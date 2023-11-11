53 Gifts For People Who Spend All Day At Their Desks

1. A keyboard cover they'll thank you for when they inevitably spill their morning latte on their v expensive laptop.
Promising review: "Still looking good years later! This item is definitely long lasting and worth your money! I purchased this keyboard protector over three years ago and I'm still using it to this day! It's in tip top condition and has not worn out. I love that the color is black, as it does not show any signs of being dirty, and appears to be newer than it actually is. And the feel of it, while it takes a little getting used to in comparison to your normal keyboard, is nice, soft, and smooth." —Em C.
Get it from Amazon for $6.69+ (available in 26 colors).
2. A cute tissue box cover — it's so fun to pull tissues out of the chimney and will look so cute on their desk!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this: "Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
Get it from Amazon for $8.
3. A Mr. Coffee mug warmer so their hot, life-giving coffee stays the perfect temperature from the first sip to the last — no matter how long it takes them to drink it!
Promising review: "It's going on a little over a year since I got this coffee warmer, and I felt I needed to let everyone know that this is the best coffee warmer I've gotten. I work 7 a.m.–5 p.m. and it is on the entire time, five to six days a week. It keeps my tea at just the right temperature. Not scalding or room temperature like other warmers I've purchased. The 60-inch cord is long enough to go across my large desk. The hot plate is 3.25 inches in diameter, making it the right size for even my large-bottomed coffee mug. It's not cumbersome having it sit on my desk." —Christin Fern
Get it from Amazon for $18.41.
4. Or an easy-to-use cold brew maker — now they can stop spending money on mid-day Starbucks runs and make their fave beverage at home!
Promising review: "This cold brew jar is awesome! I haven’t bought cold brew from the store since I purchased this! Super easy to use and no leaks! Fits great in my fridge on the door, and the material of the jar is great!" —Keri Wilburn
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two sizes and with or without a handle).
5. A rechargeable hand warmer with three temperature levels for anyone whose hands are always cold when they're sitting at their desk. Plus, they can even use it to charge their phone!
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold, and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm, but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well." —RK
Get it from Amazon for $25.03+ (available in a variety of colors/styles and two-packs).
6. A dimmable sad duck night-light that'll have them saying "SAAAAAME" at the end of long work days. They'll love having someone cute to commiserate with, and the yellowish glow will help brighten and warm up their space.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available also as a chick, dog, and pear).
7. A classic swivel chair to add a touch of serious style and comfort to their workspace.
Promising review: "Easy to put together. Needed something more comfortable during quarantine working from home and this is it! Also shopped around a few competitors and found the same chair for over $100 more without free shipping." —Mommahoss
Get it from Walmart for $152.47+ (available in nine colors)
8. An encouraging, low-pressure daily planner so they can list out their tasks, meetings, appointments, meal plans, and more for the next day.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "So glad I bought this! This is a great little notepad! Cute, practical, and with just enough writing space to capture the most important things. Well worth the price!" —Nikki Grillo
Get it from Amazon for $11.49.
9. Or a minimalist tear-off weekly desk planner from the same small biz for anyone who would rather have a bird's eye view of everything that has to get done each week. Now they can make sure they are planning ahead and not getting too bogged down in day-to-day tasks to remember the big picture.
Promising review: "Designed for the minimalist. If you like fancy designs, this is not for you. It is a great functional design. Small enough to not get in the way on my desk, but large enough to write your lists and activities for the week. I love the simplicity of the layout. Recommended for anyone who likes to jot things down during the course of the day and keep track of tasks and upcoming appointments of events." —ElleH
Get a pad of 50 undated sheets from Amazon for $13.49.
Psst — if you want to jazz this up a bit, reviewers love these fine point rainbow-colored pens for planners and journals on Amazon!
10. *And* a Rocketbook smart reusable notebook — it'll blast their handwritten notes and doodles straight to their preferred cloud service so they can save them forever. Then they can simply wipe the pages blank using the included cloth and start fresh without constantly having to buy a new notebook!
This is especially useful for students or anyone else who's always taking notes! The package includes the notebook (with 36 dotted pages), a Pilot Pen, and microfiber cleaning cloth. There's another version of Rocketbook that includes a planner!
Promising review: "I absolutely love these books. It’s so easy to take notes and upload them to the Rocketbook app and view them later. It also allows for me to only use one notebook for all my classes. Given that I can upload my notes — it makes it so much easier to study. Personally, I have a habit of losing the notes I take in class so having them uploaded to the app makes it easy and convenient to look at them when I need them. Overall, Rocketbook has really changed my academic life. I’m definitely going to continue to buy their products." —Justice A.
Get it from Amazon for $16.54.
11. A super comfy heated eye massager so they can bask in the ultimate relaxation after a long day at their desk. This device has five different massage modes to help relieve pain from eye strain and headaches, *and* it can play music via Bluetooth!
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily. 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in three colors).