packaging is super cute and thoughtful, and mine even came with a beautiful little zine that includes a breakdown of the ingredients, some amazing recipe ideas, and more!
11. Some faux pampas grass plumes here to turn an empty vase into the most scene-stealing decor in the room.
12. A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil that can help soften cuticles and strengthen nails when used daily.
Promising review: "This really works. It’s like a miracle in a bottle. The skin around the nails and the cuticles have always been dry and tough, but no more. My nails look nourished, and the skin and cuticles have softened and moisturized. Will keep using forever!" —Nechan
